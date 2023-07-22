You are here

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory
England's Alessia Russo in action with Haiti's Tabita Joseph during the Women's World Cup match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia on July 22, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Denmark snatch a 1-0 win over China, thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Vangsgaard
BRISBANE, Australia: England squeezed past Haiti 1-0 as they began their Women’s World Cup title bid in unconvincing fashion on Saturday, but holders the United States and former champions Japan were far more comfortable.
European champions England have been touted as the prime challengers to a United States team chasing an unprecedented third World Cup crown in a row.
But they will have to play far better than they did in front of nearly 45,000 spectators in Brisbane, where a youthful Haiti side making their World Cup debut could have snatched a point at the end.
A Georgia Stanway penalty in the first half put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead, but despite having more of the ball and more shots, England had goalkeeper Mary Earps to thank for preserving their narrow lead.
She made a superb save with her left leg as the time ticked down after Roseline Eloissaint found herself all alone with only Earps to beat.
England, who have been embroiled in a dispute with the FA over bonuses in the lead-up to the tournament, are aiming to add a first World Cup crown to the European title they won at Wembley last year.
“We need more ruthlessness,” Wiegman said.
“We went very close a couple of times, and their defense was tough too, but we need to keep trying, keep working on it, starting tomorrow.”
Also in Group D, Denmark snatched a 1-0 win over China in Perth thanks to a 90th-minute goal from substitute Amalie Vangsgaard, who nipped in to prod home from close range.
In contrast to England’s labored performance, the United States and Japan were rampant against other supposed minnows.
The United States cruised to a 3-0 win over Vietnam — it should have been many more — before Japan crushed Zambia 5-0.
Sophia Smith was the star of the show for the US team at Eden Park in Auckland, scoring twice and setting up captain Lindsey Horan for the third in front of just over 41,000 fans.
The only sour note for Vlatko Andonovski’s side, which featured six World Cup debutants at kick-off, was their lack of finishing ability in front of goal.
They had 27 attempts to none for Vietnam and Alex Morgan missed a penalty.
“At the end, I just felt we needed to be a little bit better with the final shot,” said the coach.
“We created opportunities, we had a penalty kick, obviously enough to score a few more goals, but there are lots of positives from game one going into game two.”
Next up for the Americans, who brought veteran Megan Rapinoe off the bench for the last 30 minutes, are the Netherlands in a re-run of the 2019 final. The US won that game 2-0 to retain their title.
Japan are not seen as the threat they were in 2011, when they went on to lift the World Cup, but they were much too good for Zambia.
Zambia are the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup and they were on the back foot for long periods against a Japan team who looked like scoring every time they went forward.
Much like the US against Vietnam, the scoreline actually flattered the losers and Zambia could easily have lost by more in front of 16,111 spectators in the New Zealand city of Hamilton.
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice and Mina Tanaka, Jun Endo and Riko Ueki were also on the scoresheet as Japan joined Spain on three points in Group C.
Spain, another of the pre-tournament favorites, cruised to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday.
To cap a disastrous day for Zambia, goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was sent off at the death for a second yellow card and conceded a penalty, which Ueki slotted in at the second attempt.
“We’re not looking at excuses — we have just not played well this evening,” said Zambia’s coach Bruce Mwape.
Title contenders Sweden, France and the Netherlands all play on Sunday, with the Dutch facing Portugal before taking on the USA on Thursday.
Off the pitch, New Zealand’s squad was temporarily evacuated from its hotel in Auckland after a fire, the team said, but all players and staff were safe.

Topics: US Japan England Haiti Women's world cup

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut
FORT LAUDERDALE, US: Lionel Messi made a Hollywood start to his career in America, scoring a last-second winner in his debut game for Inter Miami on Friday.
Deep in the fourth minute of stoppage time, with the Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul standing at 1-1, Messi won a free-kick just outside the box, in perfect range for his famous left-foot.
The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner took a glance at the position of Cruz Azul goalkeeper Andres Gudino, then put his head down before curling his shot high to the keeper’s right and into the top corner.
The capacity 20,000 crowd at Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium went wild, with some fans running on to the field before being apprehended by security. Smoke bombs in Miami’s trademark pink went off in the area behind the goal, occupied by the team’s most passionate supporters.
Miami and Major League Soccer hope that the arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner and all-time great, will transform the sport and push it into the American mainstream.
If Messi’s debut was any guide, the former Barcelona star still has plenty to offer.
Even before his wonderful goal he had looked sharp and alert, his touch belying the fact that until little over a week ago he was vacationing on a Caribbean beach with his family.
Sergio Busquets, the Spanish midfielder and former Barca team-mate, who has joined Messi for his American adventure, also made a strong impression after they both entered the contest in the 54th minute as part of a triple change with Venezuelan Josef Martinez.
Busquets showed his famous, almost telepathic understanding with Messi remains, after over two years apart from each other, with the midfielder delivering pieces from all angles into the Argentine’s feet.
But it was Messi’s magical finish that will remain long in the memories of Inter Miami fans.
“I knew I had to score, it was the last play of the game. I wanted to score so we didn’t go to penalties. It was very important for us to get this win, it’s a new tournament, it’s going to give us confidence moving forward,” said the Argentine.
In the Leagues Cup group teams are awarded a point each for a draw and then the winner of a penalty shoot-out gets an additional point, but Messi made sure Miami grabbed all three for a win.
He also made sure that the club’s co-owner David Beckham had a broad grin at the final whistle.
“To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given I thought this is the way it’s meant to end. Especially when you’ve got players like Leo and Sergio on the pitch, that’s what they produce,” said the former England midfielder.
“It’s so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people that come down here to see Leo just step onto the pitch, let alone just do what he’s done. It’s a dream come true for everyone in this stadium to see.
“It’s such a moment for this country, such a moment for this league,” he said.
Messi became the biggest name signing in MLS’s history when he joined Miami after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in June.
NBA great LeBron James, A-list celebrity Kim Kardashian and tennis legend Serena Williams were among the stars who turned out.
Many fans were decked out in replica pink Miami shirts with Messi’s name and number 10 on the back. Others sported Messi masks and banners.
There was some disappointment when the teams were announced with Messi on the bench and it was clear that plans had been made to celebrate his first start as fireworks exploded above the grandstands when the referee blew the whistle to start the encounter.
Against the run of play, Miami took the lead in the 44th minute with a fine, low shot from Robert Taylor which flew off the post.
Messi and Busquets came in with that lead intact but saw the Mexicans draw level through a powerful drive from Uriel Antuna in the 65th minute.
Then came Messis’s moment, the perfect introduction to his new fans and his new country.

Topics: Lionel Messi

PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour

PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour
  • Mbappe has been taking part in the club’s pre-season preparations and played the last 30 minutes as PSG entertained Le Havre in a training-ground friendly on Friday, scoring a goal
PARIS: French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday left Kylian Mbappe out of the squad for a pre-season tour of Japan, casting further doubt on the star striker’s future.
PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain.
The 29-player squad that flies east on Saturday will include Mbappe’s younger brother, 16-year-old Ethan Mbappe as well as the club’s remaining superstar Neymar.
Mbappe has been taking part in the club’s pre-season preparations and played the last 30 minutes as PSG entertained Le Havre in a training-ground friendly on Friday, scoring a goal.
Mbappe declared in May that he would not extend his PSG contract, which expires next year, but indicated he wanted to remain at the club for a final season.
“I still have a year left on my contract and I am going to honor my contract,” he said.
That would allow him to become a free agent next summer and leave PSG for nothing.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reacted by saying earlier this month that Mbappe “must sign a new contract,“
“We can’t let the best player in the world today leave for free. It’s impossible,” Khelaifi said.
The club are under new management with Luis Enrique as coach.
Their Asian tour opens against Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in Osaka, on July 25. PSG then play Cerezo Osaka, also in Osaka and Inter Milan in Tokyo before finishing off the tour in Busan, South Korea, against Jeonbuk Motors on August 3.
Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in August 2017 in a 180-million-euro ($196-million) deal and has gone on to establish himself as one of the world’s most prominent players.

 

Topics: Kylian Mbappé

Classy Spain send Women's World Cup warning

Classy Spain send Women's World Cup warning
  • a serious knee injury. This World Cup is just two days and five games in, but already there has been a penalty in every game
WELLINGTON: Rampant Spain issued a Women’s World Cup warning on Friday with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica while Switzerland ensured there would be no fairytale debut for the Philippines.
Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was, meanwhile, the hero for Nigeria by saving a penalty to earn them a 0-0 draw with Olympic champions Canada.
Spain’s buildup to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand was clouded by a simmering row involving a group of 15 players who refused to feature under coach Jorge Vilda.
Three eventually returned to the squad for the World Cup and one of them, Aitana Bonmati, was on the scoresheet in Wellington as La Roja launched wave after wave of attacks at the overwhelmed Costa Rican defense.
An own goal put Spain on their way and after Bonmati netted, Esther Gonzalez made it three in a ruthless six-minute first-half spell to kill off Costa Rica in double-quick time.
In truth Spain should have won by many more — Jennifer Hermoso fluffed a first-half penalty — and did not miss their two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.
Putellas started as a substitute, but ominously for Spain’s rivals for the title, came off the bench for the last 13 minutes, allaying fears about a possible injury. She only returned in April from a serious knee injury.
This World Cup is just two days and five games in, but already there has been a penalty in every game.
In the first match Friday, Nnadozie denied Canada and their record-breaking goalscorer Christine Sinclair from the spot in front of 21,410 fans in Melbourne.
Nnadozie called it a dream come true as both sides took a point in a tight-looking Group B which is topped by Australia following their 1-0 win over Ireland on Thursday, again through a penalty.
The Philippines were beaten 2-0 by Switzerland as their World Cup debut fell flat.
The tournament minnows thought they had taken the lead in the first half in the New Zealand city of Dunedin but the goal was ruled out for offside in front of 13,711 spectators.
If that was the correct call, the VAR decision which gave the Swiss a penalty on the stroke of halftime was more contentious.

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup Spain

Chelsea's Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal

Chelsea's Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal
  • "Come on OM... See you in Marseille," the 34-year-old Gabon international said in a short video released by his new club on social media
  • Aubameyang had scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund
MARSEILLE, France: Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Marseille on a three-year contract, the French Ligue 1 club announced Friday.

“Come on OM... See you in Marseille,” the 34-year-old Gabon international said in a short video released by his new club on social media.

Aubameyang scored just three goals in 22 appearances for Chelsea after reuniting with under former manager Thomas Tuchel in a £10.3m (12 million euros) deal from Barcelona last September.

Aubameyang had scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, earning a move to Arsenal in 2018 and finishing as joint top-scorer in the Premier League a year later.

But he was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Mikel Arteta before being sold to Barcelona just weeks later.

Aubameyang scored 13 goals in 23 matches in six months Spain, but was unable to reproduce that form during a season-long stay at Stamford Bridge.

France-born Aubameyang returns to French football, where he has worn the colours of Lille, Monaco and Saint-Etienne in the past.

He stood out, especially, during his time at German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund (2013-2018), before going lining out for Arsenal (2018-2022), Barcelona (2022) and Chelsea (2022-2023).

Topics: Marseille Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea

Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution

Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution
  • A 2021 law allowing the country’s clubs to become corporations has transformed the industry
  • Some 50 clubs could be totally or partially bought within a couple of years, expert tells Arab News
SAO PAULO: Arab investors are eyeing opportunities as Brazil’s football industry begins to undergo an organizational revolution with profound consequences for the sport and the business surrounding it.

Earlier this month, the UAE’s Mubadala Capital signed an agreement with a football league formed last year in Brazil comprising 15 clubs, including the ones with the biggest numbers of fans such as Flamengo, Corinthians and Sao Paulo.

The deal establishes that starting in 2025, those clubs will negotiate as a group their commercial and TV rights regarding the Brazilian championship. Mubadala will advise them in the process, and will have the right to buy a share of such rights.

The multimillion-dollar transaction includes two blocs – one comprising seven top-division clubs, and another comprising eight second-division clubs.

Another two leagues – one with 24 clubs and another with four – reached a similar deal with a US fund.

Such transactions will not only inject millions of dollars into the industry, allowing it to invest in infrastructure and training new talents, but will also lead to a more professional approach to management, marketing and business opportunities, experts say.

That transformation is also being catalyzed by a 2021 law that allows Brazilian clubs, which have historically been not-for-profit associations, to become corporations.

Known as the SAF law and conceived to help Brazilian clubs solve long-time financial problems with the support of private investors, it has revolutionized the industry.

“Everything is changing fast now with the SAF law and the leagues. Both elements are important drivers and will lead to an unprecedented level of professionalism, business development and international exposure,” Fernando Ferreira, director of Bridge Sports Capital – which intermediates sales of football clubs’ shares to investors – told Arab News.

Football represents only 0.5 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product, while in Spain it is 1.8 percent, he said.

“Football still has much to grow in the world as a whole when we compare it to the level of entertainment and professionalism attained by US sports. In Brazil, that’s only the beginning,” he added.

Investors who get into the business now, such as Mubadala, have fantastic opportunities in their hands, Ferreira said, adding that about 50 clubs could be totally or partially bought within a couple of years.

Only a handful of them have already been sold. That is the case with Bahia, a club from the city of Salvador founded 92 years ago.

In May, City Football Group – owned by Abu Dhabi United Group – announced that it bought 90 percent of the club.

The conglomerate already owns Britain’s Manchester City and a number of other clubs worldwide, including Uruguay’s Montevideo City Torque.

“Owning clubs in countries that traditionally export athletes, like Brazil and other Latin American nations, is a strategic way of having a steady provider of talents,” Ferreira said.

Brazil is the major source of international footballers, with 1,000 expats every year. In Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, there are more than 100 Brazilian players now, said lawyer and sports consultant Pedro Trengrouse.

“The presence of Brazilian athletes has been decisive in leagues all over the globe. That was not only the case for Pele in the US and Zico in Japan, but also for several other players,” Trengrouse told Arab News.

In Arab nations, Brazilian idols can help increase the competitive level and draw larger audiences to stadiums, thus contributing to the sport’s sustainability, Ferreira said.

“But those nations need to keep investing in the formation of local athletes,” he added, noting that some Gulf countries have been doing so, considering Saudi Arabia’s performance in last year’s World Cup, which included a victory over tournament winner Argentina.

Deals involving Arab investors and Brazilian clubs and players will keep growing in number in the next few years, said Francisco Clemente Pinto, a partner at KPMG who heads its media and sports division in the Latin American country.

“There’s no doubt that other investors from the Arab world are preparing for their next moves in the Brazilian market, and it’s not only a commercial partnership,” he told Arab News.

Arab countries have been working with Brazilian football managers for decades, and know that the South American nation is an expert in creating new talents. That is something they want to learn, Pinto said.

The next transformation in the Brazilian football industry will involve initial public offerings by a number of clubs, he added, something that will further attract investments and promote the entry of new international actors.

“Clubs that are already operating in the stock markets tend to be better valuated by potential investors, so the ones that have already become corporations have an advantage now in comparison to the others,” Pinto said.

A recently launched KPMG study that he led showed that only two Latin American clubs are currently listed as public companies: Chile’s Colo-Colo and Universidad Catolica.

While Brazil is the main target for investors now, some of its neighbors have also been continually attracting partners, especially countries where clubs have been allowed to become corporations such as Chile, Uruguay and Mexico, said Christian Sujoy, CEO of Global Sport Management Group, a consulting agency with offices in several nations including Argentina and Panama.

Although Argentina is a leading nation in the football world and the third-biggest provider of players for international leagues, partnerships with Argentinian clubs are now out of the question.

“Argentinian legislation doesn’t allow clubs to be companies, so partial or total acquisitions of teams aren’t possible now,” Sujoy said.

Other relevant markets in the region include Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico, Ferreira said.

For Trengrouse, the growing relationship between Arab investors and the Brazilian football industry can strengthen partnerships in other economic segments.

“Mubadala invests not only in Brazilian sports, but also operates Rio de Janeiro’s subway, roads in Sao Paulo state, and is financing a green-fuels industrial plant in Bahia. Football can boost other ventures with huge potential,” he said.

Topics: football Brazil

