Sweden is risking its ties with Muslim countries, warns leading Saudi analyst

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

OIC condemns burning of Qur'an by far-right extremist group in Danish capital of Copenhagen on Friday

Sweden is risking its ties with Muslim countries, warns leading Saudi analyst
  • OIC condemns burning of Qur’an by far-right extremist group in Danish capital of Copenhagen on Friday
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: If the Swedish government does not change its laws regarding the spread of hate, the Organization of Islamic Conference will act, Saudi geopolitical analyst Salman Al-Ansari told the Arab News weekly show “Frankly Speaking.”

“If the Swedish government and its legal system don’t rectify their laws with regards to allowing extremists and radicals to spread hate, then I won’t be surprised if there will be a unanimous decision to take measures by the OIC.”

Al-Ansari’s comments came as the OIC issued a statement on Sunday condemning in the strongest terms the burning of a copy of the Qur’an by a far-right extremist group called Danske Patrioter, or Danish Patriots, outside the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen on Friday.

The incident is only the latest in a spate of incidents in Denmark and Sweden that have stirred up a diplomatic storm, which now threatens the Nordic states’ relations with the Muslim world.

Earlier in the week, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi immigrant living in Sweden, desecrated the Qur’an, just weeks after he set fire to pages of the holy book outside a Stockholm mosque.

In January, Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Danish leader, also burned a copy of the Qur’an in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Muslim leaders and governments across the Islamic world have condemned these acts, which had been permitted by local authorities ostensibly in line with the right to freedom of expression.

In a statement on Sunday, Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC’s secretary-general, expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the repeated incidents of “transgression against Islamic sanctities,” adding that such acts “constitute incitement to religious hatred, intolerance and discrimination” that would have dangerous consequences.

“Burning the copy of any holy book, whether it’s the Holy Qu’ran, the Bible, the Torah, or any sacred book, is absolutely disgusting and unjustifiable, and it’s an action of extreme hate. If this is not hate, then what constitutes hate? This is my question,” Al-Ansari said.

He accused Swedish authorities of hypocrisy, highlighting cases of far-right activists justifiably facing prosecution for using Nazi slogans while anti-Muslim acts went unpunished.

“They are arguing that (the) action of burning the Qur’an or burning any holy book is part of freedom of expression. So, what about the Nazi slogans? That’s the question,” he said.

“But why does it only happen when it comes to Nazi slogans and not with regards to preaching hate, hate against 1.7 billion people, whether Muslims or the Christians or the Jews or any group?

“So, all we want is to have a reasonable review from the Swedish government. It’s going to be for their sake. Because at the end of the day, you don’t want to jeopardize the relationship you have with 57 Muslim nations for appeasing only a bunch of radicals and extremists who want to spread hate.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia OIC Quran

Mawhiba launches 'Talents of Architecture and Design' program in Riyadh

Mawhiba launches ‘Talents of Architecture and Design’ program in Riyadh
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

Event is implemented in partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission

Mawhiba launches ‘Talents of Architecture and Design’ program in Riyadh
  • Event is implemented in partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba, launched the “Talents of Architecture and Design” program in Riyadh on Sunday.

Mawhiba aims through this to set the foundations of architecture and design for gifted intermediate and secondary school students.

The event is implemented in partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission, and under the umbrella of the Ministry of Culture.

“For us, a partnership with Mawhiba is something really significant because, with Mawhiba, we are going to be able to deliver a program for architecture and design that is specialized to a group of talented young individuals,” said Sumaya Alsulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission.

“One of King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity’s objectives is to build partnerships to strengthen and enable the talents of its members,” said Khalid Al-Sharif, director general of Mawhiba’s Center for Excellence.

He added: “This program is the starting point, or as we call it, the fundamental seed, to enhance talents in architecture and design. We expect it to promote creative designs in the future.”

One of the objectives of the program is to establish the principles to embark on an integrated journey of establishing, developing and sharpening architecture and design skills through creative thinking, and introduce them to a number of vocabularies related to planning, urban design, architecture, interior design, sustainability and environmental design.

The foundation is also set to implement the program with the academic programs during the summer. It will be presented among the units offered in academic programs, as more than 130 male and female students will benefit from the program. Students will be divided into six groups in three cities: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

The program begins on Sunday and will last for three weeks. It will be carried out in partnership with a number of leading universities in the Kingdom such as King Saud University, Prince Sultan University, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University and King Abdulaziz University.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mawhiba architecture design

King Salman, crown prince congratulate President El-Sisi on Egypt's national day

King Salman, crown prince congratulate President El-Sisi on Egypt’s national day
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

King Salman, crown prince congratulate President El-Sisi on Egypt’s national day

King Salman, crown prince congratulate President El-Sisi on Egypt’s national day
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have both sent a cable of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to mark Egypt’s national day, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The king and crown prince’s message wished the Egyptian president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Egypt steady progress and prosperity, SPA added.

According to the report, King Salman also praised relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, adding he was keen for them to further develop.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt

KSrelief project pumps over three million liters of water in Yemen's Hodeidah

KSrelief project pumps over three million liters of water in Yemen’s Hodeidah
Updated 23 July 2023
Saudi Press Agency

KSrelief project pumps over three million liters of water in Yemen’s Hodeidah

KSrelief project pumps over three million liters of water in Yemen’s Hodeidah
Updated 23 July 2023
Saudi Press Agency

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has been actively implementing several projects across Yemeni governorates, including a water supply and environmental sanitation project aimed at providing better access to clean water. 
The KSrelief water supply and environmental sanitation project in the Al-Khawkhah directorate of Hodeidah, Yemen, has supplied over three million liters of water during the month of June.
This included 1,890,000 liters of potable water and 1,890,000 liters of usable water successfully pumped. The project has also undertaken 130 operations to remove waste from displaced camps, along with two cleaning campaigns to ensure sanitation in the camps.
Also in June, KSrelief Mobile Medical Clinics in Yemen provided treatment services to 698 beneficiaries.
A total of 698 beneficiaries sought medical assistance at the clinics in Abs district of Hajjah governorate, Yemen.

KSrelief concludes voluntary program for cardiac catheterization and surgery in Mukalla, Yemen (SPA)


Among them, 202 beneficiaries received care at the epidemic disease treatment and control clinic, 63 patients were attended to in the emergency clinic and 401 beneficiaries were provided with medical services at the internal medicine clinic.
Elsewhere, KSrelief continued to aid those affected by the floods in different regions of Pakistan. It handed out 2,398 food parcels in Baluchistan and Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
Similarly, KSrelief in Sudan played a significant role in providing aid to the city of Gedaref, by distributing on Friday a substantial amount of food parcels, totaling five tons and 355kg.

KSrelief distributes 2,398 food baskets to people affected by floods in Pakistan. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation in Jazan

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation in Jazan
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation in Jazan

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation in Jazan
  • Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula. Individuals chew khat leaves because of the stimulant effects it has, which are like but less intense than those caused by abusing cocaine or methamphetamine
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

JAZAN: Saudi border guards in Al-Ardah governate of Jazan region foiled an attempt to smuggle 400 kilograms of the narcotic khat.
The seized narcotics were handed over to the competent authority, and preliminary legal procedures were completed, state news agency Saudi Press Agency reported.
Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula. Individuals chew khat leaves for its stimulant effects, which are less intense than those caused by abusing cocaine or methamphetamine.
Saudi authorities on Saturday also thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 6 million Captagon tablets into the country in an operation carried out in cooperation with the Omani police and the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
The amphetamine pills were found hidden in a shipment of sweets, citrus fruits and nuts.
Security authorities have urged people to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 for the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

 

Topics: khat drugs smuggling Captagon

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Qatar emir

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Qatar emir
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Qatar emir

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Qatar emir
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's leaders on Saturday offered their condolences and sympathy to the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, a senior member of the Gulf state's royal family.

"We send to Your Highness and the family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy," King Salman said in a cable, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In a separate cable, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman said: "I send to your Highness and the family of the deceased my warmest condolences and sincere sympathy."
Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad passed away on the morning of July 21, according to Qatar News Agency.
A funeral prayer was held after the Maghrib prayer on Saturday at the Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque in Doha and his body was laid to rest in the Old Al Rayyan cemetery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar

