  Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report

Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report

Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report
The comprehensive beauty report highlights a shift in beauty perception in the GCC market from European ideals to embracing Arabic beauty and Middle Eastern features.
Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report
A study by Chalhoub Group has revealed that consumers in the Kingdom are the highest spenders on makeup in the region. The comprehensive beauty report titled “Decoding the Beauty Consumer in the GCC,” offers a deep understanding of consumer behavior, preferences, and trends within the beauty category in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

The methodology of the report included a quantitative study with 2,600 beauty consumers, a four-day ethnography with 30 participants, and more than 15 expert interviews. the report findings cover three main pillars: the definition of beauty standards in the region, consumer purchasing behavior trends, and the top beauty categories GCC consumers are most interested in.

On redefining beauty in the GCC market, the report highlights a shift in beauty perception in the GCC market from European ideals to embracing Arabic beauty and Middle Eastern features. Consumers now prefer lighter cosmetic adjustments that preserve their individual beauty and focus more on “internal beauty,” encompassing health, well-being, and self-esteem, which can influence external appearance. Emirati women see themselves as trendsetters with exposure to various brands, while Saudi women are highly engaged makeup and fragrance users, drawing inspiration from social media. Kuwaiti women are particularly attentive to social media beauty trends and prioritize maintaining a hydrated and healthy skin appearance. 

Taking a closer look at the GCC beauty consumer purchasing behavior, the report indicates that most beauty categories are driven by female shoppers with an average spend that is 55 percent higher than men. While fragrance is an exception — where men tend to shop 20 percent more frequently and spend 11 percent more — most beauty categories are predominantly driven by female shoppers. Emirati women, in particular, exhibit a stronger preference for multi-brand beauty stores, while consumers in the Kingdom are the highest spenders on makeup in the region.

Jasmina Banda, chief strategy officer at Chalhoub Group, said: “The beauty market in the Middle East is worth more than $10 billion, and has since 2020 gone through a major shift becoming today more dynamic than ever. Chalhoub Group conducted the most extensive consumer beauty study ever undertaken in the GCC. 

“This study involved over 2,600 beauty consumers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and explored various segments, including mass and masstige markets, dermo-cosmetics, and prestige beauty. The objective was to decode the emerging trends and identify the contemporary definition of beauty for Middle Eastern consumers.”

“The primary finding from our study reveals that our consumers associate beauty not solely with physical appearance but also with their overall well-being and inner feelings. This has paved the way for a new generation of brands that prioritize more than just traditional product effectiveness.”

These brands now extend their focus to encompass the holistic well-being of their customers,” added Banda.

The report also examined the top beauty categories GCC consumers are most interested in, revealing that they prefer specific products that are tailored to their skin type rather than generalized products, with moisturizer ranking as the top product with 79 percent having purchased this product in the past three months, followed by cleanser at 54 percent. 

Hydration and improving skin texture are the main reasons for moisturizing, while sun protection is considered essential for its wide range of benefits, with 46 percent having purchased an spf/sunblock in the past three months.

Makeup is also viewed as an art form that helps consumers enhance their Arabic beauty features.

When it comes to preferred purchasing channels, the findings show that 64 percent of males visit supermarkets most frequently for beauty purchases versus 37 percent of females. For UAE nationals, beauty stores account for 80 percent of their offline spend, while in Saudi Arabia, traditional retail is the main purchase channel with 46 percent of spend share.

ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution
ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution
Saudi Arabia is home to one of the most youthful populations in the world, with 63 percent of Saudis in the Kingdom being under the age of 30, as revealed by the Saudi Statistics Authority in June 2023. Coinciding with this demographic reality, in 2022, the nation emerged as the fastest growing economy within the G20 countries, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The energy transition ambitions of Saudi Arabia represent a decisive turning point in the global renewable energy landscape. With a goal of meeting 50 percent of its energy needs through clean energy by 2030, the nation has launched several ground-breaking megaprojects, including the world’s largest solar and wind farms. This paradigm shift aligns with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reaching zero emission by 2050 and combating climate change.

Integral to achieving these ambitious goals is the investment in training and upskilling a new generation of Saudi youth who possess the expertise to develop and implement future energy solutions.

“As a proud Saudi-listed company and the world’s largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition, it is essential for us to recognize the immense potential and to value the significant role that the Saudi youth are destined to play in shaping the future of clean energy and water,” said ACWA Power’s Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan.

“The youth are the driving force behind our nation’s progress,” said Faisal Jadu, chief people, culture and communications officer at ACWA Power. “ACWA Power fully endorses Saudi Vision 2030 and has a strong dedication toward empowering young Saudi individuals, enabling them to reach their maximum potential and emerge as future leaders in the renewable sector.”

The absence of robust youth development programs hinders economic growth, stifles innovation, and perpetuates social inequality. In this context, national champions like ACWA Power are well-positioned to accelerate investments in youth development by spreading awareness, spearheading training programs, and hiring young talent for some of the largest projects in the Kingdom and overseas. Investments in such initiatives allow ACWA Power to directly involve Saudi youth in the national energy transition, retaining local talent and fostering a thriving economy.

At the core of ACWA Power’s efforts lies the Energy and Water Academy, which was established in 2010. 

EWA focuses on upskilling and training individuals to become proficient operators and technicians in water desalination and power technologies. It not only equips them with technical skills but also fosters personal growth and enhances employability, providing a platform for long-term success.

The success of EWA is rooted in strong partnerships with government authorities and industry leaders.

“We are witnessing firsthand how graduates from EWA bring an impressive set of skills and experience that seamlessly integrate into our work stream,” said Stefan Verlee, chief operation and maintenance officer of First National Operations and Maintenance Company, the O&M arm of ACWA Power. “Their up-to-date technical know-how and in-depth understanding of industry’s operations make their transition into our team remarkably smooth.”

Recognizing the importance of gender inclusivity, ACWA Power, in partnership with EWA, has launched a program specifically focused on training women in technical disciplines related to renewable energy and water.

“NOMAC has provided me with a solid foundation in financial analysis, enabling me to excel and quickly progress to the position of an associate manager,” said Mawadah Ghulam, a financial analyst at NOMAC.

New AI-powered smartphone 'Honor 90 5G' unveiled
New AI-powered smartphone 'Honor 90 5G' unveiled
Global technology brand Honor has officially revealed its latest smartphone — Honor 90 5G — from the N Series at an event under the theme “Honor Mission Impossible.” The new smartphone showcases Honor’s cutting-edge AI technologies and best-in-class innovations, including AI Vlog Master and zero risk eye-comfort display with the ultra-clear 200 MP camera. 

“We are delighted to share the exciting news that the Honor 90 5G will be available soon for pre-order. We strongly believe that this smartphone will revolutionize the world of video shooting, thanks to its advanced AI technologies that elevate smartphone videography to new levels,” said Jerry Liao, country manager of Honor Device KSA. “Honor 90 also incorporates innovative eye-care technologies that prioritize the well-being of users’ eyes during prolonged phone usage, ensuring a zero-risk viewing experience.” 

Honor 90 5G opens a world of endless opportunities by embracing AI technology in video creation and vlogging with AI Vlog Master including Instant Movie, AI Video Recommendation and AI Noise Reduction. 

With the Instant Movie, users can transform their footage into a captivating 15-second video clip, perfectly tailored for social media sharing. In just one second, your masterpiece is ready to be unleashed. Through AI Video Recommendation, Honor 90 5G analyzes the scene and recommends the ideal video mode from five modes: Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-up, Multi-video and Solo Cut Mode. 

Honor has also introduced the game-changing AI Noise Reduction feature, utilizing AI technology to remove background noise from videos. This ensures clear human voices without distractions from surrounding sounds, offering vloggers and video creators a hassle-free way to capture high-quality content.

The cutting-edge smartphone features the industry-first zero-risk eye-comfort display, incorporating the highest achieved 3,840 Hz PWM dimming technology. 

This industry-leading technology ensures a comfortable, flicker-free viewing experience, minimizing eye strain and providing optimal comfort in all situations. 

With the Dynamic Dimming technology, Circadian Night Display and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification, Honor aims to deliver an unparalleled eye care experience, leveraging cutting-edge innovations to set new benchmarks in the industry.

The Honor 90 showcases a powerful triple camera system, consisting of a 200 MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor for exceptional light capture and impressive low-light performance. Complemented by a 12 MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a wide field of view, and a 2 MP depth camera for accurate distance estimation, this camera setup produces detailed photos with high dynamic range. 

Moreover, the Honor 90 is the first N Series smartphone to run the latest MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. This advanced operating system offers a range of upgraded and customized features, providing users with a smarter and more convenient experience than ever before. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor, which provides exceptional performance and can handle even the most intensive and demanding tasks with ease. 

The Honor 90 5G is packed with a large 5,000 mAh battery that can power the device for an entire day, making it ideal for all-day productivity. 

The phone will be available in three colors — Diamond Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black, all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users. 

Consumers can pre-order Honor 90 through Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, STC, Zain, LuLu, noon, Amazon and other retail shops.

Azerbaijan: A 'winter wonderland' for MENA travelers
Azerbaijan: A 'winter wonderland' for MENA travelers
Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa, is inviting travelers to discover Azerbaijan in all seasons.

The two companies will join forces for a new campaign aiming to showcase Azerbaijan’s incredible attractions to MENA travelers. Building on the successful previous partnership, this collaboration will leverage Wego’s extensive reach and innovative marketing strategies to showcase Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and warm hospitality.

In Azerbaijan, both summer and winter offer a wide range of exciting activities for each type of traveler.

Mamoun Hmedan, chief commercial officer and managing director, MENA and India, Wego, said: “As we renew our partnership with Azerbaijan Tourism Board, we aim to inspire and guide travelers to explore the wonders of Azerbaijan and create a seamless and inspiring travel experience. We recorded over 830,000 searches globally for Azerbaijan this year and we are expecting to see an increase in the searches toward the summer.”

During the summer months, the country’s beautiful coastal areas become a haven for beach lovers. Travelers can indulge in water sports such as jet skiing and parasailing. Additionally, the picturesque mountainous regions of Azerbaijan, such as the Greater Caucasus range, provide fantastic opportunities for hiking, trekking, and exploring scenic trails that lead to breathtaking vistas and hidden waterfalls.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO, Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said: “In winter, Azerbaijan transforms into a winter wonderland, providing excellent opportunities for winter sports enthusiasts. The country has premier ski resorts and offers world-class skiing and snowboarding facilities with a range of slopes suitable for beginners to advanced skiers. Additionally, the picturesque village of Gabala, located in the Tufandag Mountains, offers a charming winter retreat with opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, and even enjoying horse-drawn sleigh rides through snowy landscapes.”

TCS BaNCS powers payments transformation at Banque Saudi Fransi
TCS BaNCS powers payments transformation at Banque Saudi Fransi
Tata Consultancy Services announced that its customer, Banque Saudi Fransi, has successfully transformed its domestic and international real-time payments processing using TCS BaNCS for Payments. This represents a key milestone in the bank’s digital transformation and core banking modernization program. 

BSF, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom, selected TCS BaNCS to simplify and digitize its IT landscape across deposits, lending and payments, and enhance its position as a modern, innovative and experience-focused bank in the region. 

As part of this transformation, the bank leveraged TCS BaNCS for Payments to centralize and standardize its operations across domestic and international payments. With data centralized and secure in the new system, the bank can pre-validate transactions in real-time, nearly doubling the straight-through-processing rate and speeding up transactions.

The TCS BaNCS solution’s microservices architecture is helping the bank provide real-time, frictionless payment services to its clients and scale systems to match increasing transaction volumes in an economy that works round the clock, all year round. A large repository of out-of-the-box APIs can be exposed to third-party providers, strengthening BSF’s strategy to be a local leader in open banking and banking-as-a-service by offering clients its numerous benefits.

The TCS BaNCS solution’s future-proof digital core and Saudi market-ready functionality will help BSF roll out new product lines, while its ISO20022 compliance will enable it to easily comply with CBPR+ guidelines as per the timeline defined by SWIFT. With TCS BaNCS for Payments, the bank is now an early adopter of the regional GCC-RTGS Payments Clearing, enabling its customers to send and receive money to GCC countries through this innovative payment clearing scheme. 

Thamer Yousef, COO, Banque Saudi Fransi, said: “The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing real-time payments markets globally, and Saudi Arabia is leading this growth, paving the way for financial prosperity. The successful deployment of TCS BaNCS for Payments as part of our larger enterprise-wide transformation program reflects our commitment to supporting payments innovation in the region.”

Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, global head, TCS Financial Solutions, TCS, said: “TCS BaNCS has been powering payments transformation for leading banks worldwide, including Saudi Arabia and GCC, and this go-live at BSF is testimony to our functionally rich solution designed on best-in-class technology, high levels of scalability, certified readiness for SWIFT standards, and TCS’ ability to deliver large digital transformation programs successfully.”

HungerStation makes history as first Saudi brand to win Cannes Lions Grand Prix 2023
HungerStation makes history as first Saudi brand to win Cannes Lions Grand Prix 2023
HungerStation Saudi Arabia’s “Subconscious Order” campaign has won the Grand Prix in Creative Commerce at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023. It is the first time in Cannes Lions’ 70-year history that Saudi Arabia has won a Grand Prix.

Combining innovative thinking and cutting-edge technology, “Subconscious Order” is a feature, which taps into the subconscious mind to help the user decide what food they’re most in the mood for — eliminating the frustrations of decision fatigue that we all know so well when trying to pick food. In fact, according to a study by Seated, as quoted by the New York Post, the average adult spends around 132 hours a year looking at menus online. “Subconscious Order” is designed for customers of HungerStation (Saudi Arabia’s first food delivery app) and uses the camera on a mobile or desktop along with in-app eye calibration and vision AI to track the user’s eye movement. It then uses topic modeling AI to organize food options and present an instant report of what the eye lingered on the longest, to reveal the subconscious craving — generating a list of local restaurants where HungerStation customers can then order the food they desire the most.

Mohammed Jifri, CMO for HungerStation, said: “Myself and the team are so proud of having won the first ever Cannes Lion Grand Prix. It’s not only an incredible milestone for HungerStation, but also a giant step forward for marketing in Saudi Arabia, which has seen significant development in the last decade. This marks the start of a new era of marketing success in the country, and with our nation’s Vision 2030, there are no limits to what we can achieve.”

Rayyan Aoun, ECD for Wunderman Thompson KSA, said:“This is a truly historic win for both Cannes Lions and Saudi Arabia, as it is the first time a campaign from the Kingdom has won a Grand Prix — one of the most prestigious awards for creativity in the world. As the first — and still the leading — food delivery app in the Kingdom, HungerStation is a pioneer in its field. It feels fitting then, that, along with Wunderman Thompson, our innovative campaign has won a Cannes Lions Grand Prix — a groundbreaking achievement for Saudi Arabia.”

Ahmad Chatila, director of brand and communication for HungerStation, said: “We are only beginning to comprehend the power of AI, but it’s already transforming the world around us. It will surely disrupt commerce in the years ahead and create more personalized customer experiences. As marketers, we need to consider how this technology can be used to glean more meaningful insights from customer data and create tailored experiences for them. This will allow us to anticipate their needs and provide them with more relevant moments rather than general ones.”

The inspiration behind the work stemmed from a study from The Biology of Belief by Dr. Bruce Lipton, which found that the conscious mind can only process 40 bits of info per second, while the subconscious mind can process information up to 500,000 times quicker. That prompted the team to ask: “What if we help people connect better with their subconscious mind, and let it find the answer they’re looking for”?

HungerStation seeks to open new horizons in the technical sector in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and it constantly desires to improve and develop the user experience to keep pace with the needs of its customers by providing smart and effective solutions. HungerStation also seeks to strengthen the Kingdom’s position in the technical sector and at the global level by employing AI in our lives and contributing to bringing change in the field of e-commerce.

Jason Carmel, global lead, creative data at Wunderman Thompson, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been part of such a momentous occasion and to have worked alongside HungerStation to deliver a powerful tool, which is not only forward-thinking and smart, but that also taps into a genuine desire for the decision-making process to be simplified. This technology signals a step toward the future of ‘Zero UI’ interfaces, whereby users control a device through their voice, movements, glances, or thoughts. But it’s not tech for the sake of tech, it also addresses a need to cleverly address decision fatigue and help people with an important decision — choosing dinner!”

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, jury president of the Creative Commerce Lions, said the campaign “turns transactional into emotional, and solves a pain point about choice overload, which drives discoverability of new foods and places to order.” She added: “In today’s world, brands have to apply meaningful value in order for people to offer use of their facial data, and ‘Subconscious Order’ did this beautifully. It’s a wonderful example of AI being applied to commerce and is a bold, brave way to change the user experience, which is no mean feat.”

The Cannes Lion 2023 Grands Prix win marks yet another success for HungerStation, as it received six awards this year, which include: A Grand Prix for Creative Commerce, issued by Cannes Lions, June 2023; a Bronze for innovation, issued by Caples Awards, May 2023; a Grand Prix for mobile-led creativity, issued by Dubai Lynx, March 2023; a Silver for website, apps and games, issued by Dubai Lynx, March 2023; and a Silver for HungerStation’s film (Blast to the Past), issued by Dubai Lynx, March 2023. This film was also nominated for the list of the Top 15 Film Campaigns, issued by Campaign Middle East, Jan 2023.

