Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report

A study by Chalhoub Group has revealed that consumers in the Kingdom are the highest spenders on makeup in the region. The comprehensive beauty report titled “Decoding the Beauty Consumer in the GCC,” offers a deep understanding of consumer behavior, preferences, and trends within the beauty category in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

The methodology of the report included a quantitative study with 2,600 beauty consumers, a four-day ethnography with 30 participants, and more than 15 expert interviews. the report findings cover three main pillars: the definition of beauty standards in the region, consumer purchasing behavior trends, and the top beauty categories GCC consumers are most interested in.

On redefining beauty in the GCC market, the report highlights a shift in beauty perception in the GCC market from European ideals to embracing Arabic beauty and Middle Eastern features. Consumers now prefer lighter cosmetic adjustments that preserve their individual beauty and focus more on “internal beauty,” encompassing health, well-being, and self-esteem, which can influence external appearance. Emirati women see themselves as trendsetters with exposure to various brands, while Saudi women are highly engaged makeup and fragrance users, drawing inspiration from social media. Kuwaiti women are particularly attentive to social media beauty trends and prioritize maintaining a hydrated and healthy skin appearance.

Taking a closer look at the GCC beauty consumer purchasing behavior, the report indicates that most beauty categories are driven by female shoppers with an average spend that is 55 percent higher than men. While fragrance is an exception — where men tend to shop 20 percent more frequently and spend 11 percent more — most beauty categories are predominantly driven by female shoppers. Emirati women, in particular, exhibit a stronger preference for multi-brand beauty stores, while consumers in the Kingdom are the highest spenders on makeup in the region.

Jasmina Banda, chief strategy officer at Chalhoub Group, said: “The beauty market in the Middle East is worth more than $10 billion, and has since 2020 gone through a major shift becoming today more dynamic than ever. Chalhoub Group conducted the most extensive consumer beauty study ever undertaken in the GCC.

“This study involved over 2,600 beauty consumers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and explored various segments, including mass and masstige markets, dermo-cosmetics, and prestige beauty. The objective was to decode the emerging trends and identify the contemporary definition of beauty for Middle Eastern consumers.”

“The primary finding from our study reveals that our consumers associate beauty not solely with physical appearance but also with their overall well-being and inner feelings. This has paved the way for a new generation of brands that prioritize more than just traditional product effectiveness.”

These brands now extend their focus to encompass the holistic well-being of their customers,” added Banda.

The report also examined the top beauty categories GCC consumers are most interested in, revealing that they prefer specific products that are tailored to their skin type rather than generalized products, with moisturizer ranking as the top product with 79 percent having purchased this product in the past three months, followed by cleanser at 54 percent.

Hydration and improving skin texture are the main reasons for moisturizing, while sun protection is considered essential for its wide range of benefits, with 46 percent having purchased an spf/sunblock in the past three months.

Makeup is also viewed as an art form that helps consumers enhance their Arabic beauty features.

When it comes to preferred purchasing channels, the findings show that 64 percent of males visit supermarkets most frequently for beauty purchases versus 37 percent of females. For UAE nationals, beauty stores account for 80 percent of their offline spend, while in Saudi Arabia, traditional retail is the main purchase channel with 46 percent of spend share.