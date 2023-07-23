Al-Shabab threat rising in Kenya’s rural northeast

NAIROBI: In Kenya’s rural northeast, roadside bombs and beheadings that killed two dozen people last month appear to be part of a troubling escalation of violence by Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists, analysts say.
A regional economic powerhouse and a popular tourist draw, Kenya has not suffered a high-profile terrorist attack since 2019, when 21 people lost their lives at a hotel and surrounding offices in Nairobi.
The recent attacks have been small-scale and focused on minor targets, but have raised fears that Al-Shabab terrorists, who have been blamed for the assaults, are turning their attention to Kenya as they suffer losses in their native Somalia.
Estimated to have between 7,000 and 12,000 fighters, Al-Shabab has in recent months faced a multi-pronged counterterrorism offensive by the Somali National Army and US-trained “lightning” commandos supported by clan militias known as “macawisley.”
The terrorists, who have waged war against the government in Mogadishu for over 15 years, have recently carried out several attacks along Kenya’s long and porous frontier with Somalia.
Twenty-four people, including 15 security officers, were killed in six separate attacks last month alone.
In one of the grisliest assaults claimed by the group, about 30 militants descended on two sparsely populated villages in Kenya’s coastal Lamu county on June 24 and killed five civilians.
One resident, Hassan Abdul, said that “women were locked in the houses and the men ordered out, where they were tied with ropes and butchered.”
The remote forested mainland is not normally a stopover for tourists visiting the nearby popular Indian Ocean island of Lamu, but the gruesome killings are a signal to Kenya, analysts say.
The attacks are a way for “Al-Shabab to say that despite being under pressure, they still have the firepower and are a force to be reckoned with,” said Nicolas Delaunay, International Crisis Group director for East and Southern Africa.
“It could also be a way of warning Kenya who has pledged to participate in the Somali government’s offensive against the Al-Shabab,” he said.
Kenya is no stranger to the long-running Islamist insurgency in Somalia and has been repeatedly targeted by Al-Shabab since it sent troops into the country in 2011 as part of an African Union force.
Female Afghan judge wins landmark case against UK government
Woman, 53, and son succeed in legal battle after two years in hiding in Pakistan
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: A female Afghan judge has won a legal battle against the British government after she was refused entry to the UK, the Guardian reported on Sunday.
The 53-year-old judge, known only as Yosra, had fled to Pakistan in 2021 with her adult son where they were in hiding.
For two decades, Yosra held several senior roles and presided over cases involving Taliban members in crimes such as murder, kidnapping, violence against women, rape, terrorism offenses and conspiring against the Afghan government.
The judge and her son were told they were eligible for resettlement under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy, but the Home Office initially refused to grant them permission to enter the UK. Her lawyers lodged an appeal.
The two have now been accepted into the Afghan citizens resettlement scheme and recently arrived in the country, where they were reunited with British relatives, the Guardian reported on Sunday.
The case could pave the way for many other vulnerable Afghans hiding in Pakistan who are eligible for one of the UK resettlement schemes, but have not been allowed to enter the country.
“We are overjoyed to finally be with our family in the UK,” Yosra told the newspaper.
“The last almost two years have been the most gruelling time we’ve ever been through. Our initial hope to be granted a visa to come to the UK over time turned into hopelessness and despair
“In Pakistan, the fear for our life, and the restrictions we faced as a result, placed an enormous burden on us mentally and emotionally.
“We only left the small apartment our family in the UK rented for us to go buy groceries or see the doctors.
“Two days before we flew to the UK, our apartment block got raided by police to arrest Afghan refugees — luckily, we were out at the doctor’s at the time.
“Now that we are finally safe in the UK, we so much enjoy being able to walk around safely and freely, sitting in our family’s garden and feeling just peace around us, and sleeping quietly and comfortably, knowing next day we will wake up in our safe new home.”
A government spokesperson told the Guardian: “While we don’t comment on individual cases, we remain committed to providing protection for vulnerable and at-risk people fleeing Afghanistan, including female judges, and so far have brought around 24,500 people to the UK.
“We continue to work with like-minded partners and countries neighboring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible people.”
Filipino nurses quit low-pay jobs at home for careers in Saudi Arabia
Kingdom has been top destination for Filipino nurses since at least 2021
Over half of licensed Filipino nurses, about 316,000, are working abroad
Updated 56 min 42 sec ago
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Saudi Arabia is the most preferred destination for Filipino nurses, with thousands choosing better opportunities in the Kingdom over meager salaries offered at home, recently released figures reveal.
Data shared with Arab News by the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers show about 2,300 Filipino nurses have migrated to Saudi Arabia so far this year, making up nearly 35 percent of nursing professionals who left the country in 2023.
The Kingdom has been the top choice for Filipino nurses working abroad since at least 2021.
“Saudi … it’s in the top three, because it’s easy to get a nursing job there,” Jocelyn Andamo, secretary-general of advocacy group Filipino Nurses United, told Arab News.
She said that the Kingdom is “more accessible” and the nurses’ salary is higher than in the Philippines.
About 130,000 Filipino nurses are currently working in Saudi Arabia, according to some estimates, while Philippine Department of Health data showed more than half of licensed Filipino nurses, about 316,000, were working abroad in 2021.
“We are not content and we are not getting what is due, like enough salary to provide for our family,” Andamo said.
“What nurses earn here in one year, they can earn in just one month in other countries.”
Filipino nurses are the lowest paid in Southeast Asia, according to data aggregator iPrice Group, which showed experienced nurses earning around 40,381 Philippine pesos ($726) a month, 57 percent less than their Vietnamese counterparts.
Some have been taking on extra shifts, including jobs in both public and private hospitals, to make more money, Andamo added.
“Many nurses turn to online selling or they have a side job in other fields … We can’t encourage nurses here to stay on. And there are also those leaving the profession. Even if they did not go abroad, they got a different job, like in call centers,” she said.
Last September, the FNU joined Filipino lawmaker France Castro in filing a bill to institutionalize entry-level nursing salaries at 50,000 pesos monthly nationwide. The group is also advocating for permanent positions for nurses, as many in the profession are still under contractual arrangement.
“The task of the nursing profession is vital and essential, but we are not being given the right appreciation in terms of salary,” Andamo said. “So, that’s the major issue of nurses in the Philippines. We believe that if it will be addressed, the other problems can be resolved.”
Filipino nurses, many of whom are well-trained and fluent in English, have long been in high demand abroad and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the nurse exodus has left hospitals and health facilities in the Philippines struggling to keep their best people and fill new positions.
“We’re having a shortage here,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said earlier this month. ”We are trying to find schemes to alleviate that problem. We are very proud of them, but we wish they would stay home.”
MI5 foils planned Daesh-inspired terror attack on music festival
M15 arrest boy, age 15, suspected of preparing an attack on festival attended by about 90,000 people every year
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The UK’s domestic intelligence agency thwarted a plot by an Islamist extremist to attack a music festival attended by about 90,000 people every year, Mail Online reported.
In 2022, a tipoff led M15 officers to arrest a 15-year-old boy suspected of preparing an attack at the Isle of Wight Festival. It is claimed the boy was inspired by Daesh and researched weapons online, The Sun reported.
It comes after counterterrorism police this week revealed that they had foiled 39 recent terror attempts, including planned attacks on politicians.
“The threat of a mainland terror attack of scale is still an active and live threat,” a security source told Mail Online.
The source added that the locations targeted are “carefully planned to cause maximum damage.”
In a separate case, MI5 also surveilled and captured 19-year-old Matthew King, who plotted to attack an army barracks and magistrates’ court.
He was sentenced to life in prison after MI5 officials acted on intelligence provided by the Prevent strategy.
King, from Essex, wanted to join Daesh in Syria. He expressed a desire online to kill a Royal Marine and other targets with woman identified in court as Miss A.
He received a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of six years after admitting preparation of terrorist acts.
“I genuinely believe this was an imminent terrorist attack,” Met Police Counterterrorism Command chief Dominic Murphy told The Sun.
Pope’s plea over refugee plight as Saudi delegation attends Rome migration talks
Italian PM seeks to build alliance to tackle illegal migration
Saudi delegation headed by interior minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud
Updated 7 min 37 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra
ROME: Pope Francis has appealed to European and African leaders “for urgent relief” for refugees, saying that help is needed for “these brothers and sisters” suffering while trying to reach Europe.
“May the Mediterranean never again be a theater of death and inhumanity. May the Lord enlighten the minds and hearts of all, arousing feelings of fraternity, solidarity and welcome,” the pope told worshippers in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.
The pontiff’s comments come as top representatives of European, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries gather in the Italian capital to discuss tackling illegal migration, including extending an EU-backed deal with Tunisia to curb the flow of asylum-seekers to European shores.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday inaugurated a “dialogue of equals” forum on migration and development based on joint interests between Europe and countries in the broader Mediterranean region.
The conference, which seeks to address irregular migration and promote growth in North Africa, was announced by Meloni during one of her three trips to Tunisia in the past month.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Tunisian President Kais Saied are among participants in the forum, which will be held at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid high security.
High-ranking representatives from North African and Middle Eastern countries include the presidents of the UAE and Mauritania, and prime ministers from Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Jordan, Lebanon, Malta and Niger.
Greece, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have sent ministers to the talks.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, the Saudi interior minister, represented the Kingdom at the conference.
Speaking on behalf of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Abdulaziz highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to upholding human rights norms and advancing sustainable development.
He spoke of the Kingdom’s “unwavering firm stance in favor of international collaboration in addressing all common challenges.”
The prince also highlighted the Kingdom’s support for developing the regular and institutional structure of the national human rights system, labor systems and policies, and promoting labor rights and improving contractual relationships.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Italy wants the Mediterranean to be a “sea of peace and progress” rather than a graveyard for those seeking safety and a better life in Europe.
“What we are inaugurating today is, above all, a dialogue between equals, based on mutual respect,” Meloni said in her opening address to the international conference attended by Arab News.
The Italian leader said that between Europe and the larger Mediterranean “there cannot be a competitive or conflictual relationship, because in reality the interests are much more convergent than we ourselves recognize.”
She added: “Mass irregular migration harms everyone except criminal organizations, which use their strength to play with the lives of the most fragile people,” and called for “joint efforts and more cooperation to fight the network of traffickers.”
Meloni said that the international “partnership in tackling illegal migration” with countries of origin “must be equal, multidimensional and long-term,” and “based on respect and not on a paternalistic approach, on solidarity, on respect for each other’s sovereignty, on shared responsibility for upholding legality.”
This “is the only serious way to strengthen our bond, to trust each other, and foster the development and prosperity of our peoples,” she said.
Sources in the prime minister’s office told Arab News that Tunisian leader Saied described the Rome conference as “the beginning of a positive path.”
Tunisia and Italy have a common future, he added.
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah praised the Italian government for organizing the talks.
“This is the right approach to the problem,” he said in his speech at the event.
Last week, the EU signed an agreement with Tunisia that will provide €105 million ($117 million) in direct European aid to prevent the departure of migrant boats and combat people smugglers.
The deal also provides for more illegal Tunisian immigrants to be repatriated and for sub-Saharan African migrants in Tunisia to be sent back to their countries of origin.
The Rome conference may open the door for the EU to sign a similar agreement with Egypt and Morocco.
“We want our agreement with Tunisia to be a model, a project for the future that can open the way to more partnerships with other countries in the region,” von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said.
“We want to adopt a pragmatic approach based on sharing common interests and values. We want to find tailor-made solutions for local realities.”
According to the UN, more than 100,000 migrants arrived in Europe by sea from the coasts of North Africa, Turkiye and Lebanon in the first six months of 2023.
There were more than 189,000 arrivals last year, with most landing in southern Italy.
US senators back former Afghan pilot’s asylum appeal
Man threatened with deportation to Rwanda by UK Home Office
‘I believe we owe it to those who serve alongside our men and women,’ says Sen. Thom Tillis
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News
LONDON: US senators have joined calls for a former Afghan pilot to be granted sanctuary after he was left in “legal limbo” by the UK, The Independent has reported.
The veteran, who aided the British Armed Forces in combat missions, arrived in the UK via a small boat last year, but has been threatened with deportation to Rwanda, which means his asylum application cannot progress.
Following the warnings over his potential deportation, the man — whose family is still in hiding in Afghanistan — turned to the US for assistance.
His appeal was met with support by two serving US senators, who have said that Afghans who aided the Western-led intervention should be granted asylum and permission to begin new lives.
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said that he believed Afghans arriving in the US would be vetted correctly.
He said: “I think many of those things worked themselves out and we still owe them. I believe we owe it to those who serve alongside our men and women and our NATO partners and allies to get them where they want to be.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar told The Independent that Afghans who “helped our military literally are holding letters from top military people saying that they saved their lives and they should not be in legal limbo.”
The former pilot has said he feels “abandoned” by the UK Home Office, which is responsible for processing his asylum claim and overseeing his potential deportation to Rwanda.
As part of his appeal to the US, the veteran has already completed an initial interview with immigration authorities covering relocation terms.
He said of the UK: “At the moment I feel like it doesn’t matter who you are, or what you did with the allies, troops or partner countries.
“Right now I hear lots of Afghan diplomats, military generals, and others. They are saying that the government doesn’t care about us, who we are and what we did with them. I think the government is not seeing us as colleagues.”
The pilot expressed his frustration over the continued threat of deportation, with his removal notice being maintained despite the UK’s Court of Appeal ruling that the Rwanda returns agreement is illegal.
He said: “I don’t know why they haven’t removed the notice. I am scared they are still trying to send people to Rwanda and, of course, I am worried about what they will do next. Lately, I am completely disappointed in the UK government.”
The policy of the US regarding Afghan veteran colleagues saw former interpreters and soldiers arrive in the country on temporary humanitarian grounds.
But a bipartisan senatorial group is attempting to push through a law that would see the Afghan veterans be granted permanent residency on the grounds that they aided the Western-led intervention.
The Afghan Adjustment Act aims to fulfill the commitment of the US to veterans, said Sen. Chris Coons.
He added: “The core objective of this bill is to ensure that every Afghan currently here is vetted and has a pathway toward a legal status in the US, making it possible for additional Afghans who served alongside our troops, and the troops of our treasured NATO allies like the UK, to have a safe path in a safe passage to our country.”