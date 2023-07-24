You are here

Abdullah Hashim launches new Honda Accord in Kingdom

Abdullah Hashim launches new Honda Accord in Kingdom
The new Honda Accord backs up its sleek new look with more confident and refined dynamics and improved responsiveness, while possessing a more fun-to-drive personality.
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Abdullah Hashim launches new Honda Accord in Kingdom

Abdullah Hashim launches new Honda Accord in Kingdom
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd., the exclusive agent for Honda in Saudi Arabia, launched the new Honda Accord at an event attended by officials, including the Japanese commercial attache, Honda customers and well-known media personalities.

One of the major highlights of the new Honda Accord, is its advanced premium two-motor hybrid powertrain, which is being introduced in the region for the first time. The Honda Accord is also available in a highly popular 1.5L VTEC turbo petrol variant.

The car has been synonymous with proven driving dynamics over decades and is a true benchmark in its class. It offers an unbeatable combination of style, efficiency, performance, and connectivity. The new car is longer and sleeker with premium proportions and a broad stance, and a low horizontal beltline that runs along the body and a long, powerful front end. Honda’s most popular sedan backs up its sleek new look with more confident and refined dynamics and improved responsiveness, while possessing a more fun-to-drive personality.

For decades, Honda Accord was synonymous with a high level of comfort, dynamic driving and above all, a compelling mix of elegance, efficiency, and performance, which has made it a significant benchmark in its class.

Hisham Bahareth, GM at Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd., said: “The launch of the new and hybrid Honda Accord 2023 is an embodiment of the deep and exceptional business relationship that we have with Honda, which is a top-tier Japanese auto manufacturer, dating back to more than 60 years. The relationship is further solidified because it is based on mutual respect, trust and cooperation. Over the past six decades, we have achieved many milestones in such fields as automotive products, motorbikes, marine engines and power-unit products.

“While this special occasion marks our confidence to expand this partnership with the world’s largest power-unit manufacturer, Honda, we look forward to a more prosperous future for both of us.

“We reiterate our commitment to our clients and car lovers by launching the latest car models to meet the rising demand for sedans and other models, which the younger generation is deeply attached to. We have consistently launched elegant Honda automobiles that have been supreme over other cars worldwide. Today, we release the advanced hybrid Honda as a manifestation of our pioneering stance in Saudi Arabia for now and many years to come.”

For over half a century, Abdullah Hashim Ltd. has represented Honda Motors Ltd. of Japan in the Saudi market as the sole distributor for a range of products including passenger and SUV vehicles, motorcycles, jet-skis, power generators, water pumps, agricultural equipment, water sprinklers and lawn mowers.

“As Abdullah Hashim Ltd. puts its clients ahead of everything, it offers them excellent sales services, including after-sales service, spare parts and repairs delivered by highly trained professionals operating in 20 showrooms and repair centers that are overseen by 31 authorized distributors nationwide,”
Bahareth added.

Future of Saudi hospitality under the spotlight at expo

Future of Saudi hospitality under the spotlight at expo
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Future of Saudi hospitality under the spotlight at expo

Future of Saudi hospitality under the spotlight at expo
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

With around $110 billion pegged for the hospitality industry and a further 310,000 hotel rooms in the pipeline, Saudi Arabia is undergoing a transformative boom as it aggressively looks to lead the global travel and hospitality industry.

Over the last few years, as part of its social and economic blueprint Vision 2030, the Kingdom has made significant strides in its hospitality industry, with the government looking to attract 100 million visitors per year within the next decade, investing billions in hotel construction and infrastructure, and building brand new sustainable cities along its coasts and deserts while attracting a swath of foreign investment. Today, the country leads the Middle East and African region and is behind only China and the US in the global hotel construction market.

Looking to spotlight the Kingdom’s multi-billion-dollar hospitality plans and highlight game-changing trends is the “Hotel and Hospitality Expo, brought to you by The Hotel Show,” which takes place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center from Sept. 10-12. With organizers rebranding The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia to the Hotel and Hospitality Expo to better reflect the current trends and landscape of the hospitality industry, the show aims to remain the leading event for all things related to the hospitality sector in the Kingdom.

“To better focus and grow our attention in the hotel and hospitality industry, The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia has undergone a rebrand,” said Elaine O’Connell, vice president, design and hospitality, dmg events, organizers of the event. “We’ve modernized the event to reflect the latest trends in the industry, and we’re confident that this fresh approach will make it an even more engaging and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. The rebrand also means that there is increased visibility and access to a highly engaged and relevant audience, which we believe will help our stakeholders and exhibitors grow their business and establish new partnerships.”

The show will connect manufacturers and suppliers in the hotel and hospitality industry with buyers in the Kingdom.

Revealing the headlining themes in the hospitality industry this year was the show’s advisory board comprising the Kingdom’s foremost hospitality experts. 

These themes include sustainability, Saudi tourism, supply chain and logistics, developing funding and financing, cultivating skills and honing talent, and looking at how big brands can support and drive the local economy.

According to real estate consultant Knight Frank, there are currently 129,000 hotel and serviced apartment rooms in Saudi Arabia but predictions over the next seven years see the figure jump to 212,000 rooms.

O’Connell added: “At this year’s expo, we want to highlight the opportunities available out there, look at solutions to any challenges, reveal what the future of the industry will look like and move the needle forward in the hospitality industry.”

Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report

Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report

Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

A study by Chalhoub Group has revealed that consumers in the Kingdom are the highest spenders on makeup in the region. The comprehensive beauty report titled “Decoding the Beauty Consumer in the GCC,” offers a deep understanding of consumer behavior, preferences, and trends within the beauty category in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

The methodology of the report included a quantitative study with 2,600 beauty consumers, a four-day ethnography with 30 participants, and more than 15 expert interviews. the report findings cover three main pillars: the definition of beauty standards in the region, consumer purchasing behavior trends, and the top beauty categories GCC consumers are most interested in.

On redefining beauty in the GCC market, the report highlights a shift in beauty perception in the GCC market from European ideals to embracing Arabic beauty and Middle Eastern features. Consumers now prefer lighter cosmetic adjustments that preserve their individual beauty and focus more on “internal beauty,” encompassing health, well-being, and self-esteem, which can influence external appearance. Emirati women see themselves as trendsetters with exposure to various brands, while Saudi women are highly engaged makeup and fragrance users, drawing inspiration from social media. Kuwaiti women are particularly attentive to social media beauty trends and prioritize maintaining a hydrated and healthy skin appearance. 

Taking a closer look at the GCC beauty consumer purchasing behavior, the report indicates that most beauty categories are driven by female shoppers with an average spend that is 55 percent higher than men. While fragrance is an exception — where men tend to shop 20 percent more frequently and spend 11 percent more — most beauty categories are predominantly driven by female shoppers. Emirati women, in particular, exhibit a stronger preference for multi-brand beauty stores, while consumers in the Kingdom are the highest spenders on makeup in the region.

Jasmina Banda, chief strategy officer at Chalhoub Group, said: “The beauty market in the Middle East is worth more than $10 billion, and has since 2020 gone through a major shift becoming today more dynamic than ever. Chalhoub Group conducted the most extensive consumer beauty study ever undertaken in the GCC. 

“This study involved over 2,600 beauty consumers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and explored various segments, including mass and masstige markets, dermo-cosmetics, and prestige beauty. The objective was to decode the emerging trends and identify the contemporary definition of beauty for Middle Eastern consumers.”

“The primary finding from our study reveals that our consumers associate beauty not solely with physical appearance but also with their overall well-being and inner feelings. This has paved the way for a new generation of brands that prioritize more than just traditional product effectiveness.”

These brands now extend their focus to encompass the holistic well-being of their customers,” added Banda.

The report also examined the top beauty categories GCC consumers are most interested in, revealing that they prefer specific products that are tailored to their skin type rather than generalized products, with moisturizer ranking as the top product with 79 percent having purchased this product in the past three months, followed by cleanser at 54 percent. 

Hydration and improving skin texture are the main reasons for moisturizing, while sun protection is considered essential for its wide range of benefits, with 46 percent having purchased an spf/sunblock in the past three months.

Makeup is also viewed as an art form that helps consumers enhance their Arabic beauty features.

When it comes to preferred purchasing channels, the findings show that 64 percent of males visit supermarkets most frequently for beauty purchases versus 37 percent of females. For UAE nationals, beauty stores account for 80 percent of their offline spend, while in Saudi Arabia, traditional retail is the main purchase channel with 46 percent of spend share.

ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution

ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution

ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is home to one of the most youthful populations in the world, with 63 percent of Saudis in the Kingdom being under the age of 30, as revealed by the Saudi Statistics Authority in June 2023. Coinciding with this demographic reality, in 2022, the nation emerged as the fastest growing economy within the G20 countries, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The energy transition ambitions of Saudi Arabia represent a decisive turning point in the global renewable energy landscape. With a goal of meeting 50 percent of its energy needs through clean energy by 2030, the nation has launched several ground-breaking megaprojects, including the world’s largest solar and wind farms. This paradigm shift aligns with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reaching zero emission by 2050 and combating climate change.

Integral to achieving these ambitious goals is the investment in training and upskilling a new generation of Saudi youth who possess the expertise to develop and implement future energy solutions.

“As a proud Saudi-listed company and the world’s largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition, it is essential for us to recognize the immense potential and to value the significant role that the Saudi youth are destined to play in shaping the future of clean energy and water,” said ACWA Power’s Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan.

“The youth are the driving force behind our nation’s progress,” said Faisal Jadu, chief people, culture and communications officer at ACWA Power. “ACWA Power fully endorses Saudi Vision 2030 and has a strong dedication toward empowering young Saudi individuals, enabling them to reach their maximum potential and emerge as future leaders in the renewable sector.”

The absence of robust youth development programs hinders economic growth, stifles innovation, and perpetuates social inequality. In this context, national champions like ACWA Power are well-positioned to accelerate investments in youth development by spreading awareness, spearheading training programs, and hiring young talent for some of the largest projects in the Kingdom and overseas. Investments in such initiatives allow ACWA Power to directly involve Saudi youth in the national energy transition, retaining local talent and fostering a thriving economy.

At the core of ACWA Power’s efforts lies the Energy and Water Academy, which was established in 2010. 

EWA focuses on upskilling and training individuals to become proficient operators and technicians in water desalination and power technologies. It not only equips them with technical skills but also fosters personal growth and enhances employability, providing a platform for long-term success.

The success of EWA is rooted in strong partnerships with government authorities and industry leaders.

“We are witnessing firsthand how graduates from EWA bring an impressive set of skills and experience that seamlessly integrate into our work stream,” said Stefan Verlee, chief operation and maintenance officer of First National Operations and Maintenance Company, the O&M arm of ACWA Power. “Their up-to-date technical know-how and in-depth understanding of industry’s operations make their transition into our team remarkably smooth.”

Recognizing the importance of gender inclusivity, ACWA Power, in partnership with EWA, has launched a program specifically focused on training women in technical disciplines related to renewable energy and water.

“NOMAC has provided me with a solid foundation in financial analysis, enabling me to excel and quickly progress to the position of an associate manager,” said Mawadah Ghulam, a financial analyst at NOMAC.

New AI-powered smartphone 'Honor 90 5G' unveiled

New AI-powered smartphone ‘Honor 90 5G’ unveiled
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

New AI-powered smartphone ‘Honor 90 5G’ unveiled

New AI-powered smartphone ‘Honor 90 5G’ unveiled
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Global technology brand Honor has officially revealed its latest smartphone — Honor 90 5G — from the N Series at an event under the theme “Honor Mission Impossible.” The new smartphone showcases Honor’s cutting-edge AI technologies and best-in-class innovations, including AI Vlog Master and zero risk eye-comfort display with the ultra-clear 200 MP camera. 

“We are delighted to share the exciting news that the Honor 90 5G will be available soon for pre-order. We strongly believe that this smartphone will revolutionize the world of video shooting, thanks to its advanced AI technologies that elevate smartphone videography to new levels,” said Jerry Liao, country manager of Honor Device KSA. “Honor 90 also incorporates innovative eye-care technologies that prioritize the well-being of users’ eyes during prolonged phone usage, ensuring a zero-risk viewing experience.” 

Honor 90 5G opens a world of endless opportunities by embracing AI technology in video creation and vlogging with AI Vlog Master including Instant Movie, AI Video Recommendation and AI Noise Reduction. 

With the Instant Movie, users can transform their footage into a captivating 15-second video clip, perfectly tailored for social media sharing. In just one second, your masterpiece is ready to be unleashed. Through AI Video Recommendation, Honor 90 5G analyzes the scene and recommends the ideal video mode from five modes: Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-up, Multi-video and Solo Cut Mode. 

Honor has also introduced the game-changing AI Noise Reduction feature, utilizing AI technology to remove background noise from videos. This ensures clear human voices without distractions from surrounding sounds, offering vloggers and video creators a hassle-free way to capture high-quality content.

The cutting-edge smartphone features the industry-first zero-risk eye-comfort display, incorporating the highest achieved 3,840 Hz PWM dimming technology. 

This industry-leading technology ensures a comfortable, flicker-free viewing experience, minimizing eye strain and providing optimal comfort in all situations. 

With the Dynamic Dimming technology, Circadian Night Display and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification, Honor aims to deliver an unparalleled eye care experience, leveraging cutting-edge innovations to set new benchmarks in the industry.

The Honor 90 showcases a powerful triple camera system, consisting of a 200 MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor for exceptional light capture and impressive low-light performance. Complemented by a 12 MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a wide field of view, and a 2 MP depth camera for accurate distance estimation, this camera setup produces detailed photos with high dynamic range. 

Moreover, the Honor 90 is the first N Series smartphone to run the latest MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. This advanced operating system offers a range of upgraded and customized features, providing users with a smarter and more convenient experience than ever before. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor, which provides exceptional performance and can handle even the most intensive and demanding tasks with ease. 

The Honor 90 5G is packed with a large 5,000 mAh battery that can power the device for an entire day, making it ideal for all-day productivity. 

The phone will be available in three colors — Diamond Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black, all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users. 

Consumers can pre-order Honor 90 through Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, STC, Zain, LuLu, noon, Amazon and other retail shops.

Azerbaijan: A 'winter wonderland' for MENA travelers

Azerbaijan: A ‘winter wonderland’ for MENA travelers
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Azerbaijan: A ‘winter wonderland’ for MENA travelers

Azerbaijan: A ‘winter wonderland’ for MENA travelers
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa, is inviting travelers to discover Azerbaijan in all seasons.

The two companies will join forces for a new campaign aiming to showcase Azerbaijan’s incredible attractions to MENA travelers. Building on the successful previous partnership, this collaboration will leverage Wego’s extensive reach and innovative marketing strategies to showcase Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and warm hospitality.

In Azerbaijan, both summer and winter offer a wide range of exciting activities for each type of traveler.

Mamoun Hmedan, chief commercial officer and managing director, MENA and India, Wego, said: “As we renew our partnership with Azerbaijan Tourism Board, we aim to inspire and guide travelers to explore the wonders of Azerbaijan and create a seamless and inspiring travel experience. We recorded over 830,000 searches globally for Azerbaijan this year and we are expecting to see an increase in the searches toward the summer.”

During the summer months, the country’s beautiful coastal areas become a haven for beach lovers. Travelers can indulge in water sports such as jet skiing and parasailing. Additionally, the picturesque mountainous regions of Azerbaijan, such as the Greater Caucasus range, provide fantastic opportunities for hiking, trekking, and exploring scenic trails that lead to breathtaking vistas and hidden waterfalls.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO, Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said: “In winter, Azerbaijan transforms into a winter wonderland, providing excellent opportunities for winter sports enthusiasts. The country has premier ski resorts and offers world-class skiing and snowboarding facilities with a range of slopes suitable for beginners to advanced skiers. Additionally, the picturesque village of Gabala, located in the Tufandag Mountains, offers a charming winter retreat with opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, and even enjoying horse-drawn sleigh rides through snowy landscapes.”

