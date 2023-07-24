Abdullah Hashim launches new Honda Accord in Kingdom

Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd., the exclusive agent for Honda in Saudi Arabia, launched the new Honda Accord at an event attended by officials, including the Japanese commercial attache, Honda customers and well-known media personalities.

One of the major highlights of the new Honda Accord, is its advanced premium two-motor hybrid powertrain, which is being introduced in the region for the first time. The Honda Accord is also available in a highly popular 1.5L VTEC turbo petrol variant.

The car has been synonymous with proven driving dynamics over decades and is a true benchmark in its class. It offers an unbeatable combination of style, efficiency, performance, and connectivity. The new car is longer and sleeker with premium proportions and a broad stance, and a low horizontal beltline that runs along the body and a long, powerful front end. Honda’s most popular sedan backs up its sleek new look with more confident and refined dynamics and improved responsiveness, while possessing a more fun-to-drive personality.

For decades, Honda Accord was synonymous with a high level of comfort, dynamic driving and above all, a compelling mix of elegance, efficiency, and performance, which has made it a significant benchmark in its class.

Hisham Bahareth, GM at Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd., said: “The launch of the new and hybrid Honda Accord 2023 is an embodiment of the deep and exceptional business relationship that we have with Honda, which is a top-tier Japanese auto manufacturer, dating back to more than 60 years. The relationship is further solidified because it is based on mutual respect, trust and cooperation. Over the past six decades, we have achieved many milestones in such fields as automotive products, motorbikes, marine engines and power-unit products.

“While this special occasion marks our confidence to expand this partnership with the world’s largest power-unit manufacturer, Honda, we look forward to a more prosperous future for both of us.

“We reiterate our commitment to our clients and car lovers by launching the latest car models to meet the rising demand for sedans and other models, which the younger generation is deeply attached to. We have consistently launched elegant Honda automobiles that have been supreme over other cars worldwide. Today, we release the advanced hybrid Honda as a manifestation of our pioneering stance in Saudi Arabia for now and many years to come.”

For over half a century, Abdullah Hashim Ltd. has represented Honda Motors Ltd. of Japan in the Saudi market as the sole distributor for a range of products including passenger and SUV vehicles, motorcycles, jet-skis, power generators, water pumps, agricultural equipment, water sprinklers and lawn mowers.

“As Abdullah Hashim Ltd. puts its clients ahead of everything, it offers them excellent sales services, including after-sales service, spare parts and repairs delivered by highly trained professionals operating in 20 showrooms and repair centers that are overseen by 31 authorized distributors nationwide,”

Bahareth added.