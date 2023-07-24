Deputy governor meets Japanese envoy in Riyadh

OIC chief receives Muslim World League official in Jeddah
Taha highlighted the significance of the Charter of Makkah, which was signed by more than 1200 Muslim scholars in May 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: The head of Organization of Islamic Cooperation received a top official from the Muslim World League on Monday, the OIC said.
Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the OIC, welcomed, in Jeddah, Deputy Secretary-General of the MWL Abdulrahman Al-Zaid.
They discussed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and the MWL as outlined in the memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties in 2020.
Taha praised the work of the MWL in “clarify the moderate teachings of Islam, as well as promote dialogue and understanding among peoples,” said a statement on the OIC’s twitter account.
“He also highlighted the significance of the Charter of Makkah, which was signed by more than 1200 Muslim scholars in May 2019, and which was adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”
Saudi authorities convict 23 in million dollar money laundering case
Sixteen of the accused were given 15 year prison terms and a fine of SR7 million each
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi authorities wrapped up a case involving an attempt to smuggle a million dollars out of the Kingdom, convicting 23 individuals, the Public Prosecution announced on Monday.
An investigation revealed how they were found with over SR4 million ($1.07 million) in cash, which they divided among themselves before attempting to leave the country via one of the Kingdom’s land borders.
Authorities said the individuals, all expats from south Asian countries, had acquired the money through illegal means.
Sixteen of the accused were given 15 year prison terms and a fine of SR7 million each.
The rest were given between 4 and 8 years in prison, in addition to various fines.
Once they serve their penalties, they will be deported from the Kingdom.
A Jeddah club provides sanctuary, well of creativity for writers in Saudi Arabia
Young Saudi author Ghaida Rafeeq’s Writer Hubs provides enriching weekly sessions to aspiring local storytellers
Rahaf Jambi
JEDDAH: Founded by Saudi author Ghaida Rafeeq in 2018, Writer Hubs supports local talent through writing sessions, workshops and community building.
The writing club is located in the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah, where aspiring writers, authors, and students can learn the fundamentals of writing, exchange ideas, and attend book signing events that feature well-known literary minds.
The club was set up when Rafeeq, the author of the Arabic novel “Behind the Shadows,” noticed a communication gap among Jeddah’s writers and decided to intervene with her expertise, interest and skills.
Rafeeq told Arab News: “It is a community where writers may help and support one another as they go through the publishing process and various stages after starting their first novel.
“You need direction when you start writing … it will enable you to do so.”
Although her family was initially skeptical about the viability of a writing club, Rafeeq found tremendous support from writers and UBT, where she was studying at the time.
The success of the club and its longevity is due to Rafeeq’s ability to connect with audiences, aided by her public speaking skills, welcoming demeanor, and generosity in assisting fellow writers.
Rafeeq has participated with the club in various events in Jeddah, including the Jeddah Book Fair and TEDx. She plans to grow the community to include Riyadh, Dammam, and other Saudi cities.
She said: “I want to make this community bigger, so that writers from around the Arab world can come to Saudi just to attend the workshops and join the community.”
The present focus of Writer Hubs is on weekly sessions that include an hour with an author, during which they discuss their book and answer questions, followed by an hour-long workshop.
An event called “Revive” is hosted by the club annually and recently took place for this year. It included remedial writing and workshops for authors facing writer’s block, or who wanted to boost their creative output.
Rafeeq said: “We provide writers with a chance to present some of their unpublished works to the audience so that they can get feedback that might be useful.”
After publishing her own novel in 2018, Rafeeq has continued to pursue her love of writing and also focused on completing her degree in advertising communication from UBT.
She added: “My goal is to never stop writing because, although some writers have writer’s block and halt, our community will support them in getting back to their craft.”
She started another community project called Women’s Hub a year ago, in which she meets up with other female authors and discusses tips on remedial writing.
She added: “Women’s Hub is primarily focused on topics that appeal to women. We pose questions that they respond to in order to learn more about who they are.
“It resembles a women’s circle where ladies can freely express their sentiments and emotions. We have already had nearly 16 sessions and are still going strong with a new topic every time.”
Rafeeq first held sessions in local cafes, but later discovered a Jeddah-based creative hub called Jasmine Hub that provided support.
She said: “Jasmine Hub, a management and development center for talents and the arts, sponsored me. Through our collaboration, the community was given a place to congregate and a safe area for us to be.”
The Writer Hubs sessions were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought home to her the realization of just how important writing communities are.
She added: “The writers missed these sessions so much that I realized how important they were to them. They began contacting me on social media to inquire about the next session.”
Rafeeq shared that organizing the community brings her a sense of happiness as she is able to give back and help people start writing.
Speaking about the overall experience for her own literary career, she added: “As a writer I have gained a lot of knowledge from the workshops and sessions.
“I have also acquired a lot of new friends, including members of the Ministry of Culture, and as a result of these connections I have been able to assist and encourage many aspiring writers.”
Mindfully made: Saudi sisters launch Kingdom’s first biodegradable female hygiene product
Through their products and mission, the sustainability-driven brand creates awareness around the importance of utilizing biodegradable menstruation pads
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Saudi sisters Nora and Joud Alorainy are the brains behind C., a Saudi company that sells organic and biodegradable menstrual pads “mindfully made” for women, by women.
The Saudi brand reinforces the notion that preserving our bodies and the environment is one and the same. The name of the brand, C., stands for “comfort” and “cycle,” and the sisters’ official website states: “Just as the sea, our bodies experience ebbs and flows.”
The sisters had noticed a gap in the Saudi market for more Earth-friendly feminine hygiene products. While living in the US, they came across a variety of biodegradable and organic pads and “noticed, during that time, that it actually did make a big difference,” Nora Alorainy told Arab News.
Through their products and mission, the sustainability-driven brand creates awareness around the importance of utilizing biodegradable menstruation pads. Furthermore, organic pads and feminine products have proved to be more absorbent, according to the Saudi company’s clinical trials on their own products.
The Women’s Environmental Network found that single-use menstrual products were estimated to generate 200,000 tons of waste globally per year. Organic pads, with biodegradable packaging, are also a way to reduce plastic waste by eliminating the plastic within the pad itself and its casing.
Due to the layer of taboo around the subject, many women in the Arab region are not fully aware of the health impact of regular use of conventional pads.
Research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information suggests that conventional non-organic sanitary pads play a role in irregular period cycles and cause exposure to toxic and harmful chemicals, such as methylene chloride, toluene, and xylene that impact the reproductive system and health.
Pads by C. are made using organic cotton and are “free from chlorine bleaching, pesticides, fragrances, polyester and chemicals.” Food-grade glue and the Japanese Sumitomo Super Absorbent Polymer are used in the production, along with other biodegradable elements that are also ethically sourced.
Before launching their own brand, the sisters tried to persuade US companies to branch out into the Kingdom. However, many were already overwhelmed due to the existing demand in the domestic market.
Nora Alorainy said: “That’s when we decided to take it upon ourselves to actually bring the product into Saudi.
“With the lack of organic and biodegradable products in the market, we just thought it’s a great opportunity to give women a mindful choice to choose what fits their bodies.”
After months of trial and error with their manufacturers, the Alorainy sisters designed the sustainable alternative to toxic feminine products.
Alorainy added: “Within 215 hours in natural conditions, it (the pad) biodegrades. So not only are you being very kind to your body, but you’re also kind to Mother Earth.”
Products by C., which now ships GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) wide, are certified and approved by global standards and organizations, including the International Organization for Standardization, the US Food and Drug Administration, the Global Organic Textile Standard, and CE standard, which is the European health, safety, and environmental protection mark.
Following the company’s launch last September, the Alorainy sisters have held sessions on a quarterly basis in collaboration with gynecologists and medical professionals to educate the female public about feminine health and ways to make mindful sustainable choices for themselves and the environment.
Alorainy explained: “It’s not just about the product, it’s also a movement. It’s about making women more connected with their bodies, and the world around them.
“In school here in Saudi Arabia, I’ve never learned about certain topics when it comes to women’s bodies, so we just want it to be that source (for other women).”
The Kingdom has made great strides to champion sustainable practices within the framework of environmental longevity, and the pad substitute is a small way in which women can push for that change in their daily lives.
C. is one of the first brands in Saudi to break the taboo around discussions related to menstrual products, their harmful impact on the environment and the body, and to offer an alternative.
Speaking about the response to the brand, Alorainy said: “I don’t think there’s a huge awareness regarding the use of organic versus non-organic pads, but I think it’s growing, and more and more people are starting to make the shift.
“We’ve been getting good feedback, which I think is the biggest driver for us.”