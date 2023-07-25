Saudi Arabia condemns suicide bombing in Mogadishu

RIYADH: Masam, a Saudi project to clear landmines in Yemen, in the third week of July dismantled 856 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
Overseen by Saudi aid agency King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the project’s special teams destroyed 71 anti-tank mines, one anti-personnel mine, 780 unexploded ordnance, and four other types of explosive devices.
The devices, planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, pose a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women and the elderly.
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people, clearing routes for humanitarian aid to reach the country’s citizens.
The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.
A total of 408,008 mines have been cleared since the start of the project in 2018.
The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.
In June, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.29 million.
Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. The center has implemented 814 projects in Yemen worth more than $4.25 billion.
KSrelief programs cover food security, health, humanitarian and emergency relief, water and hygiene, sanitation, shelter, protection, camp coordination, nutrition, education, multi cluster, early recovery, logistics and telecommunications.
Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief and the Masam project, remains dedicated to clearing mines from Yemeni territory, thereby playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of Yemeni citizens.