Saudi Arabia condemns suicide bombing in Mogadishu

At least 25 soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu on Monday. (File/AFP)
At least 25 soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu on Monday. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide bombing in Mogadishu

At least 25 soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu on Monday. (File/AFP)
  • Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Somalia
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned and denounced a terrorist attack targeting a military training academy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

At least 25 soldiers were killed and more than 40 wounded in the suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy on Monday.

The attack was claimed by Al-Qaida’s affiliate in East Africa, the Somalia-based Al-Shabab, which controls parts of rural Somalia and often targets high-profile areas of the capital.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Somalia. It also wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mogadishu suicide bombing Somalia

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training
  • The agreement was signed by the CEO of COE Ayman Al-Abdullah, and Kirstie Donnelly, the CEO of City and Guilds Group
  • It aims to implement training programs through which trainees are granted internationally accredited certificates
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Colleges of Excellence, which aims to provide world-class employment prospects to Saudis, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the City and Guilds in England and Scotland to help develop skills by providing technical training solutions.
It was signed at the City and Guilds headquarters in London under the patronage and in the presence of COE’s board of directors and Ahmed Al-Fuhaid, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.
The agreement was signed by the CEO of COE Ayman Al-Abdullah, and Kirstie Donnelly, the CEO of City and Guilds Group.
City and Guilds is a 145-year-old charitable royal chartered institute that specializes in building vocational competencies through learning programs to support better prospects for people worldwide.
The agreement aims to implement training programs through which trainees are granted internationally accredited certificates.
It is intended to enhance capabilities, and help achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program that aims to ensure that Saudi citizens have the required skills to compete globally, by instilling values as well as enhancing knowledge.
The cooperation between the two parties includes the provision of development and rehabilitation trainers. This will facilitate the adoption of the latest concepts and technologies, and help provide modern training methods compatible with the needs of the labor market.
Trainers will obtain professional certificates to enhance capacity building within high-skill programs. The two parties will work on the digital accreditation of professional certificates for graduates.
Through global partnerships, COE provides qualitative and pioneering training programs that work on applying the highest international standards of training in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudis Colleges of Excellence City and Guilds Employment

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5
Updated 25 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5
  • The auction will start on Aug. 5 and run for three weeks at the club’s headquarters in Malham
Updated 25 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The countdown has begun for the launch of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the Saudi Falcon Club.

The auction will start on Aug. 5 and run for three weeks at the club’s headquarters in Malham, about 80 km north of Riyadh.

In its previous two rounds, the auction achieved significant sales figures, with the most notable being the sale of the most expensive falcon at a price of SR1.75 million ($466,000).

It also attracted the largest falcon producers from around the world under one roof, with the participation of more than 25 leading farms from 14 countries. The auction resulted in the sale of more than 800 falcons.

Several farms that participated in the previous rounds of the auction, including the Spanish Arino Falcons farm, the French SB Falcons farm and Phil Falcons Center, and the American Pacific North Farm and North Woods Farm, successfully sold all of their falcons.

This success highlights the cub’s achievement in transforming the International Falcon Breeders Auction into a trustworthy and secure marketplace for falconers and falcon producers. It has also created new business opportunities and provided exceptional falcon breeds for falconers in the region.

In addition, the auction also features stands that offer products and services related to falcons. These include food, medicine and the equipment necessary for falcon care. There is also a dedicated corner for falcon training and care tools.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Falcon auction

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen
  • The devices pose significant threat to the lives of innocent people
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Masam, a Saudi project to clear landmines in Yemen, in the third week of July dismantled 856 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Overseen by Saudi aid agency King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the project’s special teams destroyed 71 anti-tank mines, one anti-personnel mine, 780 unexploded ordnance, and four other types of explosive devices.

The devices, planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, pose a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women and the elderly.

Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people, clearing routes for humanitarian aid to reach the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

A total of 408,008 mines have been cleared since the start of the project in 2018.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

In June, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.29 million.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. The center has implemented 814 projects in Yemen worth more than $4.25 billion.

KSrelief programs cover food security, health, humanitarian and emergency relief, water and hygiene, sanitation, shelter, protection, camp coordination, nutrition, education, multi cluster, early recovery, logistics and telecommunications.

Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief and the Masam project, remains dedicated to clearing mines from Yemeni territory, thereby playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of Yemeni citizens.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) MASAM Masam Project Yemen

Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 

Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched an Agriculture Hackathon. (AFP File photo)
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 

Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched an Agriculture Hackathon
  • The contest is open to university students, graduates, aspiring entrepreneurs, individuals with inventive technological ideas
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched an Agriculture Hackathon to inspire and support innovation in the sector.

The event aims to generate digital solutions, platforms and applications to foster a sustainable agricultural ecosystem in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, according to the ministry.

The competition is expected to strengthen food and water security, enhance productivity and quality, optimize supply chain processes, harness modern technologies, and promote awareness and education.

The contest is open to university students, graduates, aspiring entrepreneurs, individuals with inventive technological ideas, enthusiasts, and experts in the field, including programmers.

The competition has two primary tracks, with the first focusing on sustainable agricultural development, food security, fish resources, sustainable consumption, protected cultivation, modern techniques, water-saving measures, and rainwater harvesting.

The second track encompasses plant and animal health, strengthening disease and pest prevention in agriculture and animal husbandry, and combating red palm weevil infestations.

The ministry stated that the hackathon is a platform for participants to develop their ideas, demonstrate their technological capabilities and skills, and engage with agricultural experts and specialists.

The top three winners will receive prizes of up to SR300,000 ($79,000), the ministry said.

Registration is open until Sept. 14 through the link https://agrihackathon.mewa.gov.sa/sign-up

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hackathon

Asir hosts Film Criticism Forum for cinematic exploration

Asir hosts Film Criticism Forum for cinematic exploration
The forum provides participants with an additional tour of Asir, featuring a diverse schedule of events.(AFP file photo)
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Asir hosts Film Criticism Forum for cinematic exploration

Asir hosts Film Criticism Forum for cinematic exploration
  • This tour will feature an audio workshop with Emile Awwad, a sound designer and soundtrack composer
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Jeddah: The third Film Criticism Forum is set to begin in the Asir region on Wednesday. Organized by the Saudi Film Commission and the Asir Development Authority, this two-day forum will take place at the Bin Adwan Heritage Village. The theme of the event is “Scenery and Natural Landscape in Films.”

Abdullah Al-Eyaf, CEO of the Saudi Film Commission, said that the purpose of this forum is to explore how natural landscapes influence cinematic storytelling and draw audiences, building on the success of previous rounds held in Jeddah and Dhahran.

He added: “During our presence in such a beautiful area with its picturesque nature and charming scenery, we are happy to meet the local film community, which constitutes an opportunity to discuss the theme with film critics, experts, and the audience.”

Abha was chosen as the destination for the third Film Criticism Forum due to its stunning scenery and natural landscapes, providing an ideal setting for exploring the world of cinema.

The forum provides participants with an additional tour of Asir, featuring a diverse schedule of events aimed at enhancing their skills in film analysis and interpretation.

This tour will feature an audio workshop with Emile Awwad, a sound designer and soundtrack composer. The workshop aims to emphasize the significance of sound in cinema and its profound impact on the overall cinematic experience.

Alongside this, the event will include presentations and dialogue sessions led by esteemed academics and professionals in the critical cinema field. These sessions will serve as valuable opportunities for communication, collaboration, and relationship-building among film critics.

The Film Criticism Forum is touring Saudi Arabia and started with Jeddah in March, followed by stops in Dhahran and now in Asir. The tour will proceed to Tabuk and conclude with its last round in Buraidah.

The grand finale of the tour will be held in Riyadh from Nov. 10 to 12, with a focus on the theme “Film and Art in a Changing World.”

The Film Criticism Forum plays a crucial role in the Film Commission’s efforts to develop the film sector in the Kingdom. With the aim of making Saudi Arabia a prominent hub for the cinematic industry, the forum focuses on cultivating a vibrant filmmaking ecosystem, empowering local talents, and fostering international collaborations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cinema Asir Film Criticism Forum

