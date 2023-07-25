KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5

RIYADH: The countdown has begun for the launch of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the Saudi Falcon Club.

The auction will start on Aug. 5 and run for three weeks at the club’s headquarters in Malham, about 80 km north of Riyadh.

In its previous two rounds, the auction achieved significant sales figures, with the most notable being the sale of the most expensive falcon at a price of SR1.75 million ($466,000).

It also attracted the largest falcon producers from around the world under one roof, with the participation of more than 25 leading farms from 14 countries. The auction resulted in the sale of more than 800 falcons.

Several farms that participated in the previous rounds of the auction, including the Spanish Arino Falcons farm, the French SB Falcons farm and Phil Falcons Center, and the American Pacific North Farm and North Woods Farm, successfully sold all of their falcons.

This success highlights the cub’s achievement in transforming the International Falcon Breeders Auction into a trustworthy and secure marketplace for falconers and falcon producers. It has also created new business opportunities and provided exceptional falcon breeds for falconers in the region.

In addition, the auction also features stands that offer products and services related to falcons. These include food, medicine and the equipment necessary for falcon care. There is also a dedicated corner for falcon training and care tools.