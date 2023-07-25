Pentagon chief urges Israeli consensus, action on settler violence

Electricity crisis compounds suffering of sweltering Lebanese

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s electricity rationing is compounding the suffering of the public amid the Mediterranean heatwave, with sweltering summer temperatures sweeping the country.

On Tuesday, the judiciary’s work at the Palace of Justice in Beirut was disrupted after power generators ran out of fuel.

Interrogations and the few court sessions still operating during a judicial vacation were halted amid frustration over the unbearable heat and humidity.

The brother of the central bank governor, Riad Salameh, and his assistant, Marianne Hoayek, were scheduled to appear before the first investigating judge in Beirut, Charbel Abu Samra, as part of the investigation and interrogation in corruption cases in which they are suspects, along with Salameh himself.

But the power outage and intense heat inside the Palace of Justice led to the suspension of the investigation session. The difficult working conditions forced judges and employees to leave their offices.

The crisis also affected Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, where air conditioning units stopped working for hours due to power disruptions.

High temperatures in Lebanon’s mountains and hinterlands have led to a surge in tourism, with more than 1 million foreigners and expatriates spending their summer vacation in the country.

Rumors spread online as meteorological experts warned that temperatures could reach up to 45 degrees Celsius from Sunday into next week, creating an unprecedented heatwave in Lebanon.

Michel Antoine Afram, president of the Agricultural Scientific Research Agency, warned citizens about the danger of wildfires.

“Continued winds contribute to the ignition of fires and their rapid spread,” he said, highlighting “Lebanon’s lack of preparedness to even face the smallest of fires.”

Afram urged authorities to monitor what is happening “in Greece and other countries.”

He also warned of the repercussions of “some citizens’ disregard for guidelines and underestimation of the effect of the heat on their health.”

He demanded the government declare a state of emergency in Lebanon next week, starting Sunday, and the possibility of renewing it should the extreme heat persist.

Afram urged citizens to avoid leaving their homes or workplaces between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., especially to visit swimming pools and beaches, and to wear sunglasses and hats, and increase fluid intake.

He called on farmers to remain vigilant of their animals’ health and urged drivers to be mindful of engine and brake temperatures.

Afram appealed to factory owners and generator operators to be cautious of fire hazards.

Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud issued a circular to firefighters, guards and municipal departments, requesting that “all units, personnel, and machinery be fully prepared for emergency cases to combat any fires that may break out.”

Private power generators are popular in Lebanon, with authorities fearing that some of the devices may overheat in the extreme weather.

The hours of electricity supply through the government network do not exceed four hours per day at most, which means that many in the country rely on private generators for about 20 hours each day.

Thousands of solar panels are installed on the rooftops of residential buildings, with the option gaining popularity among the public due to the high cost of private power generators.

However, some solar panels have led to fires in buildings.

Abboud appealed to the relevant institutions to “immediately inspect the locations of hazardous and flammable materials, especially in fuel stations, warehouses, storage facilities, and places where electricity generators and their fuel tanks are placed, and ensure that they comply with public safety conditions, especially regarding fire prevention tools and equipment and immediate intervention measures.”

Electrician Ahmad Halabi told Arab News that an increase in temperatures and load on electricity wires can lead to insulation deterioration, causing fires.

About four years ago, Electricite du Liban used to provide power for about 12 to 16 hours a day, with much of the public then also using private generators to cover the gap.

The cost of subscribing to the generators was low due to the significant support that the government then provided for fuel prices.

However, since 2019, the state’s ability to provide electricity through its network has crumbled amid the worsening financial and economic crisis in the country.

Lebanon’s central bank gradually reduced its support for fuel starting in 2021.

Water departments in the country have urged citizens to “rationalize water usage to essential daily needs.”

A week ago, dozens of fires broke out in several parts of Lebanon, especially in forest areas. Firefighters put out 91 blazes.

Two weeks ago, the heatwave that hit Lebanon caused fires to break out in Jbeil, Akkar, Dennieh, Bekaa and the south, with blazes engulfing olive trees and agricultural lands.

The Meteorological Department said: “Temperatures will start to decrease as of Saturday, returning to their normal levels, and will not exceed 34 degrees Celsius in Beirut.”

It added: “The feeling of heat is due to excessive humidity resulting from the high temperature of Mediterranean Sea water, which is currently at 29 degrees Celsius, and the hot and humid southwestern winds coming from North Africa, pushing the humidity toward the Lebanese coast.”