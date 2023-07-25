You are here

Pentagon chief urges Israeli consensus, action on settler violence

Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant (R) and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin deliver a statement to the press in Tel Aviv. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • A Pentagon readout said Austin urged Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant “to address extremist settler violence against Palestinian civilians”
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for political consensus in Israel on Tuesday in a call with his Israeli counterpart, in the latest sign of strain between the allies over an Israeli judicial overhaul triggering major protests.
Israel’s parliament ratified an initial bill aimed at curbing the Supreme Court’s powers, despite months of internal unrest over the proposal and appeals from the US and other countries to hold off and negotiate with the opposition.
The protests may be affecting the Israeli military. Protest leaders cite growing numbers of military reservists who say they would no longer report for duty if the government pressed ahead with its judicial reform plans.
Former Israeli top brass have warned that Israel’s war-readiness could be at risk.
“Austin underscored the United States’ belief that broad consensus through political dialogue, especially in the coming weeks and months, are critical elements of a resilient democracy,” a Pentagon readout of the call said.
The readout did not directly address protests by Israeli reservists, and Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh declined to say during a news conference whether Austin raised any concerns he might have about impacts on Israeli military readiness in the call.
She also declined to elaborate on Austin’s comments regarding settler violence in Israel.
A Pentagon readout said Austin urged Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant “to address extremist settler violence against Palestinian civilians.”
The White House on Monday called it “unfortunate” that Israel’s parliament ratified part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contested judicial overhaul.

Updated 18 min 5 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Guns banned and video cameras installed as security forces crack down on violence in Taiz

Guns banned and video cameras installed as security forces crack down on violence in Taiz
  • Several people were arrested and their weapons confiscated by officers deployed to secure the city, days after a World Food Program worker was killed in nearby Al-Turbah
  • Elsewhere, 8 people, including four women, died in an explosion in central Marib province, and 3 Yemeni soldiers were killed by an improvised explosive device in Abyan province
Updated 18 min 5 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Authorities in the Yemeni city of Taiz and surrounding areas have stepped up security measures, including a ban on carrying weapons and the installation of security cameras, in an attempt to resolve long-standing security issues and protect international humanitarian workers.
Lt. Col. Usama Al-Sharabi, a spokesperson for Taiz police, told Arab News that vehicles carrying dozens of armed security officers were deployed in Taiz and nearby rural areas to enforce the ban on carrying firearms and to secure the city, days after masked men killed a World Food Program worker in Al-Turbah, about 70 kilometers south of the city.
“These measures are part of a comprehensive security strategy designed to restore peace and stability to every district of the city,” Al-Sharabi said.
Several people were arrested and their weapons confiscated by security forces in rural areas, which have been gripped by violence and anarchy for some time.
The killing of Jordanian national Moayad Hameidi, the head of the WFP office in Al-Turbah, on Friday by two armed, masked men was widely condemned and put pressure on local security services in and around the densely populated city to take action to tackle insecurity and the proliferation of weapons.
Officials in Taiz said the two suspected attackers and about 20 people believed to have aided them were being questioned to determine their motives.
“What I can say at this time is that the investigation is proceeding well and has yielded some significant information and that the security services will release all relevant details,” Al-Sharabi said.
Hameidi’s body was flown home to Jordan from the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Tuesday on a UN aircraft. Yemeni officials said the security campaign in Taiz had been planned two weeks before his death but as a result of the killing they had launched it more quickly to help ensure the safety of foreign workers.
“I’d like to thank the people who helped us deploy forces in their communities, as well as identify and find the suspects. Society is the motivating reason behind this accomplishment,” Al-Sharabi said.
Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city, has been under siege by the Iran-backed Houthis since mid-2015 after they failed to take control of it as a result of heavy resistance from army troops and allied resistance fighters.
Members of the local armed groups that repelled the Houthi assaults have refused to disarm and resisted any efforts by security and military forces to tackle insecurity and have them integrate with state authorities.
Elsewhere, eight people, including four women, were killed on Tuesday in an explosion at Wadi Abeda, in central Marib province.
The Aden Al-Ghad news site reported that a local weapons dealer and an explosives expert were attempting to defuse a missile inside a house when it exploded, killing both of them, the dealer’s wife and five of his children, including three daughters.
In another deadly incident, also on Tuesday, an improvised explosive device killed three Yemeni soldiers and wounded one in the Moudia district of southern Abyan province. It was the latest in a series of attacks against Yemeni forces battling Al-Qaeda, local officials and media said.
Dozens of Yemeni soldiers have been killed by land mines and roadside bombs planted by Al-Qaeda operatives in Abyan’s Omaran valley since September last year, when local security and military forces launched a joint operation targeting the terrorist group’s long-standing hiding places in Abyan and Shabwa.
 

Electricity crisis compounds suffering of sweltering Lebanese

Electricity crisis compounds suffering of sweltering Lebanese
Updated 25 min 33 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Electricity crisis compounds suffering of sweltering Lebanese

Electricity crisis compounds suffering of sweltering Lebanese
  • Interrogations and the few court sessions still operating during a judicial vacation were halted amid frustration over the unbearable heat and humidity
  • The crisis affected Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, where air conditioning units stopped working for hours due to power disruptions
Updated 25 min 33 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s electricity rationing is compounding the suffering of the public amid the Mediterranean heatwave, with sweltering summer temperatures sweeping the country.
On Tuesday, the judiciary’s work at the Palace of Justice in Beirut was disrupted after power generators ran out of fuel.
Interrogations and the few court sessions still operating during a judicial vacation were halted amid frustration over the unbearable heat and humidity.
The brother of the central bank governor, Riad Salameh, and his assistant, Marianne Hoayek, were scheduled to appear before the first investigating judge in Beirut, Charbel Abu Samra, as part of the investigation and interrogation in corruption cases in which they are suspects, along with Salameh himself.
But the power outage and intense heat inside the Palace of Justice led to the suspension of the investigation session. The difficult working conditions forced judges and employees to leave their offices.
The crisis also affected Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, where air conditioning units stopped working for hours due to power disruptions.
High temperatures in Lebanon’s mountains and hinterlands have led to a surge in tourism, with more than 1 million foreigners and expatriates spending their summer vacation in the country.
Rumors spread online as meteorological experts warned that temperatures could reach up to 45 degrees Celsius from Sunday into next week, creating an unprecedented heatwave in Lebanon.
Michel Antoine Afram, president of the Agricultural Scientific Research Agency, warned citizens about the danger of wildfires.
“Continued winds contribute to the ignition of fires and their rapid spread,” he said, highlighting “Lebanon’s lack of preparedness to even face the smallest of fires.”
Afram urged authorities to monitor what is happening “in Greece and other countries.”
He also warned of the repercussions of “some citizens’ disregard for guidelines and underestimation of the effect of the heat on their health.”
He demanded the government declare a state of emergency in Lebanon next week, starting Sunday, and the possibility of renewing it should the extreme heat persist.
Afram urged citizens to avoid leaving their homes or workplaces between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., especially to visit swimming pools and beaches, and to wear sunglasses and hats, and increase fluid intake.
He called on farmers to remain vigilant of their animals’ health and urged drivers to be mindful of engine and brake temperatures.
Afram appealed to factory owners and generator operators to be cautious of fire hazards.
Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud issued a circular to firefighters, guards and municipal departments, requesting that “all units, personnel, and machinery be fully prepared for emergency cases to combat any fires that may break out.”
Private power generators are popular in Lebanon, with authorities fearing that some of the devices may overheat in the extreme weather.
The hours of electricity supply through the government network do not exceed four hours per day at most, which means that many in the country rely on private generators for about 20 hours each day.
Thousands of solar panels are installed on the rooftops of residential buildings, with the option gaining popularity among the public due to the high cost of private power generators.
However, some solar panels have led to fires in buildings.
Abboud appealed to the relevant institutions to “immediately inspect the locations of hazardous and flammable materials, especially in fuel stations, warehouses, storage facilities, and places where electricity generators and their fuel tanks are placed, and ensure that they comply with public safety conditions, especially regarding fire prevention tools and equipment and immediate intervention measures.”
Electrician Ahmad Halabi told Arab News that an increase in temperatures and load on electricity wires can lead to insulation deterioration, causing fires.
About four years ago, Electricite du Liban used to provide power for about 12 to 16 hours a day, with much of the public then also using private generators to cover the gap.
The cost of subscribing to the generators was low due to the significant support that the government then provided for fuel prices.
However, since 2019, the state’s ability to provide electricity through its network has crumbled amid the worsening financial and economic crisis in the country.
Lebanon’s central bank gradually reduced its support for fuel starting in 2021.
Water departments in the country have urged citizens to “rationalize water usage to essential daily needs.”
A week ago, dozens of fires broke out in several parts of Lebanon, especially in forest areas. Firefighters put out 91 blazes.
Two weeks ago, the heatwave that hit Lebanon caused fires to break out in Jbeil, Akkar, Dennieh, Bekaa and the south, with blazes engulfing olive trees and agricultural lands.
The Meteorological Department said: “Temperatures will start to decrease as of Saturday, returning to their normal levels, and will not exceed 34 degrees Celsius in Beirut.”
It added: “The feeling of heat is due to excessive humidity resulting from the high temperature of Mediterranean Sea water, which is currently at 29 degrees Celsius, and the hot and humid southwestern winds coming from North Africa, pushing the humidity toward the Lebanese coast.”

No successor named for Lebanon central bank chief: deputy PM

No successor named for Lebanon central bank chief: deputy PM
Updated 45 min 7 sec ago
AFP

No successor named for Lebanon central bank chief: deputy PM

No successor named for Lebanon central bank chief: deputy PM
  • “We need to appoint a central bank governor, in consultation with all political parties,” Chami said
  • “There is no other option but for the vice-governors to assume their responsibilities under these circumstances,” he said
Updated 45 min 7 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Crisis-hit Lebanon — which has no president and is ruled by a caretaker government — will also have to go without a central bank chief from next week, says the country’s deputy premier.
No successor has been named for the embattled bank governor, Riad Salameh, 73, who steps down after three decades at the helm at the end of July, Saade Chami told AFP.
“We need to appoint a central bank governor, in consultation with all political parties,” Chami said, noting however that “conditions are not ready for a new governor to be appointed within a week.”
“There is no other option but for the vice-governors to assume their responsibilities under these circumstances,” he said, adding that Salameh’s mandate will not be extended.
Lebanon has been mired in a painful economic crisis since 2019 that has seen its currency lose around 98 percent of its value against the dollar and pushed most of the population into poverty.
Salameh has been a central figure of the political elite that is widely blamed for the crisis.
He has been the subject of judicial investigations at home and abroad into allegations including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud and illicit enrichment, charges he denies.
Once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, Salameh is now wanted by France and Germany in connection with alleged financial irregularities.
Lebanon, however, does not extradite its citizens.
Now his departure is set to create the latest high-level power vacuum that could plunge the country into further disarray.
Earlier this month, the central bank’s four vice-governors said they planned to resign unless politicians swiftly name an incoming governor.
Lebanon’s central bank governor is named by cabinet decree for a six-year mandate that can be renewed multiple times, based on the finance minister’s recommendation.
If the position is vacant, the law stipulates that the first vice-governor take over.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati is set to meet the vice-governors in the next couple of days to find a solution, Chami said.
“They have some demands, they are asking for the government and parliament’s support to continue their work,” he said.
A senior central bank official told AFP this month that the vice-governors did not want to take the blame for Lebanon’s economic collapse “while the political class continues to buy time.”
Despite the severe meltdown, Lebanese leaders have failed to enact all the reforms required by international lenders to unlock billions of dollars needed to save the economy.
Chami, who also heads Lebanon’s International Monetary Fund negotiation team, said the vice-governors have also called for Beirut to enact much-needed reforms.
Last month, the IMF warned that Lebanon’s failure to implement reforms could have “irreversible” consequences and further jeopardize economic and social stability.
Chami said about the reform demands that, “the more we delay, the harder finding a solution will be,” adding that “we have become experts in wasting time.”
“We are facing a crisis that has been worsening for the past 30 years,” he said. “We really need bold decisions and courage from the decision-makers.”

Aldar Properties announces $131m redevelopment of UAE’s Al-Jimi Mall, Al-Hamra Mall

Aldar Properties announces $131m redevelopment of UAE’s Al-Jimi Mall, Al-Hamra Mall
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Aldar Properties announces $131m redevelopment of UAE’s Al-Jimi Mall, Al-Hamra Mall

Aldar Properties announces $131m redevelopment of UAE’s Al-Jimi Mall, Al-Hamra Mall
  • Investment follows the AED 500 million redevelopment plan of Yas Mall announced in 2021
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Aldar Properties announced on Tuesday an investment plan worth AED 500 million ($131 million) to redevelop two of its key retail portfolio assets in the UAE, Al-Jimi Mall and Al-Hamra Mall.

The company has approved an overhaul for Al-Jimi Mall to improve the customer journey and solidify its position as the mall of choice for residents and visitors in Al-Ain.

It aims to raise the gross leasable area by 20 percent to 91,000 square meters and to bring new retailers, international brands,  and popular food concepts. The mall will remain open to customers until the redevelopment is completed in 2025.

Meanwhile, Aldar’s redevelopment plan for the Al-Hamra Mall in Ras Al-Khaimah will reimagine its existing spaces by expanding food and beverage services and brands. The project is set to be completed in mid-2024.

The investment follows the AED 500 million redevelopment plan of Yas Mall announced in 2021.

“Our investments in Al-Jimi Mall and Al-Hamra Mall enable us to cater to evolving customer needs and create vibrant retail destinations for all, in line with global retail trends,” Saoud Khoory, chief retail officer at Aldar Investment, said.

“The redevelopment plan for Al-Jimi Mall is a game-changer for the retail scene in Al Ain and helps us deliver long-term value for the community.

“We are also delighted to be furthering our investment in Ras Al-Khaimah as the emirate continues to show strong growth potential as a hospitality, tourism, and residential destination.

“Both investments further solidify Aldar’s commitment to enhance its retail portfolio and continue developing world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across the UAE.”

 
 

SFD signs development grant agreement for King Abdullah Medical City in Bahrain

SFD signs development grant agreement for King Abdullah Medical City in Bahrain
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

SFD signs development grant agreement for King Abdullah Medical City in Bahrain

SFD signs development grant agreement for King Abdullah Medical City in Bahrain
  • CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad signed the agreement provided by the SFD to fund project of supplying medical devices.
  • Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, Bahrain’s deputy prime minister, meets Al-Marshad in Manama
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

MANAMA: The Saudi Fund for Development signed on Tuesday a SR173.7 million ($46.3 million) agreement to provide medical devices for the academic hospital at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Medical City in Bahrain.
SFD’s CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad signed the development grant agreement provided by the SFD to fund the project of supplying the medical devices. This was in collaboration with the Arabian Gulf University, represented by the acting president of the university, Dr. Abdurrahman bin Youssef Ismail, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The project is part of the grant provided by Saudi Arabia, under the directives of the Saudi leadership, to fund the construction of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Medical City at a value of SR1 billion.
The agreement embodies the close development partnership between SFD and the Bahraini government.
The Kingdom’s deputy ambassador to Manama, Saleh bin Falah Al-Otaibi, attended the signing ceremony.
Bahrain News Agency reported that Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, the country’s deputy prime minister, welcomed Al-Marshad at a meeting that was also attended by Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, minister of municipalities affairs and agriculture, and Ibrahim Hassan Ali Al-Hawaj, works minister.
Al-Khalifa praised SFD’s role in following up on the implementation of vital projects in the infrastructure sector that it finances within the Gulf Development Program. This reflected the depth of relations between the two countries and contributed to advancing the economic development in Bahrain.
The deputy prime minister emphasised the support and care of the historical bilateral relations led by King Hamad bin Isa and King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
Al-Khalifa stressed the cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic sector, with the aim of continuing to strengthen bilateral work and supporting it to achieve the common visions of Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
SPA reported that since 1976, SFD has delivered 30 development projects and programs in the energy, transportation and social infrastructure sectors through soft development loans and grants, contributing to developing vital and developmental sectors and supporting them to achieve sustainable development goals in Bahrain.

