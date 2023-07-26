UK billionaire Joe Lewis, owner of Tottenham soccer team, charged with insider trading in US

You are here

British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the US on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said. (File/AP)
  • Manhattan-based US attorney Damian Williams: As we allege, he used insider information as a way to compensate his employees and shower gifts on his friends and lovers
  • David M. Zornow, an attorney for Lewis, said his client had come to the US “to answer these ill-conceived charges” and would fight them vigorously
NEW YORK: British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted on charges of slipping confidential stock tips to his romantic partners, private pilots and other pals, US prosecutors said Tuesday.

Lewis exploited his entrée to various corporations to reap lucrative secrets, passed them on to people in his own inner circle and prompted them to trade on the knowledge, prosecutors said. They said the stock transactions made millions of dollars for Lewis and his cronies.

“As we allege, he used insider information as a way to compensate his employees and shower gifts on his friends and lovers,” Manhattan-based US attorney Damian Williams said in a Twitter video announcing the insider trading case. “It’s cheating, and it’s against the law.”

David M. Zornow, an attorney for Lewis, said his client had come to the US “to answer these ill-conceived charges” and would fight them vigorously.

“The government has made an egregious error in judgment in charging Mr. Lewis, an 86-year-old man of impeccable integrity and prodigious accomplishment,” Zornow said in a statement. The charges include securities fraud and conspiracy.

With a fortune that Forbes estimates at $6.1 billion, Lewis has investments that span from real estate to biotechnology, energy to agriculture — and, of course, sports. He bought Tottenham, one of England’s most storied soccer clubs, in 2001.

Lewis’ Tavistock Group has stakes in more than 200 companies around the world, according to its website, and his art collection boasts works by Picasso, Matisse, Degas and more. His business connections include Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Justin Timberlake, with whom he built a Bahamian oceanside resort that opened in 2010.

According to the indictment, Lewis’ investments in various companies gave him control of board seats, where he placed associates who let him know what they learned behind the scenes. Prosecutors say Lewis improperly doled out that confidential information between 2019 and 2021 to his chosen recipients and urged them to profit on it.

At one point, according to the indictment, he even loaned his two private pilots $500,000 apiece to buy stock in a cancer-drug company that he knew had gotten — but not yet publicly disclosed — encouraging results from a clinical trial.

“Boss is helping us out and told us to get ASAP,” the pilot texted when advising a friend to buy the stock, too, according to the filing. In later texts telling the friend about the loan, the pilot reasoned that “the Boss has inside info” and “knows the outcome.”

“Otherwise why would he make us invest,” the pilot added.

Lewis also gave the tip to his girlfriend, his personal assistant, a poker buddy and a friend with whom he had a romance, the indictment said. After the company announced the clinical trial data, the stock gained nearly 17 percent in a day, and Lewis’ friends and employees all eventually sold at a profit. The pilots repaid the loans, at Lewis’ request, according to the indictment.

Another time, according to the filing, Lewis gleaned some closed-door information about a muscular dystrophy drug company in which he was a major investor. The information allegedly included a planned financial move and some clinical trial news.

Lewis’ biotech hedge fund signed a confidentiality agreement that prohibited disclosing the information or trading on it. But, the indictment said, he told his girlfriend to buy the company’s stock, then told the pilots the same as they flew the couple to Massachusetts from Seoul, where the two had been staying in the swanky Four Seasons Hotel.

The stock price shot up after the clinical trial results and the financial move were announced, and the girlfriend more than doubled her money, netting about $850,000, according to the indictment.

Yet another stock tip concerned a third pharmaceutical company, which Lewis was negotiating to acquire, the indictment said. It said Lewis advised his pilots and two personal assistants, who were working on his 98-meter (322-foot) mega-yacht, to buy in. And they did, before the merger plan became public and bumped up the stock price.

On still another occasion, the indictment said, Lewis learned through a hand-picked board member that an Australian agricultural firm was bracing for significant losses from a monsoon flood. He quickly urged the pilots to sell, according to the indictment, but their broker wasn’t able to dump the shares before the company went public with the news.

“Just wish the Boss would have given us a little earlier heads up,” one of the pilots lamented to the broker by email.

The indictment doesn’t mention Tottenham, one of Lewis’ most visible investments.

Under his ownership, the Premier League club has built a state-of-the-art stadium at an estimated cost of more than $1 billion. It features an NFL field below the moveable soccer pitch, as Tottenham have a long-term agreement with the NFL to stage regular-season games in London.

The club’s most celebrated current player is England captain Harry Kane, though he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

But the London team, founded in 1882 and nicknamed Spurs — after its full name, Tottenham Hotspur — has found trophies hard to come by. Its last piece of silverware was the English League Cup in 2008, although it did advance to the Champions League final — European club soccer’s most prestigious tournament — in 2019. Liverpool won.

Fans have become increasingly frustrated by Spurs’ lack of success and high coach turnover. Much of the anger has been directed at club chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs also was among teams involved in 2021 in the aborted plan for a European Super League, which prompted widespread protests from supporters.

A message seeking comment was sent to the team, which is on tour in Singapore.

Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta

Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta
  • Messi scored twice and had an assist in his first start for Miami, bringing his total to three goals in two games
  • Messi’s follow-up performance Tuesday night against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup showed the impact that one player — the right player — can have on an entire club
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has one lasting memory from Lionel Messi’s debut: The image of Messi running to embrace his family after delivering the game-winning free kick and cementing a new era for the club and Major League Soccer.

“That was for the fans. This community is hungry,” Mas said.

Messi’s follow-up performance Tuesday night against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup showed the impact that one player — the right player — can have on an entire club.

Messi scored twice and had an assist in his first start for Miami, bringing his total to three goals in two games. Inter Miami had a 3-0 lead by halftime, the first such lead in club history.

Miami went on to win 4-0. Messi exited in the 78th minute to a standing ovation, with many in the crowd wearing his No. 10 jersey.

“There’s going to be a before and after Messi in football for this country,” Mas said.

In the eighth minute, Messi took a pass from his longtime Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, surged forward and sent a strike off the right post before tapping in his own rebound. Then, in the 22nd minute, Messi put Miami ahead 2-0 off a pass from Robert Taylor.

Messi came off the bench in the 54th minute Friday night in Miami’s first Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul. And he provided a moment fans had hoped for when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion for Argentina decided to take his talents to MLS. Messi converted the game-winning free kick in stoppage time in front of a crowd estimated at 21,000.

Deandre Yedlin had placed the skipper’s armband on Messi when he checked in on Friday, but Messi entered Tuesday’s match wearing the armband just below his right shoulder.

Midfielder Gregore had been the club’s captain before suffering a foot injury in March.

With Messi rightly commanding much of the attention from Atlanta’s defenders, opportunities opened for other Miami players. Taylor scored in the 44th minute, then made it 4-0 in the 53rd after being set up by Messi.

The former Barcelona captain had entered holding hands with the son of hip-hop artist DJ Khaled.

A fan got onto the field as Messi was exiting. The fan sprinted all the way toward Miami’s bench where Messi stood before Miami coach Tata Martino grabbed the attention of security. The fan was then escorted off the field.

UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals

UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals
  • UEFA said its disciplinary panel combined incidents at Croatia’s games at the Nations League mini-tournament in the Netherlands against the host and in the final against Spain
  • “Racist behavior” by fans of men’s Under-21 Euros co-host Romania at a game against Ukraine last month was among charges brought by UEFA
NYON, Switzerland: Croatia’s soccer federation was fined &euro;150,000 ($165,000) by UEFA on Tuesday for offensive chants and disorder by fans at the Nations League Finals last month.

In a further punishment, UEFA said Croatia fans cannot be sold tickets for the team’s next competitive away game — a European Championship qualifier in Armenia on Sept. 11.

A provisional sanction of playing a competitive home game in an empty stadium was deferred for a two-year probationary period.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel combined incidents at Croatia’s games at the Nations League mini-tournament in the Netherlands against the host and in the final against Spain, which won on a penalty shootout.

A &euro;70,000 ($77,000) fine was for “discriminatory behavior” by fans, and other fines were for throwing objects and lighting fireworks.

“Racist behavior” by fans of men’s Under-21 Euros co-host Romania at a game against Ukraine last month was among charges brought by UEFA that added up to fines totaling &euro;21,000 ($23,000).

The Romanian federation was also charged with “transmitting provocative messages of an offensive and of a political nature.”

Dutch club AZ Alkmaar was fined more than &euro;80,000 ($88,000) for disorder at a home game against West Ham in the Europa Conference League semifinals in May. Some fans fought to try to get close to family and friends of the English team’s players.

A one-game stadium closure at AZ was suspended for two years, UEFA said.

Tuchel hails ‘very complete’ Kim Min-jae

  • The South Korean joined Bayern last week, after winning Serie A last season with Napoli
  • “He played an outstanding season in Italy and in the Champions League,” his new coach told reporters in Tokyo
TOKYO: Thomas Tuchel praised new Bayern Munich signing Kim Min-jae as “very complete” on Tuesday, but said he is likely to sit out the German champions’ first match of a pre-season tour of Japan.
The South Korean joined Bayern last week, after winning Serie A last season with Napoli.
“He played an outstanding season in Italy and in the Champions League,” his new coach told reporters in Tokyo.
“He was very reliable, very strong defense, good build-up play. Very complete and hopefully he can settle in very quickly and be the defender he used to be.”
Kim has 49 international caps and played in his native South Korea and China before signing for Fenerbahce in Turkiye and then moving on to Napoli last summer.
Tuchel said the center-back’s “development speaks for itself.”
“He did it step by step and with every change of club he took a new level of his game,” Tuchel said.
The Bayern manager expects Kim to make up for the departure of Lucas Hernandez, who departed for Paris Saint-Germain.
“We only could allow Lucas to go if we had a replacement of the highest level,” Tuchel said.
“We tried to convince Min-jae to join us, to take the next step and to join us at Bayern Munich,” he said.
“We are very happy that he decided to take this adventure in his next club, and hopefully he can take the next level.”
Bayern play Manchester City in Tokyo on Wednesday, although Tuchel said Kim was unlikely to feature in that game.
“No, the game comes a little bit early for him tomorrow. He will very likely not play tomorrow,” Tuchel said.
After facing City, Bayern will take on J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo on Saturday before traveling to Singapore for a game against on Liverpool.

Guardiola says Man City to ‘fight’ for Kyle Walker

  • Ahead of City’s clash against Bayern in Tokyo on Wednesday, Guardiola insisted the 33-year-old was “an incredibly important player for us“
  • “We will fight for him, like I’m pretty sure Bayern (will). I don’t know how it is going to finish”
TOKYO: Manchester City will “fight” to stop Kyle Walker going to Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola said Tuesday, describing the defender as a key player for the team.
Walker started as a substitute in the Champions League final when City completed a historic treble last month, and the German champions are keen to bring him to Munich.
But ahead of City’s clash against Bayern in Tokyo on Wednesday, Guardiola insisted the 33-year-old was “an incredibly important player for us.”
Walker has “very specific qualities that are so difficult to find worldwide. I know we are in touch, both clubs,” Guardiola told reporters.
“We will fight for him, like I’m pretty sure Bayern (will). I don’t know how it is going to finish.”
Guardiola was bullish when asked if Walker would be considered for selection against Bayern, saying “of course, he’s our player.”
“We need the best players,” he said.
“He’s our player and we hope he’s going to stay all the season with us, so why should he not play?“
Another Premier League player on Bayern’s radar is Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.
The German champions are said to be intent on securing the signing of England’s record scorer, whose contract with Spurs runs out in 2024.
Kane’s camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern need an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham to seal the deal.
Bayern technical director Marco Neppe and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen remained in Europe rather than joining the team on their trip to Asia.
Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel opted for an enigmatic response when asked why, merely saying they were “doing something that is necessary for them to do in Munich to support us.”
Guardiola said of Kane that he didn’t “have words to say how good he is,” but was similarly hesitant to be drawn on the subject of his potential move to Bayern.
“He is a Tottenham Hotspur player. I understand Bayern always wants to take the best players in the world, so Harry Kane is one of them,” he said.
“I cannot say anymore. He is not our player. I can talk about Kyle, but Harry Kane is not my business so I’m sorry.”
City won the first game of their Asian tour 5-3 against J-League Champions Yokohama F-Marinos on Sunday.
After playing Bayern in Tokyo on Wednesday they will travel to Seoul to take on Atletico Madrid.
After facing City, Bayern will take on J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo on Saturday, before traveling to Singapore for a game against Liverpool.

Philippines stun New Zealand 1-0 for first win at Women’s World Cup

  • Switzerland and Norway had a 0-0 draw later Tuesday in Hamilton in a result that leaves all four teams in Group A still able to advance
WELLINGTON: Philippines made history at their first Women’s World Cup with their first goal and first win Tuesday, holding on under pressure to upset co-hosts New Zealand.

The New Zealanders only five days earlier had celebrated their first win in six trips to the Women’s World Cup.

Sarina Bolden scored the historic match winner in the 24th minute and goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel — one of 18 US-born or based players in the Philippines squad — produced a tireless performance to frustrate New Zealand as they desperately tried to rally.

For the tournament co-hosts, the jubilation that surrounded their 1-0 win over Norway in the tournament opener and transformed a rugby-mad nation into one suddenly besotted by soccer, melted away too soon.

A victory over Philippines would have meant New Zealand was the first of 32 teams at this World Cup to advance beyond the group stage.

But after conceding Bolden’s goal against the run of play, New Zealand were unable to recover. They had enjoyed 80 percent of possession before Santa Clara-born Bolden scored from the Philippines’ first shot on goal.

New Zealand ended with 67 percent of possession and 14 shots on goal to the Philippines’ three, but couldn’t find an equalizer, let alone a winner.

Hannah Wilkinson went close on a couple of occasions and Jacqui Hand hit the post in the 64th. In the cruelest blow for the home team, Wilkinson crossed in the 68th to Hand, who headed into the net for what appeared to be goal.

But a review showed Wilkinson was a fraction offside and the goal was disallowed. For the rest of the match, McDaniel was a sentinel in front of the Philippines’ goal.

“I’ve got everyone else’s tears all over my eyes, it’s so emotional,” Philippines coach Alen Stajcic said. “You saw how long New Zealand had to wait for its first win — six World Cups — and (for Philippines) to get it today was incredible.

“We made our own luck but we also had a lot of luck. New Zealand were on the front foot the whole game and deserved something. But football is cruel sometimes.”

When the final whistle sounded after five minutes of added time in which McDaniel pulled off two outstanding saves, there was only joy and celebration for the Philippines. Their fans were numerous — New Zealand has a substantial Philippine population — but apart from Bolden’s goal when they gave full voice to their support, they had been subdued; afraid it seemed to tempt fate.

Those fans must have watched some of the second half through their fingers as New Zealand pressed forward on attack and tested McDaniel with shot after shot. At the end they let their cries of joy rise out of Wellington’s Sky Stadium and into a fine but cool Wellington night.

New Zealanders, so optimistic after the win over Norway, were briefly shaken, silent but at last they saluted their team. A loss was unexpected but not terminal. Switzerland and Norway had a 0-0 draw later Tuesday in Hamilton in a result that leaves all four teams in Group A still able to advance.

The Swiss lead with four points, New Zealand and the Philippines each have three and Norway has one.

New Zealand will play Switzerland and Philippines are against Norway on Sunday.

New Zealand’s match in Dunedin is sold out, making it a third consecutive capacity crowd as New Zealanders embrace soccer and the Ferns in unprecedented numbers.

“We were dominating the game tonight, we were keeping the ball,” New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova said. “There were too many unforced turnovers. We didn’t see those turnovers in our game against Norway.

“We can be more prepared against Switzerland. The tournament is not over yet — we’ll keep fighting.”

New Zealanders will keep hoping. The win over Norway was a transformative for women’s soccer, women’s sport in New Zealand. Another win could be revolutionary.

The revolution was delayed Tuesday, but not canceled.

