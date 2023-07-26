Salient signs strategic partnerships to help Saudi organizations win the war for talent

Jahez named digital sponsor of Otaiqah Dates Season

Riyadh Development Company has announced Jahez International Company for IT Services as the official strategic digital sponsor of Otaiqah Dates Season, one of the largest and most renowned seasons in the Kingdom. The announcement follows the signing of a sponsorship agreement between the two parties before the launch of the second edition of Otaiqah Dates Season. The agreement is one of many initiatives by ARDCO to help strengthen the agricultural sector with a particular focus on the date economy.

With this sponsorship agreement, ARDCO aims to establish a foundation for strategic collaboration with Jahez, a pioneer in the delivery services sector. The key objective of the agreement is to leverage Jahez’s strengths in technology along with its wide-reaching platform to facilitate the delivery of high-quality, high-demand products more efficiently, directly from the Otaiqah Dates Market — one of Riyadh’s oldest dates market. The agreement will also allow the market’s traders to showcase and sell their products through Jahez’s accessible, easy-to-use app, aligning with ARDCO’s digitization strategy and its objectives to improve its operational footprint. ARDCO is also working to further its role in the development of local markets by equipping them with efficient delivery services that allow for seamless operation.

Waleed Alkharji, chief wholesale markets officer of ARDCO, and Mishal Al-Mishari, executive vice president of Jahez International Company, signed the agreement during a signing ceremony held at Jahez’s headquarters, in the presence of Jehad Alkadi, CEO of ARDCO, and Ghassab Al-Mandeel, CEO of Jahez.

Alkadi said that the partnership with Jahez serves as a fundamental building block, creating a foundation for fruitful collaboration ahead. He said the partnership’s key objective is to create added value for the date industry through Jahez’s well-known intelligent delivery solutions, integrated digital platform and top-notch sales and marketing services.

Alkadi noted that the partnership will help create a unique shopping and buying experience, helping boost the reputation of the Otaiqah market among visitors and promoting Otaiqah Dates Season as one of the most significant agricultural seasons in the Kingdom.

Al-Mandeel, meanwhile, said the agreement includes the provision of technical solutions and facilitating the delivery of dates of all varieties to meet consumer demand, with a long-term objective of becoming the most well-connected platform in the Middle East. Powered by partnerships and innovation, Al-Mandeel affirmed that Jahez’s goal is to provide an experience that caters to the specific needs and expectations of users through cutting-edge technology.

The Otaiqah Dates Season is an initiative of ARDCO focused on promoting the connection between the public and private sectors, aligning with Vision 2030’s objectives to stimulate business and promote investment opportunities in agriculture and other crucial sectors. In addition, the Otaiqah market contributes to enriching local content and production by showcasing various types and origins of local dates, promoting Saudi products, and strengthening the Kingdom’s date industry.

The Otaiqah Dates Season is one of the longest running seasons, with markets open for four months, attracting a significant number of visitors from all over the Kingdom and beyond. Visitors can find here all varieties of Saudi dates, including Khalas, Sukkari, Ajwa, Barhi, Medjool and Nabot Saif, among others.