You are here

  • Home
  • Salient signs strategic partnerships to help Saudi organizations win the war for talent

Salient signs strategic partnerships to help Saudi organizations win the war for talent

Salient signs strategic partnerships to help Saudi organizations win the war for talent
Short Url

https://arab.news/nhh3k

Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Salient signs strategic partnerships to help Saudi organizations win the war for talent

Salient signs strategic partnerships to help Saudi organizations win the war for talent
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Salient, a leading reputation advisory firm based in Saudi Arabia, has signed groundbreaking strategic partnerships with two global companies, World Class Manager and Safe Places To Work, to help organizations find, keep and grow top talent in the Kingdom.

The war for talent is one of Saudi Arabia’s most pressing challenges and these powerful alliances deliver unmatched solutions for businesses seeking to be employers of choice in the highly competitive market by prioritizing employee well-being and management capability, while enhancing organizational performance and contributing to the economic development of the Kingdom.

Salient’s CEO Sean Trainor said: “Our strategic partnerships with World Class Manager and Safe Places To Work align perfectly with our vision to offer clients a complete talent, brand and reputation advisory service. The combination of world-class leadership coaching and workplace culture transformation to develop psychologically safe places to work creates a formidable force to win the war for talent in Saudi Arabia.”

Trusted by organizations as diverse as Royal Dutch Shell, the BBC and HSBC, World Class Manager has developed over 50,000 managers in more than 30 countries. Its bespoke learning modules are focused on the critical skills managers need to get the best out of themselves and the best out of their people.

Safe Places To Work specializes in creating psychologically safe work environments that eliminate fear and foster employee well-being, innovation, and a culture of trust.

After an extraordinary seven months of rapid growth, Salient’s expansion into talent and organizational culture advisory services complements its core expertise in reputation management.

Commenting on the launch of Salient Talent, Trainor said: “Our journey began with a vision to revolutionize the reputation advisory landscape in Saudi Arabia, and our expansion into talent and brand advisory services completes our offer of helping high performing organizations create a virtuous circle around brand, talent and reputation focused on their people.”

Nafisa Shams Academy launches e-learning platform

Nafisa Shams Academy launches e-learning platform
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Nafisa Shams Academy launches e-learning platform

Nafisa Shams Academy launches e-learning platform
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Nafisa Shams Academy for Arts and Crafts, one of the organizations supported by Community Jameel Saudi, launched an online e-learning platform to expand its offerings and provide remote training to a wider audience with more flexible schedules. Notably, the academy obtained accreditation from the National eLearning Center, the regulatory body for certifying e-learning institutions and programs in Saudi Arabia. The license recognizes the academy’s capability and readiness to deliver online education and training programs, in accordance with best practices and national standards.

The new platform is in line with Nafisa Shams Academy’s strategy that focuses on empowering Saudi women in the arts and crafts fields through training and education. The academy delivers a host of training programs to develop skills and abilities, supporting women in establishing their own businesses and achieving financial sustainability. It also supports Vision 2030’s goals, including strengthening women’s participation in the labor market, aligning academic outputs with the labor market needs, and developing the youth’s skills.

Dr. May Taibah, Nafisa Shams Academy’s director, said: “At Nafisa Shams Academy, we strive to harness the latest technology trends to facilitate access to our training services. In line with the continuous change in customers’ behaviors and preferences, we launched a digital transformation strategy leveraging advanced technology solutions to provide our trainees with more educational and training opportunities. We are pleased today to launch Nafisa Shams Academy’s online portal and we are proud of the accreditation from the Kingdom’s National eLearning Center, which confirms our readiness to provide online training in accordance with the national standards.”

Najlaa Yousef Safdar, digital development manager at Nafisa Shams Academy, said: “While designing the online platform, all seven required standards of the regulatory authorities were taken into consideration.” 

These cover leadership, technology, qualification and support, design, engagement, justice and accessibility. We have developed a strong infrastructure to accommodate all of the needs of e-learning materials. In addition, we have applied accessibility standards, adhered to the requirements of intellectual property rights and copyrights, observed fair use and data privacy guidelines, and followed universal design principles for education.”

Nafisa Shams Academy of Arts and Crafts was established in 2006 under the umbrella of Community Jameel Saudi, known as Abdul Latif Jameel Community Service Programs at the time. It was named after the wife of the late founder of the group, Sheikh Abdul Latif Jameel. The academy works hand in hand with Nafisa Shams Company, which specializes in traditional arts and crafts manufacturing, to provide a comprehensive empowering ecosystem that enables women to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic and social development. Since its establishment, the academy has trained more than 17,000 beneficiaries in various fields.

Jahez named digital sponsor of Otaiqah Dates Season

Jahez named digital sponsor of Otaiqah Dates Season
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Jahez named digital sponsor of Otaiqah Dates Season

Jahez named digital sponsor of Otaiqah Dates Season
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Riyadh Development Company has announced Jahez International Company for IT Services as the official strategic digital sponsor of Otaiqah Dates Season, one of the largest and most renowned seasons in the Kingdom. The announcement follows the signing of a sponsorship agreement between the two parties before the launch of the second edition of Otaiqah Dates Season. The agreement is one of many initiatives by ARDCO to help strengthen the agricultural sector with a particular focus on the date economy.

With this sponsorship agreement, ARDCO aims to establish a foundation for strategic collaboration with Jahez, a pioneer in the delivery services sector. The key objective of the agreement is to leverage Jahez’s strengths in technology along with its wide-reaching platform to facilitate the delivery of high-quality, high-demand products more efficiently, directly from the Otaiqah Dates Market — one of Riyadh’s oldest dates market. The agreement will also allow the market’s traders to showcase and sell their products through Jahez’s accessible, easy-to-use app, aligning with ARDCO’s digitization strategy and its objectives to improve its operational footprint. ARDCO is also working to further its role in the development of local markets by equipping them with efficient delivery services that allow for seamless operation.

Waleed Alkharji, chief wholesale markets officer of ARDCO, and Mishal Al-Mishari, executive vice president of Jahez International Company, signed the agreement during a signing ceremony held at Jahez’s headquarters, in the presence of Jehad Alkadi, CEO of ARDCO, and Ghassab Al-Mandeel, CEO of Jahez.

Alkadi said that the partnership with Jahez serves as a fundamental building block, creating a foundation for fruitful collaboration ahead. He said the partnership’s key objective is to create added value for the date industry through Jahez’s well-known intelligent delivery solutions, integrated digital platform and top-notch sales and marketing services. 

Alkadi noted that the partnership will help create a unique shopping and buying experience, helping boost the reputation of the Otaiqah market among visitors and promoting Otaiqah Dates Season as one of the most significant agricultural seasons in the Kingdom.

Al-Mandeel, meanwhile, said the agreement includes the provision of technical solutions and facilitating the delivery of dates of all varieties to meet consumer demand, with a long-term objective of becoming the most well-connected platform in the Middle East. Powered by partnerships and innovation, Al-Mandeel affirmed that Jahez’s goal is to provide an experience that caters to the specific needs and expectations of users through cutting-edge technology.

The Otaiqah Dates Season is an initiative of ARDCO focused on promoting the connection between the public and private sectors, aligning with Vision 2030’s objectives to stimulate business and promote investment opportunities in agriculture and other crucial sectors. In addition, the Otaiqah market contributes to enriching local content and production by showcasing various types and origins of local dates, promoting Saudi products, and strengthening the Kingdom’s date industry.

The Otaiqah Dates Season is one of the longest running seasons, with markets open for four months, attracting a significant number of visitors from all over the Kingdom and beyond. Visitors can find here all varieties of Saudi dates, including Khalas, Sukkari, Ajwa, Barhi, Medjool and Nabot Saif, among others.

Abdullah Hashim launches new Honda Accord in Kingdom

Abdullah Hashim launches new Honda Accord in Kingdom
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Abdullah Hashim launches new Honda Accord in Kingdom

Abdullah Hashim launches new Honda Accord in Kingdom
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd., the exclusive agent for Honda in Saudi Arabia, launched the new Honda Accord at an event attended by officials, including the Japanese commercial attache, Honda customers and well-known media personalities.

One of the major highlights of the new Honda Accord, is its advanced premium two-motor hybrid powertrain, which is being introduced in the region for the first time. The Honda Accord is also available in a highly popular 1.5L VTEC turbo petrol variant.

The car has been synonymous with proven driving dynamics over decades and is a true benchmark in its class. It offers an unbeatable combination of style, efficiency, performance, and connectivity. The new car is longer and sleeker with premium proportions and a broad stance, and a low horizontal beltline that runs along the body and a long, powerful front end. Honda’s most popular sedan backs up its sleek new look with more confident and refined dynamics and improved responsiveness, while possessing a more fun-to-drive personality.

For decades, Honda Accord was synonymous with a high level of comfort, dynamic driving and above all, a compelling mix of elegance, efficiency, and performance, which has made it a significant benchmark in its class.

Hisham Bahareth, GM at Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd., said: “The launch of the new and hybrid Honda Accord 2023 is an embodiment of the deep and exceptional business relationship that we have with Honda, which is a top-tier Japanese auto manufacturer, dating back to more than 60 years. The relationship is further solidified because it is based on mutual respect, trust and cooperation. Over the past six decades, we have achieved many milestones in such fields as automotive products, motorbikes, marine engines and power-unit products.

“While this special occasion marks our confidence to expand this partnership with the world’s largest power-unit manufacturer, Honda, we look forward to a more prosperous future for both of us.

“We reiterate our commitment to our clients and car lovers by launching the latest car models to meet the rising demand for sedans and other models, which the younger generation is deeply attached to. We have consistently launched elegant Honda automobiles that have been supreme over other cars worldwide. Today, we release the advanced hybrid Honda as a manifestation of our pioneering stance in Saudi Arabia for now and many years to come.”

For over half a century, Abdullah Hashim Ltd. has represented Honda Motors Ltd. of Japan in the Saudi market as the sole distributor for a range of products including passenger and SUV vehicles, motorcycles, jet-skis, power generators, water pumps, agricultural equipment, water sprinklers and lawn mowers.

“As Abdullah Hashim Ltd. puts its clients ahead of everything, it offers them excellent sales services, including after-sales service, spare parts and repairs delivered by highly trained professionals operating in 20 showrooms and repair centers that are overseen by 31 authorized distributors nationwide,”
Bahareth added.

Future of Saudi hospitality under the spotlight at expo

Future of Saudi hospitality under the spotlight at expo
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Future of Saudi hospitality under the spotlight at expo

Future of Saudi hospitality under the spotlight at expo
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

With around $110 billion pegged for the hospitality industry and a further 310,000 hotel rooms in the pipeline, Saudi Arabia is undergoing a transformative boom as it aggressively looks to lead the global travel and hospitality industry.

Over the last few years, as part of its social and economic blueprint Vision 2030, the Kingdom has made significant strides in its hospitality industry, with the government looking to attract 100 million visitors per year within the next decade, investing billions in hotel construction and infrastructure, and building brand new sustainable cities along its coasts and deserts while attracting a swath of foreign investment. Today, the country leads the Middle East and African region and is behind only China and the US in the global hotel construction market.

Looking to spotlight the Kingdom’s multi-billion-dollar hospitality plans and highlight game-changing trends is the “Hotel and Hospitality Expo, brought to you by The Hotel Show,” which takes place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center from Sept. 10-12. With organizers rebranding The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia to the Hotel and Hospitality Expo to better reflect the current trends and landscape of the hospitality industry, the show aims to remain the leading event for all things related to the hospitality sector in the Kingdom.

“To better focus and grow our attention in the hotel and hospitality industry, The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia has undergone a rebrand,” said Elaine O’Connell, vice president, design and hospitality, dmg events, organizers of the event. “We’ve modernized the event to reflect the latest trends in the industry, and we’re confident that this fresh approach will make it an even more engaging and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. The rebrand also means that there is increased visibility and access to a highly engaged and relevant audience, which we believe will help our stakeholders and exhibitors grow their business and establish new partnerships.”

The show will connect manufacturers and suppliers in the hotel and hospitality industry with buyers in the Kingdom.

Revealing the headlining themes in the hospitality industry this year was the show’s advisory board comprising the Kingdom’s foremost hospitality experts. 

These themes include sustainability, Saudi tourism, supply chain and logistics, developing funding and financing, cultivating skills and honing talent, and looking at how big brands can support and drive the local economy.

According to real estate consultant Knight Frank, there are currently 129,000 hotel and serviced apartment rooms in Saudi Arabia but predictions over the next seven years see the figure jump to 212,000 rooms.

O’Connell added: “At this year’s expo, we want to highlight the opportunities available out there, look at solutions to any challenges, reveal what the future of the industry will look like and move the needle forward in the hospitality industry.”

Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report

Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report

Saudi women highest spenders on makeup in region: Report
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

A study by Chalhoub Group has revealed that consumers in the Kingdom are the highest spenders on makeup in the region. The comprehensive beauty report titled “Decoding the Beauty Consumer in the GCC,” offers a deep understanding of consumer behavior, preferences, and trends within the beauty category in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

The methodology of the report included a quantitative study with 2,600 beauty consumers, a four-day ethnography with 30 participants, and more than 15 expert interviews. the report findings cover three main pillars: the definition of beauty standards in the region, consumer purchasing behavior trends, and the top beauty categories GCC consumers are most interested in.

On redefining beauty in the GCC market, the report highlights a shift in beauty perception in the GCC market from European ideals to embracing Arabic beauty and Middle Eastern features. Consumers now prefer lighter cosmetic adjustments that preserve their individual beauty and focus more on “internal beauty,” encompassing health, well-being, and self-esteem, which can influence external appearance. Emirati women see themselves as trendsetters with exposure to various brands, while Saudi women are highly engaged makeup and fragrance users, drawing inspiration from social media. Kuwaiti women are particularly attentive to social media beauty trends and prioritize maintaining a hydrated and healthy skin appearance. 

Taking a closer look at the GCC beauty consumer purchasing behavior, the report indicates that most beauty categories are driven by female shoppers with an average spend that is 55 percent higher than men. While fragrance is an exception — where men tend to shop 20 percent more frequently and spend 11 percent more — most beauty categories are predominantly driven by female shoppers. Emirati women, in particular, exhibit a stronger preference for multi-brand beauty stores, while consumers in the Kingdom are the highest spenders on makeup in the region.

Jasmina Banda, chief strategy officer at Chalhoub Group, said: “The beauty market in the Middle East is worth more than $10 billion, and has since 2020 gone through a major shift becoming today more dynamic than ever. Chalhoub Group conducted the most extensive consumer beauty study ever undertaken in the GCC. 

“This study involved over 2,600 beauty consumers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and explored various segments, including mass and masstige markets, dermo-cosmetics, and prestige beauty. The objective was to decode the emerging trends and identify the contemporary definition of beauty for Middle Eastern consumers.”

“The primary finding from our study reveals that our consumers associate beauty not solely with physical appearance but also with their overall well-being and inner feelings. This has paved the way for a new generation of brands that prioritize more than just traditional product effectiveness.”

These brands now extend their focus to encompass the holistic well-being of their customers,” added Banda.

The report also examined the top beauty categories GCC consumers are most interested in, revealing that they prefer specific products that are tailored to their skin type rather than generalized products, with moisturizer ranking as the top product with 79 percent having purchased this product in the past three months, followed by cleanser at 54 percent. 

Hydration and improving skin texture are the main reasons for moisturizing, while sun protection is considered essential for its wide range of benefits, with 46 percent having purchased an spf/sunblock in the past three months.

Makeup is also viewed as an art form that helps consumers enhance their Arabic beauty features.

When it comes to preferred purchasing channels, the findings show that 64 percent of males visit supermarkets most frequently for beauty purchases versus 37 percent of females. For UAE nationals, beauty stores account for 80 percent of their offline spend, while in Saudi Arabia, traditional retail is the main purchase channel with 46 percent of spend share.

Latest updates

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara
Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara
Iran tops list of countries with Internet restrictions, recent figures show
Iran tops list of countries with Internet restrictions, recent figures show
Algeria says it has contained a fire raging in its forests -state TV
Algeria says it has contained a fire raging in its forests -state TV
Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture
Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture
Saudi officials ink deals to develop plant-based food alternatives
Saudi officials ink deals to develop plant-based food alternatives

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.