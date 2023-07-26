Salient signs strategic partnerships to help Saudi organizations win the war for talent

Salient, a leading reputation advisory firm based in Saudi Arabia, has signed groundbreaking strategic partnerships with two global companies, World Class Manager and Safe Places To Work, to help organizations find, keep and grow top talent in the Kingdom.
The war for talent is one of Saudi Arabia’s most pressing challenges and these powerful alliances deliver unmatched solutions for businesses seeking to be employers of choice in the highly competitive market by prioritizing employee well-being and management capability, while enhancing organizational performance and contributing to the economic development of the Kingdom.
Salient’s CEO Sean Trainor said: “Our strategic partnerships with World Class Manager and Safe Places To Work align perfectly with our vision to offer clients a complete talent, brand and reputation advisory service. The combination of world-class leadership coaching and workplace culture transformation to develop psychologically safe places to work creates a formidable force to win the war for talent in Saudi Arabia.”
Trusted by organizations as diverse as Royal Dutch Shell, the BBC and HSBC, World Class Manager has developed over 50,000 managers in more than 30 countries. Its bespoke learning modules are focused on the critical skills managers need to get the best out of themselves and the best out of their people.
Safe Places To Work specializes in creating psychologically safe work environments that eliminate fear and foster employee well-being, innovation, and a culture of trust.
After an extraordinary seven months of rapid growth, Salient’s expansion into talent and organizational culture advisory services complements its core expertise in reputation management.
Commenting on the launch of Salient Talent, Trainor said: “Our journey began with a vision to revolutionize the reputation advisory landscape in Saudi Arabia, and our expansion into talent and brand advisory services completes our offer of helping high performing organizations create a virtuous circle around brand, talent and reputation focused on their people.”