Kuwait and Jordan send condolences to Saudi Arabia after airmen die in fighter jet crash

Kuwait and Jordan send condolences to Saudi Arabia after airmen die in fighter jet crash
Image: SPA
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Kuwait and Jordan offered their condolences to the government and people of Saudi Arabia after two crewmen died when a Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jet crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait on Wednesday.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a message of sympathy for the families of the victims.

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said he “prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to lodge the martyrs in paradise and grant their families patience and solace.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia participated recently in the 129th Session of the 40-member International Maritime Organization council meeting in London, held to discuss its work and budget, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Kingdom was represented by Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, deputy minister of transport and logistics services and the acting president of the Transport General Authority.

The ministries of foreign affairs and energy, and NEOM Co. also represented the Kingdom at the meeting held from July 17 to 21.

The council is the executive body of the organization and is responsible for overseeing its work, budget, and coordination with other entities.

During the meeting, Arsenio Dominguez was elected as the IMO’s secretary-general, and delegates discussed the outcomes of the Women in Maritime Biofouling Management workshop that was held in Jeddah.

They also discussed the organization’s strategic plan for 2024 to 2029.

Saudi students club in London holds public speaking competition for children 

Saudi students club in London holds public speaking competition for children 
LONDON: The Saudi Students Club in London recently concluded a public speaking competition organized for the children of the Kingdom’s scholarship students residing in the UK.

The “Little Speaker” contest, which was sponsored by the Saudi cultural attache in the UK, saw around 40 children aged 8 to 12 take part. They had the option to deliver the same speech on the Kingdom’s development and Vision 2030 plan, in either English or Arabic.

The children had one month to prepare for the competition via weekly sessions that trained them in different aspects of public speaking, with the deadline for submissions on June 20, said Reem Kharji, president of the Saudi Students Club in London.

The contestants from across the UK were shortlisted to 15 at the end of June. They passed through to the final stage and delivered their speeches at a ceremony in the capital last week, where the five winners were also announced. The first-place winner received £200 ($258), the second received £150, while winners three to five received £100 each.

“Saudi students in the UK are the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia in the UK, so we are trying to raise this in the younger generation to be proud of our country,” Kharji told Arab News.

She added that there are around 30 Saudi student clubs across Britain which hold regular events at universities, where members can talk about their country and its culture.

“One of these events is starting to prepare the younger generation to be speakers in the future, because we know the importance of these kinds of events to raise the confidence of these children to be representatives in the future,” Kharji said.

The Saudi cultural attache in the UK, Dr. Amal bint Jameel Fatani, said: “I’m responsible for all our scholarship recipients, which are about 12,000 students, but they all come with their families and it’s very important to the government and to myself that we not only help them to get their degrees but support them while they’re away from their families, support their children, and help their elderly.”

Fatani said it was important for Saudi students to get the “utmost experiences” from their presence in the UK, so they are “experiencing both the knowledge that they have gained while abroad and also the experience of their family as a unit.”

Fatani said they hold multiple events for children, including one in Newcastle that taught them how to code, and are looking to hold more in the future. There would soon be a symposium held with sessions and workshops organized by children for children, she added.

“I just want them to feel that whether they win today or not, they still have something to look forward to because with that age, it’s not easy to face that I did not win and you really don’t want to break their spirits,” Fatani said.

The children were evaluated by a specialized judging committee, according to five criteria — diversity of tone of voice, hand movement, use of pauses, looking at the camera, and soundness of language. The committee was made up of five students studying different subjects at various UK universities.

“It’s not an easy job to decide who can win the first or the second position in this competition, but we are proud of all of them and they are doing a great job,” said Abdulaziz Alothman, one of the judges.

“We hope and wish to see them in the near future also doing something amazing for Saudi Arabia around the world,” added Alothman, who is president of the Saudi Students Club in Leeds and studying medical education at Leeds University.

He added that one of the key advantages of holding such events is that it brings together children and members of the Saudi student community from across the UK, which allows them to network and learn from each other.

Twelve-year-old Yazeed Alharbi, who moved to Nottingham from Madinah in 2016, won third place for his performance and strong elocution.

“I talked about Saudi Arabia in general and all the projects which aim to make Saudi Arabia richer, more popular, and make people want to go and see Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Alharbi, who has previously taken part in drawing and Qur’an competitions in the UK, also highlighted the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, which he said has been set up by the Saudi government and aims to promote tourism and “improve the economy globally.”

He added: “I’d like my country to become very popular (and) in school I always talk about Saudi Arabia and my teacher is like, OK, I really want to go there.”

The first prize went to 9-year-old Jumanah Alharbi, who moved from Riyadh to the Welsh capital, Cardiff, four years ago.

“I feel really (overjoyed) because I’ve won first place and I needed to practice a lot to win first place. And I needed to work hard and make sure that I pronounced the words correctly,” she said.

Alharbi, who aspires to be a space scientist because she wants to know if life exists beyond Earth, said that in her first presentation she spoke about how the government has set up Vision 2030 which will make her country “better and smarter.”

In her second presentation, she spoke about imagination, friendship, kindness and that anything is possible, she said.

“They tell you that dreams don’t just come true on their own and it takes hard work and it takes the importance of friendship as well.

“Just dream big and let your curiosity guide you, but don’t let anyone stop you and believe in yourself.”

 

Saudi Arabia monitoring events in Niger after coup attempt

Saudi Arabia monitoring events in Niger after coup attempt
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it is following with “great concern” the developments in Niger, after presidential guards held President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital, Niamey.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness for Niger’s security, stability, and the integrity of its institutions.

It also affirmed “full solidarity with the people of Niger, and called on everyone to give priority to the voice of reason, wisdom and supreme national interest,” the ministry said in a statement. 

Women Innovators Fellowship gears up for 2023 cohort

Women Innovators Fellowship gears up for 2023 cohort
RIYADH: The WIn (Women Innovators) Fellowship has returned with its second cohort, as part of PepsiCo’s commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

First launched in Saudi Arabia, the fellowship was established in 2022 through a partnership between the Atlantic Council and Georgetown University, with support from the US Embassy in Riyadh, and PepsiCo. 

PepsiCo held an in-depth panel discussion on the evolving landscape of the Kingdom’s private sector during a recent event, “The Rising Female Workforce in Saudi Arabia and its Impact on the Private Sector.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar commended last year’s inaugural program during her opening remarks, and said: “Judging by the women who were selected for this year’s program, I’m sure this will be another great year.”

She thanked the collaborators for their support on the fellowship program and for “helping shape the leaders of tomorrow.”

She added: “Support like this for women entrepreneurship is just so important and not just for the women who are here today, but for all of us in the future.

“Half of the world’s population are women, and yet we still make up a fraction of leadership positions, of business owners, of middle management, and still too small a part of the overall workforce. That needs to change because when women succeed, we all succeed.”

She added that a “more inclusive and equitable society” would result in actual advancement, and spoke about the multiplier effect women’s leadership participation had on leading economic and societal gains.

Building on the success of the inaugural cohort in Saudi Arabia, the fellowship has expanded to Bahrain and the UAE, focusing on the rising prominence of female talent and leadership.

Princess Reema noted that the Kingdom is undergoing a substantial socioeconomic transformation under Vision 2030, and that women’s empowerment is a cornerstone of today’s changes. 

US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney said: “The idea was to have 30 percent female workforce participation by 2030 in Saudi Arabia. Now, in 2023, the Kingdom is already at 37 percent with a third of the tech sector comprised of women, which is higher than that of Silicon Valley.” 

The exceptional upsurge of Saudi women’s participation in the labor force has signaled a significant shift in government policies to foster rather than hinder their involvement.

Dena Elkhatib, the general counsel for Riyadh Air, shed light on the integration of women in the aviation sector as she has been an expert in the industry for the past 20 years. 

She said: “The aviation sector is a male-dominated industry worldwide, not just in the Kingdom. Today we have engineers, pilots, and air traffic controllers.”

Hattan Ahmed, entrepreneurship director at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, said that women’s participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics was significant.

He said: “Our female concentration of the student body at the university’s graduate level is around 39 percent, which is way above the global average in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.” 

He said there was much work to accomplish, and women had delivered amazing stories in their move forward.

He added: “From there, if we cascade to entrepreneurship, we also see staggering records in terms of women’s engagement in different flagship programs.”

Ahmed added that in one of the university’s accelerator programs in partnership with a Saudi British bank: “We see 49 percent female founders engaging into the portfolio that we run into those kinds of programs, with 55 to 60 per cent engagement outperforming that of men in those activities.”

Elkhatib spoke of looking beyond genders and advocating for more involvement from women, with male support.

She said: “Allyship is anybody who can be your ally, whether it’s somebody you know, a different gender, different nationality, younger or older. It is about opening your mindset.”

She added that it was all about creating friendships and breaking boundaries to lift each other, despite gender. 

Elkhatib also explained that it was crucial to witness allyship and mentorship without gender, adding: “It’s crucial to think of that person at the table as being just a person, and not being gender specific.” 

The fellowship believes in substantially increasing women’s economic participation, entrepreneurship, and leadership, which will contribute toward positive consequences for the overall economic prosperity of the region.

The year-long program, from June 2023 to March 2024, will give the opportunity to 34 Saudi women entrepreneurs to extend their networks, gain practical knowledge, and develop meaningful US-Saudi relationships and business ties.

Its goal is to assist them in scaling their businesses at local, regional, and global levels.

Saudi fighter jet crashes during training mission in Khamis Mushait, killing crew

A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA Aircraft escorts a US B-52 strategic bomber during its transit through Saudi airspace. (File/MoD)
A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA Aircraft escorts a US B-52 strategic bomber during its transit through Saudi airspace. (File/MoD)
RIYADH: A Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jet crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait on Wednesday killing its crew.

The F-15SA aircraft, which had two people on board, crashed at 14:28 on Wednesday afternoon in the training area of King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, Ministry of Defense spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki said.

Al-Maliki added that an investigation into the causes of the accident had begun.

