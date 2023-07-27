Saudi Health Ministry issues severe heatwave warning

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has warned that people should be careful outdoors because of a severe heatwave set to hit the Kingdom and last until the end of the week.

The ministry published an infographic on its Twitter account highlighting the risks, notably dry skin, sunstroke and heat exhaustion, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

تجنب درجات الحرارة العالية

لتحمي جسدك من الإجهاد. pic.twitter.com/1bSOFlTv4t — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 24, 2023

People should either stay indoors or in shaded areas outdoors between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Those heading outdoors should wear long protective clothing, cover their heads, use sunscreen, wear sunglasses, and drink sufficient water and fluids.

The National Center for Meteorology has issued a warning of a heatwave across the Kingdom until the end of the week — with temperatures from 48 to 50 degrees Celsius in the Eastern Province, as well as 46 to 48 in the eastern and southern parts of Riyadh, eastern parts of Qassim, and western parts of Madinah.