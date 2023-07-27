You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Health Ministry issues severe heatwave warning

Saudi Health Ministry issues severe heatwave warning

Saudi Health Ministry issues severe heatwave warning
The National Center for Meteorology has issued a warning of a heatwave across Saudi Arabia until the end of the week. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pgeq8

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Health Ministry issues severe heatwave warning

Saudi Health Ministry issues severe heatwave warning
  • Risks when temperatures of up to 50C occur include sunstroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has warned that people should be careful outdoors because of a severe heatwave set to hit the Kingdom and last until the end of the week.

The ministry published an infographic on its Twitter account highlighting the risks, notably dry skin, sunstroke and heat exhaustion, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

 

 

People should either stay indoors or in shaded areas outdoors between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Those heading outdoors should wear long protective clothing, cover their heads, use sunscreen, wear sunglasses, and drink sufficient water and fluids.

The National Center for Meteorology has issued a warning of a heatwave across the Kingdom until the end of the week — with temperatures from 48 to 50 degrees Celsius in the Eastern Province, as well as 46 to 48 in the eastern and southern parts of Riyadh, eastern parts of Qassim, and western parts of Madinah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Related

Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
World
Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
The aftermath of Algeria's wildfires in Toudja town can be seen as temperatures hit 48 degrees Celsius. (AFP)
Middle-East
Algeria fires fanned by winds, extreme heat kill 34

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa mosque

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa mosque
Updated 7 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa mosque

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa mosque
Updated 7 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has condemented the storming of Israeli minister and a group of settlers of #AlAqsa Mosque compound.

Saudi Arabia rejects coup attempt in Niger

Saudi Arabia rejects coup attempt in Niger
Updated 44 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia rejects coup attempt in Niger

Saudi Arabia rejects coup attempt in Niger
  • Saudi Arabia called on parties behind the coup to release the president
Updated 44 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday voiced its “total rejection” of the attempt to overthrow Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry called on the parties behind the coup to release the president and enable him to restore his constitutional powers, while ensuring his safety and wellbeing.

 

 

The Kingdom reiterated its call to prioritize the interest of the people of Niger to avoid political turmoil that could put lives and national resources at risk.

Saudi Arabia had earlier issued a statement, expressing its “great concern” about the developments in Niger, after presidential guards held Bazoum inside his palace in the capital, Niamey.

Regional and global leaders called for the release of Bazoum, who entered office two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful transition of power since independence.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Niger

Related

Saudi Arabia monitoring events in Niger after coup attempt
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia monitoring events in Niger after coup attempt
Niger soldiers claim to have overthrown president
World
Niger soldiers claim to have overthrown president

Jazan border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 285kg of khat

Jazan border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 285kg of khat
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Jazan border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 285kg of khat

Jazan border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 285kg of khat
  • Most attempts to smuggle khat happen in Jazan, and a previous bust in Al-Ardah governate of the region involved 400kg of the plant
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

JAZAN: Saudi Arabia’s continuing war against illegal drugs thwarted an attempt to transport 285 kilograms of khat, an addictive natural stimulant favored by smugglers to bring into the Kingdom.

Border guard patrols in Al-Dayer Governorate of Jazan region have confiscated the contraband and legal action has been taken, a report from state news agency SPA said.

Khat, a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula, contains two main substances: cathine and cathinone that cause excitement, euphoria and loss of appetite. The World Health Organization in 1980 categorized the khat plant as a drug of abuse that can create mild to moderate psychological dependence, and many countries including Saudi Arabia have declared its use as illegal based on the health body’s classification.

Most attempts to smuggle khat happen in Jazan, and a previous bust in Al-Ardah governate of the region involved 400kg of the plant.

Security authorities have reiterated their call for the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

Individuals with may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected] for information, which would be treated with strict confidentiality.

Topics: khat Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of Khat
Saudi Arabia
Saudi border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of Khat
Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation in Jazan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation in Jazan

KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan

KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan

KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed more food aid to Pakistan and Sudan on Wednesday.

KSrelief provided 855 food parcels to areas impacted by floods in Pakistan, benefitting nearly 6,000 people. 

The program is part of the other relief projects KSrelief has launched in Pakistan aimed at achieving food security and helping those affected by the floods. 

KSrelief additionally distributed 8.5 tons of food aid in Sudan benefiting 763 people. 

These initiatives are among many the Kingdom has launched through KSrelief to support those in need.

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Pakistan Sudan

Related

KSrelief launches voluntary program in Jordan and Gambia
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief launches voluntary program in Jordan and Gambia
KSRelief and UN Population Fund sign $2m deal to support vulnerable Yemeni women
Middle-East
KSRelief and UN Population Fund sign $2m deal to support vulnerable Yemeni women

KSrelief launches voluntary program in Jordan and Gambia

KSrelief launches voluntary program in Jordan and Gambia
In collaboration with Jordan’s Zaatari camp, KSrelief launched the 20th voluntary program for Syrian refugees from July 23 to 27
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

KSrelief launches voluntary program in Jordan and Gambia

KSrelief launches voluntary program in Jordan and Gambia
  • KSrelief launched the 20th voluntary program for Syrian refugees from July 23 to 27
  • KSrelief inaugurated a medical program for cancer treatment, vascular and pediatric surgery in Gambia
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched voluntary projects in Jordan and Gambia on Wednesday. 

In collaboration with Jordan’s Zaatari camp, KSrelief launched the 20th voluntary program for Syrian refugees from July 23 to 27.

In July, KSrelief celebrated World Skills Day in Zaatari camp and hosted activities which focused on empowering young refugees and gaining new skills. 

Sewing machines and kits were also distributed to women across the camp who had previously undergone training on sewing skills through the community service center. 

KSrelief additionally inaugurated a voluntary medical program for cancer treatment, vascular and pediatric surgery in Gambia.

 

Seven volunteers performed 24 life saving operations including cancer treatment, vascular and pediatric procedures. 

These initiatives are among many the Kingdom has launched through KSrelief to support those in need.


 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Jordan Gambia

Related

KSrelief project pumps over three million liters of water in Yemen’s Hodeidah
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief project pumps over three million liters of water in Yemen’s Hodeidah
KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Pakistan, Sudan and Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Pakistan, Sudan and Lebanon

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa mosque
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa mosque
UN urges Israel to ‘heed the calls’ of protesters over judicial reforms
UN urges Israel to ‘heed the calls’ of protesters over judicial reforms
Director Justin Simien pays homage to classic Disney ride in ‘Haunted Mansion’
Director Justin Simien pays homage to classic Disney ride in ‘Haunted Mansion’
Oil Updates — crude prices rise as supply tightness in focus 
Oil Updates — crude prices rise as supply tightness in focus 
Asia’s ‘Three Musketeers’ set for big adventure at Senior Open in Wales
Asia’s ‘Three Musketeers’ set for big adventure at Senior Open in Wales

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.