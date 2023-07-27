Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan

Al-Nassr hold giants Inter Milan following PSG draw

Al-Nassr drew 1-1 with Inter Milan on Thursday to end their Asian tour with another good result following the 0-0 verdict with Paris Saint-Germain at the same venue, Osaka Stadium, two days before.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb gave the Saudi Arabians a deserved lead around the midway point of the first half, but just before the break Davide Frattesi headed the Italian giants level.

The Nerazzurri pushed for the winner in a dominant second-half performance, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

It did not take long for the Yellows to get into the game and then get on top. Talisca should have given Al-Nassr the lead after 19 minutes from a free header at the back post but the Brazilian’s downward attempt was too close to Filip Stankovic who made the save.

Seconds later, Cristiano Ronaldo had Al-Nassr and Japanese fans on their feet as a fierce strike from outside the penalty area flew just wide of the post.

But those fans supporting their fellow Asians had something to celebrate in the 24th minute. Talisca floated the perfect pass into the area and Ghareeb timed his run equally well and slotted home coolly.

It was a fully deserved goal from last year’s Roshn Saudi League runners-up, who had made the UEFA Champions League runners-up look second best. However, the strike served to wake up the opposition.

In the space of the next few minutes, Lautaro Martinez dragged his shot just wide and Nawaf Al-Aqidi was called into action to save from Denzel Dumfries.

Inter found a way through just before the break as Frattesi met a Dumfries cross from the right and diverted his header into the far corner to leave the diving Al-Aqidi with no chance.

Al-Nassr must have been a little disappointed to be on level terms at the break, but coach Luis Castro will welcome such tests in the new season.

The Portuguese boss made a raft of changes at the break as Ronaldo, Talisca, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic and Ghareeb — who looked to have picked up an injury in the first half — did not emerge from the dressing room.

Inter got on top after the break and after a well-worked move, Kristjan Asllani struck inches wide from just outside the area.

Martinez, who said before the game that he had received offers from Saudi Arabia but had decided to stay in Milan, then headed over from the edge of the six-yard box and, soon after, Stefano Sensi shot wide.

The best chance, though, fell to Martinez who skied a shot from the middle of the penalty area with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Inter continued to push forward but Al-Nassr, who with 20 minutes remaining had changed all their outfield players, continued to defend solidly.

This may have been just a pre-season friendly but it was still a prestigious fixture and impressive result for the Saudi team.

Al-Nassr now head back home with international reputation and collective confidence enhanced for the final stages of preparations for the new season that begins next month.