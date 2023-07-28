You are here

Diriyah launches summer program for inquiring young minds

Diriyah launches summer program for inquiring young minds
DGDA launches Diriyah Horizons Youth Summer Program to inspire curiosity, creativity, and cultural awareness. (Supplied)
Diriyah launches summer program for inquiring young minds
DGDA launches Diriyah Horizons Youth Summer Program to inspire curiosity, creativity, and cultural awareness. (Supplied)
Arab News

Diriyah launches summer program for inquiring young minds

Diriyah launches summer program for inquiring young minds
  • Scheme seeks to nurture creativity, cultural awareness in children aged 9-17
  • Courses in fashion, art, photography, filmmaking, archaeology, archery, pottery on offer
Arab News

RIYADH: A new hands-on, interactive program designed to nurture curiosity, creativity and cultural understanding among young people in Diriyah gets underway on Sunday.

The Diriyah Horizon Youth Summer Program is open to children aged 9 to 17 and will run for four weeks at the At-Turaif Historical District.

Developed by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, the scheme focuses on experiential learning and practical activities to help youngsters develop new skills and fresh ways of thinking.

The program is split into four tracks — World Changers, Diriyah Fusion, Capturing Moments Creating Stories and Diriyah Time Capsule — and comprises courses in subjects as diverse as fashion, art, photography, filmmaking, archaeology, archery and pottery.

fashion, art, photography, filmmaking, archaeology, archery and pottery."

The organizers said the main objective of the summer program was to inspire young people to think freely and come up with innovative solutions to real world problems.

It also aims to instill the core values of Diriyah and raise cultural awareness.

Founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, Diriyah has an important place in the Kingdom’s history. At that time, At-Turaif was one of its principal neighborhoods, home to Salwa Palace, which was the seat of government and residence of the royal family.

In 2010, the district was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for being home to one of the largest mud brick communities in the world. In 2017, King Salman issued a royal decree to establish the DGDA.

The summer program is open from 6-10 p.m. five days a week. More details can be found at dgda.gov.sa/Pages/Diriyah-Horizons.aspx?lang=ar-sa.

SFD, UNDP explore roadmap for addressing climate change in joint workshop

SFD, UNDP explore roadmap for addressing climate change in joint workshop
Rashid Hassan

SFD, UNDP explore roadmap for addressing climate change in joint workshop

SFD, UNDP explore roadmap for addressing climate change in joint workshop
  • Plans related to combating climate change within a framework of international development were reviewed
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development and the UN Development Programme held on July 27 a joint workshop on climate change at SFD headquarters in Riyadh with the aim of exploring an effective roadmap for mitigating the global threat.

The objectives of the workshop included exchanging information and expertise in global development, as well as strengthening international development cooperation and engagement between both parties, the SFD said Thursday.

During the workshop, plans related to combating climate change within a framework of international development were reviewed.

The workshop also explored the current and future impacts of climate change on the sustainable development goals of developing countries.

Samba Harouna Thiam, senior adviser to the UNDP administrator, addressed the workshop virtually from New York, highlighting how nations can effectively measure their progress moving forward.

“The UNDP, through its flagship program Climate Promise, is supporting developing countries with a unifying platform to increase their climate pledge and keep track of their contributions towards mitigating and addressing climate change impacts. Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative are also leading the way in addressing climate change through the mobilization of climate finance at scale. Political will, citizens buy-in and large investments are all needed to achieve the Paris Agreement,” said Thiam.

SFD officials highlighted the fund’s commitment to assisting sustainable development through clean energy, afforestation, and greening initiatives in developing countries, which will work toward protecting the environment and creating jobs in sustainable sectors.

The workshop closely aligns with the SFD’s goal to unify efforts with leading global organizations and contribute to sustainable development.

Through its various projects, the SFD is committed to supporting the achievement of SDGs, which aim to foster growth and prosperity across developing countries.

Since its establishment, the SFD has made important contributions through its loans toward mitigating climate change, such as those in support of various solar and hydropower projects.

By the end of 2021, it funded 15 development loans for the renewable energy sector in nine developing countries, worth a total of $650.6 million.

The SFD contributed to nine projects supporting afforestation and flood protection, worth a total of $163.6 million.

It also actively supported 11 agricultural land reclamation projects, with a total loan value of $473 million.

Fennec in Riyadh for comedy, theater workshops

Fennec in Riyadh for comedy, theater workshops
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Fennec in Riyadh for comedy, theater workshops

Fennec in Riyadh for comedy, theater workshops
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Fennec, a Saudi community theater space, launched its first event in Riyadh this week, bringing its Jeddah workshops for performing and theatrical artists to the Saudi capital from July 26-31.

Fennec is hosting a range of workshops at the City Hub, including comedy, theatrical and improvization workshops.

“Fennec was a dream of mine for a very long time, and today that dream has become a reality. We are pleased to present Fennec to the Saudi arts and culture community,” said Yaser Bakr, Fennec founder.

The theater space aims to discover, support and develop Saudi talent in performing and theatrical arts, celebrate the diverse Saudi culture, and empower members of society to communicate through art.

The platform enriches quality of life by making art available to everyone through its programs and workshops.

“The turnout was beautiful. We know that Riyadh and the Kingdom generally are full of talents; nonetheless, the turnout surprised us, even the diversity of the people who showed up, from women, men and people of different ages,” said Majed Al-Amoudi, a comedian and a training coach at Fennec.

The workshops host sessions accredited by specialized schools and institutes worldwide, as well as exercises designed by experienced trainers.

“What I liked most about this workshop is that the training coaches were specialists and people that we know and have been following, so they were close to me, and I saw them offering the secrets of their profession,” said Hossam Al-Zahrani, a Saudi actor.

Fennec launched its event with a comedy 101 workshop, presented by Bakr, Al-Amoudi and Sri Khaled. Trainees learned how to compose a joke, the elements of humor, the secrets of comedy and writing, and were offered a chance to practice on stage.

“What is great about this workshop is that it teaches you the basics of how to compose a joke, which is something I wanted to learn for a long time, as it helps you tell a joke in a better way,” said Nahed Nabah, an actor.

Fennec was launched in December 2022. In less than a year, the Saudi community theater space has become a partner in major projects in the Saudi arts and culture sector.

On the final day of the Riyadh workshops, trainees will showcase their work and new skills.

“Everyone is welcome to see their work and what they have covered, from skills and accomplishments, over the last five days,” said Rozana Banawi, Fennec program development manager.

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque
  • The Kingdom urges world to interfere in ending Israeli army’s escalation, provide necessary protection to Palestinians
  • Jordan has also condemned the minister’s visit and warned that breaches on holy sites could lead to further escalation
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned what it described as the “provocative act” of “extremist” Israeli minister in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and a group of settlers had earlier visited Al-Aqsa Mosque amid rising tensions between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry said the visit was a “flagrant violation” of international law and “provocation” to Muslims across the world.

 

 

“The Kingdom holds the Israeli army accountable for the consequences of such repeated violations,” the foreign ministry said.

It urged the international community to interfere in ending the Israeli army’s escalation and providing the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.

Jordan has also condemned the minister’s visit, warning that breaches on holy sites could lead to further escalation.

In a statement, Jordan “warned of the serious consequences of allowing extremists to break into the holy shrine and carry out provocative practices under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.”

Thursday was Ben-Gvir’s third known visit to the contested site since becoming a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government.

The Israeli minister was joining what will likely be hundreds of Jews visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B'Av, a day of mourning and repentance when Jews reflect on the destruction of the First and Second Temples, key events in Jewish history.

Saudi Arabia summons Danish charge d’affaires over Qur’an burning; hands her protest note 

Saudi Arabia summons Danish charge d’affaires over Qur’an burning; hands her protest note 
Arab News

Saudi Arabia summons Danish charge d’affaires over Qur’an burning; hands her protest note 

Saudi Arabia summons Danish charge d’affaires over Qur’an burning; hands her protest note 
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Denmark’s charge d’affaires to the Kingdom and handed her a protest note calling to stop these disgraceful acts, which violate all religious teachings, and international laws and norms.

The ministry expressed through a statement the Kingdom’s absolute rejection of these acts that feed interreligious hatred. 

Saudi Arabia on Saturday expressed its “strong condemnation and dissatisfaction” with a failure to take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of violations against Islamic sanctities.

The ministry said an “extremist group in Denmark burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an, and raised slogans of hatred and racism against Islam and Muslims, in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in the capital, Copenhagen.”

The incidents have prompted Middle Eastern nations to summon their Swedish and Danish diplomats in protest.

Saudi sisters showcase images with a fresh sea view

Saudi sisters showcase images with a fresh sea view
Nada Alturki

Saudi sisters showcase images with a fresh sea view

Saudi sisters showcase images with a fresh sea view
  • Hajar and Shatha collaborate for the first time, showcase black and white images
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: A summer photography exhibition, “The Beach,” features the works of two Saudi sisters. 

The exhibition, which began on July 26 and will end on July 31, is at Burble, a multidisciplinary creative hub’s exhibition area, “Inside the Space.”

Sisters Hajar and Shatha, who prefer to use their professional name only, create photographs that frame seemingly mundane views of the sea through a fresh perspective. 

Hajar said that she “goes to the beach” to find inspiration and seeks ways to “look for new challenges” by taking the ordinary and “flipping the lens.” 

Through the use of editing techniques, landscape and editorial photography, the duo experiment with what it means to have a human presence in natural environments, centering the tale on Jazan’s Farasan Islands. 

Shatha tackles landscape photography while Hajar works with subjects to create editorial portraits. 

In “Peace Point,” taken by Hajar, the subject is seen in a body of water in a silk-like dress that flows along with the surface ripples. The gray tones of the black-and-white piece blur the boundaries so the model looks as if she is emerging from the sea or has become part of it. 

“Remnants of Human Habit” features the subject standing on the shore surrounded by receding waves and naturally carved rocks. In the corner is a washed-up brick, drawing awareness to human impact on the world through industrialization. 

Hajar explained that the fashion stylist Lulus Wadaani carefully curated a wardrobe that mimics the texture of the natural landscape — ruffles like the surface of the rock or silk like the fluidity of water. 

Shatha’s “Shining Shyly” personifies the sea by comparing it to a withdrawn person, never fully showing the world the light that they hold. As the light hits the crests of the waves, they begin to glimmer. While the reflection is not fully gleaming and the camera focus lies in the darker corner of the photograph, the eyes are drawn to the shine nonetheless. 

The two sisters, who are displaying their collaborative work together for the first time, showcased purely black and white photos across the gallery space — a decision made with the exhibit curator — founder of Burble, Mohammed Alkhabeer.

“Everything in life has two poles, two extremes, black and white. That’s the beauty of art,” Alkhabeer said.

Hajar began her photography career in 2019, and since then has created timeless and emotive imagery based on the element of storytelling. Her professional turning point was in 2020, when her work was recognized by top fashion magazines such as Harpers Bazaar and Vogue. 

As a visual artist, she values experimenting with face profiles and fabric textures as a form of self-expression for each subject. 

“Shatha always supports me and assists with bigger projects. This is our first work together, and we helped each other greatly. Although the process was very tiring, we’re excited to showcase this work. Doing this together made things a lot more comfortable, and I’m so happy,” Hajar said. 

Shatha told Arab News about working with her sibling: “Hajar was my first supporter and one of the reasons I stepped into the field and cultivated a love for it. We have always shared interests and one of our goals was to hold an art exhibition.”

Shatha’s interest in photography began in 2018 after she began going to exhibitions and taking her own photos using her phone. As she delved into the field more, especially with editing and coloring, she was inspired by the possibilities of the craft.

“The challenge was how I could both edit and maintain the quality of images at the same time … it was a fun challenge. Eventually, the more you experiment, the greater you develop and leave your mark as a photographer,” Shatha said. 

She draws inspiration from music video and short film cinematography, dissecting  production, equipment and editing techniques to train her eye. 

“Art is a way to convey a stereotyped image of a specific thing without explaining it. As photographers, we must blend them to convey the identity of the product to customers in the best way,” Shatha said. 

