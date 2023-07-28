Skills development program concludes in Eastern Province

DAMMAM: The Excellence in Planning and Implementation Program, organized by the Eastern Province Municipality, ended on Thursday in Dammam.

The scheme was designed to help participants boost their work skills efficiently and effectively by introducing them to basic planning concepts and enabling them to compare between strategic, executive and operational planning.

Students also learned how to use scientific methods to establish executive plans efficiently and effectively.

The program focused on helping participants set performance indicators, introduced them to building mechanisms and helped them to convert strategic goals into executive programs using the RADAR model. This is an organizational tool and mechanism for converting strategic goals into operational programs and theoretical executive planning into practical planning.