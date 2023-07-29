You are here

  • A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores

A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores

A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said. (Twitter/@The_PattayaNews)
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said. (Twitter/@The_PattayaNews)
  • At least 115 people were hurt, and that many were in serious condition
  • Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures
BANGKOK: A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said.
The governor of the province of Narathiwas, Sanan Pongaksorn, told public broadcaster Thai PBS that also at least 115 people were hurt, and that many were in serious condition. He said about 500 to 800 people who live nearby may have to be moved to a temporary shelter. He did not elaborate.
Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris. Many of the houses and other buildings have collapsed roofs and walls.
About 100 residences in the area were also damaged, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
Sanan, the local governor, said the blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, with flares from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

Germany warns of spying ‘risks’ with some China students

Germany warns of spying ‘risks’ with some China students

Germany warns of spying ‘risks’ with some China students
BERLIN: Germany’s education minister on Saturday called for a revision of student exchange practices with China, citing an increased risk of scientific espionage posed by Chinese students who come to study in Germany on full state scholarships.
“China is becoming more and more competitive and is a systemic rival in the domain of science and research,” Bettina Stark-Watzinger said in an interview published on Saturday by the Mediengruppe Bayern.
The minister hailed a decision by the Friedrich-Alexander University (FAU) in Bavaria, which regularly partners with German industry in research projects, to no longer accept China students whose sole financing comes from the China Scholarship Council (CSC), which is a state institution.
According to recent reports published in Deutsche Welle and the Correctiv investigative platform, recipients of these scholarships must sign a loyalty oath to the Chinese state or risk legal proceedings.
Stark-Watzinger hailed the German university for its decision, saying it was motivated by “the realization that the freedom of opinion and scientific freedom anchored in German Basic Law cannot be fully exercised by the CSC scholarship recipients due to the conditions of their scholarships and there also exists an increased risk of scientific espionage.”
“The FAU decision should prompt other institutions to revisit the terms of their cooperation with the CSC,” she said.
In mid-July, Germany toughened its approach to China, publishing a 64-page strategy in response to a “more assertive” China, sparking ire from Beijing.
The document, covering security policy as well as economic and scientific cooperation, was the product of months of wrangling within the German government over its strategy toward China.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted Thursday that Berlin had “reacted to a China that has changed and become more assertive,” and that his government wanted to reduce economic reliance on Beijing in critical areas.
Beijing said the new approach would increase “man-made risks” and “exacerbate divisions” in the world.
Berlin’s harder line has sparked fears in German industry, which has grown increasingly dependent on China.
Corporate giants such as Volkswagen and Siemens have in recent months outlined growth strategies that rely heavily on the Chinese market.

  • "The designated target has been hit," said Russian defence ministry
MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday its forces struck a command post in Ukraine's Dnipro the previous day after Kyiv said a missile hit an apartment block there, wounding nine people.
"On the evening of July 28, the Russian armed forces attacked a command post of the Ukrainian armed forces in the city of Dnepropetrovsk with high-precision weapons," the Russian defence ministry said, referring to Dnipro by its earlier name.
"The designated target has been hit."
Kyiv officials said on Friday that a Russian missile struck an apartment block in Dnipro on Friday, injuring nine people including two children.
Officials said that several other buildings had been hit including an empty building belonging to the country's security service.

  • Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its allies have staged a series of protests since last year demanding Sheikh Hasina step down
DHAKA: Bangladesh police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse stone-throwing crowds blockading major roads in the capital Dhaka on Saturday in the latest protest demanding the prime minister’s resignation.
The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies have staged a series of protests since last year demanding Sheikh Hasina step down and allow a caretaker government to oversee elections due next January.
Clashes erupted in several locations when police moved in to clear thousands of people who gathered in the morning to block traffic on key arterials around the city.
“Some officers were injured,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruq Ahmed said. “We fired tear gas and rubber bullets.”
At least four protest sites around the city saw clashes between police and protesters, Ahmed said.
AFP journalists at one protest site in Dholaikhal, an old neighborhood now a hub for automotive repair shops, witnessed protesters retaliate by throwing rocks at riot police and their vehicles.
Bacchu Mia, a police inspector at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said that six protesters had been admitted to the hospital with injuries.
Senior BNP leaders Goyeshwar Roy and Amanullah Aman had been taken into police custody but had not been formally arrested, Ahmed said.
Transport links between the capital and other parts of the country were badly disrupted, with trucks and buses stuck in gridlock.
Hasina’s Awami League has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and has been accused of human rights abuses, corruption and creeping authoritarianism.
Protests led by the BNP have become increasingly common since the start of the year, with rallies this month drawing tens of thousands of people to the streets.
Police arrested at least 500 opposition activists ahead of a rally outside the party’s headquarters this week.
Western governments have expressed concern over the political climate in Bangladesh, where the ruling party dominates the legislature and runs it virtually as a rubber stamp.
Her security forces are accused of detaining tens of thousands of opposition activists, killing hundreds in extrajudicial encounters and disappearing hundreds of leaders and supporters.
The elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) security force and seven of its senior officers were sanctioned by Washington in 2021 in response to those alleged rights abuses.
The BNP’s leader Khaleda Zia, a two-time premier and old foe of Hasina’s, is effectively under house arrest after a conviction on graft charges.

  • The development comes after anti-Islam activists desecrated the holy book in Denmark in latest incidents 
  • Demonstrations have raged across the Muslim world after Denmark and Sweden allowed the desecration 
ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary virtual session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of member states on July 31 to discuss the repeated incidents of desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark, Pakistani state media reported on Friday. 

The development comes days after a group of anti-Islam activists desecrated the Islamic scripture outside the Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen after similar incidents in Sweden that have enraged Muslims in the last few weeks. 

The OIC CFM session is being convened at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the Republic of Iraq in response to a statement issued by the OIC executive committee on July 2, which addressed the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden and called for high-level emergency meetings of the group. 

“The meeting is being held considering the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha’s consultations with the member states regarding the implementation of the final statement issued by the Executive Committee,” the Pakistani state-run APP news agency reported. 

“Further measures are also being considered in response to the repeated provocative actions that represent deliberate religious hatred and intolerance.” 

Demonstrations have raged across the Muslim world, particularly Iran and Iraq, after Denmark and Sweden recently allowed the burning of the Qur’an under rules protecting free speech. Protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad alight on Thursday. 

Pakistan on Thursday condemned the desecration of the holy book and dishonoring of its flag outside the country’s embassy in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, urging the authorities in the Scandinavian country to “stop such act of hatred and incitement.” 

Also, the United Nations General Assembly this week adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by Pakistan, to counter hate speech and condemn attacks on places of worship, religious symbols, and holy books. 

Pakistan’s Mission Counsellor Bilal Chaudhry, expressing his “profound satisfaction” over the adoption of the resolution, said the text resonated with the resolution on religious hatred, presented by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC, recently adopted at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. 

The landmark resolution condemned “all advocacy and manifestations of religious hatred, including recent public and premeditated acts that have desecrated the Qur’an” and called for countries to adopt laws enabling them to bring to justice those responsible for such acts, he pointed out. 

  • MRH-90 Taipan went down late Friday night in sub-tropical waters near Hamilton Island, Queensland
  • Even before the incident, Canberra had announced it will replace its fleet of aging Taipan helicopters with US-made Black Hawks
BRISBANE, Australia: Australian police on Saturday said debris had been found from a military helicopter that crashed into the Pacific Ocean, but after a night and day of searching, there was still no sign of four missing crew members.

“We have located a number of items of debris that would appear to be from the missing helicopter,” said Queensland Police Superintendent Douglas McDonald. “At this time it remains a search and rescue operation.”

Australia earlier paused a major military exercise with the United States on Saturday, after the helicopter taking part in the drills crashed.

Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles said the MRH-90 Taipan went down late Friday night in sub-tropical waters near Hamilton Island, Queensland.

It had been taking part in the vast Talisman Sabre exercise, which features 30,000 military personnel from Australia, the United States and several other nations.

“As we speak to you now, the four aircrew are yet to be found” Marles said after a nearly overnight search, which is set to continue Saturday.

AFP understands that all four of the crew aboard the helicopter are Australian.

“The families of the four aircrew have been notified of this incident and our hopes and thoughts are very much with the aircrew and their families,” Marles added.

“We desperately hope for better news during the course of this day.”

Officials have not yet said what caused the incident, which came as the Talisman Sabre exercise was entering its second week.

The drills are designed to test large-scale logistics, land combat, amphibious landings and air operations, and to signal the strength of Western military alliances.

Japan, France, Germany, and South Korea are also taking part.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Australia with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for meetings which coincide with the drills.

Both men offered their support, as US personnel aided the rescue effort.

“It’s always tough when you have accidents,” Austin said. “But the reason you train to such a high standard is ultimately so you can protect lives.”

It is not yet clear whether the military drills, which are due to end on August 4 will resume.

Australia is currently embarking on a major overhaul of its armed forces, pivoting toward long-range strike capabilities in an effort to keep would-be foes such as China at arm’s length.

Even before the incident, Canberra had announced it will replace its fleet of aging Taipan helicopters with US-made Black Hawks.

Australian officials have complained about having to repeatedly ground the European-made Taipans, citing difficulties with maintenance and in getting spare parts.

“We just haven’t got the flying hours out of the Taipan that we need. We are confident we can get that from the Black Hawks,” Marles said in January this year.

In March, an MRH-90 Taipan flying south of Sydney suffered engine failure during a nighttime training exercise, forcing the crew to ditch into the ocean.

They survived with only minor injuries, but the entire Taipan fleet was grounded for one month.

