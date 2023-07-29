You are here

Riyadh conference to advance cognitive cybersecurity and AI

Riyadh conference to advance cognitive cybersecurity and AI
VirtuPort CEO Samir Omar said the conference serves as a beacon of thought leadership, illuminating the path forward for Saudi Arabia’s commitment to developing AI strategy.
The Saudi population today has more access to the internet than ever before. From banking to government-related services, the internet has permeated all aspects of everyday life and makes many processes smoother for the Kingdom’s citizens and residents. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to digitally transform the economy in a pioneering and ultramodern fashion, which can be seen by the fact that the Kingdom is ranked first in the Government Strategy Index for Artificial Intelligence in the Tortoise Intelligence Report and is currently fourth globally in Digital Systems Preparedness.

Aiming to realize the goals of Vision 2030, a majority of all companies across industries in Saudi Arabia have become digitally assisted, if they have not yet gone fully digital. There is no industry that has been left untouched by this trend, and the frontrunners of all industries are the companies that adopt digitization and make it a part of their blueprint for the future. It is clear that companies should focus on embracing a digital-first strategy and should design products that take advantage of the accelerated adoption across the region.

With this growing trend of digitization also comes a concern for security, which companies in all industries often raise. While AI has given cybercriminals newer ways of launching attacks, it has also changed cybersecurity into a reactive affair rather than a predictive one.

With the lines between the two being blurred, AI-driven cybersecurity is becoming the trend due to its offerings of advanced threat detection, real-time response, and automation and scalability. AI-driven cybersecurity makes it easier to predict attacks beforehand rather than react to them later, a stance that saves the $6.53 million that a company exposed to a cyberattack loses on average. 

In this context, the importance of the MENA Information Security Conference is multifold, especially for Saudi Arabia, which is the largest market for information and communication technology in the region.

Many of the region’s leaders in cybersecurity and AI will convene at the Hilton Hotel, Riyadh, on Sept. 12-13, to advance this thought process at VirtuPort’s 11th MENA ISC. The conference is themed “Cognitive Cyber: Evolution from Reactive to Predictive Cyber Leveraging AI and Emerging Technologies: IT, OT and IoT.”

It will be a conference that sees the who’s who from the industry come together to discuss networking, foster collaboration, develop skills, encourage regional cooperation and collaboration, in addition to driving conversations in the region relative to the adoption and usage of the emerging technology.

VirtuPort CEO Samir Omar said: “In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, our cognitive cybersecurity conference serves as a beacon of thought leadership, illuminating the path forward for Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to maintaining its prestigious position as the No. 1 global force in AI strategy.”

Rainmaking Innovation, a global corporate innovation firm, is bringing its expertise to the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning startup ecosystem. With a track record of boosting corporate innovation, accelerating co-creation with key players across the ecosystem, and running successful startup acceleration programs under the esteemed Startupbootcamp brand, Rainmaking Innovation is set to ignite a new era of growth and opportunity in the Saudi market.

Having played a pivotal role in the founding of Startupbootcamp in 2010, Rainmaking Innovation is committed to supporting ambitious entrepreneurs at every stage of their growth journey. Today, Startupbootcamp is globally recognized as one of the most active industry-focused startup accelerators, earning a prestigious top five ranking. 

To fuel the growth of crucial sectors in Saudi Arabia, Rainmaking Innovation is launching two industry-focused programs: fintech and tourism and hospitality. These programs aim to accelerate the development of startups within these sectors, fostering innovation and unlocking opportunities for sustainable growth and job creation in alignment with the ambitious goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

In order to cultivate an environment where creativity and innovation can flourish, Rainmaking Innovation strongly emphasizes nurturing its entrepreneurial talent. The company is seeking to create a unique opportunity for local talent to interact with worldwide expertise as it evolves into Saudi Arabia as a way to encourage knowledge transfer and allow young innovators to take their ideas to new levels.

Under the leadership of Ibrahim Seksek, a serial entrepreneur with multiple exits, Rainmaking Innovation MENA is set to create a meaningful impact in the Saudi market. 

“With immense excitement, Rainmaking MENA embarks on a transformative journey, venturing into Saudi Arabia,” said Seksek. “Our strategic vision revolves around igniting positive change and nurturing a culture of innovation, as we actively shape the future entrepreneurial landscape in this region. Collaborating hand in hand with local partners and ambitious entrepreneurs, our mission is to empower and unlock the full potential of Saudi Arabia’s vibrant ecosystem, propelling remarkable growth and spearheading an extraordinary era of impactful ventures.” he added. 

Rainmaking Innovation has a track record of working alongside leading companies, propelling innovation across diverse sectors. Collaborations with prominent names such as Ikea, Visa, Jordan Payments and Clearing Company, Kuwait International Bank, Smart Dubai, Du, Orange, Vodafone, Barclays, Morgan Stanley and Engie have paved the way for transformative breakthroughs and game-changing innovations.

In recent news, Bain and Company is to acquire the APAC arm of global Rainmaking, fortifying the company’s position as a critical player in the global innovation landscape.

Established in Copenhagen, Denmark, Rainmaking is one of the world’s leading corporate innovation facilitators and venture development firms with 12 offices globally, including major tech hubs such as London, Copenhagen, Dubai, Singapore and New York.

In an unprecedented achievement in the Kingdom and the Middle East region, King Khalid International Airport obtained the Welcome Chinese Certification, proving the keenness of Riyadh Airports Company to meet the needs of Chinese travelers. 

This step aims to strengthen the relationship with one of the largest markets in Asia and the world — the Chinese market.

The accreditation was obtained following the RAC’s application of all standards and requirements issued by the China Tourism Academy and Select Holding Ltd. 

The facilities at the airport are prepared to accommodate the needs and satisfy the requirements of travelers, ensuring a comfortable travel experience.

It also seeks to improve partnerships within the Saudi and Chinese business sectors, in addition to attracting tourists, businessmen, and companies, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

CEO of RAC Musad Abdulaziz Aldaood said that “this unprecedented achievement in the Kingdom and the Middle East region strengthens the Saudi-Chinese relations, which connects us directly with one of the most prominent tourism markets in Asia." 

President of CTA Dai Bin congratulated KKIA for obtaining the Welcome Chinese Certification. "This step proves the magnitude of the Chinese travelers’ interest and trust, in addition to the impact on the global tourism level. We are looking forward to a distinguished travel experience at the airport located in Riyadh and a wonderful tourism experience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in general.”

Abesq Doha Hotel and Residences managed by IHG Hotels and Resorts has opened its doors, unveiling a fusion of Qatari heritage and avant-garde modern design in the heart of Downtown Doha. 

Sebastian Thomas, hotel manager, Abesq Doha Hotel and Residences, said: “It is with great pleasure that we are opening the doors to the wonderful Abesq Doha today, showcasing relaxed hospitality, with the warmest of welcomes and thoughtful touches. Thank you to our dedicated team for their tremendous efforts, talent and contribution to this launch.” 

He added: “From staying fit in our state-of-the-art fitness center or relaxing in our infinity pool overlooking West Bay, you can make it a stay to remember. With its eye-catching modern-day design, the hotel aims to make our guests feel at home, enjoying luxurious comforts and amenities.” 

Raoul Steinbach, director of food and beverage, Abesq Doha Hotel and Residences, said: “Abesq is home to five dining destinations where our chefs will take guests on a gastronomic journey to discover a world of flavors with the freshest ingredients.” 

The upscale and elegant Asilah offers exotic and authentic Moroccan fare with mezze, grills, fragrant plates, a julep bar and shisha terrace. The Oat House promises to deliver the most popular dishes “made better” as it reimagines the world’s favorites, focused on wellness and irresistible flavors. Named after August Zang, credited with inventing the croissant, is the historic Viennoiserie, a beautiful specialty boutique offering single origin coffees and delicious patisserie treats. A poolside dining outlet called Sprezzi offers bold, raw and authentic fare from the streets of Naples. Here guests can unwind, rejuvenate and feel refreshed with a swim in the infinity pool and revel in the panoramic views of Doha’s shimmering skyline and the azure waters of the Arabian sea. 

The hotel’s design style and atmosphere imparts a compelling energy, making guests feel special and part of something unique. Inspired by the crafts of nomadic desert tribes using vibrant woven fabrics and wood lattice, they depict vast desert landscapes and sand dunes in earthy tones and golden hues — all set under the night sky and stars that guided bedouins through the ages. 

Located in the city center of Doha, Abesq reflects the vibrant downtown area with its spirited design style, merging creativity with laid-back comfort. Stepping into the hotel, a mere stone’s throw from the city’s major tourist attractions and business district, guests are met with the scents of warm oriental spices and oud, fusing white honey, amber and sandalwood fragrances throughout the public areas. 

Business partners and guests can experience some of the 283 luxurious guest rooms, spacious suites and stylish serviced apartments with one, two or three bedrooms, all of which feature the very best in lifestyle comforts from fine linens to luxurious bath accessories. 

Everything is designed to make guests feel at home: a 24-hour front desk with complimentary coffee on offer in the lobby, housekeeping services on tap with same day dry cleaning, valet service and secure parking. 

Guests can enjoy the convenience of a Chrome cast, allowing them to mirror their phone screens directly onto the room’s smart TV. They can also access PressReader, a digital newsstand that provides access to all major international newspapers and magazines. 

Abesq’s open offer features a 25 percent off on the best available rate and the convenience of 24-hour check-in and check-out. In addition, guests can savor a delightful 20 percent off on all dining options within the hotel.

Saudia Cargo, a leading provider of air cargo services, has signed a strategic agreement with Jan de Rijk Co., a prominent European transportation and logistics company, to enhance its services and expand its reach in Europe. The signing ceremony took place on July 19 at Saudia Cargo’s headquarters in Jeddah, solidifying the collaboration between the two industry leaders.

Under this agreement, Saudia Cargo will leverage Jan de Rijk’s extensive trucking network, which comprises a fleet of specialist vehicles, to bolster its operations and strengthen its presence in Europe. Jan de Rijk Co., founded in 1971, is a top provider of European transportation, distribution services and supply chain management solutions. The company’s expertise and in-depth knowledge of key industries make it an ideal partner for furthering Saudia Cargo’s ambitious expansion plans.

Jan de Rijk Logistics operates in five business units: international transport, Benelux distribution and last-mile deliveries, contract logistics, road freight forwarding and intermodal transport. Over the years, the company has focused on continuous development and optimization to achieve a leading position in its desired vital market segments. With a solid commitment to customer-centric solutions, Jan de Rijk Co. has gained a reputation for delivering efficient and reliable services tailored to the unique needs of its clients.

Saudia Cargo’s collaboration with Jan de Rijk Co. marks a significant milestone in its growth strategy, enabling it to tap into new opportunities and further build up its European operations. Saudia Cargo aims to enhance its service offerings and deliver seamless end-to-end logistics solutions to its customers by utilizing Jan de Rijk’s extensive network and specialist vehicles.

“We are delighted to partner with Jan de Rijk Co. to extend our footprint in Europe and provide enhanced logistics services to our valuable customers,” said Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo. “Jan de Rijk’s extensive experience and proven track record in the European transportation industry align perfectly with our business growth objectives. Besides, we both share the same mission toward sustainability, which is an important issue for the air cargo industry, and air cargo carriers that adopt sustainable practices can help to protect the environment, improve safety and enhance their brand reputation. Together, we will enhance our offering for innovative and efficient solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the regional and global market.”

Meanwhile, Fred Westdijk, CEO of Jan de Rijk Co., said: “This agreement with Saudia Cargo presents a remarkable opportunity for both organizations. By combining our strengths, we will unlock new avenues for growth and better serve our customers. We look forward to a fruitful partnership and its mutual benefits.”

The agreement between Saudia Cargo and Jan de Rijk Co. demonstrates both companies’ commitment to providing exceptional logistics services and advancing the logistics industry. By merging their collective expertise, resources, and networks, Saudia Cargo and Jan de Rijk Co. are poised to achieve several vital milestones.

Salient, a leading reputation advisory firm based in Saudi Arabia, has signed groundbreaking strategic partnerships with two global companies, World Class Manager and Safe Places To Work, to help organizations find, keep and grow top talent in the Kingdom.

The war for talent is one of Saudi Arabia’s most pressing challenges and these powerful alliances deliver unmatched solutions for businesses seeking to be employers of choice in the highly competitive market by prioritizing employee well-being and management capability, while enhancing organizational performance and contributing to the economic development of the Kingdom.

Salient’s CEO Sean Trainor said: “Our strategic partnerships with World Class Manager and Safe Places To Work align perfectly with our vision to offer clients a complete talent, brand and reputation advisory service. The combination of world-class leadership coaching and workplace culture transformation to develop psychologically safe places to work creates a formidable force to win the war for talent in Saudi Arabia.”

Trusted by organizations as diverse as Royal Dutch Shell, the BBC and HSBC, World Class Manager has developed over 50,000 managers in more than 30 countries. Its bespoke learning modules are focused on the critical skills managers need to get the best out of themselves and the best out of their people.

Safe Places To Work specializes in creating psychologically safe work environments that eliminate fear and foster employee well-being, innovation, and a culture of trust.

After an extraordinary seven months of rapid growth, Salient’s expansion into talent and organizational culture advisory services complements its core expertise in reputation management.

Commenting on the launch of Salient Talent, Trainor said: “Our journey began with a vision to revolutionize the reputation advisory landscape in Saudi Arabia, and our expansion into talent and brand advisory services completes our offer of helping high performing organizations create a virtuous circle around brand, talent and reputation focused on their people.”

