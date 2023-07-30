You are here

Israelis protest after government pushes through key reform

Demonstrators wave flags as they protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan in Tel Aviv on July 29, 2023. (AFP)
Demonstrators wave flags as they protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan in Tel Aviv on July 29, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Israelis protest after government pushes through key reform

Demonstrators wave flags as they protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan in Tel Aviv on July 29, 2023. (AFP)
  • Israeli medics responded with a brief walkout, while scores of military veterans have vowed to end their volunteer duties and trade unions are mulling further industrial action
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

TEL AVIV: Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday to protest the government’s decision to forge ahead with its judicial reform package despite widespread opposition.
Demonstrators waving Israeli flags rallied in the country’s commercial hub Tel Aviv, keeping up the momentum of months of protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposals.
“We still love this country and we’re trying to fix all the problems,” said film composer Itay Amram.
“We’re not accepting any of it,” the 27-year-old told AFP, railing against what he saw as the government’s “constitutional revolution.”
From the northern city of Haifa to Eilat on the Red Sea, protest organizers promoted rallies nationwide in the biggest test of public opinion since the government put a key plank of its reforms to a final vote in parliament on Monday.
The vote to scrap the “reasonableness” law, through which the Supreme Court can overturn government decisions such as ministerial appointments, was met with concern from Israel’s top allies including the United States.
Israeli medics responded with a brief walkout, while scores of military veterans have vowed to end their volunteer duties and trade unions are mulling further industrial action.
Netanyahu argues the reform package is necessary to rebalance the relationship between elected officials and the judiciary, but the premier’s opponents accuse him of a power grab.
“We refuse to serve a dictatorship,” warned a placard held by a demonstrator in Tel Aviv.
While an official turnout figure was not available, Israel’s Channel 13 estimated more than 170,000 people turned out in the city.

Wrapped in an Israeli flag in Jerusalem, near the prime minister’s home, Lotem Pinchover said she felt “heartbroken, helpless” after Monday’s vote.
“I’m very scared of what’s happening in Israel now and I’m very worried about the future of my daughter,” the 40-year-old academic said.
Months of protests since the judicial package was unveiled in January — including some in support of the government — have led to fears about widening fissures within Israeli society.
Stationed at a “psychological first aid” stand for protesters in Jerusalem, therapist Pnina Manes said the situation “tears families apart.”
“It’s started to feel like — and it’s very sad for me to say so — like two different groups” in Israeli society, the 59-year-old said.
There have been multiple petitions filed at the Supreme Court this week against Monday’s vote, with hearings set to be held in September.
The broader reform package includes ambitions to hand the government a greater say in the appointment of judges, as well as downgrading the status of legal advisers attached to ministers.
The legislative process is currently on hold due to parliament’s summer recess, with Netanyahu pledging openness in negotiations over future steps.
Opposition chiefs remain skeptical of talks with the government, a coalition which also includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, after earlier dialogue broke down.
 

 

Topics: judicial overhaul Israel Palestine

Migrant families suffer amid chaos at Tunisian border

Migrant families suffer amid chaos at Tunisian border
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

Migrant families suffer amid chaos at Tunisian border

Migrant families suffer amid chaos at Tunisian border
  • Tunisia has replaced Libya as main point of departure for people attempting the deadly Mediterranean crossing to Italy
Updated 30 July 2023
AP

TUNIS: When Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin regained consciousness after collapsing in the desert, the sun had already set. Tunisian authorities had violently forced him, his wife and their six-year-old daughter across the border to Libya by foot without water, in the blazing heat, he said.

Nyimbilo crumpled to the ground, exhausted and dehydrated, but urged his wife to carry on with little Marie and catch up to dozens of other migrants ahead.
“God willing, we will meet again in Libya,” he told them.
Nyimbilo eventually made it there — only to find out days later that his wife and daughter almost certainly did not.
A graphic photo widely shared on social media shows the lifeless body of a Black woman with braided hair next to a little girl, their faces down in the sand.

BACKGROUND

Black Africans in Tunisia have faced increasing discrimination and violence since President Kais Saied’s February remarks that sub-Saharan migrants are part of a plot to alter the country’s identity and demographics.

The child is curled up next to the woman, her bare feet red and swollen, likely from walking on blistering hot sand.
Nyimbilo said he immediately recognized his wife’s yellow dress, pulled up on her body, and his daughter’s black sandals, sitting beside them.
He shared recent photographs with The Associated Press showing them in the same clothing.
He said he had not heard from his wife, Matyla Dosso, who also went by Fatima, or their daughter since that day in the desert, July 16.
Nyimbilo believes Matyla and Marie are among more than a dozen Black migrants Libyan border guards say they had found dead in the desert border area of the North African nations since Tunisian authorities began conducting mass expulsions in early July. Nyimbilo is from Cameroon, his wife, Ivory Coast.
They lived for years in Libya but hoped to finally make it to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea from Tunisia.
The Libyan police border guard in Al-Assa, near the Tunisian border, found the woman and child in the July 19 photo dead, spokesperson Maj. Shawky Al-Masry said. He declined to provide further details or say where the bodies are now.
Different border units have found at least 10 bodies on the Libyan side since last week, including that of another small child.
Black Africans in Tunisia have faced increasing discrimination and violence since President Kais Saied’s February remarks that sub-Saharan migrants are part of a plot to alter the country’s identity and demographics.
He said “hordes of irregular migrants” bring “violence, crime and unacceptable practices.”
The speech to his security council inflamed longstanding tensions throughout the region and country, but particularly between Tunisians and migrants in the port city of Sfax and other eastern coastal towns.
Tunisia has replaced Libya as the main point of departure for people attempting the deadly Mediterranean crossing to Italy, according to UN and other figures.
Through July 20, more than 15,000 foreign migrants were intercepted by Tunisian authorities — more than double that period last year, Interior Minister Kamel Fekih told parliament this week.
He blasted the influx of sub-Saharan migrants and said Tunisia can’t accept becoming “a transit country.”
Tunisian authorities have responded to rising tensions with a crackdown on Black migrants and refugees, and some have been rounded up from coastal cities and sent to Libya or Algeria — countries with their own long track records of grave human rights violations, abuses against migrants and collective deportations.
Human rights organizations, Libyan authorities and migrants themselves have accused Tunisia of violating international law with the mass expulsions across its borders.
Tunisian authorities long skirted a direct response to those accusations, but on Thursday, the Interior Ministry rejected any responsibility about “Africans outside its borders,” a clear reference to those in the desert.
The ministry stressed Tunisia’s right to protect borders and insisted it carries out its “humanitarian duty.”
Officials also issued a warning against publication of content from social networks and in news outlets, and made a veiled reference in a recent statement to prison sentences of up to 10 years for anyone circulating information it deems incorrect.

 

Topics: migrants Tunisia

US calls on Russia to cease 'irresponsible behavior' in Syria after drone hit with flare

US soldiers patrol the countryside of Al-Malikiya town in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province. (AFP)
US soldiers patrol the countryside of Al-Malikiya town in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province. (AFP)
Updated 30 July 2023
Reuters
AP

US calls on Russia to cease 'irresponsible behavior' in Syria after drone hit with flare

US soldiers patrol the countryside of Al-Malikiya town in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province. (AFP)
  • The US military said a MQ-9 drone over Syria was “severely” damaged when it was hit with a flare from a Russian fighter jet earlier this week, the latest in a series of close interactions between Russian and US military aircraft in the region
Updated 30 July 2023
Reuters AP

SYDNEY: The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday called on Russia to abide by the laws of the sky and cease “irresponsible behavior” when asked about Russian attacks on US drones in Syria.
The US military said a MQ-9 drone over Syria was “severely” damaged when it was hit with a flare from a Russian fighter jet earlier this week, the latest in a series of close interactions between Russian and US military aircraft in the region.
“We call upon the Russian leadership to make sure that they issue guidance to their troops to abide by the laws of the sky and make sure that they cease this irresponsible behavior,” Austin said, when asked about the incident in a news conference in Brisbane, Australia.
Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are in Australia for the annual Australia-US Ministerial or AUSMIN dialogue.
“We’ll continue to engage using the established channels to convey our concern and we’ll continue to engage senior leadership as appropriate. But, again, we will continue to operate, as we have always operated in the airspaces, and we will protect our interests and our resources,” said Austin.
The defense secretary spoke as a top UN official said the UN had been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that had seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels.
Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Programme, said that at least 38 of the 86 countries where WFP operates have already seen cuts or plan to cut assistance soon — including Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and West Africa.
He said WFP’s operating requirement is $20 billion to deliver aid to everyone in need, but it was aiming for between $10 billion and $14 billion, which was what the agency had received in the past few years.
“We’re still aiming at that, but we have only so far this year gotten to about half of that, around $5 billion,” Skau said.
He said humanitarian needs were “going through the roof” in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine and its global implications.
“Those needs continue to grow, those drivers are still there,” he said, “but the funding is drying up. So we’re looking at 2024 (being) even more dire.”
“The largest food and nutrition crisis in history today persists,” Skau said.
“This year, 345 million people continue to be acutely food insecure while hundreds of millions of people are at risk of worsening hunger.”
Skau said conflict and insecurity remain the primary drivers of acute hunger around the world, along with climate change, unrelenting disasters, persistent food price inflation and mounting debt stress — all during a slowdown in the global economy.
WFP is looking to diversify its funding base, but he also urged the agency’s traditional donors to “step up and support us through this very difficult time.”

 

Topics: Syria US Russia

Hezbollah ups the ante on Holy Qur'an desecration issue

Hezbollah ups the ante on Holy Qur’an desecration issue
Updated 30 July 2023
Reuters

Hezbollah ups the ante on Holy Qur'an desecration issue

Hezbollah ups the ante on Holy Qur’an desecration issue
  • The organization and its member states should “send a firm, decisive and unequivocal message to these governments that any repeat of the attacks will be met with a boycott,” Nasrallah said
Updated 30 July 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The leader of Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah said on Saturday that if governments of Muslim-majority nations do not act against countries that allow the desecration of the Holy Qur’an, Muslims should “punish” those who facilitate attacks on Islam’s holy book.
The comments by Hassan Nasrallah came in a video address to tens of thousands gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs to mark Ashoora.
Nasrallah often uses religious occasions to send political messages to followers, and on Saturday slammed recent incidents in which the Holy Qur’an was burned or otherwise desecrated at authorized demonstrations in Sweden and Denmark.

BACKGROUND

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is scheduled to meet in Baghdad on Monday to discuss its response to the recent incidents in which the Holy Qur’an was burned or otherwise desecrated at authorized demonstrations in Sweden and Denmark.

He said Muslims should watch for the outcome of an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Baghdad on Monday to discuss the organization’s response to the Quran burnings.
The organization and its member states should “send a firm, decisive and unequivocal message to these governments that any repeat of the attacks will be met with a boycott,” Nasrallah said.
If they do not, he said, Muslim youth should “punish the desecrators.”
He did not elaborate what such a boycott and punishment should entail.
Members of the crowd, who carried banners with religious slogans alongside the flags of Hezbollah, Lebanon and Palestine, chanted, “Oh, Qur’an, we are at your service; Oh, Hussein, we are at your service.”

 

Topics: Jerusalem

Egyptian Heba Ashraf rides wave of success as delivery woman

An aerial view of residential buildings in the Egyptian capital Cairo's eastern district. (AFP file photo)
An aerial view of residential buildings in the Egyptian capital Cairo's eastern district. (AFP file photo)
Updated 30 July 2023
Laila Mohammad

Egyptian Heba Ashraf rides wave of success as delivery woman

An aerial view of residential buildings in the Egyptian capital Cairo's eastern district. (AFP file photo)
  • Ashraf learned to ride a motorcycle in just three days before starting the job and stepping into a role that traditionally was exclusive to men
  • My strong love for my family and the desire to help them with life’s burdens motivated me to take up this challenging profession
Updated 30 July 2023
Laila Mohammad

CAIRO: With busy riders forced to negotiate traffic-choked streets in all weathers day and night — and arrive with a smile on their face — it is no surprise that food delivery in Egypt has been a male domain.

But now one fearless woman is winning widespread admiration after breaking with tradition and taking on the challenges of the job.

Heba Ashraf from the city of Minya, about 245 km south of Cairo, said that “love for my family and a desire to help them” led to her decision to become a food delivery woman.

Ashraf learned to ride a motorcycle in just three days before starting the job and stepping into a role that traditionally was exclusive to men.

When this reporter contacted her by phone, she graciously asked for 15 minutes to finish delivering a customer order before speaking.

“I apologize for the delay. I spend long hours fearlessly navigating through various streets among dozens of men,” she later told Arab News.

“My strong love for my family and the desire to help them with life’s burdens motivated me to take up this challenging profession.”

Ashraf said that her brother-in-law, who is a delivery boy, encouraged her to join the business, despite the societal norms and traditions in Upper Egypt.

“With his support, I started working with him, learning to ride a motorcycle — a surprise for both my family and friends.”

She added: “A woman’s work is not a matter of shame, especially when it is done to support my sick husband and raise my dead sister’s son.

“To start this venture, I took a loan to buy a motorcycle, and my brother-in-law taught me to ride it in just three days. People in the community welcomed me warmly.”

Ashraf delivers food orders to customers in different places with the help of her nephew.

“I have a message to share with the community: Working for women is not something to be ashamed of. It is far better to earn our living and meet our daily expenses independently than to rely on others for help.”

She said her success has encouraged other women to pursue their ambitions.

Ashraf is also raising her sister’s son and educating him to excel in life.

She said her dream is to see him as “an achiever of great things,” making all her efforts over the years worthwhile.

 

Topics: Egypt Heba Ashraf

Powerless and dejected: Egypt's small-business owners hit by electricity crisis

Powerless and dejected: Egypt’s small-business owners hit by electricity crisis
Updated 29 July 2023
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

Powerless and dejected: Egypt's small-business owners hit by electricity crisis

Powerless and dejected: Egypt’s small-business owners hit by electricity crisis
  • Country invested $11.5bn in power production from 2014-21 but outages continue
  • ‘The damage affects my livelihood,’ supermarket boss says
Updated 29 July 2023
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

CAIRO: Frequent power outages have sparked frustration and anger across Egypt, and the owners of small businesses are among the worst affected.

“The electricity is cut off about three times a day, for an hour each time, bringing work to a standstill,” Jamal Sayed, who owns a small supermarket in the Faisal area, told Arab News.

Egypt achieved electricity self-sufficiency several years ago. A report published last year by the Cabinet Media Center said investment in electricity production totaled 355 billion Egyptian pounds ($11.5 billion) between 2014 and the end of 2021.

It also highlighted the addition of 30,000 megawatts of electrical capacity with the completion of 31 power stations and the Benban solar energy complex. This led to an electricity surplus of 13,000 MW in June 2020, turning around a 6,000 MW deficit from June 2014.

Despite that progress, power outages continue to hit local businesses.

“The cheese cutter and the scale, along with the refrigerators which store cheese, juices and ice cream, all run on electricity. High temperatures during the outage risk spoiling these goods,” Sayed said.

“The damage affects my livelihood and that of my children.”

He said he was not sure why the power kept failing.

“The government attributes it to load mitigation or overvoltage on the national grid due to high air conditioning usage during this heat wave,” he said.

“My shop is near my residence. But the power at my place is off for more than three hours daily, trapping me between the house and the store.”

Weam Al-Sayed, who works in a small women’s accessories shop, said: “We lose customers during power cuts as they cannot bear being in an unair-conditioned place.

“I estimate the losses in the past two weeks to be around 20,000 pounds per week — a significant amount compared to the shop’s income. I pray the power outages don’t persist.”

Sayed Jalal, a carpenter in the Ain Shams region, told Arab News he was also struggling with the unreliable power supply to his workshop.

“I have a machine that runs on electricity. Here, the power goes out for over five hours daily, including two hours at night and the rest during the day — during hours we cannot function without electricity.

“We’re willing to support our state in good times and bad, but they must consider the shops and workshops that rely on power.”

Jalal said he could not exactly quantify his losses as his income varied from month to month, but hoped the government would soon find a way out of the crisis.

“Some months we earn 100,000 pounds … others we dip into our savings to pay our workshop staff. But, undoubtedly, the power cuts compound our difficulties.”

 

Topics: Egypt

