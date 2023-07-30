Saudi customs stop 3 attempts to smuggle 151,000 Captagon pills

Saudi authorities have announced the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.

On Sunday, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority thwarted three attempts to smuggle 151,139 Captagon pills found hidden in vehicles that arrived in Saudi Arabia through the Haditha Port.

According to the authority, 43,000 Captagon pills were found hidden in one of the vehicles, 45,349 pills inside the air compressor tank of another car, and 62,790 pills in the radiator of a third vehicle.

The authority said it would continue to tighten control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports through all its customs outlets and would confront any attempts to smuggle illegal substances into the country.

Meanwhile, Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Ardah governorate of Jazan region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 20 kg of qat.

In another incident, Jazan police arrested a Yemeni resident and three citizens for attempting to sell amphetamine.

Security patrols also thwarted an attempt to smuggle 17,400 narcotic pills in the Fifa governorate of Jazan.

Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and the cases referred to public prosecutors.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected] or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads