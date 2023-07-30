You are here

Saudi customs stop 3 attempts to smuggle 151,000 Captagon pills

Saudi customs stop 3 attempts to smuggle 151,000 Captagon pills
The authority stated that Captagon pills were found hidden inside the engines of vehicles coming through the port. (SPA)
Saudi customs stop 3 attempts to smuggle 151,000 Captagon pills

Saudi customs stop 3 attempts to smuggle 151,000 Captagon pills
Saudi authorities have announced the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.

On Sunday, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority thwarted three attempts to smuggle 151,139 Captagon pills found hidden in vehicles that arrived in Saudi Arabia through the Haditha Port.

According to the authority, 43,000 Captagon pills were found hidden in one of the vehicles, 45,349 pills inside the air compressor tank of another car, and 62,790 pills in the radiator of a third vehicle.

The authority said it would continue to tighten control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports through all its customs outlets and would confront any attempts to smuggle illegal substances into the country.

Meanwhile, Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Ardah governorate of Jazan region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 20 kg of qat.

In another incident, Jazan police arrested a Yemeni resident and three citizens for attempting to sell amphetamine.

Security patrols also thwarted an attempt to smuggle 17,400 narcotic pills in the Fifa governorate of Jazan.

Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and the cases referred to public prosecutors.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected] or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads

Topics: Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom's Crackdown on Captagon Saudi Arabia

New partnership empowers young Saudis in jewelry education

(C) Rajaa Moumena, founder of the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training, and (R) Fabio D’Amico.
(C) Rajaa Moumena, founder of the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training, and (R) Fabio D’Amico.
Updated 34 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

New partnership empowers young Saudis in jewelry education

(C) Rajaa Moumena, founder of the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training, and (R) Fabio D’Amico.
Updated 34 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Future Institute of Higher Education and Training in Jeddah has recently partnered with Europe’s leading authority in diamond grading, education, and equipment, HRD Antwerp.

Their memorandum of understanding signifies a new collaboration focused on nurturing the next generation of talent in Saudi Arabia.

According to Rajaa Moumena, founder of the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training, Saudi entrepreneurs in the jewelry industry can achieve international success with high-quality products. Additionally, Saudi youth can enter the global jewelry industry with internationally recognized qualifications.

During the signing ceremony with HRD Antwerp in Jeddah, Moumena said: “There is a bright future for professionals in the fast-track gems and jewelry industry, which is witnessing double-digit annual rates of growth on the domestic and export fronts, and it is about time young Saudis should learn more about the diamond industry professionally.”

Moumena said that such partnerships bring talent and opportunities to the market, benefiting the jewelry industry in Saudi Arabia.

She added: “At the institute, we are always open to partnerships that provide opportunities for young Saudis to develop both their common and transferable skills needed for industrial and manufacturing advancement of our economy.”

Fabio D’Amico, head of the education department at HDR Antwerp, said: “The new generation is the future of our industry. To keep attracting new and young talent, we must provide them with the necessary tools and surround them with the expertise and network they need to grow their talents.

“HRD Antwerp is delighted to collaborate with the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training and build on our efforts to provide training and job placement for local talent in the communities where we operate. We believe in the power of diamonds to catalyze positive change and look forward to leveraging this partnership to deliver on that potential for the young Saudis.”

As part of his visit to Saudi Arabia, D’Amico held a free seminar on diamond grading titled, “How to become a diamond grader,” which witnessed the attendance of a large number of young male and female enthusiasts.

D’Amico told Arab News that HRD Antwerp will create a local calendar of courses starting in September.

Topics: Saudi Arabia jewelry

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate King of Morocco on accession to throne anniversary 

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate King of Morocco on accession to throne anniversary 
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate King of Morocco on accession to throne anniversary 

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate King of Morocco on accession to throne anniversary 
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated on Sunday the King of Morocco on the anniversary of his accession to the throne.

King Mohammed VI gave a speech for the 24th anniversary of his ascension to the throne on Saturday.

During his speech he spoke about his decision to make a joint bid with Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup Finals.

Topics: Morocco

Saudi defense minister Prince Khaled extends condolences to UAE President in Abu Dhabi

Saudi defense minister Prince Khaled extends condolences to UAE President in Abu Dhabi
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi defense minister Prince Khaled extends condolences to UAE President in Abu Dhabi

Saudi defense minister Prince Khaled extends condolences to UAE President in Abu Dhabi
  • Sheikh Saeed, who was representative of the Abu Dhabi Ruler, passed away on Thursday after suffering from a health problem.
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz expressed heartfelt condolences over the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
The UAE president has been receiving messages of condolences from senior officials and leaders of other countries during the past three days.
Sheikh Saeed, who was representative of the Abu Dhabi Ruler and held a number of government positions through the years, passed away on Thursday after suffering from a health problem.
A three-day mourning period has been declared in UAE, with flags flown at half-mast.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

Saudi musical talent shines at Jordan’s Jerash Festival

The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performed at Abdali Boulevard in Amman as part of the 37th Jerash Festival. (SPA)
The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performed at Abdali Boulevard in Amman as part of the 37th Jerash Festival. (SPA)
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi musical talent shines at Jordan’s Jerash Festival

The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performed at Abdali Boulevard in Amman as part of the 37th Jerash Festival. (SPA)
  • Theater and Performing Arts Commission CEO Sultan Al-Bazei, who is leading the Kingdom’s delegation, was presented with an honorary shield by the festival organizers
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performed in a musical evening to remember on Amman’s Abdali Boulevard as part of the 37th Jerash Festival in Jordan.

Saudi actors, musicians, photographers, and heritage experts will represent Kingdom and showcase its artistic cultural traditions at the festival, which runs from July 26 to Aug. 5, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performed at Abdali Boulevard in Amman as part of the 37th Jerash Festival. (SPA)

The Kingdom’s ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, attended the performances, which included a selection of folk songs and captivating solo performances by Saudi singers.

Women’s and men’s teams, accompanied by the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir, also performed traditional dances such as Al-Samri, Al-Khatwa, Al-Khubaiti and Al-Yanbaawi. The captivating displays received high praise from the Jordanian audience.

Theater and Performing Arts Commission CEO Sultan Al-Bazei, who is leading the Kingdom’s delegation, was presented with an honorary shield by the festival organizers. The special recognition honored the Saudi performers who are taking part in the event.

The Kingdom’s performances at the festival are part of the Ministry of Culture’s mission to promote Saudi culture at regional and international events, as well as fulfill the goals of Vision 2030 by promoting cultural exchange.

 

Topics: Saudi National Orchestra and Choir jerash Jordan

Saudi foreign minister urges calm during call with Sudan’s army chief

Saudi foreign minister urges calm during call with Sudan’s army chief
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister urges calm during call with Sudan's army chief

Saudi foreign minister urges calm during call with Sudan’s army chief
  • Prince Faisal stresses importance of the commitment of all Sudanese parties to resume humanitarian efforts
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call with Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.
During the call, they discussed developments in Sudan and Prince Faisal stressed the importance of the commitment of all Sudanese parties to resume humanitarian efforts.

He also urged the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to protect civilians and relief workers, and ensure the arrival of basic aid through safe humanitarian corridors. 

Prince Faisal renewed the Kingdom’s call for calm, giving priority to the national interest, stopping all forms of military escalation, and resorting to a political solution that guarantees the return of security and stability to Sudan and its people, the ministry said in a statement.

Fighting between the two sides broke out on April 15, as both vied for power amid a planned transition to civilian rule.

At least 580 people have been killed in the capital, Khartoum, and more than 3 million Sudanese have been displaced, throwing the country into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Topics: Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Sudan Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Sudan Unrest

