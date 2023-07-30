Al-Nassr’s Castro: Montasir match is very important to qualify for the next round

You are here

Al-Nassr’s head coach Luis Castro has emphasized the importance of the King Salman Club Cup ahead of his side’s clash on Monday against Union Monastir of Tunisia in group three. (Supplied)
SALEH FAREED

  • New signing Telles said he and the squad were ready
JEDDAH: Al-Nassr’s head coach Luis Castro has emphasized the importance of the King Salman Club Cup ahead of his side’s clash on Monday against Union Monastir of Tunisia in group three.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, he said: “We are in a very important tournament for us. When the tournament is short, all matches are of the same importance.

“Tomorrow’s match is very important to us. In the last match we could not achieve our goal, which is to win, and this makes the responsibility greater for us in tomorrow’s match to achieve the three points.”

The Portuguese coach added: “The team stands by the players who are available and ready, and all we are working on is to equip our team in the best way.

“It is true that we did not participate with one team in the last period, because the pressure of the matches made us change the names. We as coaches always think about the full group, and during the preparation for the season we look for the right combination.”

He added that he forgave his players for any errors they may have committed in the previous match against Al-Shabab.

He said: “Players are human beings, not machines. In Japan we played two matches in three days and we flew for 12 hours and arrived in Taif in the early morning and played our first match the same day.”

Meanwhile, Brazilian full-back Alex Telles, who left Manchester United to join Al-Nassr, faced the Saudi media for the first time.

He said: “It is not only an important match for the club, but for us as players too. In tomorrow’s match we will do our best to show our preparation for the new season.”

Asked about his move to Al-Nassr, the 30-year-old, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, said: “I received many offers but, eventually, I selected Al-Nassr’s offer because I am a player who loves a challenge. Al-Nassr has a mission to accomplish and I am glad to be part of this challenge.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Luis Castro

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS: Red Bull boss Christian Horner described his team’s form this season as “mind blowing” after Max Verstappen’s latest display of dominance at Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
Verstappen romped to his eighth consecutive victory and 10th of the season to maintain Red Bull’s total grip on Formula One after 12 of 22 races.
Asked about the prospects of completing an unbeaten season, Horner said: “I’m not going to project that far ahead. We’ll come back after the break and try to keep this amazing momentum going.”
Formula One will shut down for three weeks and return at the end of August with Verstappen’s home Dutch Grand Prix, where he will seek to equal former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 record of nine straight wins.
Verstappen’s 45th career victory lifted him 125 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez in the title race while in the constructors championship, Red Bull lead with 503 points to Mercedes on 247.
On Sunday, Perez was second — Red Bull’s fifth one-two of the season — and he has a 40-point lead over Fernando Alonso in the standings.
Horner praised the team for their work in winning all 12 races this year.
“It’s all about team-work and everyone doing their bit,” he said.
“It’s what the team has done in the first part of this year and it’s why we remain unbeaten so far. It’s mind blowing!
“We need to keep this level going, but right now everyone deserves a well-deserved break.”
Verstappen said his latest demonstration of dominance “was really enjoyable” especially as he had started sixth on the grid.
“It’s a new spot, that’s for sure — P6. I knew that we had a great car. It was just about surviving turn one. We made all the right moves.”
Such was Verstappen’s superiority he had time to tease his race engineer over the team radio.
As Gianpiero Lambiase warned him about degradation and to conserve his tires he joked that he might go faster instead — and take an extra pit-stop to give the team more pit-stop practice.
Their banter came as the 25-year-old Dutchman carved his way to a crushing 22-second victory ahead of Perez to complete a hat-trick of Belgian wins.
Told earlier in the race to “follow my instructions, please, and respect them,” Verstappen was later told after pitting for fresh tires that “you used a lot of the tire on the out lap, Max. I’m not sure that was sensible.”
Verstappen took little notice but responded with a fastest lap.
“I’d ask you to use your head a bit more,” said his engineer to which he replied: “I could push on and have another stop, for pit-stop training.”
“Not this time,” said Lambiase curtly, emphasising a need for caution that the champion said he had respected.
“I did slow down,” protested Verstappen after the race.

FIA joins forces with FIM in coalition against online abuse

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and FIM President Jorge Viegas sign a charter to counter online abuse in sport. (Supplied)
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and FIM President Jorge Viegas sign a charter to counter online abuse in sport. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

FIA joins forces with FIM in coalition against online abuse

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and FIM President Jorge Viegas sign a charter to counter online abuse in sport. (Supplied)
  • Presidents of FIA and FIM sign charter pledging cooperation to stop hate speech in sport
  • FIA-led campaign underpinned by research programme with six global scholarships
Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

BRUSSELS: The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile announced on Sunday the signing of a charter for collaboration with the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme as part of the global coalition to counter online abuse in sport. 

The signing between FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his counterpart at FIM, Jorge Viegas, took place at the Francorchamps circuit ahead of the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix. 

Under the pledge, the FIA and FIM will contribute to the fight against online hate speech in sport, which is a major challenge for sport and society. 

The pledge includes upholding and promoting best practices in relation to the prevention, spread and removal of online hate speech in sport in all its forms. 

It also includes maintaining an open dialogue with stakeholders including athletes, volunteers, officials, fans, online platforms, technology businesses, government and regulatory bodies in the campaign to remove online hate speech from sport.

Sharing knowledge and research on online hate speech in sport to help eradicate its harmful effects and keep sport social is also included, as is fostering a collaborative approach between sporting bodies, online platforms, technology businesses, government and regulatory bodies to promote a transparent, positive and inclusive sports environment that helps to counter the effects of online hate speech in sport. 

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA president, said: “The signing of the Charter by FIM is part of our mission to build a global coalition to stop hate speech in sport. We are grateful for the support of Jorge Viegas and his team as we take steps to drive out online abuse, which has become a blight on all sport. Sustained toxicity has reached deplorable levels and we must take collaborative action. Only through collaborative action can we bring about behavioural and regulatory change.”

Jorge Viegas, FIM president, said: “By signing the charter today, FIM gives its support to the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign alongside the sporting bodies, online platforms, governments and regulatory bodies. Sport is a fantastic platform to teach values such as fairness, teamwork, equality, inclusion and respect. Together we must do everything possible to promote a transparent, positive sports environment to change attitudes and tackle hate speech and online abuse in sport.”

The charter is a central pillar of the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign — a collaborative mission between national governments, regulatory institutions and fellow sporting bodies — with the objective of building a “global coalition to stop hate speech in sport.” 

The FIA is in advanced discussions with the IOC and FIFA, as well as representatives from the governing bodies of athletics, rugby, a number of other sports and the Peace and Sport Organisation.

Support for the campaign has also come from Prince Albert of Monaco, the rulers of Malaysia and Spain, the British minister for trade, and the prime minister of Slovenia, among others. 

The FIA is taking a knowledge-led approach to the campaign, which includes the launch of six scholarships. These scholarships will invite researchers worldwide to collaborate against online hate speech in sport while earning a master’s by research.

The scholarships fall under the auspices of the FIA University and are backed by the FIA Foundation. The FIA is partnering with Dublin City University, one of the world’s leading centres for research in the field of online hate speech, on the initiative. 

It will be a distance-learning programme spanning two years part-time and starting in January 2024. The FIA scholarship covers all academic fees and costs. The scholarship programme is part of the FIA’s equality, diversity and inclusion commitment. 

Topics: fia FIM online abuse FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Saint-Maximin becomes the latest player to swap the Premier League for Saudi Pro League

Saint-Maximin becomes the latest player to swap the Premier League for Saudi Pro League
Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
AP

Saint-Maximin becomes the latest player to swap the Premier League for Saudi Pro League

Saint-Maximin becomes the latest player to swap the Premier League for Saudi Pro League
  • Former France youth international spent four years at St. James’ Park
Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
AP

NEWCASTLE: Allan Saint-Maximin became the latest player Sunday to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle to join Al-Ahli on a four-year deal.

The former France youth international spent four years at St. James’ Park and departs for an undisclosed fee.

Saint-Maximin will team up with former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, ex-Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez and former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at Al-Ahli as the influx of top names to Saudi Arabia shows no sign of abating.

The 26-year-old Saint-Maximin scored 13 goals across 124 appearances for the Magpies, but the winger has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

The deal to sell Saint-Maximin has drawn criticism with the Saudi Public Investment Fund having the majority ownership in both Newcastle and Al-Ahli.

“Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career,” Newcastle said in a statement confirming his departure.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Ahli Allan Saint-Maximin

Tunisia's Hafnaoui wins men's 1,500m freestyle world title

Tunisia’s Hafnaoui wins men’s 1,500m freestyle world title
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

Tunisia’s Hafnaoui wins men’s 1,500m freestyle world title

Tunisia’s Hafnaoui wins men’s 1,500m freestyle world title
  • Hafnaoui’s time was less than a second off the world record of 14:31.02 set by China’s Sun Yang in 2012
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

Fukuoka: Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui won the men’s 1,500m freestyle title at swimming’s world championships on Sunday.
Hafnaoui came home in 14min, 31.54sec to finish ahead of American Bobby Finke on 14:31.59 and Australia’s Sam Short on 14:37.28.
Hafnaoui’s time was less than a second off the world record of 14:31.02 set by China’s Sun Yang in 2012.
“Bobby is so fast in the end of the race, he just pushed us,” said Hafnaoui.
“It was so close to the world record. I enjoyed the race and thanks Bobby for pushing me.”
Short led for most of the race but faded toward the end to leave Hafnaoui and Finke going head-to-head.
“I think I deserve it,” said Hafnaoui.


Short won the 400m freestyle title earlier in the week, pipping Hafnaoui to the line.
Hafnaoui, the Olympic 400m freestyle champion, got his revenge in the 800m freestyle final, edging Short after an epic battle.
Finke is the reigning Olympic 1,500m champion.
Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri, who won the race at last year’s world championships in Budapest, chose not to defend his title.

Topics: Tunisia Ahmed Hafnaoui

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London
  • Avalanche Andretti Formula E took the championship despite second-place finish, after Mitch Evans came first.
  • Sebastien Buemi claims third but clash with Envision Racing teammate ended Cassidy’s title bid
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Second place for Jake Dennis in an eventful Hankook London E-Prix was enough to win the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a race to spare on Saturday night, becoming the first British driver to claim a world title at home.

Dennis survived heavy pressure from his closest rival and polesitter Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) as well as two red flags to become Formula E’s first British world champion.

The title is Avalanche Andretti’s first in Formula E — the American team having been a part of the series from day one — and Dennis’ first FIA world championship title.

“I am lost for words, honestly. It means so much to me, the boys standing out there, we have had everything thrown at us, honestly it felt like everyone was racing against us — but we have just become world champion. I am so happy for myself, the team, everyone — we deserve this so much,” Dennis said.

“I only joined this championship three years ago, we almost won in our rookie year but now to come back and have the year that we have had, breaking all the podium records,” he said. “To become world champion is mind-blowing, I really didn’t think it could happen coming into this year, but full credit to my boys. I love them so much, they have given me an absolute rocket ship all year, this is the least I could do for them.

“I could hear the fans as well, it is absolutely incredible to share this moment with them.”

The Briton headed into the race 24 points clear of Nick Cassidy, who picked up three points before the race began by earning Julius Bar pole position.

The Kiwi led the early stages before ceding top spot to eventual winner and countryman Evans on Lap 11 and second spot to teammate Sebastien Buemi.

Dennis had earlier made it past Cassidy with an opportunistic move at the final corner just a couple of laps before, with Cassidy immediately fighting his way back around the Andretti. The dogfight for the world title was underway.

However, with Cassidy running in formation close behind Buemi, the Envision Racing drivers came into contact. Cassidy’s front wing was dislodged, catching beneath his left-front wheel. Despite pit stop repairs and a return to the track, Cassidy was unable to continue, which effectively ended his hopes of pushing on from second place in the Drivers’ World Championship standings. Good news for Dennis and the Avalanche Andretti team.

Loose bodywork from that clash caused a brief spell under the safety car, bunching up the pack. Meanwhile Jake Dennis shared his exasperation over the radio at Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) with the German hanging onto fourth place at Dennis’ expense in the Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti as the Teams’ title battle heated up.

But Wehrlein’s challenge then also fell by the wayside in a shunt just before a red flag for the recovery of Sacha Fenestraz’s Nissan. He and Jake Hughes tangled into Turn 1, with damage to the German’s Porsche terminal.

On the restart Evans led away, with Dennis working his way into third — enough to seal the title as it stood. An over-optimistic move from Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team) at the penultimate turn on Lap 34 caused a chain reaction behind with several cars unable to avoid the melee, forcing another spell under red flag conditions.

The restart came swiftly with a three-lap sprint to the flag and Dennis having to only hold on to his position to ensure his first world title.

In front of jubilant home support, Dennis took the chequered flag in third behind Evans but was promoted to second following a penalty for TAG Heuer Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa. Sebastien Buemi (Envision Racing) rounded out the podium.

Dennis was crowned Drivers’ World Champion on 213 points, with Evans on 176 unable to catch him with one round of the 16-race season remaining, the second of the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix double-header.

The Teams’ World Championship will go down to the final race with Envision Racing and their factory powertrain provider, Jaguar TCS Racing, level on points on 268. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team are in third with a mathematical change of top spot.

Evans said: “I want to take a moment to congratulate Jake on the world championship. It is a hard one for me, I feel for Nick as well, I am not sure what happened with him. Obviously I came here to try and fight for the championship on the second day, we did all we could but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.”

Meanwhile, Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman, Andretti Autosport, said: “It was insane, I think that basically explains what Formula E is all about, you just never know all the way until the last lap. Even those last two laps we were just holding our breath. I can’t thank the team enough, hanging in there all these years to finally get on top of a podium for a championship. I want to thank Porsche, their powertrain was fantastic, they have had an incredible year with it, and also our sponsor Avalanche.”

Topics: Formula E Jake Dennis

