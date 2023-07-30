Allison Transmission and King Long conclude successful Hajj operations

Allison Transmission, a global leader in the production of fully automatic transmissions, collaborated with bus manufacturer King Long and provided 40 buses to support this year’s operations during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The successful partnership supported the Kingdom’s objective of providing an exceptional Hajj experience to pilgrims.

Allison is renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional quality and comfort to passengers. Thanks to its advanced Torqmatic Series transmissions designed specifically for transit and coach buses, Allison helped play a key role in facilitating the transportation of pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season. Of the 40 buses, 21 were allocated to a customer in Jeddah and the remaining 19 were designated for another in Madinah.

The buses served as an important mode of transportation within the country, helping to successfully navigate challenging conditions including the demanding journey between Aziziyah and Arafat, which required extensive start-stop operations. The buses also ensured a seamless connection between Makkah and Madinah, further enhancing the convenience and comfort of the pilgrims.

“Allison Transmission is proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with King Long, one of the largest exporters of buses to Saudi Arabia, on this landmark project to meet the transportation needs of the Hajj season,” said Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, area manager for Middle East and Pakistan, Allison Transmission. “The King Long partnership is of utmost importance to us. Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s objectives for this busy season, our aim is always to offer the highest standards of reliability, durability and comfort for the many pilgrims.”

Allison’s torque converter and Continuous Power Technology eliminate power interrupts resulting in a comfortable and smooth driving experience for both the driver and passengers. The fully hydraulic automatic transmission without mechanical clutches, has less wear and tear also on all parts of the drivetrain and therefore resulting in fewer costly breakdowns and repairs.

Allison, King Long and the bus manufacturer’s Saudi dealer have actively engaged in fostering a strong and mutually beneficial partnership since 2018. Allison’s service support, extended warranty options and close coordination with fleet operators in conjunction with the dedicated efforts of the King Long team have further contributed to the successful partnership. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, US.