Saudi crown prince approves board of directors for Mahd Sports Academy

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday approved the board of directors for the Mahd Sports Academy, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education will be represented on the board and members will include Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Abdulaziz Baeshen, Dr. Maha bint Ahmed Al-Juffali, as well as former Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, and Romanian footballing icon Ioan Lupescu.
Members were appointed for a three-year tenure.
Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who is also the chairman of the academy’s board of directors, expressed his appreciation for the Saudi leadership’s support for the sports sector.
The minister stressed the board’s keenness to achieve a qualitative leap in discovering talents in various games to create a sports generation that represents the Kingdom in various international championships.
The academy aims to develop young athletes, export knowledge, and develop methodologies for young athletes, as well as achieve sporting success regionally and internationally.