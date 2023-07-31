Saudi FM calls on OIC states to take practical steps to confront Qur’an desecration incidents

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (File/SPA)
  • Minister said freedom of expression should be a moral value that spreads respect and coexistence among people and not a tool to spread hatred
RIYADH:Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has called on Organization of Islamic Cooperation states to unite in efforts to take practical and effective steps to confront protests involving the desecration of the holy Qur’an.

He was speaking at an extraordinary OIC meeting on Monday to address repeated incidents where copies of the Qur’an have been desecrated in Sweden and Denmark.

Prince Faisal said that the organization was responsible for defending the values of tolerance and peace, protecting and spreading the true image of Islam, and rejecting and combating intolerance and extremism.

Prince Faisal highlighted that efforts by OIC states resulted in the UN Human Rights Council adopting a resolution on July 12 which condemned and strongly rejected any advocacy and manifestation of religious hatred, including public and pre-meditated acts of desecration of the holy Qur’an.

The foreign minister said that freedom of expression should be a moral value that spread respect and coexistence among people and not a tool to spread hatred and clashes between cultures.

He highlighted the need to spread the values of tolerance and moderation, and reject all forms of practices that generated hatred, violence and extremism.

Prince Faisal renewed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of Qur’an-desecrating incidents, stressing that these provocative acts could not be accepted under any justification.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha called on Sweden and Denmark to prevent Qur’an desecration and “expressed his disappointment that no measures were taken in this regard so far.”

“It is unfortunate that the concerned authorities claiming freedom of expression continue to provide licenses to repeat these acts contrary to international law, and this leads to a lack of respect for religions,” Taha said in remarks during the meeting.

A recent string of public Qur’an desecrations by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

Earlier on Monday, more Qur’an burnings took place in Sweden and Denmark as the governments of the two Nordic countries said that they were examining ways to legally limit such acts in a bid to de-escalate growing tensions with OIC countries.

On Sunday, Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that the government would seek to make it illegal to desecrate the Qur’an or other religious holy books in front of foreign embassies in the Nordic country.

He said in an interview with the Danish public broadcaster DR that the burning of holy scriptures “only serves the purpose of creating division in a world that actually needs unity.”

  • Library will be accessible to over 22,000 students and 10,000 other external users
RIYADH: Saudi Fund for Development officials on Monday unveiled a $22 million project to build a library at the University of Sarajevo, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A ceremony to launch the scheme was attended by Bosnia and Herzegovina Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmedin Konakovic, Prime Minister of the Sarajevo Canton Nihad Uk, and the Saudi Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Osamah bin Dakhil Al-Ahmadi.

The public library, which will cover 13,590 square meters, will connect 28 branch libraries in the various faculties of the university. It will be accessible to more than 22,000 students, around 1,600 staff and faculty members, and 10,000 other external users.

The project aims to boost university standards, enhance its scientific research capabilities, and address the needs of students.

Chairman of the SFD’s board of directors, Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb, said the project was part of efforts to further strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Konakovic said that while the project would enrich academic work, he hoped the library would become a symbol of joint efforts between the two countries to promote education and knowledge for future generations.

Established in 1975, the Saudi fund has financed 11 projects and development programs in various regions of Bosnia and Herzegovina with a total value of around $185 million.
 

  • Ministry of Sports, Saudi Olympic Committee, Fencing Federation send condolences to father
  • Sons died from suffocation after smoke had risen from a storage room
RIYADH: Four children from a Saudi fencing coach’s family died in a house fire at Al-Omran in the Al-Ahsa governorate while they slept.

The fire broke out at the home of Captain Ali Ibrahim Al-Obaid, the coach of Al-Adalah Club’s fencing team, on Saturday night.

Al-Obaid told Asharq Al-Awsat, a sister publication of Arab News, that his sons had died from suffocation after smoke had risen from the storage room.

He said: “My wife was outside the house while I was sleeping inside, but in a different corner of the house, and I did not feel what was happening at the time.”

He added: “It is a rented house, and we do not know all the details, but according to the Civil Defense report there was an electrical short circuit that caused the fire.”

The victims of the fire were Heba, 10, Hussein, 9, Lian, 2, and Rahaf, 1.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Fencing Federation, and the Olympic and Paralympic Committee joined others in sending their condolences to Al-Obaid.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal also expressed his sympathy.

The ministry tweeted: “The Ministry of Sports extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to Ali Ibrahim Al-Obaid, the coach of the fencing team at the Al-Adalah Club, on the death of his children.”

The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee said: “Our sincere condolences and sympathy to the coach of the fencing team, and his family on the death of the children, hoping that God Almighty will dwell them in his spacious gardens and give family patience and solace to bear with the loss.”

Abdullah Alsunaid, a social media user, said: “May God have mercy on them.”

Al-Obaid thanked all those who had expressed sympathy following the tragic incident.

  • Members of board include Princess Reema bint Bandar, former Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, and footballing icon Ioan Lupescu
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday approved the board of directors for the Mahd Sports Academy, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education will be represented on the board and members will include Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Abdulaziz Baeshen, Dr. Maha bint Ahmed Al-Juffali, as well as former Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, and Romanian footballing icon Ioan Lupescu.

Members were appointed for a three-year tenure.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who is also the chairman of the academy’s board of directors, expressed his appreciation for the Saudi leadership’s support for the sports sector.

The minister stressed the board’s keenness to achieve a qualitative leap in discovering talents in various games to create a sports generation that represents the Kingdom in various international championships.

The academy aims to develop young athletes, export knowledge, and develop methodologies for young athletes, as well as achieve sporting success regionally and internationally.

  • Two Saudi citizens arrested in Riyadh for selling more than 35 kg of hashish
  • Saudi Border Guard patrols in Jazan thwarted an attempt to smuggle 50 kg of qat
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested several suspects and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control on Monday arrested two citizens in Riyadh for selling more than 35 kg of hashish, and a quantity of medically regulated pills.

Saudi Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Ardah sector of the Jazan region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 50 kg of qat.

Similar patrols in Asir region’s Dhahran Al-Janoub governorate resulted in four Ethiopian nationals being arrested after they violated border security regulations by smuggling 87 kg of hashish.

A Pakistani resident in the Eastern Province was arrested for selling 9.3 kg of methamphetamine shabu, while police in Jeddah arrested a Yemeni national who had violated border security regulations by promoting narcotic amphetamines.

Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and the cases referred to public prosecutors.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected] or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads to the discovery of a crime involving drugs.

RIYADH: The Saudi Center for Search and Rescue has been accredited as an international facility for receiving and processing distress signal data.

It obtained accreditation after successfully passing tests conducted by the Spanish center that oversees the south-central information distribution region, under the supervision of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The tests evaluated the center’s ability to receive and process distress signal data from various devices used by aircraft, ships and individuals.

The signals are monitored through the low Earth orbit, geostationary orbit and medium Earth orbit satellite systems.

The center recently upgraded its technologies to receive and process distress signals more quickly and with higher accuracy in pinpointing their location.

The Saudi center now meets the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization. 

