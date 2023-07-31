Japan allocates $2.5m to 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan

AMMAN: Japan has announced its allocation of $2.5 million to a UN High Commissioner for Refugees project that will support more than 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan.
The “Protection Assistance to Refugees, Focusing on Community Mobilization, Women Empowerment and Basic Needs Assistance” project covers the basic needs of vulnerable Syrian refugees impacted by increased food and fuel prices, Jordan News Agency reported on Monday.
The project also aims to empower the community’s engagement in refugee response plans both in and out of camps.
Dominik Bartsch, representative of the UNHCR Jordan Office, briefed Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro on current developments in Syrian refugee assistance.
The ambassador visited a Syrian family receiving UNHCR cash assistance, as well as the Princess Basma Center, which promotes women’s empowerment and gender equality.
AL-’ASSAH, Libya: In the unbearable midday heat, a Libyan patrol near the border with Tunisia comes across a black African man collapsed on the reddish-brown desert sand.
He is barely breathing, and officers try to revive him, gently, with a few drops of water on his lips.
The man is just one among hundreds of migrants arriving daily in Libya after being abandoned in the desert borderland by Tunisian security forces, according to Libyan border guards and the migrants themselves.
By the time they reach Libya, the migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are ready to drop from exhaustion, in temperatures that have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
AFP on Sunday witnessed the border guards rescue around 100 men and women from an uninhabited zone near Sebkhat Al-Magta, a salt lake along the Libya-Tunisia border.
In the distant shimmering heat haze, six figures emerge, the latest to reach the area. They speak Arabic and say they have come from Tunisia.
Libyan border guards told AFP that, over the past two weeks, they have rescued hundreds of migrants who said they were left by Tunisian authorities in the border region near Al-Assah, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) west of Tripoli.
In early July, hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries were driven out of the Tunisian port city of Sfax as racial tensions flared following the death of a Tunisian man in a clash between locals and migrants.
Haitham Yahiya, from Sudan, said he worked for a year in Tunisia’s construction sector after reaching the country clandestinely through Niger and Algeria.
“I was at work when they caught me and brought me here, first in a police car then in a (security forces) truck. Then they left me and told me to go to Libya,” he said in Al-Assah.
At its closest point, near Sfax, Tunisia is only about 130 kilometers from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The North African country is a major gateway for migrants and asylum-seekers attempting perilous sea voyages in hopes of a better life in Europe, whose leaders have offered financial aid to help Tunisia manage the flow.
Human Rights Watch said up to 1,200 black Africans were “expelled, or forcibly transferred by Tunisian security forces” in July to the country’s desert border regions with Libya and Algeria.
In mid-July, the Tunisian Red Crescent said it had provided shelter to at least 630 migrants who had been taken after July 3 to Ras Jedir, about 40 kilometers north of Al-Assah.
A few days later, though, AFP gathered testimony from hundreds of migrants still stuck in the Ras Jedir buffer zone. They said they had been forced there by Tunisian security forces.
In Ras Jedir, 350 people remained in a makeshift camp, including 65 children and 12 pregnant women.
“Their living conditions are very problematic,” a humanitarian official told AFP, adding that “it is not sustainable in the long term, there are no toilets, no water tanks, no real shelters.”
At Al-Assah, dazed migrants continue to stagger in, some with only sandals on their feet.
In twos and threes or by the dozens, they come. Some collapse. The guards hold bottles of water over their parched mouths.
Faced with the influx, Libyans from the border guards Battalion 19 of the army, and a unit against Saharan immigration, have been patrolling daily.
“We are on the demarcation line between Libya and Tunisia and we see more and more migrants arriving every day,” said Ali Wali, Battalion 19 spokesman.
He said AFP received permission to accompany the units “to silence those (in Tunisia) who claim that we fabricated it all and brought the migrants here.”
Their patrol area covers 15 kilometers around Al-Assah. Wali said that depending on the day, they might find “150, 200, 350, sometimes as many as 400 or 500 irregular migrants.”
On this day there are 110, two of them women. There are supposed to be two others. A soldier searches for them through his binoculars.
On Thursday, a joint statement from United Nations agencies referred to the “unfolding tragedy” of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia’s border regions.
“They are stuck in the desert, facing extreme heat, and without access to shelter, food or water. There is an urgent need to provide critical, life-saving humanitarian assistance while urgent, humane solutions are found,” they said.
The UN has also singled out Libya in several reports in the past, denouncing violence against the 600,000 migrants it detains, most of them in camps.
The government of Tripoli has made it known in recent days that it rejects “resettlement” on its territory of migrants arriving from Tunisia.
The migrants, meanwhile, have crossed the border unknowingly. They walk, they said, in the direction that the Tunisian security forces told them to go — toward Libya.
As a heatwave has suffocated the Mediterranean, some like Alexander Unche Okole said they had walked for two days, without food or water.
Okole, 41, from Nigeria, said he entered Tunisia via Debdeb in Algeria, and “spent some time in Tunis but then the Tunisian police got me. They arrested me in the street and then took me down to the Sahara desert.”
He showed a mobile phone whose screen was smashed, he said, by the Tunisians.
“With the Grace of God, the Libyans rescued me” and provided food and water, Okole said.
He survived but others have not.
Wali said officers found two bodies on Saturday, a couple of days after recovering five more including a woman and her baby. They had also discovered five corpses a week earlier, he said.
“How do you expect them to survive? The heat, no water, and a march of two, three days?” Wali asked.
Humanitarian groups in Libya reached by AFP gave a death toll of at least 17 over the past three weeks.
El-Sisi reiterates Egypt’s firm position in support of the Palestinian people
Meeting of El-Sisi and Abbas followed Sunday’s meeting of several Palestinian factions’ general secretaries in Egypt’s New Alamein City
El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s willingness to host the meeting of the factions to help encourage dialogue on various issues
Updated 31 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has reiterated his country’s firm position in support of the Palestinian people.
El-Sisi made the remarks during a meeting on Monday with Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, who is visiting Egypt.
The meeting of El-Sisi and Abbas followed Sunday’s meeting of several Palestinian factions’ general secretaries in Egypt’s New Alamein City.
El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s willingness to host the meeting of the factions to help encourage dialogue on various issues and to focus on the aim of restoring Palestinian national unity.
Ahmed Fahmy, spokesman for the presidency, said the meeting “focused on ways to coordinate positions and views regarding a number of issues pertinent to the Palestinian cause, particularly reviving the peace process.”
Abbas said that the meeting of the Palestinian factions was taking place amid vital developments internationally, regionally, and on the ground.
He added: “Convening the meeting represents an opportunity to discuss and exchange views on the best approaches to achieving national reconciliation.”
Abbas described the meeting as an important step to complete dialogue.
In the final communique of the meeting that he chaired, Abbas called on the factions to form a committee.
The mission of the committee would be to supervise the completion of all the issues that were discussed to end the division and achieve Palestinian national unity, he said.
Abbas added: “I call on this committee to immediately start accomplishing its mission and return to us with the agreements it reaches.”
All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions
The Supreme Court agreed to discuss on Sept. 12 petitions to strike down a bill ratified last week that limits its powers to void some decisions made by government and ministers
Updated 31 July 2023
Reuters
JERUSALEM: The Supreme Court on Monday said all 15 judges in a historic first would take part in a hearing on arguments against a law Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition passed as part of an overhaul of the judiciary.
The Supreme Court agreed to discuss on Sept. 12 petitions to strike down a bill ratified last week that limits its powers to void some decisions made by government and ministers, setting the scene for a constitutional showdown.
A court spokesperson said the hearing would mark the first time in the country’s history an extended bench would preside.
The judicial changes pursued by Netanyahu and his government have sparked an unprecedented crisis in Israel, opening deep divides in society, bruising the economy and drawing concern from Western allies.
The divide has spread to the military, with volunteer reservists saying they will not report for duty and former top brass warning that Israel’s war-readiness could be at risk.
On Monday, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the military remained combat-ready in the face of mounting protests but that there may be damage in the long term.
Netanyahu’s coalition, which controls 64 of parliament’s 120 seats, says the judicial changes are needed to curb what it describes as overreach by a Supreme Court that it says has become too politically interventionist.
Critics say the changes would remove effective checks on the executive’s authority and could lead to abuses of power.
Among the petitioners are the Israel Bar Association as well as a political watchdog group that said the July 25 amendment “fundamentally changes the structure of Israeli parliamentary democracy and the character of government.”
DUBAI/NEW DELHI: India’s decision to ban the export of several varieties of rice in order to ensure sufficient supplies at home is pushing up prices on the global market, a development whose impact on food-insecure countries is being viewed with concern by experts.
Although the ban does not include the popular basmati variety, which is a staple at Gulf dinner tables, it is triggering an increase in the prices of all rice varieties, adding to the vulnerabilities of import-reliant economies of the Middle East and Africa.
While there may be some impact on prices in the Arab region, economists who specialize in the field of agriculture do not anticipate a rice shortage.
“The impact is not going to be related to exporters to the Arab countries, nor rice production levels in the Arab region,” Fadel El-Zubi, lead consultant for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in Jordan and the agency’s former chief in Iraq, told Arab News.
“The impact will be seen on global prices in stock exchange markets.”
He said the price increases would not be limited to the cereal coming out of India but would apply to rice produced in other markets too, from the US to Australia.
“This is going to be the main impact. Yet, the increase in prices won’t be similar to the increase in wheat prices. (Also) the increase in rice prices will be for a short term. This is my expectation.”
El-Zubi was referring to the soaring price of wheat on the world market as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which before February 2022 were jointly responsible for almost a third of the world’s wheat and barley production.
Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports following its invasion led to fears of grain shortages and spiraling food prices, whose impact would have been felt most by the world’s most food-insecure nations, particularly in Africa.
Last summer, a UN- and Turkiye-brokered deal between Russia and Ukraine allowed both nations to continue exporting grain. But earlier this month, Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, renewing fears of food-price inflation.
The ban on exports of non-basmati white rice imposed on July 20 by India — the world’s largest supplier of rice, accounting for almost 40 percent of global trade — has added to those fears.
Responding to the Indian decision, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, said last week that the move would increase price volatility and should be reconsidered.
“In the current environment, these types of restrictions are likely to exacerbate volatility in food prices in the rest of the world and they can also lead to retaliatory measures,” he said.
“We would encourage the removal of these type of export restrictions because they can be harmful globally.”
But Indian food policy analyst Devinder Sharma believes the ban was the correct response to guarantee India’s own food security. He said the IMF was not justified in criticizing India’s market controls when Western nations continued to use vast quantities of grain for making biofuels.
“Despite the threat from the IMF, I think the Indian government has taken the right decision. India’s own domestic food security is of paramount importance,” Sharma told Arab News.
“Regarding the shortfall in the global supply, why don’t you ask America and Europe to cut down on ethanol production? The former consumes 90 million tons of food grain for its ethanol production, while the EU uses 12 million tons. They should stop it.
“India has to take care of its own food security. Imagine, 3 million people died in the 1943 Bengal famine because food was diverted. I think India has taken the right decision.”
For now, anecdotal evidence suggests few consumers in Arab countries are concerned about the impact of India’s export ban.
“We in Jordan consume basmati rice and not the white non-basmati rice that was included in the ban,” Jamal Amr, foodstuff representative at Jordan’s Chamber of Commerce, told Arab News.
He said Jordan bought most of its rice from the US, the EU, East Asian countries, Uruguay and Argentina.
“I am not stockpiling rice and I am not planning to. Things look normal to me,” Emirati housewife Umm Mohamed, a resident of Dubai, told Arab News. “My family and the domestic helpers all eat rice as a main staple.”
The picture is the same in Saudi Arabia. “Rice is the main source of food in Saudi Arabia,” retired engineer Abu Akram said.
“In every main meal, we have to put basmati rice on the table. Saudi families usually store rice in quantities that can last for a month or two.”
He said he was not concerned about a possible price rise, but was thinking of asking his sons to buy extra rice, “just in case.”
In the era of globalization, involving free movement of goods, people and capital, the shopping habits of rice eaters in the Arab world are not immune to fluctuations in the fortunes of Indian agriculture.
India’s farmers typically start planting rice and other water-intensive crops from June 1 to coincide with the annual monsoon season. However, the country received 10 percent less rain than the average for June, with that figure rising to 60 percent in some states.
Although the monsoon rains have now arrived, the delay held up the planting of summer crops, a setback that experts believe prompted the Indian government to curb exports of rice.
Just a few days after the restriction was imposed, the UAE announced its own four-month ban on the export and re-import of all rice varieties, starting from July 28.
The UAE imports almost 90 percent of its food, making it especially vulnerable to fluctuations in global prices. According to Reuters data, the UAE was among the top 10 importers of non-basmati rice from India in 2020, buying almost 346,000 tons.
Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the UK and the US also feature among the top 10 importers.
Large quantities of rice imported by the UAE are later exported after packaging in the free zones. The ban on re-importing will therefore affect countries that buy packaged rice from the UAE.
Other countries that are likely to feel the squeeze of India’s export ban are African importers such as Benin. But even big economies like China will be affected, despite it being a major rice producer in its own right.
Arab countries that are likely to suffer the most from India’s export ban are Egypt, Algeria and Sudan, all of which already face economic turbulence and the effects of rising wheat prices. In Sudan’s case, a deadly feud between two generals since April 15 has compounded the woes of a population ravaged by hunger and malnutrition.
Unsurprisingly, some observers believe India made the wrong call, undermining its carefully cultivated image as a reliable trade partner and aspiring leader of the Global South.
“I feel the ban on the export of rice is a knee-jerk reaction to control prices in the domestic market with elections in view,” said Gokul Patnaik, former chairman of India’s government-affiliated Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.
“But it gives a very bad name to India which is emerging as an agri-exporter. Earlier, India was a net importer and of late it had earned a good reputation as an exporter. Countries which are buying from India will definitely feel this kind of reaction. To switch on and off is not good if one is to be a consistent exporter.”
He added: “What the government could have done was to control the taxes. It could have increased export tax. If you are going to be in international trade, you should always be open to import and export. You should not ban.
“Importing countries expect you to be consistent and you should not only be a fair-weather friend. Export-import is a question of trust. If you lose trust, people don’t want to continue.”
It is not just rice that has become costlier in India in recent weeks. The prices of tomatoes and other staples have also risen following the late arrival of the monsoon rains in some parts of the country and unexpectedly heavy downpours in others.
With heavy rains damaging standing crops in some regions, predictions now are of poor harvests and even higher prices of farm produce. Public anger over food inflation could become a clear disadvantage for the government, which faces several regional elections this year in the run-up to the national vote.
Brajesh Jha, a professor at the Institute of Economic Growth in Delhi, takes the view that India is ill equipped to be a major exporter, but believes the ban is largely tied to the general election next year, which takes primacy over international relations.
“India is an exporter of food grains. (But) the kind of arable lands and the population that is dependent on foodgrains (means) India cannot be an exporter,” he told Arab News.
“Rice is exported from those areas which are semi-arid. The way the population is increasing, India needs lots of food grains.
“No doubt India’s standing among the community of nations will get a beating with this kind of decision, but the election is way more important (for the government) than the impression people form about it.”
Other experts say the Indian government should have implemented alternative policies that would have avoided compounding the global food crisis while at the same time stabilizing domestic prices.
“India could have used this opportunity to be a global leader that is helping against a potential food crisis,” Anupam Manur, an international trade economist at the Takshashila Institution in Bengaluru, told Arab News.
“Instead, imposing a ban on an essential commodity at such a time will weaken India’s arguments against other countries weaponizing supply chains by imposing export controls on semiconductors, rare earth elements or medical application programming interface.”
He added: “If it truly wants to mitigate a domestic price rise, the government can open up the warehouses which have more than adequate rice stocks.
“India might not bend to international pressure, but if domestic production increases, it might yet make a grand gesture of relaxing the ban.”
While such a gesture would ease global concerns, El-Zubi says that many Arab countries, including Egypt, Iraq, Syria and Jordan, are in no position to meet their own demand for wheat and rice as they lack the necessary water resources.
“Jordan produces only 3 percent of the wheat it needs,” he told Arab News.
According to him, Arab countries with fragile economies face serious challenges from food shortages, so they should expand the sources from which they buy strategic food staples, diversify payment methods and broaden their food supply chains and routes.
Lebanon State Security calls for parents’ vigilance to protect youngsters from harassment
Man in his 60s arrested for molesting children in his shop and home
Lebanese women lack safety in public transportation as a result of harassment, study finds
Updated 31 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s General Directorate of State Security has called on parents to be more vigilant in protecting their children and adolescents from harassment and abuse.
Schools and universities are also being urged to raise more awareness among children, young women and men on how to take precautions and protect themselves from harassers.
“Rape and sexual harassment crimes have become high in percentage and are occurring in various regions of Lebanon, especially in areas with high population density,” George Harb, media adviser to the director general of State Security, told Arab News.
The warning came as State Security detained a Lebanese citizen in his 60s “after verifying his involvement in molesting children.” He owns a commercial shop in Beirut.
According to State Security, the detainee “lures children to his institution, and sometimes to his home, where he harasses them and offers them material and visual incentives.”
The Division of Service and Information in State Security monitored the suspect, arrested him, and took him to the General Directorate, where he was confronted with the children he had assaulted in the presence of a representative from a child rights institution.
Harb said that “the molester either threatened the children he assaulted that he would kill their fathers if they reported him, so they obeyed him out of fear, and sometimes he would lure children with money.”
Harb told Arab News that the arrest was carried out in coordination with the Lebanese judiciary, which will refer the suspect for further investigations and punishment.
The investigations conducted with the man were recorded, Harb said.
The State Security’s message to parents also asked them to warn their sons and daughters to resist anyone who tried to touch them or invited them to secluded places, and to inform them of any incident.
The message was issued based on strict directives from Director General Brig. Gen. Antoine Saliba.
“The consequences of neglect are very negative on every child or teenager, who may be exposed to psychological harm and bear its consequences and suffering throughout their lives,” the message said.
The General Directorate also warned in a media statement that cases of harassment and rape in Lebanon had been increasing recently.
Harb said that the perpetrators and victims are mostly Lebanese.
He said a 21-year-old offender was arrested recently at a sports club. He allegedly tried to assault a 13-year-old girl who was practicing sports in the club.
The teenager screamed when he tried to trap her to assault her, which foiled his attempt and led to his arrest, Harb said.
Harb expressed his astonishment that “parents could let a minor girl alone go to the sports club.”
He also spoke about “children whom their parents allow to go down to the street without monitoring them.”
Lina Taleb, a victim of sexual assalt, died recently as a result of severe bleeding. Her grandfather — on her mother’s side — was arrested on suspicion of incest, and her mother was arrested for covering up the crime.
In a related development, physical violations against adult women in Lebanon have also been on the rise.
In a recent survey, 61 percent of women expressed concerns abouut “not feeling safe while commuting and fearing harassment, rape and theft.”
Moreover, 63 percent of these women complained about “the high cost of living, which forced 55 percent of them to change their daily activities and habits, such as work, study, visits, sports and others.”
Almost 90 percent of women walk for a duration ranging from 5 to 20 minutes to find public transportation.
The statistics were reported in the study conducted by the Association of Women’s Action (Noqta) in cooperation with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung in Lebanon on “Women’s Transportation in Lebanon.”
It highlighted the challenges that women face during their commute on public transport and how it affected their professional and academic lives.
Alia Awada, a feminist activist and executive director of Nqota, said that the study “documents the most significant challenges that hinder women’s freedom of movement in public spaces.”
Awada noted that “21 percent of the women surveyed were subjected to some form of harassment while using public transportation.”
Awada said that the study found that 63 percent of female students were affected by these challenges, either delaying their studies or forcing them to quit altogether.
“Also, a significant number of women have been affected in their work due to transportation issues, which affects women’s economic abilities.”
Awada emphasized the need to provide safe transportation for both male and female passengers.
The economic crisis in Lebanon has made it difficult for young women and employees to buy their own cars for travel, forcing them to rely on public transport for their daily commute.
Nqota is a feminist lab run by a group of women working in media and creative production. They seek to achieve behavioral change and impact social norms for the benefit of women, girls and marginalized groups.