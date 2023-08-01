You are here

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger

date 2023-08-01

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger
Protesters cheer Nigerien troops as they gather in front of the French Embassy in Niamey during a demonstration that followed a rally in support of Niger’s junta in Niamey on July 30, 2023. (AFP)
  • The decision comes after France said it would evacuate its own citizens and those of other European Union countries
MADRID: The Spanish government is preparing to evacuate more than 70 Spaniards in Niger by air after the military seized power in West African country, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
A foreign ministry spokesperson declined to provide further details about the operation, such as whether Spain would send its own aircraft, citing security concerns.
The decision comes after France said it would evacuate its own citizens and those of other European Union countries after Niger closed its airspace and canceled all commercial flights. Italy also said on Tuesday it would send a special flight to repatriate its nationals from the capital Niamey.
The Spanish foreign ministry said embassy staff in Niamey have contacted Spanish residents and visitors there to coordinate the operation.

Sweden to intensify border controls following Qur'an burnings

Sweden to intensify border controls following Qur'an burnings
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s government said Tuesday it intended to “intensify” border controls due to a worsened security situation in the wake of several protests involving desecrations of the Qur’an.
Tensions have flared between Sweden and Muslim countries following several protests involving public desecrations of the Qur’an — including setting pages alight.
“People with very weak ties to Sweden should not be able to come to Sweden to commit crimes,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference, adding an official decision to step up border controls was expected Thursday.
On Monday, two Iraqi men — Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem — burned the Muslim holy text at a protest in front of Sweden’s parliament.
The duo had previously staged similar protests outside Stockholm’s main mosque and Iraq’s embassy in the Swedish capital, leading to widespread outrage and condemnations.
Those protests prompted Iraqi protesters to storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.
Last week, Sweden ordered 15 government bodies including the armed forces, several law enforcement agencies and the tax office to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts.
Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said the intensified border checks referred to so-called inner border controls — meaning border checks for people traveling into Sweden from other Schengen nations.
“The inner border controls enable us to identify incoming travelers that can threaten our security,” Strommer told reporters.
Sweden reintroduced inner border controls in May 2022 citing a worsened security situation, a decision made in line with common EU legislation.
Strommer also noted that new Swedish legislation came into force Tuesday, giving police wider powers to conduct controls within Swedish borders, including vehicle and body searches.
“The purpose is to strengthen police work and prevent threats to domestic security,” Strommer said.
On Monday, the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation voiced “disappointment” with Sweden and Denmark for not taking action following the spate of burnings.
Sweden’s government has condemned the desecrations, while stressing the country’s constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and assembly.
Kristersson reiterated however Tuesday that the government was evaluating Sweden’s legal system to explore a potential change.
“It would be about widening the process for handling permits for public gatherings so that one can look at a wider security perspective,” the head of government said.
Over the weekend, Denmark also announced it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances.

  • Wille Rydman described Somalis as ‘spreading like weeds,’ encouraged banning of hijab wearers
  • PM Petteri Orpo: ‘We cannot accept this kind of language under any circumstances’
London: A Finnish minister has become embroiled in a racism row after a newspaper published leaked text messages in which he described Somalis as “spreading like weeds” and called Middle Easterners “desert monkeys.”

The messages were sent by Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman, who is a member of the right-wing Finns Party in the government coalition that took power in June.

Rydman sent the messages to his then-girlfriend Amanda Blick in 2016, when he was a 30-year-old MP.

Blick shared the material with Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat after accusing Rydman of violence and harassment during their relationship.

In the leaked texts, he repeatedly uses Islamophobic language and denigrates Middle Easterners.

In one message, he sends a song to Blick, suggesting that it be used for student parties. The lyrics refer to a Muslim who travels to Europe and rapes a woman.

Rydman also suggested banning people who wear veils in Finland, rather than a ban on the religious item itself.

In response to Helsingin Sanomat’s publication of the messages, he claimed that Blick had attempted to defame him, threatening to launch legal action.

However, his party’s leader Riikka Purra said the messages were “inappropriate.”

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said: “Even though they were private messages, we cannot accept this kind of language under any circumstances. No minister can tolerate racism in any form.”

He added that the country should send a message “to Finns and to the outside world that racism will not be tolerated in Finland.”

  • The closed-door meeting was one of the highest-level known gatherings of US and Afghan government officials in months
  • Afghan foreign ministry statement says the issue of ending banking restrictions and sanctions also came up for discussion
WASHINGTON: US officials denounced the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan — particularly for women and girls — during a meeting with Afghan Taliban representatives in Doha, the State Department said Monday.

The American delegation also expressed “deep concern” regarding the humanitarian crisis and the need to continue supporting aid organizations and UN bodies delivering assistance, a State Department statement said.

The closed-door meeting was one of the highest-level known gatherings of US and Afghan government officials in months, with the Washington team headed by Special Representative Thomas West and Kabul’s by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The US statement did not, however, identify the Afghan representatives — describing them only as “senior” and as “technocratic professionals.”

A separate Afghan foreign ministry statement issued late Monday did name Muttaqi, and said his team included finance ministry and central bank representatives.

It noted human rights were discussed, without elaborating, and said the meeting underscored discussions between the sides on ending banking restrictions and sanctions.

Women’s rights have been a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition since the Taliban swept back to power in August 2021.

The Taliban government has barred girls and women from high schools and universities, banned them from parks, funfairs and gyms, and ordered them to cover up in public.

Rina Amiri, the US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, who attended the meeting, said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that she had been urged to “directly engage the Taliban.”

“We called for the removal of restrictions on women & girls, including access to education & work; release of detainees; & end to corporal punishment, & crackdowns on media & freedom of expression,” she wrote.

The Afghan statement said Kabul “emphasized once again that to build trust, it is important to remove blacklists and release the bank reserves so Afghans can develop their economy without foreign aid.”

The State Department said it would be open to “a technical dialogue regarding economic stabilization issues soon.”

The Afghan foreign ministry said the delegation also reiterated calls to restore consular services for its nationals globally.

A handful of Afghan embassies are operating under Taliban authority — including in Pakistan, Turkiye and China — but many are occupied by diplomats associated with the previous government which is still, officially, represented at the United Nations.

The State Department statement said it acknowledged Kabul’s “continuing commitment” not to allow Afghanistan to be used as a platform for attacks on the United States and its allies, noting “a decrease in large-scale terrorist attacks against Afghan civilians.”

It also said it recognized a “significant decrease in cultivation” of poppies this growing season.

Since taking over, Taliban authorities have banned cultivation of the crop, which is used to make opium.

  • Drone attacks target Moscow and Russia’s Black Sea patrols
  • The building that was struck is known as the “IQ quarter,” which houses the ministry of economic development, the digital ministry and the ministry of industry and trade
MOSCOW: A high-rise building in Moscow’s business district that houses three Russian government ministries was struck by a drone for the second time in three days on Tuesday, in what Russia called an attempted Ukrainian “terrorist attack.”
A Ukrainian presidential adviser said Moscow should expect more drone attacks and “more war.”
The building that was struck is known as the “IQ quarter,” which houses the Ministry of economic development, the digital ministry, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Video obtained by Reuters showed a section of its glass facade, high above the ground, had been destroyed by the impact.
“At the moment, experts are assessing the damage and the state of the infrastructure for the safety of people in the building. This will take some time,” Darya Levchenko, an adviser to the economy minister, said on Telegram. She said staff were working by video conference.
Moscow has come under repeated drone attacks since early May, when two drones were fired at the roof of a building in the Kremlin complex.
While the incidents have not caused casualties or major damage, they have provoked widespread unease and sit awkwardly with the Kremlin’s narrative that Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine is proceeding according to plan.
Ukraine has drawn satisfaction from the attacks, though without directly claiming responsibility for them.
“Moscow is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.
He said Russia should expect “more unidentified drones, more collapse, more civil conflicts, more war.”
’OUT OF CONTROL’
In a statement, the Russian defense ministry said it had thwarted the “attempted terrorist attack” and downed two drones west of the Moscow city center.
It said another one was foiled by jamming equipment and went “out of control” before crashing into buildings in the Moskva-Citi business district.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said it hit the same tower that had been struck on Sunday. “The facade has been damaged on the 21st floor. Glazing was destroyed over 150 square meters,” he said.
A witness told Reuters: “We were going to see the tower where the explosion happened the day before yesterday... Suddenly there was this explosion, and we immediately ran. There were shards of glass, and then smoke rising. Then the security services starting running that way. The shards were really big.”
Vnukovo airport, one of three major airports serving the capital, briefly shut down but later resumed full operations.
After the first drone hit the business district on Sunday, tech company Yandex sent a memo to staff instructing them not to be in the office at night and urging them to “take care.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Ukrainian attacks on Moscow and other targets inside Russia were “acts of desperation” and that Russia was taking all measures possible to protect against strikes.

  • American citizen Noor Wazwaz claims Israeli and US TSA officials harassed her because of her faith and Palestinian background
  • Wazwaz, a journalist, was blocked from boarding her flight to visit West Bank relatives over laptop testing ‘positive’ for explosives
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: An Arab-Muslim woman filed a complaint Monday against El Al, the national airline of Israel, alleging she was prevented from boarding a flight on July 18, 2023, and subjected to invasive screening by officials because of her ethnic background and faith. 

Noor Wazwaz, an American citizen and journalist, said she was attempting to board the El Al plane in Newark to visit relatives in the West Bank when El Al Israeli security agents and American TSA, or Transportation Security Administration, officials put her through a special screening process that included an extensive body pat-down and removal of clothing.  

She was subsequently barred from the flight when they alleged her laptop tested positive for “explosives.” 

An official of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee called the accusation of “explosives” ludicrous, asserting the claim is often used to block Palestinian Americans from traveling to visit families and friends in the occupied territories. 

 “It is unconscionable that a US citizen would be subject to such treatment, let alone having it happen here in the US. There is no justification for the treatment she faced, and we demand an immediate investigation into all of El Al’s policies,” said Abed Ayoub, the ADC’s national president, in a statement. 

 “There is no room for airlines who create different rules and procedures for passengers of different racial, religious, and ethnic backgrounds. There is no justification of allowing Israeli security personnel to target our community members at American airports. The treatment Ms. Wazwaz faced has been historically faced by US citizens of Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim backgrounds while flying El Al and continues until today.” 

Ayoub stated that Wazwaz managed to book a different flight but was then detained for a long period by Israeli security at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv when she arrived days later. Wazwaz charged that Israeli security also deleted documents that were on her cellphone, which went through extensive security examination. 

 Although Israeli security asserted the laptop tested positive for “explosives,” Ayoub stated that they did not do any additional testing or screening and also denied Wazwaz an opportunity to challenge the claims. 

 “Among the demands made of Ms. Wazwaz (by Israeli officials) was an accounting of every contact in her phone that had a Palestinian or Israeli country code,” Ayoub stated.  

 “When Ms. Wazwaz’s ordeal finally ended and she arrived at her destination, she discovered that her bags had clearly been searched and ransacked though no note was placed indicating such a search.” 

 The ADC complaint is embarrassing for Israel which has been lobbying to win special privileges under the US’ Visa Waiver Program, which would allow Israelis to travel to the US with minimal security requirements. 

 To win support for inclusion in the visa-waiver program, Israeli officials in early July declared that US citizens, regardless of background, would be allowed to travel through Israeli ports of entry open to tourists. 

 That assertion prompted America’s Department of Homeland Security to release a statement on July 19, 2023, further strengthening support for visa-waiver approval. 

“DHS welcomes these steps by Israel toward meeting the Visa Waiver Program requirements. The United States will engage with the Government of Israel on its implementation of its new travel policies. For entry into the Visa Waiver Program, all of the Program’s mandatory requirements must be satisfied. The Department is working closely with the Government of Israel in its efforts to meet those requirements, in furtherance of our shared goal that Israel join the Visa Waiver Program.” 

 Historically, Americans of Arab heritage have been singled out by Israel for special scrutiny and physical searches before being allowed to board El Al planes in New York, and also when they arrive at Ben Gurion Airport. 

