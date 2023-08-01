You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian minister denounces burning of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark

Egyptian minister denounces burning of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark

Special Egyptian minister denounces burning of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark
Egypt’s Minister of Religious Endowments Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa. (Screengrab/Al Nahar TV)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nrdjs

Updated 10 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian minister denounces burning of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark

Egyptian minister denounces burning of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark
  • Minister of Religious Endowments Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa said: ‘What is happening in these two countries represents the utmost provocation of Muslims’ feelings’
  • He called for the nations to take swift action ‘to prevent these abuses, and amend any laws that support and encourage religious hatred and allow offense’ to all religions
Updated 10 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa, Egypt’s minister of religious endowments, on Tuesday denounced the recent spate of incidents in which copies of the Qur’an were burned in Sweden and Denmark.

He called for authorities in the countries to take swift action “to prevent these abuses, and amend any laws that support and encourage religious hatred and allow offense to the religious sanctities of all religions.”

Gomaa added: “Let everyone know that Muslims are one nation, whose people may run out of patience. What is happening in these two countries represents the utmost provocation of Muslims’ feelings.”

This most egregious of assaults calls for a decisive warning about the potential consequences, the minister said, and he was astonished by the silence about the incidents among international media institutions that claim to support the preservation of human rights and reject violence and hatred. This has damaged their credibility and exposed their double standards, he added.

He also warned of the consequences of such abusive behavior in a world that is being torn apart and cannot endure more conflicts, especially religious ones.

Insulting the Qur’an is a racist crime, Gomaa said, and Muslims “will not allow insulting our book, our religion and our noble messenger (the Prophet Muhammad), until our last breath.”

Muslims worldwide have reacted with anger and outrage to the repeated anti-Islamic activities in Western countries in recent months, including the burning of copies of the Qur’an under the pretext of freedom of opinion and expression.

The incidents in Sweden and Denmark prompted many Islamic countries to adopt strong diplomatic stances and lodge formal protests with the countries.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, for example, last week summoned the charge d’affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Cairo to convey to the envoy Egypt’s strong condemnation and complete rejection of the “unfortunate and repeated incidents.”

Topics: Egypt Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa Sweden Denmark

Related

Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Pope Francis slams decision to allow burning of Qur’an - newspaper
Middle-East
Pope Francis slams decision to allow burning of Qur’an - newspaper

Daesh attack on Syria oil convoy kills 7: monitor

Daesh attack on Syria oil convoy kills 7: monitor
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

Daesh attack on Syria oil convoy kills 7: monitor

Daesh attack on Syria oil convoy kills 7: monitor
  • The attackers used machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades
  • In March 2019, Daesh lost the last territory it had held in Syria following a military campaign backed by a US-led coalition
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Daesh group militants attacked a convoy of oil tankers guarded by the army in the Syrian desert on Tuesday, killing seven people including two civilians, a war monitor said.
“Five regime forces and two drivers have been killed in the armed attack by Daesh militants” in the east of Hama province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The attackers used machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, said the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.
In March 2019, Daesh lost the last territory it had held in Syria following a military campaign backed by a US-led coalition, but militant remnants continue to hide out in the desert and launch deadly attacks.
They have used such hideouts to ambush civilians, Kurdish-led forces, Syrian government troops and pro-Iran fighters, while also mounting attacks in neighboring Iraq.
Syria’s war broke out after President Bashar Assad’s repression of peaceful anti-government demonstrations in 2011 escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
The conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.
Last week, Daesh militants claimed responsibility for a rare bombing in Damascus that killed at least six people near the capital’s Sayyida Zeinab mausoleum, Syria’s most visited Shiite pilgrimage site.

Topics: Syria Daesh

Related

Daesh claims attack near Damascus Shiite shrine
Middle-East
Daesh claims attack near Damascus Shiite shrine
After quake, Syria’s northern coast ravaged by wildfires
Middle-East
After quake, Syria’s northern coast ravaged by wildfires

Diplomat Martina Strong appointed as next US ambassador to UAE

Diplomat Martina Strong appointed as next US ambassador to UAE
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Diplomat Martina Strong appointed as next US ambassador to UAE

Diplomat Martina Strong appointed as next US ambassador to UAE
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI:  Diplomat Martina Strong has been appointed as Washington’s next ambassador to the UAE following the confirmation of the US Senate.

Strong will fill the vacancy that had been left open since former diplomat John Rakolta Jr ended his service, which ran from 2019 until 2021.
She has served as the chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and has also held diplomatic posts in Iraq, Bulgaria and Poland.
The US Mission in the UAE used Twitter to congratulate the diplomat on her appointment. 

 

 

 

Topics: UAE US ambassador

Related

Saudi ambassador meets for condolences with head of Pakistani party attacked in Daesh bombing
Pakistan
Saudi ambassador meets for condolences with head of Pakistani party attacked in Daesh bombing
US ambassador to Sudan returns to Saudi Arabia to resume peace efforts
Saudi Arabia
US ambassador to Sudan returns to Saudi Arabia to resume peace efforts

Migrants between life and death in Tunisia-Libya desert

Migrants between life and death in Tunisia-Libya desert
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

Migrants between life and death in Tunisia-Libya desert

Migrants between life and death in Tunisia-Libya desert
  • In Ras Jedir, 350 people remained in a makeshift camp, including 65 children and 12 pregnant women
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

AL-’ASSAH, Libya: In the unbearable midday heat, a Libyan patrol near the border with Tunisia comes across a black African man collapsed on the reddish-brown desert sand.
He is barely breathing, and officers try to revive him, gently, with a few drops of water on his lips.
The man is just one among hundreds of migrants arriving daily in Libya after being abandoned in the desert borderland by Tunisian security forces, according to Libyan border guards and the migrants themselves.
By the time they reach Libya, the migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are ready to drop from exhaustion, in temperatures that have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
AFP on Sunday witnessed the border guards rescue around 100 men and women from an uninhabited zone near Sebkhat Al-Magta, a salt lake along the Libya-Tunisia border.
In the distant shimmering heat haze, six figures emerge, the latest to reach the area. They speak Arabic and say they have come from Tunisia.
Libyan border guards told AFP that, over the past two weeks, they have rescued hundreds of migrants who said they were left by Tunisian authorities in the border region near Al-Assah, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) west of Tripoli.
In early July, hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries were driven out of the Tunisian port city of Sfax as racial tensions flared following the death of a Tunisian man in a clash between locals and migrants.

Haitham Yahiya, from Sudan, said he worked for a year in Tunisia’s construction sector after reaching the country clandestinely through Niger and Algeria.
“I was at work when they caught me and brought me here, first in a police car then in a (security forces) truck. Then they left me and told me to go to Libya,” he said in Al-Assah.
At its closest point, near Sfax, Tunisia is only about 130 kilometers from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The North African country is a major gateway for migrants and asylum-seekers attempting perilous sea voyages in hopes of a better life in Europe, whose leaders have offered financial aid to help Tunisia manage the flow.
Human Rights Watch said up to 1,200 black Africans were “expelled, or forcibly transferred by Tunisian security forces” in July to the country’s desert border regions with Libya and Algeria.
In mid-July, the Tunisian Red Crescent said it had provided shelter to at least 630 migrants who had been taken after July 3 to Ras Jedir, about 40 kilometers north of Al-Assah.
A few days later, though, AFP gathered testimony from hundreds of migrants still stuck in the Ras Jedir buffer zone. They said they had been forced there by Tunisian security forces.
In Ras Jedir, 350 people remained in a makeshift camp, including 65 children and 12 pregnant women.
“Their living conditions are very problematic,” a humanitarian official told AFP, adding that “it is not sustainable in the long term, there are no toilets, no water tanks, no real shelters.”
At Al-Assah, dazed migrants continue to stagger in, some with only sandals on their feet.
In twos and threes or by the dozens, they come. Some collapse. The guards hold bottles of water over their parched mouths.
Faced with the influx, Libyans from the border guards Battalion 19 of the army, and a unit against Saharan immigration, have been patrolling daily.
“We are on the demarcation line between Libya and Tunisia and we see more and more migrants arriving every day,” said Ali Wali, Battalion 19 spokesman.
He said AFP received permission to accompany the units “to silence those (in Tunisia) who claim that we fabricated it all and brought the migrants here.”
Their patrol area covers 15 kilometers around Al-Assah. Wali said that depending on the day, they might find “150, 200, 350, sometimes as many as 400 or 500 irregular migrants.”
On this day there are 110, two of them women. There are supposed to be two others. A soldier searches for them through his binoculars.

On Thursday, a joint statement from United Nations agencies referred to the “unfolding tragedy” of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia’s border regions.
“They are stuck in the desert, facing extreme heat, and without access to shelter, food or water. There is an urgent need to provide critical, life-saving humanitarian assistance while urgent, humane solutions are found,” they said.
The UN has also singled out Libya in several reports in the past, denouncing violence against the 600,000 migrants it detains, most of them in camps.
The government of Tripoli has made it known in recent days that it rejects “resettlement” on its territory of migrants arriving from Tunisia.
The migrants, meanwhile, have crossed the border unknowingly. They walk, they said, in the direction that the Tunisian security forces told them to go — toward Libya.
As a heatwave has suffocated the Mediterranean, some like Alexander Unche Okole said they had walked for two days, without food or water.
Okole, 41, from Nigeria, said he entered Tunisia via Debdeb in Algeria, and “spent some time in Tunis but then the Tunisian police got me. They arrested me in the street and then took me down to the Sahara desert.”
He showed a mobile phone whose screen was smashed, he said, by the Tunisians.
“With the Grace of God, the Libyans rescued me” and provided food and water, Okole said.
He survived but others have not.
Wali said officers found two bodies on Saturday, a couple of days after recovering five more including a woman and her baby. They had also discovered five corpses a week earlier, he said.
“How do you expect them to survive? The heat, no water, and a march of two, three days?” Wali asked.
Humanitarian groups in Libya reached by AFP gave a death toll of at least 17 over the past three weeks.

 

Topics: migrants Tunisia Libya Sahra

Related

Nearly 400 Pakistani migrants were freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse, rights group says
World
Nearly 400 Pakistani migrants were freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse, rights group says
Migrant families suffer amid chaos at Tunisian border
Middle-East
Migrant families suffer amid chaos at Tunisian border

El-Sisi reiterates Egypt’s firm position in support of the Palestinian people

El-Sisi reiterates Egypt’s firm position in support of the Palestinian people
Updated 31 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

El-Sisi reiterates Egypt’s firm position in support of the Palestinian people

El-Sisi reiterates Egypt’s firm position in support of the Palestinian people
  • Meeting of El-Sisi and Abbas followed Sunday’s meeting of several Palestinian factions’ general secretaries in Egypt’s New Alamein City
  • El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s willingness to host the meeting of the factions to help encourage dialogue on various issues
Updated 31 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has reiterated his country’s firm position in support of the Palestinian people.

El-Sisi made the remarks during a meeting on Monday with Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, who is visiting Egypt.

The meeting of El-Sisi and Abbas followed Sunday’s meeting of several Palestinian factions’ general secretaries in Egypt’s New Alamein City.

El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s willingness to host the meeting of the factions to help encourage dialogue on various issues and to focus on the aim of restoring Palestinian national unity.

Ahmed Fahmy, spokesman for the presidency, said the meeting “focused on ways to coordinate positions and views regarding a number of issues pertinent to the Palestinian cause, particularly reviving the peace process.”

Abbas said that the meeting of the Palestinian factions was taking place amid vital developments internationally, regionally, and on the ground.

He added: “Convening the meeting represents an opportunity to discuss and exchange views on the best approaches to achieving national reconciliation.”

Abbas described the meeting as an important step to complete dialogue.

In the final communique of the meeting that he chaired, Abbas called on the factions to form a committee.

The mission of the committee would be to supervise the completion of all the issues that were discussed to end the division and achieve Palestinian national unity, he said.

Abbas added: “I call on this committee to immediately start accomplishing its mission and return to us with the agreements it reaches.”

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Palestinians Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Palestinian factions meet in Egypt to try to reconcile as violence surges in the West Bank
Middle-East
Palestinian factions meet in Egypt to try to reconcile as violence surges in the West Bank
Hamas chief in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions
Middle-East
Hamas chief in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions

All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions

All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions
Updated 31 July 2023
Reuters

All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions

All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions
  • The Supreme Court agreed to discuss on Sept. 12 petitions to strike down a bill ratified last week that limits its powers to void some decisions made by government and ministers
Updated 31 July 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The Supreme Court on Monday said all 15 judges in a historic first would take part in a hearing on arguments against a law Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition passed as part of an overhaul of the judiciary.

The Supreme Court agreed to discuss on Sept. 12 petitions to strike down a bill ratified last week that limits its powers to void some decisions made by government and ministers, setting the scene for a constitutional showdown.

A court spokesperson said the hearing would mark the first time in the country’s history an extended bench would preside.

The judicial changes pursued by Netanyahu and his government have sparked an unprecedented crisis in Israel, opening deep divides in society, bruising the economy and drawing concern from Western allies.

The divide has spread to the military, with volunteer reservists saying they will not report for duty and former top brass warning that Israel’s war-readiness could be at risk.

On Monday, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the military remained combat-ready in the face of mounting protests but that there may be damage in the long term.

Netanyahu’s coalition, which controls 64 of parliament’s 120 seats, says the judicial changes are needed to curb what it describes as overreach by a Supreme Court that it says has become too politically interventionist.

Critics say the changes would remove effective checks on the executive’s authority and could lead to abuses of power.

Among the petitioners are the Israel Bar Association as well as a political watchdog group that said the July 25 amendment “fundamentally changes the structure of Israeli parliamentary democracy and the character of government.”

Topics: Israel

Related

Demonstrators wave flags as they protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan in Tel Aviv on July 29, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Israelis protest after government pushes through key reform
Israel air force chief warns of security threat after judicial reform vote
Middle-East
Israel air force chief warns of security threat after judicial reform vote

Latest updates

Egyptian minister denounces burning of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark
Egyptian minister denounces burning of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark
Saudi health insurance set to cover 90% of population this year, says industry regulator 
Saudi health insurance set to cover 90% of population this year, says industry regulator 
Saudi FM reiterates Kingdom’s rejection of Qur’an desecrating incidents in call with Danish counterpart
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen spoke on the phone.
Ukraine says doctor killed in Russian shelling of Kherson hospital
Ukraine says doctor killed in Russian shelling of Kherson hospital
AlUla Design Award announces 10 finalists for upcoming second edition
AlUla Design Award announces 10 finalists for upcoming second edition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.