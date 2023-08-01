You are here

  • Home
  • US says formally invites new Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington

US says formally invites new Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington

US says formally invites new Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington
The United States has formally invited China's newly reappointed foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said on Tuesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/52s44

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

US says formally invites new Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington

US says formally invites new Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington
  • China reappointed veteran diplomat Wang as foreign minister last week
  • “We certainly expect that it is something that they would accept and is a trip that we expect to happen, but we have not yet scheduled a date,” Miller said
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States has formally invited China’s newly reappointed foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said on Tuesday, after Wang’s predecessor was abruptly removed from his post by Beijing.
China reappointed veteran diplomat Wang as foreign minister last week, replacing former rising star Qin Gang, who has not been seen for more than month — a mysterious absence after just seven months in the job that has raised questions about transparency.
The ministry has only said Qin was off work for unspecified health reasons.
The invitation was extended on Monday during a meeting at the State Department between US Assistant Secretary for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Yang Tao, Director General of the North American and Oceanian Affairs at China’s Foreign Ministry, Miller said in a press briefing.
“In the meeting yesterday, we extended the invitation that had previously been made to foreign minister Qin Gang and made clear that invitation did transfer over,” Miller said.
He did not say if the Chinese side had accepted the invitation but added that this was Washington’s expectation.
“We certainly expect that it is something that they would accept and is a trip that we expect to happen, but we have not yet scheduled a date,” Miller said.
China’s Washington embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked about the invitation.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Qin on June 18, on the first visit by America’s top diplomat to China in five years. The US State Department said then they held “candid, substantive, and constructive” talks, and Blinken invited Qin to Washington to continue discussions.
Qin, 57, a former aide to President Xi Jinping and envoy to the United States, took over the ministry in December but has not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.
The foreign ministry’s brief explanation that this was due to health reasons was later excised from official transcripts.
Qin’s successor, Wang, 69, was also his predecessor, holding the post from 2013-2022 as ties frayed with rival superpower the United States to a point Beijing described as an all-time low.
Blinken subsequently met Wang on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Jakarta in Qin’s absence.

Topics: US US State Department China Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Related

A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
World
A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine
World
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine

British nationals instructed to stay indoors, register whereabouts amid unrest in Niger

British nationals instructed to stay indoors, register whereabouts amid unrest in Niger
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

British nationals instructed to stay indoors, register whereabouts amid unrest in Niger

British nationals instructed to stay indoors, register whereabouts amid unrest in Niger
  • Violent protests have broken out in the African country after its elected president Mohamed Bazoum was seized and detained
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British nationals in Niger have been told to stay indoors amid unrest in the country and to register their location with the UK government, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Tuesday.

Violent protests have broken out in the African country after its elected president and Western ally, Mohamed Bazoum, was seized and detained by a military junta on Wednesday.

While France, Italy and Spain have all confirmed rescue flights for their citizens in Niger, the UK foreign office has not announced any evacuation plans for what are believed to be fewer than 100 British nationals currently in the country.

The government department said it was monitoring the situation and would keep its plans under review but has advised against all travel to Niger.

“Consular assistance and support to British people in Niger is provided in the first instance by the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos,” the FCDO website said.

The US also confirmed on Tuesday it was not evacuating its citizens from Niger for now, according to a White House statement, due to a lack of immediate danger following the presidential ousting.

The UK government announced on Sunday it would suspend long-term development assistance to Niger as a result of the coup but confirmed that it would carry on providing humanitarian aid.

Andrew Mitchell, minister for development and Africa, called for deposed President Bazoum to be “immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order.”

Topics: Niger Coup Niger UK

Related

Update Saudi cabinet rejects coup against Niger’s President Bazoum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet rejects coup against Niger’s President Bazoum
Niger will face sanctions as democracy falls apart, adding to woes for more than 25 million people
World
Niger will face sanctions as democracy falls apart, adding to woes for more than 25 million people

Ukraine says doctor killed in Russian shelling of Kherson hospital

Ukraine says doctor killed in Russian shelling of Kherson hospital
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

Ukraine says doctor killed in Russian shelling of Kherson hospital

Ukraine says doctor killed in Russian shelling of Kherson hospital
  • Photos posted by officials showed the bloodied floor of a balcony and a gaping hole in a roof with debris strewn over the floor
  • Four medical workers had been wounded in addition to a badly wounded nurse whose injuries were reported earlier
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

KHERSON, Ukraine: A doctor was killed and five medical workers were wounded in Russian shelling of a hospital in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson on Tuesday, regional officials said.
“Today at 11:10 (0810 GMT), the enemy launched another attack on the peaceful residents of our community,” military administration head Roman Mrochko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Photos posted by officials showed the bloodied floor of a balcony and a gaping hole in a roof with debris strewn over the floor.
Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said four medical workers had been wounded in addition to a badly wounded nurse whose injuries were reported earlier.
Mrochko said the young doctor had only worked in his job for a few days and that doctors were fighting for the life of the nurse. The surgery department of the facility was also damaged in the shelling, Prokudin said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the details of the reports.
Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said it had been working at the hospital supplying medical equipment and providing mental health consultations to people displaced by the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.
“We unequivocally condemn this disgraceful attack on a medical facility and extend our condolences to the family of the doctor who died,” MSF said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
In a separate incident in the northeastern village of Pershotravneve, an elderly woman was killed and a man was wounded in Russian shelling around 12 p.m. (0900 GMT), Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kherson Medical workers

Related

Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans
World
Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans
Update Swathes of Ukraine’s Kherson region under water after dam destroyed – governor
World
Swathes of Ukraine’s Kherson region under water after dam destroyed – governor

Saudi, Indian techpreneurs join hands to develop innovation ecosystem

Saudi, Indian techpreneurs join hands to develop innovation ecosystem
Updated 01 August 2023

Saudi, Indian techpreneurs join hands to develop innovation ecosystem

Saudi, Indian techpreneurs join hands to develop innovation ecosystem
  • Deals were signed during G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in Delhi
  • Saudi delegation was led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour
Updated 01 August 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi and Indian tech startups and investors who entered partnerships at the recent G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit have started working on their joint projects as they seek to develop an ecosystem of innovation in the Kingdom.

The YEA Summit took place in New Delhi in mid-July to promote young entrepreneurs from G20 countries as drivers of economic renewal and social change.

Led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour, president of the Saudi G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance, the Saudi delegation entered several partnerships with other participants, especially the host, India.

One of them was with Pravaig Dynamics, an electric vehicle equipment producer from Bengaluru — India’s main tech hub — which signed a memorandum of understanding with investment firm Saudi India Venture Studio.

The companies said in a joint statement after the signing ceremony on July 16 that their cooperation aimed to “to revolutionize the automotive industry” and “propel technological evolution in the EV, battery, and AI sectors.”

Siddhartha Bagri, CEO of Pravaig, told Arab News that the partnership presented a possibility to shape the global technology landscape.

“The MoUs is to do manufacturing across the next few years and we hope to establish first an ecosystem of brains over there,” he said.

“This MoU marks an intent for both of us to invest lots in technology, talent and move a lot of resources to Saudi Arabia make an ecosystem around it.”

He expected a roadmap for establishing an EV manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia to be ready by the year’s end and have the capacity to produce at least 1 million vehicles, catering not only to demand in the Kingdom, but also other Gulf countries, Europe and the US.

The potential Bagri saw for Indian innovators was huge in terms of developing their ideas and technologies, especially with the megaprojects such as the Kingdom’s flagship $500 billion smart city NEOM.

“It is an opportunity for the world’s minds to possibly look at a new destination especially with NEOM, the new city, to have very interesting creative outlays, where almost anything is possible,” he said.

That option applied also to women entrepreneurs as another agreement signed during the G20 YEA summit aimed to connect female-led businesses, especially startups, and help them to thrive in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Huda Al-Fardus, CEO of Riyadh-based HealthGena, signed the agreement with The Circle Work, a Gurgaon-based business accelerator to help scale startups.

“(At) the Saudi-led entrepreneur ecosystem incubator and accelerator in Riyadh that I run, we are looking to collaborate with female-led initiatives and programs and startups from India,” Al-Fardus told Arab News.

“We will help them directly, as my team is also 80 percent female, so basically we would be helping them to grow here in the Kingdom and access opportunities for the market itself, for the investment, for the talents.”

Cooperation with The Circle and the swiftness of exploring the possibilities and reaching the agreement during the New Delhi summit made her optimistic about future partnerships with India as well.

“We did everything within three days. We met them on day one, which was the first time we met, and heard of their ecosystem. Then very quickly we learned about what they do, how it aligns with the stuff that we want to see in the ecosystem, and we came up with our collaboration plan. And on the third day we signed our MoU endorsed by the entire delegation,” she said.

“I think India is a great country to collaborate with in terms of developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem at the global level.”

Nemesisa Ujjain, innovation director at The Circle, was also enthusiastic about the collaboration.

“In the Saudi delegation we found really strong women and it was a great feeling that they also want to empower women and support women entrepreneurs as much as we do. I think that is a cool synergy and we want to do this a lot more,” she told Arab News.

“We will do exchange programs where we will have delegations coming and exploring, discovering the economy, the opportunity in the market, the investment, because currently you know Saudi Arabia is becoming one of the biggest investors of technology and startups across the globe.”

Ujjain also saw the partnership as helpful in changing the startup environment in Asia, where she estimated that only 2 percent of women-led initiatives were getting funding.

“That is the statistic that we want to change,” she said. “I think if we can do something together, if we can give an extra push to this, I think that would be a great milestone to achieve.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia India G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit Prince Fahad bin Mansour

Related

Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
Saudi, Indian healthcare professionals join hands
Corporate News
Saudi, Indian healthcare professionals join hands

Lukashenko taunts Poland again over Wagner troops near border

Lukashenko taunts Poland again over Wagner troops near border
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

Lukashenko taunts Poland again over Wagner troops near border

Lukashenko taunts Poland again over Wagner troops near border
  • State news agency Belta quoted Lukashenko on Tuesday as saying that the Poles "should pray that we're holding onto (the Wagner fighters) and providing for them”
  • On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said a group of 100 Wagner fighters had moved closer to the Belarusian city of Grodno near the Polish border
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

WARSAW: Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday taunted Poland over the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries near the NATO country's border, saying Warsaw should thank him for keeping them in check.
An unspecified number of the Wagner fighters who staged a brief mutiny in Russia in June have since moved to Belarus and have begun training Lukashenko's army, prompting Poland to start moving more than 1,000 of its own troops closer to the border.
Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, joked at a meeting with him last month that some of the fighters were keen to press into Poland and "go on a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow".
State news agency Belta quoted him on Tuesday as saying that the Poles "should pray that we're holding onto (the Wagner fighters) and providing for them. Otherwise, without us, they would have seeped through and smashed up Rzeszow and Warsaw in no small way. So they shouldn't reproach me, they should say thank you."
Rzeszow is a city in southeast Poland near the Ukrainian border.
On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said a group of 100 Wagner fighters had moved closer to the Belarusian city of Grodno near the Polish border, describing the situation as "increasingly dangerous".
Lukashenko, in his latest comments, appeared at first to deny that, then immediately to row back on the denial.
"Suddenly, I hear recently, Poland went berserk that allegedly some detachment is coming here, as many as 100 people," he said.
"No Wagner detachments of 100 people moved here. And if they did, then only to transfer their military experience to (Belarusian) brigades concentrated in Brest and Grodno."
Lukashenko has helped Putin in the Ukraine war by letting him launch it in part from Belarusian territory and allowing the use of his bases to train Russian troops.
He has not committed his own troops to the war but has said they will benefit from training by Wagner, which took part in some of the fiercest battles of the conflict.
"I have to teach my military, because an army that does not fight is half an army," he said. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict belarus Alexander Lukashenko Poland

Related

Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
World
Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’
World
Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger
  • The decision comes after France said it would evacuate its own citizens and those of other European Union countries
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

MADRID: The Spanish government is preparing to evacuate more than 70 Spaniards in Niger by air after the military seized power in West African country, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
A foreign ministry spokesperson declined to provide further details about the operation, such as whether Spain would send its own aircraft, citing security concerns.
The decision comes after France said it would evacuate its own citizens and those of other European Union countries after Niger closed its airspace and canceled all commercial flights. Italy also said on Tuesday it would send a special flight to repatriate its nationals from the capital Niamey.
The Spanish foreign ministry said embassy staff in Niamey have contacted Spanish residents and visitors there to coordinate the operation.

Topics: Niger Spain France

Related

Nigerian leader has announced economic measures to ease hardship as labor unions threaten protests
World
Nigerian leader has announced economic measures to ease hardship as labor unions threaten protests
Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup
World
Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup

Latest updates

US says formally invites new Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington
US says formally invites new Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington
Illegal betting invades cafes in Lebanon, targeting young people, leading to reported suicides and clashes
Illegal betting invades cafes in Lebanon, targeting young people, leading to reported suicides and clashes
Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich
Pakistan hosts summit to attract foreign investors for development of mining sector
Pakistan hosts summit to attract foreign investors for development of mining sector
EU ready to cooperate with OIC on desecration of Qur’an
EU ready to cooperate with OIC on desecration of Qur’an

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.