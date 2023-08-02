You are here

  • Home
  • The Family Office offers private equity funds starting from $50.000

The Family Office offers private equity funds starting from $50.000

The Family Office offers private equity funds starting from $50.000
Short Url

https://arab.news/jgb22

Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

The Family Office offers private equity funds starting from $50.000

The Family Office offers private equity funds starting from $50.000
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

The Family Office, a leading wealth management company in the GCC, has expanded its investment solutions to include thematic private equity funds, accessible to professional investors starting from $50,000. As part of its strategy to digitize and democratize investments, multiple funds will be launched, each tackling a promising theme in private equity, allowing investors to diversify their portfolios and optimize their return.

The newly launched funds offer quick and convenient private investment solutions at the touch of a button with lower minimum investment amounts. Funds are constructed alongside major international asset managers and undergo thorough vetting to minimize risk and optimize returns.

Commenting on the launch of the fund, Founder and CEO of The Family Office Abdulmohsin Al-Omran said: “Our new private equity funds are continuation of our commitment to preserving and growing wealth in the GCC region. We made investing in these funds quite easy, at the touch of a button using The Family Office Digital Platform.”

Investors have three investment options: 

1.Select individual opportunities and funds to invest in.

2.Invest in one of four investment programs built to meet the needs of different investors.

3.Seek the guidance of financial advisers to build a tailored diversified portfolio.

In May 2022, The Family Office launched its digital wealth management platform, which allows investors to create financial plans, assess their risk appetite, access international and exclusive private market opportunities in partnership with world-class asset managers, receive an asset allocation proposal and build and simulate their portfolio for 10 years, all within 10 minutes. This new platform is a natural extension of the digital transformation journey which the company started in 2020 with the launch of its client application.

Learn more about The Family Office new Private Equity Funds here.

Alinma Pay and Huawei Mobile Services: Revolutionizing the digital payment landscape in Saudi Arabia

Alinma Pay and Huawei Mobile Services: Revolutionizing the digital payment landscape in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

Alinma Pay and Huawei Mobile Services: Revolutionizing the digital payment landscape in Saudi Arabia

Alinma Pay and Huawei Mobile Services: Revolutionizing the digital payment landscape in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

In December 2019, Alinma Pay, a leading digital payment app in Saudi Arabia, embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration with Huawei Mobile Services to bring secure and convenient digital transactions to Huawei users in the Kingdom. This partnership marked a significant milestone for Alinma Pay, as it became one of the earliest Saudi partner apps to be released on Huawei AppGallery, the official app distribution platform for Huawei devices. Through this collaboration, Alinma Pay aimed to revolutionize the digital payment landscape and provide a seamless experience for users. 

In the video, Turki Almukirin, chief business officer at Alinma Pay, explains the benefits and advantages that their partnership with Huawei AppGallery has brought to their business.

A journey of collaboration and brand enhancement:

Alinma Pay and HMS worked hand in hand to promote their brands and enhance the customer experience. The collaboration kicked off with the release of Alinma Pay on Huawei AppGallery in December 2019, allowing Huawei users in Saudi Arabia to access the app and conduct secure digital transactions with ease.

To celebrate this partnership, Alinma Pay and HMS organized joint campaigns and activities that captivated the audience. Exciting competitions were held during special occasions like Ramadan and the Saudi National Day, offering Alinma Pay users the opportunity to win attractive Huawei devices. These campaigns not only created buzz and excitement but also strengthened the partnership and increased brand awareness for both Alinma Pay and HMS.

Paving the way with Petal Ads:

In Q4 2020, Alinma Pay took another significant step forward by leveraging Petal Ads, Huawei’s advertising platform. This strategic partnership enabled Alinma Pay to include Petal Ads as a key partner in their media buying plans. Alinma Pay experienced a remarkable growth in user acquisition, thanks to the successful utilization of Petal Ads as a promotional tool. The strategic implementation of Petal Ads enabled Alinma Pay to reach a wider audience, resulting in an exponential surge in user engagement. This collaboration opened doors for greater visibility and brand exposure, fostering stronger ties between Alinma Pay and HMS.

Transforming the digital payment landscape: 

The collaboration also had a profound impact on the digital payment landscape in Saudi Arabia. Through the availability of Alinma Pay on AppGallery, Huawei users gained access to a secure and convenient digital payment solution. This not only simplified their transactions but also instilled confidence in the reliability and security of digital payments.

Moreover, the joint campaigns and activities conducted by Alinma Pay and Huawei played a pivotal role in promoting the adoption of digital payments in the country. By creating awareness and showcasing the benefits of digital transactions, they accelerated the shift toward a cashless society, improving the overall customer experience and driving the digital payment revolution in Saudi Arabia.

Looking ahead: 

While specific details regarding future collaboration plans between Alinma Pay and HMS have not been publicly announced, the success of their partnership and the potential for continued growth in the digital payment landscape lay a strong foundation for further endeavors.

Both Alinma Pay and Huawei are committed to exploring new opportunities for collaboration. This may involve the joint development of innovative features, expansion into new markets, and the execution of more impactful marketing campaigns. The dynamic partnership between these industry leaders promises to shape the future of digital payments, empowering individuals and businesses with seamless, secure and convenient transaction experiences.

The collaboration between Alinma Pay and HMS has brought about significant advancements in the digital payment landscape in Saudi Arabia. By joining forces, these companies have revolutionized the way people transact, ensuring secure and convenient digital payments for Huawei users. Through their joint campaigns and activities, they have played a vital role in promoting the adoption of digital payments and enhancing the overall customer experience. As the partnership continues to evolve, one can expect more exciting developments that will further transform the digital payment landscape.

Bupa supports innovators to tackle climate crisis

Bupa supports innovators to tackle climate crisis
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Bupa supports innovators to tackle climate crisis

Bupa supports innovators to tackle climate crisis
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, a leading healthcare service provider in Saudi Arabia, integrates sustainability practices into all its operations to reduce energy consumption and environmental pollution.

The company has taken up several initiatives to save water and electricity consumption, such as replacing conventional lighting with LED lights in its offices, installing water aerators at sales branches, timers in air conditioners, and lighting panels in all its buildings. 

With these steps, the company aims to bring about a transformation in healthcare and make a positive impact on society in line with the sustainability goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Bupa Arabia’s efforts are also in line with Bupa Global’s commitment to sustainability.

In the company’s recent Bupa Eco-Disruptive Live event, Bupa Global selected 18 sustainability-focused startups from around the world, which received financial support and marketing expertise to develop pioneering solutions and products that address climate change in new and innovative ways.

Held in London recently, the event attracted more than 400 attendees, with 20 experts speaking on the importance of startups leading sustainable innovation.

Bupa Global CEO Iñaki Ereño expressed the company’s commitment to supporting sustainability startups in order to “explore new solutions to our most significant environmental challenges.”

He said: “As a major healthcare service provider to millions of people globally, Bupa understands the relationship between the environment and human health, and our sustainability strategy prioritizes both human health and the environment.”

Ereño expressed hope for other companies to join in supporting the next generation of sustainability pioneers and startups to accelerate innovation, take necessary actions to confront climate change, and reduce its impact on human health, especially during the current challenging economic situation that sustainability startups are facing in seeking support.

Chosen from more than 1,000 applicants from around the world, the 18 startups were picked based on the positive impact of their work on health and the environment.

The qualifying finalists were awarded 25,000 pounds ($32,136) each to develop a sustainable product applicable to Bupa’s operations, and the winning startup will receive 200,000 pounds annually to advance its idea.

Bupa Eco-Disruptive Live is a crucial step toward promoting a sustainable environment by supporting startups to develop more efficient healthcare technologies, which address climate change, preserve the environment and provide health benefits.

The program aims to partner with startups and integrate their solutions into Bupa’s products and services, driving innovation and sustainability in healthcare. The initiative was launched in 2021 as part of the company’s sustainability strategy.

During the event, Bupa Global showcased the latest eco-friendly and sustainable innovations from the participating startups, including “Clearbot,” an electric, self-driving and sustainable robot boat system that helps maintain and improve the physical health of the ocean and waterways we rely on, and “Upcycled Medica,” a process that manufactures medical garments from recycled polyethylene terephthalate waste collected from the oceans.

The event included a wide range of discussions drawing more than 20 speakers, including sustainability impact investor and TV personality Deborah Meaden, futurist Shivvy Jervis, and 2022 Earthshot Prize winner and co-founder of NotPla Pierre Paslier.

Saudi Fund for Development breaks ground for Sarajevo library

Saudi Fund for Development breaks ground for Sarajevo library
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Fund for Development breaks ground for Sarajevo library

Saudi Fund for Development breaks ground for Sarajevo library
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

The Saudi Fund for Development Board of Directors Chairman Ahmed Al-Khateeb laid the foundation stone on Monday, to kick off the construction and equipping of the new library in the University of Sarajevo, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konaković. This project is being funded through a generous $22 million grant provided by Saudi Arabia, through SFD.

Furthermore, attending the groundbreaking ceremony was Prime Minister of Sarajevo Canton Nihad Uk, Saudi Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Osama bin Dakhil Al-Ahmadi, Rector of the University of Sarajevo Prof. Dr. Rifat Škrijelj, Deputy CEO of SFD Faisal Al-Kahtani, and other officials.

The new library will act as a central hub to connect the university’s 28 sub-libraries, and will contribute toward enhancing its educational and research capabilities. With a total area of 13,590 square meters, it will be equipped with the latest technology and digital learning tools, helping to future-proof the university, and allowing it to better meet the needs of its students. In total, more than 22,000 male and female students will benefit from the new library, alongside 1,618 staff and faculty members, and 10,000 external beneficiaries.

Additionally, the library will play a key role in supporting the advancement of the university’s research and innovation capabilities, while helping to build the research skills of students and graduates. It will also contribute toward realizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 4, quality education, and SDG 10, reduced inequalities.

Al-Khateeb said that the project is a testament to the collaborative relationship between the two countries. “This project reflects the strong and lasting developmental ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which began three decades ago. We are confident that the new library will help meet the needs of both male and female students at the University of Sarajevo, and the surrounding community.” 

Minister Konaković said: “Thanks to a generous grant from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through SFD, this project has become the largest post-war investment in the infrastructure of our university. It will enrich our academic community, while reflecting the strong ties and mutual respect between our two nations.” 

This library will serve as a symbol of our joint efforts to promote education and advance knowledge, and as a place where generations of students and researchers can gather to contribute to the development of our society, country and wider region.”

Prime Minister Uk said: “The building for which we are laying the foundation stone today is significant because it will also be the most visible bridge of friendship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for this investment. The library is a symbol of knowledge, cultural upliftment, communication, and I believe that our cooperation and friendship will develop precisely in these directions in the future.”

Aldar expands educational portfolio across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bahrain

Aldar expands educational portfolio across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bahrain
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Aldar expands educational portfolio across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bahrain

Aldar expands educational portfolio across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bahrain
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Aldar Properties has bolstered its investment in its education business, with more than 350 million dirhams ($95.2 million) added to the initial 1-billion-dirham commitment announced in 2022. The capital deployed marks Aldar Education’s expansion into Dubai and Bahrain, as well as a new acquisition in Abu Dhabi.

Aldar Education’s expansion plan includes the establishment of Cranleigh Bahrain, which will be the first branded premium school in Bahrain to offer a British International Curriculum, when it opens in 2024. Cranleigh Bahrain will be a co-educational school for students ranging from pre-prep to Year 13. This represents a significant milestone for Aldar Education as it expands its reach beyond the UAE and brings its renowned high-quality education standards to Bahrain.

The increased investment also includes the acquisition of Kent College Dubai and Virginia International Private School in Abu Dhabi, two well-established education institutions in the UAE. The acquisition of Kent College Dubai represents Aldar Education’s first entry into Dubai, while the acquisition of Virginia International Private School expands the company’s presence, reach and offering in Abu Dhabi’s education sector.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, chief executive at Aldar Investment, said: “This investment not only demonstrates our commitment to transformational growth but also our ability to successfully deliver on building scale and enhancing asset and geographical diversification across our platform. We made our first entry to Dubai earlier this year, which was a milestone moment for us, and this investment represents another significant step forward as we continue to forge ahead with our expansion plans in the region. Through building on our established and growing foothold in the education sector, we aim to ensure that more families can benefit from the quality, innovative education we offer in our schools.”

Sahar Cooper, chief executive of Aldar Education, said: “Our vision at Aldar Education is to be more than just a leading education provider. We aim to create a vibrant and dynamic environment where every student flourishes and develops a lifelong passion for learning.”

Through this expansion, we are enhancing our ability to have a positive impact on students across the UAE and the wider region, providing them with the optimal environment and relevant tools to unlock their full potential and nurture their talents. As we continue to scale our platform, we look forward to bringing our best-in-class education platform to more families across the region.”

The Family Office unveils ‘Fintech Lab’ offering unmatched digital investment experience

The Family Office unveils ‘Fintech Lab’ offering unmatched digital investment experience
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

The Family Office unveils ‘Fintech Lab’ offering unmatched digital investment experience

The Family Office unveils ‘Fintech Lab’ offering unmatched digital investment experience
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

The Family Office, a leading wealth manager in the GCC, has announced the launch of its new “fintech lab” at its Bahrain headquarters, further solidifying the company’s commitment to delivering unmatched digital investment products and experiences for its clients.

Driven by an unwavering pursuit of innovation, The Family Office has consistently pushed the limits of excellence in wealth management. The launch of the Fintech Lab represents a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to provide investors with cutting-edge solutions and elevate their overall financial journey.

“With the rapid advancements in technology and the evolving needs of investors, The Family Office recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of digital transformation,” said Abdulmohsin Al-Omran, Founder and CEO of The Family Office.

“The Fintech Lab serves as a dedicated space where experts, visionaries, and emerging talents collaborate to conceptualize, develop and implement groundbreaking fintech solutions. By fostering a culture of experimentation, creativity and continuous learning, the Fintech Lab will drive the creation of innovative digital products that empower investors to make informed financial decisions with ease and convenience. Through a combination of advanced technologies, data-driven insights, and user-centric design, The Family Office aims to revolutionize the way wealth management services are delivered.”

“We are pleased to unveil our Fintech Lab as a testament to our unwavering dedication to our clients,” continues Abdulmohsin Al-Omran. By embracing the possibilities offered by fintech, we are poised to redefine the digital landscape of wealth management and provide our clients with unparalleled experiences that cater to their unique needs.”

The Fintech Lab will also constitute a hub for collaboration with industry-leading experts, fintech startups and academic institutions. This collaborative approach will enable The Family Office to leverage diverse perspectives and harness the full potential of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning.

With its new Fintech Lab, The Family Office is set to unveil groundbreaking digital products and services, reaffirming its position as a trusted partner in wealth management and driving industry innovation.

Learn more about The Family Office and its latest products and services here.

Latest updates

Dose of ‘Double Swaby’ has Jamaica on cusp of Women’s World Cup history against Brazil
Dose of ‘Double Swaby’ has Jamaica on cusp of Women’s World Cup history against Brazil
How Niger’s military coup threatens efforts to root out extremist groups from Africa’s Sahel
How Niger’s military coup threatens efforts to root out extremist groups from Africa’s Sahel
India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1
India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1
Tunisian president names Ahmed Hachani as prime minister, replacing Bouden
Tunisian president names Ahmed Hachani as prime minister, replacing Bouden
Saudi Arabia highlights Arab efforts to enhance UN’s Integrated Geospatial Information Framework
Saudi Arabia highlights Arab efforts to enhance UN’s Integrated Geospatial Information Framework

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.