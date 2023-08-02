The Family Office offers private equity funds starting from $50.000

The Family Office, a leading wealth management company in the GCC, has expanded its investment solutions to include thematic private equity funds, accessible to professional investors starting from $50,000. As part of its strategy to digitize and democratize investments, multiple funds will be launched, each tackling a promising theme in private equity, allowing investors to diversify their portfolios and optimize their return.
The newly launched funds offer quick and convenient private investment solutions at the touch of a button with lower minimum investment amounts. Funds are constructed alongside major international asset managers and undergo thorough vetting to minimize risk and optimize returns.
Commenting on the launch of the fund, Founder and CEO of The Family Office Abdulmohsin Al-Omran said: “Our new private equity funds are continuation of our commitment to preserving and growing wealth in the GCC region. We made investing in these funds quite easy, at the touch of a button using The Family Office Digital Platform.”
Investors have three investment options:
1.Select individual opportunities and funds to invest in.
2.Invest in one of four investment programs built to meet the needs of different investors.
3.Seek the guidance of financial advisers to build a tailored diversified portfolio.
In May 2022, The Family Office launched its digital wealth management platform, which allows investors to create financial plans, assess their risk appetite, access international and exclusive private market opportunities in partnership with world-class asset managers, receive an asset allocation proposal and build and simulate their portfolio for 10 years, all within 10 minutes. This new platform is a natural extension of the digital transformation journey which the company started in 2020 with the launch of its client application.
Learn more about The Family Office new Private Equity Funds here.