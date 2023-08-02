King Salman Neighborhood Project competition seeks applicants

The Riyadh Region Municipality has announced the commencement of the qualification applications for interested parties seeking to participate in the competition for the King Salman Neighborhood Development Project. The project is situated in the heart of the capital and covers an area of 6.6 square kilometers, adjacent to King Salman Park and within the premises of King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project.

The Riyadh Region Municipality said that all applications entering the competition will undergo study, analysis, and verification according to standards that prioritize quality and efficiency. The project scope includes the development of main and sub-road networks and redesigning them to accommodate traffic improvements, defining parking spaces, rehabilitating pedestrian pathways and sidewalks, and separating them from vehicular movement. Additionally, the project will provide paths for visually impaired individuals and designated lanes for bicycles, along with enhancing facades of 18 buildings and developing all parks within the neighborhood.

Earlier this year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the renaming of two Riyadh neighborhoods — “Al-Waha” and “Salah Al-Din” — as the King Salman Neighborhood. The renaming of the neighborhoods was made to honor King Salman’s five decade-long provincial leadership of Riyadh.

This project comes within the developmental and environmental efforts of the crown prince in a push to upgrade the city of Riyadh and place it on the world map as one of the most important economic and tourism capitals in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.

The King Salman Neighborhood Development Project aims to elevate the urban environment and make it interactive, strengthening social relationships among residents, and promoting the concept of humanity. It also aims to raise the quality of essential services and enhance comprehensive sustainability.

The project will consider facilitating the movement and transportation of residents while becoming a multi-activity environmental, recreational, and economic center aligned with the strategic goals of the Riyadh Region Municipality and the programs of Vision 2030.

The deadline for submitting the qualification applications started on July 30 and will continue until Aug. 20, through the “Kafu” platform.