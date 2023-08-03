You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
1 / 3
Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad have qualified to the quarterfinals of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs 2023, alongside Qatar’s Al-Sadd and Iraq’s Al-Shorta on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
2 / 3
Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad have qualified to the quarterfinals of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs 2023, alongside Qatar’s Al-Sadd and Iraq’s Al-Shorta on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
3 / 3
Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad have qualified to the quarterfinals of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs 2023, alongside Qatar’s Al-Sadd and Iraq’s Al-Shorta on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nhr29

Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
  • Al-Ittihad defeated Iraq’s Al-Shorta 2-1 to top Group A with a maximum 9 points, while Al-Hilal defeated Al-Wydad of Morocco 2-1 to claim second place in Group B with 4 points
  • Al-Sadd beat Lybya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli 1-0 to top Group B with 7 points, and despite their defeat, Al-Shorta took the runner-up spot in Group A with 4 points
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi football clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the King Salman Club Cup, alongside Al-Sadd of Qatar and Iraqi side Al-Shorta.

In Group B, Paolo Ottavio scored for Al-Sadd in their 1-0 victory over Lybya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli. The Qataris topped the group with 7 points.

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Wydad of Morocco 2-1 to claim second place with 4 points. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves scored Al-Hilal’s brace, while Saif Al-Din Bohra netted for Al-Wydad.

In Group A, the game between Tunisian sides Esperance and Sfaxien ended goalless, while Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Shorta, 2-1. Ahmed Bamasoud and Karim Benzema were the scorers for the Saudis, while Boubaker Abdel Majeed grabbed the Iraqi side’s goal.

The results meant that Al-Ittihad topped the group with a maximum 9 points, followed by Al-Shorta on 4.

The group stage of the competition, which is also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, will conclude on Thursday.

In Group C, two Saudi clubs will be in action: Al-Nassr face Egyptian side Al-Zamalek in Taif, while Al-Shabab take on Al-Ittihad Monastir of Tunisia, in Al-Baha. Kick-off time for both games is 6 p.m. KSA time. Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab currently top the group with 4 points each, followed by Al-Zamalek on 3, while Al-Ittihad Monastir are out of the running.

In Group D, Shabab Belouizdad of Algeria will play Al-Kuwait in Khamis Mushait, while Emirati side Al-Wahda take on Morocco’s Al-Raja in Abha. Kick-off time for both games is 4 p.m. KSA time. Al-Wahda and Al-Raja top the group table with the maximum 6 points each after two games and have already qualified.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup Al-Hilal Al-ittihad King Salman Club Cup

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo grabs historic goal as Al-Nassr defeat Tunisia’s Union Monastirienne in King Salman Club Cup
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo grabs historic goal as Al-Nassr defeat Tunisia’s Union Monastirienne in King Salman Club Cup
Update Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals
Saudi Sport
Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals

Regional tournaments ‘key to growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia’

Regional tournaments ‘key to growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia’
Updated 02 August 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

Regional tournaments ‘key to growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia’

Regional tournaments ‘key to growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia’
  • The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation said it has identified the best players at such events and is providing them with training and coaching
  • The federation has also struck partnerships with a number of key international figures and organizations
Updated 02 August 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation’s board of directors held its sixth meeting recently in Riyadh, under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Mishal, during which members discussed important topics including events and tournaments, the organization’s accomplishments, its financial and human resources policies, committee reports, investment opportunities, and key development areas.

The board said the federation has taken significant strides recently in its efforts to develop cricket, which has had an obvious effect on the sport not only in the Kingdom but globally, helping to put the country on the cricketing map and attract more Saudi fans and players.

According to the federation, one of its key initiatives has been the hosting of several regional cricket tournaments across the country, hard-ball and soft-ball games, which have been instrumental in attracting talented players from all parts of the Kingdom. The tournaments provide opportunities for local fans to watch games together, it said, and the matches were often well-attended by passionate fans who created a vibrant atmosphere.

The federation said it had identified the most promising players among those that participated in the tournaments and provided them with additional training and coaching. This has resulted in the development of a pool of talented cricketers, many of whom have gone on to represent Saudi Arabia at international competitions. The Saudi national cricket team’s victory this year at the inaugural ACC Men’s Challenger Cup in Bangkok is a testament to the effectiveness of the initiative, the board added.

The federation said it is also building relationships and partnerships with key international cricketing figures and organizations, including star players such as Pakistan’s Wasim Akram and South Africa’s Kevin Pietersen, as well as Nadeem Omar, the team owner of Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators. It added that it continues to seek out partners who can add value to Saudi cricket.

Closer to home, the federation has formed a partnership with NEOM, the smart city development in northwestern Saudi Arabia, which has announced its first cricket program in partnership with Indian Premier League giants Rajasthan Royals and their owner, Manoj Badale.

The aim of the program is to promote and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle among the workforce in NEOM, which is forecast to reach 60,000 people by the end of this year. It will do this by developing cricket facilities and offering training and coaching to the local population, with the ultimate goal of developing a local pool of talent that can one day represent Saudi Arabia in international tournaments.

The federation said the work it is doing to develop cricket in Saudi Arabia has had significant benefits to the wider community, including increased activity levels and community involvement, as well as giving people a chance to enjoy the game together and support regional teams.

The Kingdom is now represented in the global cricketing arena in several ways, the federation said. In February last year, for example, the Saudi Tourism Authority announced a collaboration with the Indian Premier League, the world’s most lucrative franchise-based cricket league, with a brand value of more than $6 billion.

This following Aramco’s partnership with the International Cricket Council, the sport’s global governing body, which includes a sponsorship agreement that runs until the end of this year.

Agreements such as these demonstrate the significant role of cricket in the country and how seriously it is viewed by authorities, the federation said.

Cricket is considered one of the most lucrative sports in the world, and Saudi authorities recognize its potential and are working with the federation to develop it.

The Kingdom made headlines around the world in April, for example, when the federation teased the possibility of a franchise-based Saudi cricket league, which the Guardian described as “(potentially) the world’s most lucrative Twenty20 tournament.”

A T20 league would likely provide a significant boost to the Kingdom’s economy, generating revenue through ticket sales, sponsorship deals, broadcasting rights, and increased tourism. The strategic location of the country could also help attract international players and fans to the league. Positioned between Europe and Asia, Saudi Arabia offers easy access for the peoples of both continents.

Whatever the future might hold, there appears little doubt that Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming a major stakeholder in the cricketing world.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Prince Saud bin Mishal NEOM

Related

Analysis How the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation could have a major impact on the global game
How the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation could have a major impact on the global game
CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga video
Sport
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation targets grassroots to change perception of the sport across the Kingdom, says CEO

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho
Updated 01 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho
  • Nuno Espirito Santo: We are studying the possibility of Romarinho obtaining Saudi nationality, to be a local player
  • Santo’s request was made public during the pre-match press conference in Taif on Tuesday ahead of Al-Ittihad’s match against the Police Sports Club from Iraq tomorrow night
Updated 01 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad’s coach Nuno Espirito Santo has urged the authorities to allow his club’s Brazilian striker Romario Ricardo da Silva — commonly known as Romarinho — Saudi citizenship so that he can play international football for the Kingdom after spending five years in the country.

His request was made public during Santo’s pre-match press conference in Taif on Tuesday ahead of Al-Ittihad’s match against the Police Sports Club from Iraq tomorrow night.

He said: “We are studying the possibility of Romarinho obtaining Saudi nationality, to be a local player. He has spent a long time in Saudi Arabia and I hope he will obtain a Saudi passport. We are trying to move forward in this regard, and the matter will also benefit the Saudi national team itself.

“There are teams that follow this approach in Europe, and Qatar as well. We will see first if the regulations allow this matter, and I hope that we will succeed in keeping all foreign players.”

Speaking about tomorrow’s match, Santo added: “It will be a difficult match against a strong and organized defensive opponent.

“The Iraqi team has competent players in the back line, and they are good on the counterattack.

“We have observed the opponent and analyzed them well. We will compete strongly to continue developing as a team.”

Fabinho moved from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal this week, and Santo said: “Fabinho has become an official player for us, but he will not be able to participate in this tournament.

“He will be with us in training normally to start integrating with the group, to get to know the rhythm of work here, and to get to know his new teammates before the start of the new season. I think we have a great player.”

Regarding the availability of previously injured N’Golo Kante, Santo added: “(He) is currently in a better condition, and we will try to assess his condition in training today, to look at the possibility of him participating in the match.

“We will also meet the medical staff to find out his position regarding the Police meeting specifically, but it is almost certain that he will be available for the quarter-finals.”

Topics: Al-ittihad Romario Ricardo da Silva Nuno Espírito Santo Police Sports Club

Related

Romarinho, Faisal Fajir voted Roshn Saudi Pro League players of the week: Sofascore
Sport
Romarinho, Faisal Fajir voted Roshn Saudi Pro League players of the week: Sofascore
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho signs with Saudi club Al-Ittihad
Sport
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho signs with Saudi club Al-Ittihad

Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich
  • Al-Nassr have also signed this summer Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

RIYADH: Saudi side Al-Nassr announced the signing of Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane on Tuesday.
The Senegalese international is the latest high profile player to join the Saudi Pro League and will link up with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
Both clubs announced the transfer involving the former Liverpool star which German media estimated at around €30 million ($32.9 million) with an annual salary for Mane of €40 million plus €10 million in results-based bonuses.
Mane, 31, joins the club that pulled off the first coup of a raft of signings by Saudi clubs with the capture of Ronaldo.
Mane won the Champions League and Premier League in six seasons with Liverpool and was a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s devastating front three with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.
In 2022, when he won the African Player of the Year, he joined Bayern.
After a strong start to the season it soon become clear that Mane was not clicking in Bavaria.
In a Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen in November, Mane suffered an injury to his fibula and his season was put on hold.
The injury forced him to miss the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year in a crushing blow to Senegal’s chances.
While Mane returned to the Bayern team in 2023, his problems were underlined when he became involved in a physical altercation with teammate Leroy Sane following a Champions League defeat to Manchester City.
Bayern reportedly fined Mane around €350,000 and gave him a one-match suspension for his part in the incident.
He ended the season with an underwhelming 12 goals in 38 games across all competitions.
He has quit Bayern with two years left on his contract.
On the international stage, Mane helped Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2022.
Apart from Ronaldo, Al-Nassr have also signed this summer Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Sadio Mane Al-Nassr Bayern Munich

Related

Mane’s Bayern departure sad but for the best — Tuchel
Football
Mane’s Bayern departure sad but for the best — Tuchel
Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly
Football
Bayern shrug off Mane absence to win Japan friendly

International committee discusses Kingdom’s preparations for 2024 World Fencing Championship

International committee discusses Kingdom’s preparations for 2024 World Fencing Championship
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

International committee discusses Kingdom’s preparations for 2024 World Fencing Championship

International committee discusses Kingdom’s preparations for 2024 World Fencing Championship
  • The meeting was held on the sidelines of the World Fencing Championship, which concluded in Milan on Monday.
  • The 2024 World Fencing Championship for juniors and youth will be held in April
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

RIAYDH: Saudi Arabia’s preparations to host the 2024 World Fencing Championship were discussed by Board Chairman of the Saudi Fencing Federation Ahmed Al-Sabban and Chairman of the Technical Committee of the International Fencing Federation Ziad Ferjani on Tuesday.
The meeting was held in the presence of Abdullah Al-Sunaid, SFF’s executive director, according to a media statement, on the sidelines of the World Fencing Championship (General), which concluded in Milan on Monday.
During the meeting, Saudi Arabia’s preparations to host the 2024 World Fencing Championship for juniors and youth, to be held in April 2024, were discussed and all technical details related to the tournament were reviewed.
The meeting discussed setting dates for the IFF delegation’s visits to the Kingdom to inspect the facilities where the competitions will be held. It also discussed the visit to the accommodation for delegations, referees and training, and to check equipment for the championship, in addition to inspecting the headquarters of the international camp that will take place before the competition.
More than 1,500 male and female players will be representing upwards of 100 countries participating in the global event. Meanwhile, more than 400 people will represent the administrative and technical staff, referees and the rest of the working committees.
The announcement that Saudi Arabia had won the bid to host the 2024 World Fencing Championship was made in April in Bulgaria. The decision was taken at last November’s IFF general assembly.

Topics: 2024 World Fencing Championship Saudi Fencing Federation International Fencing Federation

Related

Young Saudi fencers secure medals at U-20 fencing championship
Sport
Young Saudi fencers secure medals at U-20 fencing championship
Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth
Sport
Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth

Saudi youth handball team starts World Championship campaign against Germany

Saudi youth handball team starts its campaign at the IHF Men’s Youth World Championship in Croatia. (Supplied)
Saudi youth handball team starts its campaign at the IHF Men’s Youth World Championship in Croatia. (Supplied)
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi youth handball team starts World Championship campaign against Germany

Saudi youth handball team starts its campaign at the IHF Men’s Youth World Championship in Croatia. (Supplied)
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: The Saudi youth handball team is starting its campaign at the IHF Men’s Youth World Championship in Croatia on Aug. 2, facing off against Germany at 2 p.m. Saudi time.

The match is being held at the Marino Cvetkovic Sports Hall in Opatija.

The Saudi team is in group G, which also includes Germany, Argentina and the US. The side’s second match is against Argentina on Aug. 3 in the same hall at 4 p.m., while the third, against the US, will take place on Aug. 5 at 2 p.m.

Fadel Al-Nemer, chairman of the board of directors at the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation, has led the Saudi delegation since its departure from Slovenia after a training program. The delegation arrived in Croatia on Tuesday morning.

This will be the second international participation for the Saudi team in the IHF Men’s Youth World Championship after the side competed in Macedonia in 2019.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Handball Federation IHF Men’s Youth World Championship Croatia

Related

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener
Sport
Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener
Saudi national handball team set for opening game in World Championship against Slovenia
Sport
Saudi national handball team set for opening game in World Championship against Slovenia

follow us

Latest updates

‘Almost 15’ drones downed over Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
‘Almost 15’ drones downed over Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
Singapore executes fifth prisoner this year for drug trafficking
Singapore executes fifth prisoner this year for drug trafficking
‘You became THE goalkeeper’ — tributes to Buffon as he retires
‘You became THE goalkeeper’ — tributes to Buffon as he retires
South America sweats under high temps — in the middle of winter
South America sweats under high temps — in the middle of winter
Pakistani survivor of militant torture determined to live without fear
Pakistani survivor of militant torture determined to live without fear

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.