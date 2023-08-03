You are here

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths
Residents are evacuated by rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province on Aug. 2, 2023. (AP)
A rescuer helps a woman with a child disembark from a rubber boat as trapped residents evacuate through floodwaters in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province on Aug. 2, 2023. (AP)
Residents evacuate on a bulldozer in flood-hit Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province on Aug. 2, 2023. (AP)
AP

  • Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei were hit by severe flooding because of the record rainfall, with waters rising to dangerous levels
  • The previous record for rainfall was in 1891, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday, when the city received 609 millimeters of rain
AP

ZHUOZHOU, China: China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents.
The city recorded 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday.
Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei were hit by severe flooding because of the record rainfall, with waters rising to dangerous levels. The rain destroyed roads and knocked out power and even pipes carrying drinking water. It flooded rivers surrounding the capital, leaving cars waterlogged, while lifting others onto bridges meant for pedestrians.
The number of confirmed deaths from the torrential rains around Beijing rose to 21 on Wednesday after the body of a rescuer was recovered. Wang Hong-chun, 41, was with other rescuers in a rubber boat when it flipped over in a rapidly flowing river. Four of her teammates survived.
At least 26 people remain missing from the rains.
Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city in Hebei province that borders Beijing’s southwest. On Tuesday night, police there issued a plea on social media for lights to assist with rescue work.
Rescue teams traversed the flooded city in rubber boats as they evacuated residents who were stuck in their homes without running water, gas or electricity since Tuesday afternoon.
“I didn’t think it would be that severe, I thought it was just a little bit of water and that it would recede,” said 54-year-old Wang Huiying. She ended up spending the night on the third floor of her building as the water seeped into the first floor, which holds her steamed bread shop. All the machinery is now underwater.
It’s unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages. Rescue teams from other provinces came to Zhuozhou to assist with evacuations.
“We have to grasp every second, every minute to save people,” said Zhong Hongjun, the head of a rescue team from coastal Jiangsu province. Zhong said he had been working since 2 a.m. Wednesday when they arrived, and expects to work into the night. They’ve rescued about 200 people so far. “A lot of the people we saved are elderly and children,” he said.
On Wednesday, waters in Gu’an county in Hebei, which borders Zhuozhou, reached as high as halfway up a pole where a surveillance camera was installed.
Gu’an county resident Liu Jiwen, 58, was evacuated from his village on Tuesday night. “There’s nothing we can do. It’s natural disaster,” he said.
Two other people were trying to pass through the flooded areas to rescue a relative trapped in a nearby village.
Nearly 850,000 people have been relocated, local authorities in Hebei province said.
The previous record for rainfall was in 1891, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday, when the city received 609 millimeters (24 inches) of rain. The earliest precise measurements made by machines are from 1883.
Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, called the recent rainfall “extreme.” Last year’s total rainfall in Beijing did not even top 500 millimeters (19.6 inches).
Ma said there should be a review of how cities are planned because some places experience repeat flooding. “We need to avoid building large-scale construction ... in low-lying areas,” Ma said.
The record rainfall from Doksuri, now downgraded to a tropical storm, may not be the last. Typhoon Khanun, which lashed Japan on Wednesday, is expected to head toward China later this week. The powerful storm, with surface winds of up to 180 kph (111 mph), may also hit Taiwan before it reaches China.
Thousands of people were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities. The central government is disbursing 44 million yuan ($6.1 million) for disaster relief in affected provinces.
The severity of the flooding took the Chinese capital by surprise. Beijing usually has dry summers but had a stretch of record-breaking heat this year.
 

 

Topics: typhoon doksuri China floods Beijing Meteorological Bureau Hebei Zhuozhou

Ukraine says Russians fail to advance but are well dug in

Ukraine says Russians fail to advance but are well dug in
Reuters

  • Russian accounts of the fighting on the frontline said 12 Ukrainian attacks had been repelled in Donetsk region
  • Russian forces had ample time in months of occupation to prepare defenses and lay extensive minefields
Reuters

KYIV: Russian forces have made no headway along the front lines, but are entrenched in heavily mined areas they control, making it difficult for Ukrainian troops to move east and south, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

Russian accounts of the fighting on the frontline said 12 Ukrainian attacks had been repelled in Donetsk region — a focal point of Russian advances for months.

Much of Russian military activity focused on air attacks that damaged grain infrastructure in Ukraine’s Danube port of Izmail. Russia’s Defense Ministry also said its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone that tried to attack a Russian warship escorting a civilian vessel in the Black Sea.
Ukrainian forces launched a drive in June to retake occupied areas and have been pressing southward toward the Sea of Azov to sever a land bridge between occupied eastern Ukraine and the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula.
Kyiv also says it has retaken areas near Bakhmut, an eastern city seized by Russian forces in May after months of battles.
Deputy Ukrainian Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian forces had “tried quite persistently to halt our advance in the Bakhmut sector. Without success.”
Russian forces, she wrote on the Telegram messaging app, were beefing up reserves and equipment in three areas further north, where heavy fighting has also been reported in recent weeks.
Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council, said Russian forces had ample time in months of occupation to prepare defenses and lay extensive minefields.
“The enemy has prepared very thoroughly for these events,” he told national television. “The number of mines on the territory that our troops have retaken is utterly mad. On average, there are three, four, five mines per square meter.”
Danilov restated assertions by President Volodymyr Zeleskiy that the advances, while slower than hoped, could not be rushed as human lives were at stake.
“No one can set deadlines for us, except ourselves... there is no fixed schedule,” he said. “I have never used the term counter-offensive. There are military operations and they are complex difficult and depend on many factors.”
Russia’s Defense Minister, in its account of the fighting, said Ukrainian forces had made unsuccessful attempts to advance in several sectors in both southern and northern parts of Donetsk region.
It also said Russian forces had launched strikes on towns around Bakhmut, including Kurdyumovka on the city’s southern fringes and Chasiv Yar, the first major town to the west.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Hanna Maliar Oleksiy Danilov Donetsk

Report details 'persistent' human rights abuses at US border

Report details ‘persistent’ human rights abuses at US border
AFP

  • Many of the alleged abuses occur when migrants are in custody, after turning themselves in to authorities or being intercepted
AFP

WASHINGTON: US border police persistently commit human rights abuses without accountability in their handling of migrants at the frontier with Mexico, a new report from two Latin America-focused NGOs said Wednesday.
The report, from the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) and the Kino Border Initiative (KBI), points to deaths in custody amid unclear circumstances as well as abusive language, the denial of food and the separation of families by border agents.
“Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the federal government’s largest civilian law enforcement agency, has a persistent problem of human rights abuse without accountability,” the report said.
CBP did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.
Since 2020, WOLA and KBI have tallied 13 deaths where Border Patrol agents used force “under circumstances in which it is unclear whether they faced an imminent threat” or “failed to prevent the death of an individual in custody.”
In a section detailing how formal complaints to CBP often fail to be resolved, KBI tallied 78 complaints that it filed between 2020 and 2022.
Just five percent “led to either policy recommendations or discipline recommended for the agent in question,” the report said.
“We have documented a shocking pattern, including cases of misuse of lethal force, intimidation, sexual harassment, and falsifying documents,” report co-author Adam Isacson said in a statement.
“The lack of accountability is so widespread that it helps cement in place a culture that enables human rights violations. The abuses keep coming because impunity is so likely.”
Many of the alleged abuses occur when migrants are in custody, after turning themselves in to authorities or being intercepted.
In one instance documented in the report, a Salvadoran woman and her family turned themselves into a Border Patrol truck, hoping to claim asylum.
“An agent exited the truck, pulling a gun on the mother, calling them ‘terrorists,’ ‘rats’ and ‘criminals,’ the report said.
“The woman repeated her asylum request to 7 or 8 more agents, was ignored, and told the agents didn’t speak Spanish.”
Migrants who arrive in the United States without the necessary documentation are supposed to be held in CBP facilities for up to 72 hours while their cases are processed, but in practice, according to the NGOs, some stay for a week or more, in what they describe as unsanitary conditions.
While family separation is less common now than it was under the administration of former president Donald Trump, it still occurs, the report said.
During the 2022 fiscal year, 145 migrant children were separated from their parents, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
There have also been separations between spouses and siblings.
In one instance, a 17-year-old told KBI he was expelled to Mexico without knowing the whereabouts of his younger brother, who had crossed with him.
“While many, if not most CBP officers and Border Patrol agents follow best practices, the study shows frequent and severe alleged abuses,” a statement from WOLA and KBI said.
The authors of the report added: “We believe that it is possible to enact common-sense reforms that stop cruelty and align border governance with democratic values, even at a time when larger national debates on border and immigration policy are polarized.”

Topics: us border migrants Mexico human rights abuses

Niger's military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country

Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country
Updated 03 August 2023
AP

Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country

Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country
  • The coup has been strongly condemned by Western countries, many of which saw Niger as the last reliable partner for the West in efforts to battle jihadis linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group in Africa’s Sahel region
Updated 03 August 2023
AP

NIAMEY, Niger: Niger’s new military ruler lashed out at neighboring countries and the international community in a nationally televised speech Wednesday night, and he called on the population to be ready to defend the nation.
In one of few addresses to the West African country since seizing power from Niger’s democratically elected president a week ago, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani warned against foreign meddling and military intervention against the coup.
“We therefore call on the people of Niger as a whole and their unity to defeat all those who want to inflict unspeakable suffering on our hard-working populations and destabilize our country,” Tchiani said.
Tchiani, who commands Niger’s presidential guard, also promised to create the conditions for a peaceful transition to elections following his ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum.
His speech comes amid rising regional tensions as the West African regional bloc ECOWAS threatens to use military force if Bazoum isn’t released from house arrest and reinstated by Aug. 6. The bloc has imposed severe travel and economic sanctions.
The coup has been strongly condemned by Western countries, many of which saw Niger as the last reliable partner for the West in efforts to battle jihadis linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group in Africa’s Sahel region. Russia and Western countries have been vying for influence in the fight against extremism.
France has 1,500 soldiers in Niger who conduct joint operations with its military, and the United States and other European countries have helped train the nation’s troops.
Tchiani said that Niger is facing difficult times ahead and that the “hostile and radical” attitudes of those who oppose his rule provide no added value. He called the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS illegal, unfair, inhuman and unprecedented.
The fierce rhetoric came as a fourth French military evacuation flight left Niger, after France, Italy and Spain announced evacuations of their citizens and other Europeans in Niamey amid concerns they could become trapped.
Nearly 1,000 people had left on four flights, and a fifth evacuation was underway, France’s ministry of foreign affairs said.
An Italian military aircraft landed in Rome on Wednesday with 99 passengers, including 21 Americans and civilians from other countries, the Italian defense ministry said. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the flights took place with the permission of Niger’s new government.
The State Department on Wednesday ordered what it said was the temporary departure of nonessential embassy staff and some family members from Niger as a precaution. It said its embassy would remain open. Some American citizens already left with the help of the Europeans.
A two-day meeting of defense chiefs of the ECOWAS bloc opened Wednesday in Nigeria’s capital to confer on next steps. Abdel-Fatau Musah, the bloc’s commissioner for political affairs, peace and stability, said the meeting in Abuja would deal with how to “negotiate with the officers in the hostage situation that we find ourselves in the Republic of Niger.”
The sanctions announced by ECOWAS on Sunday included halting energy transactions with Niger, which gets up to 90 percent of its power from neighboring Nigeria, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
On Tuesday, power transmission from Nigeria to Niger was cut off, an official at one of Nigeria’s main electricity companies said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the issue. The official did not clarify how much of Niger’s power the cut represented, but any reduction would further squeeze citizens in the impoverished country of more than 25 million people.
US officials have stayed engaged in trying to roll back the armed takeover, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling Niger’s president late Tuesday to express “continued unwavering support.”
A US pullout from Niger would risk Washington’s longstanding counter-terror investments in the West African country, including a major air base in Agadez that is key to efforts against armed extremists across the Sahara and Sahel. The United States has roughly 1,000 military personnel in Niger and helps train some Nigerien forces.
Leaving Niger would also risk yielding the country to the influence of Russia and its Wagner mercenary group, which already has a significant presence in Mali, Central African Republic and Sudan.
Before sunrise Wednesday, hundreds of people lined up outside the terminal at Niamey’s airport hoping to leave, after one French evacuation flight was canceled the night before. Some slept on the floor, while others watched television or talked on the phone.
A person who did not want to be named because of fears for personal safety, said they tried to shield their children from what was happening, telling them “just that they’re going home.” The person said they feared reprisal attacks against civilians if Niger’s regional neighbors follow through on threats to intervene militarily.
At a virtual United Nations meeting Tuesday night, the UN special envoy for West Africa and the Sahel said non-military efforts were underway to restore democracy in Niger.
“One week can be more than enough if everybody talks in good faith, if everybody wants to avoid bloodshed,” said the envoy, Leonardo Santos Simao. But, he added, “different member states are preparing themselves to use force if necessary.”
Others in the diplomatic community said military intervention was a real option.
ECOWAS is resolved to use military force because economic and travel sanctions have failed to roll back other coups, said a Western diplomat in Niamey, who did not want to be identified for security reasons.
The M62 Movement, an activist group that has organized pro-Russia and anti-French protests, called for residents in Niamey to mobilize and block the airport until foreign military perssonnel leave the country.
“Any evacuation of Europeans (should be) conditional on the immediate departure of foreign military forces,” Mahaman Sanoussi, the national coordinator for the group, said in a statement.

Topics: Niger Military Coup Nigeriens Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani ECOWAS

EU warns that Russia aims to create new dependencies with cheap grain

EU warns that Russia aims to create new dependencies with cheap grain
Updated 03 August 2023
Reuters

EU warns that Russia aims to create new dependencies with cheap grain

EU warns that Russia aims to create new dependencies with cheap grain
  • The EU has spared no effort to ensure that sanctions have no impact on the food security of third countries
Updated 03 August 2023
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The European Union has warned developing countries that Russia is offering cheap grain “to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity,” according to a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote to developing and Group of 20 countries on Monday to urge them to speak “with a clear and unified voice” to push Moscow to return to a deal that allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain and to stop targeting Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure.
The Black Sea deal was brokered in July 2022 by the United Nations and Turkiye to help ease a global food crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After Russia quit last month it began targeting Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure on the Black Sea and Danube River and global grain prices spiked.
“As the world deals with disrupted supplies and higher prices, Russia is now approaching vulnerable countries with bilateral offers of grain shipments at discounted prices, pretending to solve a problem it created itself,” Borrell said.
“This is a cynical policy of deliberately using food as a weapon to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity,” he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told African leaders last week that Russia was ready to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa on both a commercial and aid basis to fulfill what he said was Moscow’s critical role in global food security.

‘SPARED NO EFFORT’
Russia has said that if demands to improve its own exports of grain and fertilizer were met it would consider resurrecting the Black Sea agreement. One of Moscow’s main demands is for the Russian Agricultural Bank to be reconnected to the SWIFT international payments system. The EU cut it off in June 2022.
“The EU has spared no effort to ensure that sanctions have no impact on the food security of third countries. There are no sanctions on Russia’s exports of food and fertilizer to third countries,” Borrell wrote.
He added that “the EU has been fully committed to preventing over-compliance and de-risking activities” and outlined some of those.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month that UN officials had “recently brokered a concrete proposal” with the European Commission to enable a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank to regain access to SWIFT.
Borrell did not mention that proposal in his letter. He said the EU would “continue to support the tireless efforts” of the United Nations and Turkiye to revive the Black Sea grain deal.
Borrell shared the July 31 letter with his EU counterparts on Wednesday, saying it aimed “to counter Russian disinformation around global food security and the impact of EU sanctions.”
He said it was key that EU countries continued lobbying the rest of the world on food security, particularly ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York next month.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to chair a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday on famine and global food insecurity caused by conflict.

Topics: European Union Russia Black Sea grain deal Grain deal food security

World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue

World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue
Updated 03 August 2023
AP
Reuters

World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue

World Bank halts disbursements for Niger operations following coup, exodus of expats continue
  • France, Italy and Spain all have announced evacuations of their citizens and other Europeans in Niamey
  • ECOWAS on Sunday also had announced sanctions against the coup leaders that included halting energy transactions with Niger
Updated 03 August 2023
AP Reuters

NIAMEY, Niger/WASHINGTON: A week after Niger's military seized power from  democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, the World Bank on Wednesday said it had  halted disbursements for all operations in the fragile West African nation until further notice.

Private sector partnerships “will continue with caution,” said the bank in a statement, adding that it will “closely monitor the situation.”

Niger has one of the largest World Bank portfolios in Africa, amounting to $4.5 billion covering the country’s priority sectors, and it has also received $600 million in direct budget support from the bank between 2022 and 2023.

“The World Bank believes that peace, stability, and rule of law are fundamental for creating a world free of poverty on a livable planet. We are alarmed by efforts to overthrow the democratically elected government in Niger,” it said in a statement.
“As a result, the World Bank has paused disbursements for all operations until further notice other than private sector partnerships which will continue with caution.”
The World Bank said it would continue monitoring the situation.
“We are driven by the ambition to improve the quality of life and opportunities for the people of Niger,” it added.
Niger’s regional and international partners are scrambling to respond to a military coup that political analysts say could have grave consequences for democratic progress and the fight against an insurgency by jihadist militants in West Africa.
The Bank’s private sector arm, IFC, has mobilized close to $50 million of investments in Niger in the last three years with projects worth $75 million under consideration for this year.
The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, the World Bank’s political risk arm, has supported one project in Niger’s financial technology sector valued at $2.25 million, and has been developing a pipeline of projects in the renewable energy and telecom sectors.

Evacuation continues

Amid uncertainties,  foreign nationals continued to depart Niger’s capital Niamey.  on the last of four French military evacuation flights late Wednesday after waiting at the airport for hours, while defense officials of a regional bloc gathered to discuss how to respond to the military coup.

France, Italy and Spain all have announced evacuations of their citizens and other Europeans in the capital, Niamey, following concerns they could become trapped after soldiers detained Bazoum and seized power.
The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has threatened to use force to restore Bazoum to power, but at least three of the group’s 15 member countries have sided with the coup leaders and two of them have warned that they would consider any intervention in Niger an act of war against them.
A two-day meeting of defense chiefs of the bloc opened Wednesday in Nigeria’s capital to confer on next steps. Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and stability, said the meeting in Abuja would deal with how to “negotiate with the officers in the hostage situation that we find ourselves in the Republic of Niger.”
ECOWAS on Sunday also had announced sanctions against the coup leaders that included halting energy transactions with Niger, which gets up to 90 percent of its power from neighboring Nigeria, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
Power transmission from Nigeria to Niger was cut off as of Tuesday, an official at one of Nigeria’s main electricity companies said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the issue. The official did not clarify how much of Niger’s power the cut represented, but any cut would further squeeze citizens in the impoverished country of more than 25 million people.
The US government has yet to announce any decision on evacuation for American forces, diplomats, aid workers and other US citizens in Niger, an important counter-terror base for the United States in the Sahel region. Some Americans, however, have left with the help of the Europeans.
France evacuated 736 people on three flights starting on Tuesday, including 498 French citizens as well as people from Niger and at least 10 other countries, the French Foreign Ministry said. The fourth and final planned flight took off late Wednesday, according to a passenger aboard the plane who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation
An Italian military aircraft landed in Rome on Wednesday with 99 passengers, including 21 Americans and civilians from other countries, the Italian defense ministry said. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the flights took place with the permission of the new government.
Germany, which has encouraged its civilians in Niger to evacuate on French flights, said that it does not currently see any need to evacuate the approximately 100 troops it has in the country, largely connected to the UN mission in neighboring Mali.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he spoke Tuesday with the German commander at the air base in Niamey who told him the German forces are in close contact with the Nigerien military. “He told me clearly they are not at all worried about their safety at the moment,” Pistorius said.
US officials have stayed engaged in trying to roll back the armed takeover, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling Niger’s president late Tuesday to express “continued unwavering support.”
A US pullout from Niger would risk Washington’s longstanding counter-terror investments in the West African country, including a major air base in Agadez that is key to efforts against armed extremists across the Sahara and Sahel. The United States has roughly 1,000 forces in Niger, and helps train some Nigerien forces.
Leaving Niger would also risk yielding the country to the influence of Russia and its Wagner mercenary group, which already has a significant presence in Mali, the Central African Republic, and Sudan.
Before sunrise Wednesday, hundreds of people lined up outside the terminal at Niamey’s airport hoping to leave, after one of the French flights was canceled the night before. Some slept on the floor, while others watched television or talked on the phone.
A passenger who did not want to be named because of fears for personal safety, said they tried to shield their children from what was happening, telling them “just that they’re going home.” The passenger said they feared reprisal attacks against civilians if Niger’s regional neighbors follow through on threats to intervene militarily.
Niamey has calmed after protests supporting the junta turned violent Sunday, but some say the mood is still tense.
During Tuesday’s evacuation flights at the airport, a passenger who also did not want to be named over fears for personal safety said that Nigerien soldiers raised middle fingers at waiting evacuees as the soldiers sped off after escorting an Italian military convoy to the airport.
On Sunday, ECOWAS said it would use force against the junta if it didn’t release and reinstate the president within a week. The announcement was immediately rejected by neighboring Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, all of which are run by mutinous soldiers who toppled their governments.
Mali and Burkina Faso’s leaders said a military intervention in Niger “would be tantamount to a declaration of war” against them.
At a virtual United Nations meeting on Tuesday night, the UN special envoy for West Africa and the Sahel said that non-military efforts are underway to restore democracy in Niger.
“One week can be more than enough if everybody talks in good faith, if everybody wants to avoid bloodshed,” said Leonardo Santos Simao. But, he added, “different member states are preparing themselves to use force if necessary.”
Others in the diplomatic community said the use of force is a real option.
ECOWAS is resolved to use military force after economic and travel sanctions have failed to roll back other coups, said a Western diplomat in Niamey, who did not want to be identified for security reasons.
The M62 Movement, an activist group that has organized pro-Russia and anti-French protests, called for residents in Niamey to mobilize and block the airport until foreign military forces leave the country.
“Any evacuation of Europeans (should be) conditional on the immediate departure of foreign military forces,” Mahaman Sanoussi, the national coordinator for the group, said in a statement.

Topics: Niger Coup World Bank

