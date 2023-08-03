UAE President invited to visit Iran

UK aid cuts risk thousands of lives in Arab, Muslim countries - rights group
Govt slashes aid budget despite internal review warning of surge in preventable deaths
Women, children in war-torn countries face ‘devastating’ loss of services: Oxfam
Caspar Webb
LONDON: Thousands of women in Arab and Muslim countries will risk dying during childbirth and from preventable conditions due to recent UK aid cuts, NGO officials have told Arab News.
A similar verdict was issued as part of an internal review into cuts to the UK’s Overseas Development Assistance budget for 2023-2024, warning ministers of the consequences of budget slashing.
The assessment, published by the International Development Committee, warned that a reduction in aid to Afghanistan would mean that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office “will not be able to support critical services for women and girls.”
It added: “Since returning to power, the Taliban has imposed restrictions on women and girls; preventing them from enjoying their human rights and systematically erasing them from public spaces.
“Therefore, reducing funding will potentially leave some of the most vulnerable women and girls in the world without critical services.”
A further 500,000 women and children in Yemen will also lack access to critical health care as a result of the cuts, the assessment warned.
Oxfam’s head of policy and advocacy, Katy Chakrabortty, told Arab News: “The FCDO’s impact assessment form makes for difficult reading. It was clear that any reduction in UK aid over recent years would have an impact on the most vulnerable, but this assessment paints a devastating picture.”
She described the aid cut to Yemen as “a terrible blow for a country that has been affected by eight years of conflict.”
Sudan and Somalia will also face significant budgetary constraints, with the internal review warning that a program to end female genital mutilation in the latter may be shut down as a result of the aid losses.
Campaigns against famine will also be affected across East Africa, Chakrabortty said, adding: “UK aid cuts have left millions of people in East Africa vulnerable to famine, with one person dying across Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan every 28 seconds as result of severe hunger.
“The UK must step up its support for communities and countries now, before millions more people are forced to face the consequences.”
The budget cuts follow the UK government’s 2020 commitment to reduce overseas development aid from 0.7 percent to 0.5 percent as a proportion of gross national income.
Though the latest two-year budget signals a marginal increase in funding and commits to a 12 percent rise for 2024-2025, aid figures are still proportionally lower than pre-2020 levels.
Programs to combat violence against women and girls in Somalia and South Sudan will also lack “adequate attention and response” as a result of the cuts, the internal assessment warned.
Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell said the report had served as a “key component of allocation decision-making.”
He added that the FCDO had made adjustments to the budget to account for the review’s considerations, ensuring that “support reached the most vulnerable.”
Save the Children UK CEO Gwen Hines told Arab News: “The UK’s aid cuts are a death sentence for children already living in some of the most dangerous parts of the world, today’s impact assessment confirms.
“It’s reprehensible that ministers decided to reduce the aid budget — and hollow it out by spending vast amounts of Official Development Assistance in the UK — even though they knew it would cost children’s lives.
“These cuts fly in the face of the government’s commitments to ‘leave no one behind.’ We urge them to restore the UK’s aid budget to 0.7 percent of GNI.”
The publication of the internal assessment is a rare breach of precedent for the FCDO, with reviews carried out by previous governments having been kept private.
The reallocation of one-quarter of the aid budget to the UK Home Office for spending on refugee housing has also played a role in the budgetary changes.
Across Africa, the number of unsafe abortions is set to rise three-fold due to the cuts, with the number of maternal deaths prevented dropping “from 2,531 to just over 1,000,” the review said, adding that Yemen’s health sector may suffer “lasting damage if other donors are unable to fund” it.
An FCDO spokesperson said: “UK aid spending is due to increase to £8.3 billion ($10.5 billion) next year, and will be focused on programs addressing humanitarian crises, protecting women and girls and supporting the world’s most vulnerable, while delivering value for money for taxpayers.
“While the budget for low-income countries has had to be reduced in the short term to achieve our savings target, it is due to nearly double for these countries the year after, including in Africa, where aid will rise from £646 million to £1.36 billion.”
Can new central bank chief kick off Lebanon’s long-awaited economic transformation?
Wassim Mansouri has daunting task of establishing new rules for monetary dealings between government and central bank
Amid Lebanon’s political deadlock, there is no guarantee he will succeed where the outgoing governor Riad Salameh failed
Updated 03 August 2023
Najia Houssari & Reina Takla
BEIRUT: Wassim Mansouri, the first vice governor of Banque du Liban, Lebanon’s central bank, assumed the responsibilities of former governor Riad Salameh on Monday, ushering in a period of cautious optimism and sparking hopes of a belated return to fiscal responsibility.
Amid the worst financial crisis in the country’s history, made worse by years of asset stripping by the nation’s political elite, Mansouri faces the daunting task of restoring the credibility of the long-abused central bank.
“It is necessary to put an end to the policy of government borrowing from the central bank and limit the process to matters of emergency only, and for a limited period of time, provided that it is legalized,” Mansouri said on his first day in office.
This was his attempt to establish new rules for monetary dealings between the government and the central bank, to bring fiscal policy back in line with Lebanon’s Code of Money and Credit, which was established in 1963.
Mansouri aims to secure legal and legislative cover for his conditions, from both the executive and legislative authorities, to continue financing the government while exempting himself from the possibility of any subsequent responsibility.
He called for the implementation of fiscal reforms within six months, which should include approval of the budget for 2023-24, the adoption of capital controls, a restructuring of banks, and enforcement of financial discipline.
Financial markets reacted positively to the news of Salameh’s departure after a checkered 30-year stint. The value of the US dollar fell against the Lebanese pound, dropping from 99,000 to 88,500 in the week before he stepped down.

It feels like a breath of fresh air has just blown from a hole that has opened suddenly in a thick, impenetrable wall that was built between the central bank and literally the whole world,” George Kanaan, CEO of the Arab Bankers Association, told Arab News.
“Suddenly we are told that he is willing to provide statistics, he is willing to work with the government, he is willing to inform the parliament, he is willing to discuss things, he wants matters legalized under proper legislation to allow him to work.
“(This is) nothing like the old times. This is a great new beginning. The question, though, is what needs to follow immediately? The answer is a series of reforms, starting with legislative reforms. And then we can begin to see how the crisis will eventually come to an end.
“However, there is a reason why they have been blocked, as the political class in Lebanon does not see that they are necessary, or they believe that, if implemented, the reforms will harm them. And in that case the spring will be short lived.”
Indeed, there is no guarantee that Mansouri will succeed. There is no proposed law that would allow the central bank to lend money to the state in a way that provides legislative cover. And there is no indication of the possibility of a parliamentary session to pass such draft legislation.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has not presented a draft law that would allow the government to borrow foreign currencies from the bank. According to local media reports, he hesitated to do so “due to its unlawfulness,” putting the ball in parliament’s court.
The policy of lending by the central bank to the state has been a fundamental cause of the depletion of monetary reserves and the collapse of Lebanon’s once-flourishing banking and financial sectors, compounded by the government’s failure to implement reforms and curb waste and corruption.
The government is currently seeking a loan of up to $1.2 billion over six months to cover the salaries of public sector, military and security personnel, the cost of essential imports, and interventions in the market when necessary.
Can Mansouri succeed where Salameh failed? The government is in prolonged caretaker mode and the parliament remains deeply divided, making it difficult to pass any legislation that might prove controversial. Meanwhile, the central bank’s reserves, according to financial references, now stand at only between $9 billion and $10 billion.
Parliament is split into factions, including the Lebanese Forces, the Lebanese Kataeb, reformist MPs, and some independent MPs, who refuse to pass laws in the absence of a president. The president’s office has been vacant since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October last year as the parliament cannot agree on a successor. They will therefore likely boycott the legislative session if it is scheduled.
Some factions, such as the Free Patriotic Movement, have set conditions for attending sessions, while others, notably the Amal movement and Hezbollah, have shown little enthusiasm for them at all.
Asked whether Mansouri will be able to enact change, given this state of political paralysis, Kanaan noted that the new governor does have allies who want him to succeed.
“He is not alone,” Kanaan said. “There are a lot of people who support him. On his own he cannot do it. On his own, he and the other vice governors will probably be forced to leave if they insist on the reforms.
“I think there are other parties in Lebanon, but not necessarily political bodies, that want the reforms done. Certainly, the whole word outside of Lebanon is crying out for those reforms. Everybody wants those reforms.
“Lebanon right now is witnessing a flow of liquidity and a positive economic atmosphere, which is pointing in an upward direction, and that releases pressure for reforms. Everybody would say, if things are going okay, why do we need reforms since things will eventually go in the right direction without the need of those reforms. And this would be unfortunate.”
Mansouri has been cautious during his first few days in office and has refrained from making any further statements to the media, leaving time for “action,” as members of his entourage put it. But this means it is hard to predict what the ultimate outcome will be.
Fadi Khalaf, the secretary-general of the Association of Banks in Lebanon, told Arab News: “It is too early to comment on the policy that the central bank’s deputy governor intends to pursue. We are currently in a monitoring and waiting phase.”
Regarding the legacy of Salameh, whose term as governor was renewed four times between the era of the late President Elias Hrawi and that of Aoun, there is no denying he enjoyed the support of most political factions.
Despite his constant objections to policies adopted by the ruling political elite, he continued to cover the Lebanese state’s deficits and operating expenses.
One of the biggest expenses borne by the central bank was the cost of electricity generation, which ran as high as $2 billion annually. The money was handed over in the form of treasury advances that went to the Ministry of Energy, without ever being paid back to the bank.
This prompted Salameh to halt the process in 2020. The electricity sector continues to be the biggest burden on the bank’s mandatory reserve, as well as on the already empty state treasury.
Although the conflict and crisis in neighboring Syria created tough economic challenges for Lebanon, Salameh’s financial legerdemain shielded the country from many of the repercussions, until the financial crisis of 2019 struck.
This brought about the unraveling of the banking sector and the deterioration of the dollar-exchange rate, in a crisis that grew worse when former Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government defaulted on Lebanon’s foreign debt in 2020.
One banking expert, who spoke to Arab News on condition of anonymity, believes that borrowing “will continue, whether directly or in accordance with the law,” largely continuing Salameh’s legacy.
“(The central bank’s) dollars will go to the state’s expenditure items, but what is required is improvement of the state’s finances and rationalization of spending of dollars,” the expert said.
Mansouri’s window of opportunity for implementing meaningful change is small.
“Not very long — I would say it is a matter of weeks,” said Kanaan.
“In a few weeks’ time, he either makes a step in the right direction, accompanied by all sorts of other reforms, and then we are making real headway in the right direction. Or he leaves. That’s the second alternative. Or he buckles and performs his duties just like Riad was doing before him.”
Extensive war crimes in Sudan’s ‘unimaginable horror’: Amnesty
The group said it had put its allegations to the army and the RSF, who had both responded “claiming adherence to international law and accusing the other side of violations”
Updated 03 August 2023
AFP
PARIS: Extensive war crimes are being committed by both sides in the conflict that has been raging in Sudan since April, Amnesty International said on Thursday.
The Britain-based human rights group said in a report that the crimes committed by the warring parties, led by two feuding generals, included sexual violence against girls as young as 12 and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.
Since April 15, regular army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has been locked in a war with his former deputy, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
“Civilians throughout Sudan are suffering unimaginable horror every single day as the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed Forces recklessly vie for control of territory,” said Amnesty secretary general Agnes Callamard.
“The RSF and SAF, as well as their affiliated armed groups, must end their targeting of civilians and guarantee safe passage for those seeking safety,” she added.
Burhan came to power, with Daglo as his number two, in an October 2021 coup that derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule after the military’s ouster of long-ruling autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019 following a popular uprising.
But the two men then fell out in a bitter feud.
The fighting — concentrated in Khartoum and the western region of Darfur — has killed more than 3,900 people, according to the NGO ACLED and displaced more than 3.3 million, according to the UN.
“Extensive war crimes are being committed in Sudan as the conflict... ravages the country,” Amnesty said, adding there were “mass civilian casualties in both deliberate and indiscriminate attacks by the warring parties.”
It said men, women and children have been caught in the crossfire as both sides launch frequent attacks in densely populated residential neighborhoods, often using explosive weapons with wide area effects.
Amnesty said scores of women and girls, some as young as 12, have been subjected to sexual violence, including rape, with some held for days in conditions of sexual slavery.
In most of the cases documented by Amnesty International, survivors said the perpetrators were fighters of the RSF or its Arab militia allies.
For its report, Amnesty said it had interviewed more than 180 people, primarily in eastern Chad where refugees from Darfur have fled, or remotely via secure calls.
The group said it had put its allegations to the army and the RSF, who had both responded “claiming adherence to international law and accusing the other side of violations.”
The beleaguered currency jumped from 1,420 against the dollar on Tuesday morning to 1,392 on Wednesday
Yemeni government officials and the public have greeted the Saudi package and thanked the Kingdom for its repeated humanitarian and economic interventions
Updated 02 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: The Yemeni riyal rose against the dollar on Wednesday for the first time in months, less than a day after Saudi Arabia announced $1.2 billion in aid to save Yemen’s economy.
The beleaguered currency jumped from 1,420 against the dollar on Tuesday morning to 1,392 on Wednesday, according to money traders in government-controlled areas.
Yemen’s riyal has been in free-fall for months, amid reports of stalled peace efforts and a halt to crude exports, the country’s primary revenue source.
Several cash injections by Saudi Arabia in the past allowed the riyal to recuperate briefly before relapsing due to political and economic conditions in the country.
Mohammed Al-Jaber, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, announced $1.2 billion in financial aid on Tuesday to shore up the Yemeni currency, bolster the economy, and help the country pay its public employees, as well as for food and fuel imports.
Yemeni government officials and the public have greeted the Saudi package and thanked the Kingdom for its repeated humanitarian and economic interventions to prevent the collapse of the country.
Rashad Al-Alimi, head of the Presidential Leadership Council, said that Saudi financial aid demonstrates the Kingdom’s firm support for the Yemeni people and their legitimate government.
The assistance will alleviate suffering in Yemen, strengthen state bodies, help in reconstruction, and restore stability and development, he said.
Saudi aid sends a signal that the Kingdom will not abandon Yemen, Al-Alimi said.
“It sends another message to the Houthi militias that the Yemeni people are not alone, and that the moment has come for them to put our people’s interests ahead of their leaders’, to listen to the voice of reason, and to align themselves with the long-awaited alternative for just peace,” Al-Alimi said on Twitter.
He urged the Houthis to lay down their arms and embrace peace efforts to end the war.
Other Yemeni officials, including presidential council member Abdullah Al-Alimi Bawazer, said that it is now the government’s responsibility to effectively spend the Saudi aid, and implement its economic policies to revive the economy and stabilize the Yemeni riyal.
“The government will bear a dual obligation to rationalize spending, eliminate imbalances, and provide a transparent model that makes this and other forms of assistance effective and efficient, reflecting well on all Yemenis,” Bawazer said on Twitter.
The Yemeni government has been complaining for months that it might be unable to pay public employees in areas under its control or meet other obligations, such as food imports, due to Houthi attacks on oil facilities and the militia’s economic war, which includes a ban on gas from Marib and goods coming from government-controlled areas.
Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed said his government will now be able to resolve the budget deficit, public employee payments, devaluation of the riyal, and food insecurity.
“We extend our gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom for its unwavering support of Yemen’s government and people, as well as for its economic assistance to alleviate the suffering of our people and strengthen our national economy, which the terrorist Houthi militia is attempting to destroy,” he said.
Yemen observers say that Saudi financial assistance has thwarted Houthi efforts to stir mass opposition to the government.
Mohammed Al-Mekhlafi, a Yemeni political analyst, said that by attacking energy facilities, the Houthis intended to force the Yemeni government into bankruptcy and prevent it from paying public employees, thereby inciting a public uprising.
“The Houthis utilized drones to block the government from exporting oil, thus preventing it from performing administrative and economic functions. As a result, civilians would rise against the government as their cells would cause chaos in government areas,” Al-Mekhlafi said on Twitter.