Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian shelling damaged a landmark church Thursday in the Ukrainian city of Kherson that until last year held the remains of Prince Grigory Potemkin. (AFP/File)
AP

  • Ukraine’s emergency service said four of its workers were wounded in a second round of shelling as they fought a fire at St. Catherine’s Cathedral
  • A missile strike severely damaged a beloved Orthodox cathedral in Odesa, another city in southern Ukraine
AP

KYIV: Russian shelling damaged a landmark church Thursday in the Ukrainian city of Kherson that until last year held the remains of Prince Grigory Potemkin, an 18th-century Russian military commander who encouraged Catherine the Great to expand the Russian Empire into what is now southern Ukraine.
Ukraine’s emergency service said four of its workers were wounded in a second round of shelling as they fought a fire at St. Catherine’s Cathedral. Four other people were wounded in the first shelling attack, which also hit a trolleybus, the prosecutor general’s office said.
A missile strike severely damaged a beloved Orthodox cathedral in Odesa, another city in southern Ukraine, and Thursday’s attack further underlined the war’s risk to the country’s cultural monuments. Fighting has intensified in multiple regions as Ukraine’s military steps up a counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory.
The Kherson church, dating from 1781, is one of the city’s most notable buildings. It once was the burial spot for Potemkin, a favorite of Catherine the Great’s who exerted Russian control through the southeast parts of modern Ukraine and engineered the 1784 annexation of Crimea from the Crimean Khanate.
Potemkin became the governor general of what was called “New Russia.” His name entered popular speech because of stories, now widely doubted, that he erected fake settlements called “Potemkin villages” to impress Catherine during her long journey through Crimea and the southern territories.
In September, at a Kremlin ceremony marking Russian’s illegal annexation of four occupied or partially occupied Ukraine provinces, President Vladimir Putin referenced the concept of New Russia and noted that both Catherine and Potemkin had founded cities there.
Moscow-backed authorities had Potemkin’s remains removed during the city’s eight-month occupation. Russian forces withdrew from Kherson in November as Ukrainian soldiers gained ground in their attempt to take back the regions Putin annexed.
The Russian retreat instantly made the city a target of daily Russian attacks, most of them involving artillery and drones sent from Russian-held territory across the Dnieper River. The relentless strikes often result in reports of civilian casualties.
The Ukrainian president’s office said two people were killed over the past day in Russian attacks — one in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province and one in Zaporizhzhia province.
The Ukrainian air force said Russia launched a wave of 15 Shahed exploding drones against the Kyiv region but all were shot down. The governor of the capital region, Ruslan Kravchenko, said there were no injuries or damage.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia so far has launched at least 1,961 Shahed drones, adding that “a significant number of them have been shot down.”
“Unfortunately, not all of them,” he said in a nightly video address to the nation, noting that Ukraine has been talking to its Western allies to provide more air defense weapons. “We are working to shoot down more — to shoot down as many as possible. We are working to have more air defense systems.”
Ukraine’s military also continued to launch attack drones deep into Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said seven Ukrainian drones were downed in the Kaluga region, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) south of Moscow, the latest incident following attacks that twice hit buildings in the Russian capital that house some government ministries.
Kaluga Gov. Vladislav Shapsha reported another drone was shot down later Thursday.
The deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said Thursday that 231,000 men have enlisted in the Russian army as contract soldiers since Jan. 1. Medvedev made the remarks at a meeting on expanding the army just months after Russian authorities launched a massive campaign to entice more men to sign military contracts.
Moscow is seeking to boost its forces in Ukraine and to bring the size of its army to 1.5 million troops. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared in December that the country needs that many soldiers “to fulfill tasks to ensure Russia’s security.”

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kherson St. Catherine's Cathedral shelling

Rights groups call for independent investigation into Greek migrant ship tragedy

Rights groups call for independent investigation into Greek migrant ship tragedy
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Rights groups call for independent investigation into Greek migrant ship tragedy

Rights groups call for independent investigation into Greek migrant ship tragedy
  • It is feared more than 600 people died when the vessel sank in the Ionian Sea in June, and accounts of the incident given by survivors and Greek authorities differ significantly
  • Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International called for an official inquiry to ‘clarify any responsibility for both the sinking … and delays or shortcomings in the rescue efforts’
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An investigation into the sinking of a vessel off the coast of Greece in which hundreds of migrants died is urgently required, given the differing accounts of the tragedy from survivors and Greek authorities, human rights groups said on Thursday.

A fishing boat with an estimated 750 people on board sank in the Ionian Sea near Pylos on June 14. Only 104 people were rescued. Among them were Egyptians, Syrians, Palestinians and Afghans.

According to survivors, the boat was being towed by a Hellenic Coast Guard rescue vessel, which caused it to sway and eventually capsize. Greek authorities deny this allegation.

They also reject accusations that pleas from those on board to be rescued were ignored, saying the migrants only requested food and water, expressed their intention to proceed to Italy, and threw back rescue ropes offered by the coast guard.

Delegations from nongovernmental organizations Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International visited Greece between July 4 and 13 to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy. They interviewed 19 survivors, four relatives of missing people, representatives of other NGOs, the UN and international agencies, as well as officials from the coast guard and Greek police.

“The disparities between survivors’ accounts of the Pylos shipwreck and the authorities’ version of the events are extremely concerning” said Judith Sunderland, associate Europe and Central Asia director of Human Rights Watch.

“The Greek authorities, with support and scrutiny from the international community, should ensure that there is a transparent investigation to provide truth and justice for survivors and families of the victims, and hold those responsible to account.”

Two criminal investigations have been launched by Greek authorities, one into the alleged people smugglers responsible for the voyage and another into the actions of the coast guard, which the rights groups said must “comply with international human rights standards of impartiality, independence, and effectiveness.”

Frontex, the EU’s border agency, has been criticized over shortcomings in its response to the incident, and European authorities have called for an inquiry.

“There is an urgent need for a thorough, transparent and effective investigation, and I agree that this is important for many reasons, not least for the Greek reputation,” European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said recently.

Amnesty and Human Rights Watch have called on Brussels to review its policies on migrants and said their own investigations will continue.

A full official inquiry should seek to “clarify any responsibility for both the sinking of the ship and delays or shortcomings in the rescue efforts that may have contributed to the appalling loss of life,” they said.

Esther Major, Amnesty’s senior research advisor for Europe, added: “This preventable tragedy demonstrates the bankruptcy of EU migration policies predicated on the racialized exclusion of people on the move and deadly deterrence.

“To ensure this is the last, and not the latest, in an unconscionably long list of tragedies in the Mediterranean, the EU should reorient its border policies toward rescue at sea and safe and legal routes for asylum seekers, refugees and migrants.”

Greece migrants Amnesty international Human Rights Watch

Trump heads to court on charges of trying to overturn 2020 election defeat

Trump heads to court on charges of trying to overturn 2020 election defeat
Updated 40 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Trump heads to court on charges of trying to overturn 2020 election defeat

Trump heads to court on charges of trying to overturn 2020 election defeat
  • Trump departed from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club after 1 p.m. to be flown by private plane to the capital
  • This is the third criminal case brought against Trump in less than six months
Updated 40 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C: Former US President Donald Trump arrived in Washington on Thursday to face charges in federal court he led a conspiracy built on lies to overturn the 2020 presidential election, culminating in an attack on the seat of American democracy.
Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, landed in his private plane at Reagan National Airport at 2:47 p.m. ahead of a scheduled 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) arraignment.
The courthouse is about half a mile (1 km) from the US Capitol, the building Trump supporters stormed on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
In a 45-page indictment on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump and his allies of promoting false claims the election was rigged, pressuring state and federal officials to alter the results and assembling fake slates of electors to try to wrest electoral votes from Biden.
Trump faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, to deprive citizens of their right to have their votes counted and to obstruct an official proceeding. The most serious charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
In a series of posts on his social media site, Trump framed the indictment as a contrivance to derail his campaign, while his campaign issued a statement comparing the Biden administration to fascist regimes.
The indictment is the third in four months for Trump. He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he retained classified documents after leaving office and New York state charges that he falsified documents in connection with hush money payments to a porn star.
Trump may soon face more charges in Georgia, where a state prosecutor is investigating his attempts to overturn the election there. The Atlanta-area prosecutor, Fani Willis, has said she will file indictments by mid-August.
“I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform ahead of his Thursday court appearance.

REPUBLICAN VOTER CONCERNS
About half of Republicans said they would not vote for Trump if he were convicted of a felony, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, underscoring the potential risks his legal entanglements pose for his candidacy.
But the same poll, taken after Tuesday’s indictment, also demonstrated his remarkable resiliency in the Republican primary race. He earned the support of 47 percent of Republicans, extending his lead over second-place Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, at 13 percent.
Three-quarters of Republicans said they agreed that the charges were “politically motivated,” showing that Trump’s claim that he is the victim of a witch hunt resonates with his base.
The vast majority of Republican leaders, including several competing with Trump for the White House, have either defended him or avoided direct criticism, instead accusing the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department against a political foe.
Law enforcement agencies, including the US Secret Service and the Washington, D.C., police department, said extra security measures were in place. Additional fencing was erected outside the courthouse and snow plows parked to block some nearby roads, with a scattered handful of protesters outside, including one holding a sign that read, “save our democracy.” Another pair of people waved a flag with the slogan, “Trump or death.”

‘YOU’RE TOO HONEST’
Many of the allegations in Tuesday’s indictment had been well-documented in media reports and the investigation conducted by a US House of Representatives select committee.
But the indictment featured some details that were not widely known, including several based on grand jury testimony and contemporaneous notes from former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also running for the Republican presidential nomination.
The indictment describes a phone call in which Pence told Trump there was no legal basis for the theory that Pence could block certification of the election.
“You’re too honest,” Trump responded, according to prosecutors.
Although Pence repeatedly told Trump he lacked the authority to reject electoral votes from certain states, Trump kept repeating the claim.
On Jan. 6, as he spoke to his supporters before they attacked the Capitol, Trump said: “If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.” Some rioters at the Capitol later chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!“
Far from deterred by the violence, Trump and an unnamed co-conspirator kept calling Republican members of Congress hours after the riot had ended, still intent on blocking certification, the indictment said.
“We need you, our Republican friends, to just try to slow it down,” the co-conspirator said in a voicemail to one US senator, according to prosecutors. The indictment’s description of the co-conspirator makes clear it was Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney.
Pence was one of the few prominent Republicans to criticize Trump on Tuesday, saying that “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president.”

US Donald Trump

Southern Philippines peace in progress as thousands of combatants turn in arms

Southern Philippines peace in progress as thousands of combatants turn in arms
Updated 03 August 2023
Ellie Aben

Southern Philippines peace in progress as thousands of combatants turn in arms

Southern Philippines peace in progress as thousands of combatants turn in arms
  • More than 26,000 former separatists have so far been decommissioned
  • Peace agreement also on top of agenda for Marcos’ administration
Updated 03 August 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Over 1,000 Moro Islamic Liberation Front fighters were decommissioned on Thursday in a major step in the implementation of a peace agreement between the Philippine government and the country’s restive Muslim south, which had for decades sought independence from Manila.
Bangsamoro, a region covering predominantly Muslim areas of Mindanao, has been undergoing a peace process that began in 2014 when the government struck a permanent cease-fire deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front after almost four decades of conflict.
MILF is an armed breakaway group of the Moro National Liberation Front — the oldest Muslim separatist movement in Mindanao — which continued to fight when its parent organization reached a peace agreement with Manila in the 1990s. MILF fighters only agreed to turn over their firearms in 2014, in exchange for self-rule in Bangsamoro.
The 2014 peace deal includes a target of decommissioning 40,000 MILF combatants, a process that also involves turning in and putting weapons beyond use.
As 1,301 more fighters joined the fold on Thursday, they bring the total number of decommissioned fighters to over 26,000, or more than 65 percent of the target, the autonomous Muslim region BARMM said.
“This occasion signals the success of the peace process in the Southern Philippines … The MILF recognizes that the decommissioning process is a significant component of the normalization track under the comprehensive agreement on the Bangsamoro,” BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Al-Hajj Murad” Ebrahim said during a ceremony on Thursday.
“For some, the process of decommissioning might be slow, but may I remind you all that this process takes some time because we are not only transforming the individual lives of combatants and making them productive members of our society, (but just as) importantly, transforming all communities across the BARMM to become peaceful and progressive.”
In his State of the Nation Address last month, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave a nod to the Bangsamoro peace process and said he was “proud of the progress that BARMM has taken.”
The Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said that it was “very critical that we build on the peace gains and ensure continuing progress.”
The peace agreement is also “on top of the Marcos’ administration” agenda, he said.
BARMM Chief Minister Ebrahim is looking forward to finishing the entire decommissioning process, he told Arab News, as it will officially conclude the peace deal.
“Once the commitment is fully complied with, then we will have the signing of an exit agreement,” Ebrahim said.
BARMM is now urging Manila to speed up other aspects of the decommissioning process, including the development of infrastructure in the region.
“We call upon the national government to expedite the other components of the normalization because many have yet to be fulfilled or started,” Ebrahim said.
“Because the real challenge is the lack of funds for normalization. So, we’re asking that it will be hastened.”
As part of the peace process, Bangsamoro residents voted for its greater autonomy in a referendum held in 2019. The transition period will culminate in 2025 when the region will elect its legislature and executive.

Philippines Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Fighters Sultan Kudarat

Arab Americans ‘need to do more to balance relationship’ with African Americans 

Arab Americans ‘need to do more to balance relationship’ with African Americans 
Updated 03 August 2023
RAY HANANIA

Arab Americans ‘need to do more to balance relationship’ with African Americans 

Arab Americans ‘need to do more to balance relationship’ with African Americans 
  • Equitable ties needed in Illinois, a leading Black legislator said on The Ray Hanania Radio Show sponsored by Arab News 
  • Illinois’ only two Muslim legislators, one who is Arab, should join the Black Caucus, said State Rep. Cyril Nichols 
Updated 03 August 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: African Americans are perplexed that Arab Americans want to be identified as being “Middle East and North African” on the US Census yet fail to balance the support Blacks have given to the Arab community in the country, a leading Black legislator in Illinois said Wednesday. 

Illinois State Rep. Cyril Nichols — a member of the state’s large African-American legislative caucus of 21 members, which represents nearly one-third of the Democratic Party’s contingent — said African Americans support their counterparts twice as much in comparison to what they receive in return. 

During an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit and Washington D.C. and sponsored by Arab News, Nichols said “an imbalance exists” and it “needs to change.”  

 

“When we work together, we can accomplish so much in a short amount of time. As you may know, about 70 percent of the gas stations in my district are owned by Arab Americans. We are not reinvested,” Nichols said.

“But the African-American community is reinvesting by doing business (with Arab businesses) in those areas where these gas stations (are located) and any other businesses for that matter. We in the African-American community are inclusive. We allow anyone to open up, be it Chinese food restaurants — it could be the gas stations, it could be cleaners. Oftentimes it is not African Americans that own these businesses. We just have to have a real conversation.” 

Asked to define the imbalance, Nichols said that on a scale of one to 10, African-American support of Arab Americans is at 10, while in return it is “an even five.” 

To achieve some “balance,” Nichols told Arab News he would convene a Town Hall-type meeting in October to bring the two communities together in Illinois. He said it should also be done in other areas with similar demographics. 

 

“When we are in our communities, because we don’t talk about it enough, because we want to bring in cultural identifiers that are not our culture, there are certain people who don’t want us to work together,” Nichols said, and expressed hope that Arab Americans and Muslims would attend. 

“When we work together, there is nothing we can’t do. There is literally nothing we can’t do. That is the way a community prospers, when people work together. Yes, there is not enough conversations. We should be meeting and convening weekly.” 

Nichols added: “We really need to bring people of leadership together, be it principals, be it business owners, be it clergy. We really need to come together, not to have a gripe session, but to have a real honest discussion with a solution. So, I don’t just want to come in and talk about nothing. I want to come in with a solution and develop legislation to support the solutions that we come up with. That’s the difference.” 

He said there was a long history of relations between Arab Americans and African Americans, citing several key milestones in this regard. 

In 1983, Chicago’s first Black mayor, Harold Washington, created the Advisory Commission on Arab Affairs, and placed several Arab Americans in key city positions, Nichols said. The commission was dismantled by former Jewish-American mayor, Rahm Emanuel, immediately after his election in 2011. 

Emanuel’s successors, former mayor Lori Lightfoot and incumbent Brandon Johnson, said they would reinstate the Arab Advisory Commission but this has not happened. 

In 1984 and 1988, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson gave Arab Americans roles in his attempts to become the Democratic Party candidate for president. Although Jackson did not win the party’s nomination on both occasions, Arab Americans won seats as convention delegates and had roles in defining the party’s national-issues plank. 

In 2022, Nichols introduced draft legislation seeking to recognize Arab Americans as a “minority group,” to qualify them for the Illinois Minority Business Enterprise system — that gives MBE members a first shot at up to 30 percent of the state’s annual contracts worth billions. This status has strengthened the businesses owned by Blacks, Hispanics, women and Asians, but Arab businesses have been left out. 

Nichols noted that instead of supporting the bill, which has not been signed into law yet, many Arab Americans were apathetic. 

“Both communities should be getting a lot more. If we work together we will, we will get a lot more. We have to work together. We have to stop some of these petty (people),” Nichols said, referring to individuals and groups that reject an inclusive approach. 

The 32nd District that Nichols represents has more than 120,000 residents, with a large Arab-American population on Chicago’s southwest side and various suburbs, including in Bridgeview where Arab immigrants built the state’s first prayer hall, the Mosque Foundation, in 1981. 

Last year, Nichols secured a state grant of $120,000 to support the Mosque Foundation’s Food Pantry which helps all needy families. 

Nichols said that nearly one-third of the state’s 78 Democrats in the 118-member Illinois General Assembly are African American and that only two members are Muslim — Nabeela Syed and Abdelnasser Rashid. 

Nichols said Rashid, who has Palestinian roots, and Syed, with Indian ancestry, should “absolutely” join the Black Caucus to address issues facing all the minority communities. 

 

“This is a very serious and real topic,” Nichols said. “When I look back and I think of this country, Black folk built this country. To think that our communities don’t work together more, then you are dealing with the idea of systemic racism, thinking that somehow your community is going to jump the Black community.  

“Our community has never thought of ourselves being first, second or third. We are just inclusive. And it is proven. We’re not making this up. It is proven. If we would just learn to work together and believe in what we worship, which is God, a lot of this stuff would not be issues. These issues we deal with are all man-made. These are not God-made issues. These are man-made issues,” Nichols said, adding that Blacks and Arabs can find common ground in terms of their religious beliefs and the struggle against racism. 

Nichols’ comments were made during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show broadcast Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023, in Detroit and Washington D.C. on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News. 

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

US Arab Americans African Americans Ray Hanania Show Ray Radio Show Editor's Choice

13 injured in South Korea when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk and stabs pedestrians

13 injured in South Korea when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk and stabs pedestrians
Updated 03 August 2023
AP

13 injured in South Korea when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk and stabs pedestrians

13 injured in South Korea when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk and stabs pedestrians
  • At least nine people were stabbed and four others were injured by the vehicle in the attacks
  • Police were questioning an unidentified suspect in his 20s who was arrested at the scene
Updated 03 August 2023
AP

SEOUL: At least 13 people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk, before stepping out of the vehicle and stabbing people inside a shopping mall in the city of Seongnam.
Yoon Sung-hyun, an official from the southern Gyeonggi provincial police department, said at least nine people were stabbed and four others were injured by the vehicle in the attacks that occurred in a crowded leisure district near a subway station. Police did not confirm whether any were in serious condition.
Police were questioning an unidentified suspect in his 20s who was arrested at the scene. Police officials did not immediately comment on any potential motive for the attack.
Photos from the scene showed forensic units examining the halls of the AK Plaza, where the stabbings took place. A white Kia hatchback with a broken front window and ruptured front tire could be seen on a sidewalk near the Seohyeon subway station.
The National Police Agency held an online meeting Thursday with regional police chiefs to discuss ways to deal with stabbings and other attacks against random targets.
During the meeting, National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun described the attack as “virtually an act of terrorism.” Officials discussed increasing nighttime patrols in leisure districts and other crowded areas and strengthening security camera surveillance, according to the agency.
Last month, a knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the capital, Seoul, killing one person, police said.

South Korea car stabbing

