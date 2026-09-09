MADRID: Mainland Spain endured its hottest summer since records began in 1961, with an unprecedented 61 heatwave days across June, July and August, national weather agency AEMET said on Wednesday.

The average temperature for those three months was 24.5C, 0.3C above the previous record registered in 2025 and 2.4C higher than the 1991-2020 reference period, AEMET said in a statement.