Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi 'circus' after derby defeat

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat
Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja gestures during the second half of the team's Leagues Cup soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP)
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat
  • Messi was booked in the 21st minute and Pareja felt he should have been dismissed with a second yellow after another foul
  • Messi added Miami’s third — and his second — to complete a third straight win since the Argentine joined the club
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA: Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja says his team’s defeat to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Wednesday was a “circus” and said that the Argentine should have been sent off.

Messi scored twice for Miami in a 3-1 win to move into the last-16 of the Leagues Cup but the Colombian coach was furious with the decisions of Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton.

Messi was booked in the 21st minute and Pareja felt he should have been dismissed with a second yellow after another foul.

“There was a double yellow card for Leo Messi. I don’t care that he was Messi. That affects the game. The match should be fair and that was not the case on the field.

“We take our responsibility, OK, we lost, we are frustrated but I have to say (this), you cannot hide this kind of situation,” he said.

The game was level at 1-1 until Miami were awarded a penalty when Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez went down after a slight tug in the box and Pareja was also fuming with that decision and the overall handling of the game.

“The attention that we get with all that is happening it becomes a circus, (this match) was a circus,” said Pareja, who was angered that the referee did not go to the monitor to review the penalty award.

“The penalty was unbelievable. Unbelievable. If the VAR was there and we have referees then we have to be honest and go and see it because the game deserved it,” he said.

“We’re frustrated. The people want to see soccer and things have to be fair, (in this game) it was not the case,” added the Orlando coach, who noted that Barton did go to the monitor later in the game to over-rule an Orlando goal.

Messi added Miami’s third — and his second — to complete a third straight win since the Argentine joined the club and the World Cup winner has scored five goals in those games.

The seven-times Ballon D’Or winner came in for some close attention, physical at times, from Orlando’s defenSe but his coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino said that was par for the course, especially in a derby.

“Just like when Barcelona play Real Madrid and River play Boca, these same things happen,” Martino said.

“We faced a very difficult opponent, it was very demanding. Teams have extra motivation (now) and I expect many more games like this, without a doubt.”

But the Argentine coach refused to be drawn on Pareja’s comments.

“I am not going to give my opinion on what Oscar Pareja said in his press conference. I respect his opinion, but we have to look forward having won our third game in a row, so that is our focus.”

Miami face FC Dallas in Texas on Sunday in the round-of-16 of the tournament for MLS and Mexican Liga MX clubs.

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women
  • “FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident”
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: World governing body FIFA said Friday it was investigating a misconduct complaint relating to the Zambian women’s team at the World Cup, vowing tough punishment if proven.
It did not provide details, citing confidentiality, but media reports said the incident involved coach Bruce Mwape allegedly rubbing a player’s breasts.
“We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women’s national team and this is currently being investigated,” a FIFA spokesperson said.
“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident.”
Allegations of sexual abuse in the Zambian women’s set-up surfaced on social media last year, and Mwape was peppered with questions about them at the World Cup.
He denied the claims, calling them “fake.”
FIFA stressed that any allegations of abuse were handled in the strictest confidence.
“Where guilt is established, FIFA takes the strongest possible sanctions, including removing people from the game for life. Our track record demonstrates this,” it said.
Zambia were eliminated at the group stage of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
They suffered heavy defeats to Spain and Japan before winning their first-ever World Cup match, downing Costa Rica 3-1.

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi football’s Pro League is being televised in more than 170 territories since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr and it has “clearly caught the imagination of broadcasters worldwide,” a senior league executive said on Thursday.

Clubs have persuaded global stars to play in the Kingdom, with Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane among those following in the Portuguese international’s footsteps.

Last month Al-Hilal made a $328 million bid for Kylian Mbappe, arguably the world’s best player, but the Paris Saint-Germain striker turned down a move.

Nevertheless, British director Peter Hutton, a member of the league’s board, told the BBC: “I think the budgets are in place for a number of years — you know, I don’t see this slowing down.

“I’ve worked in sport for 40 years and I’ve never seen a project as big, as ambitious and as determined to be a success.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Saudi League had “completely changed the market” and he expected more high-profile players to move to the Kingdom. But Hutton said it was “not necessarily a bad thing” if European football lost a little of its power.

Saudi clubs had only spent a quarter of what Premier League clubs had during the current transfer window, he said.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean that Europe isn’t going to be as strong in world football going forward, but I would say that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s good that football has strength around the world.”

 

 

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
  • The quarterfinals get started on Saturday
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi clubs Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr on Thursday reached the quarterfinals of the King Salman Club Cup.

In Group C, an Ever Banega goal was enough for Al-Shabab in their 1-0 victory over Union Monastirienne of Tunisia, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored late to rescue a point for Al-Nassr in a 1-1 draw with Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The results meant that Al-Shabab topped the group with seven points, followed by their fellow Saudis Al-Nassr on five.

In Group D, Shabab Belouizdad of Algeria drew with Kuwait SC, while Emirati side Al-Wahda went down 1-0 to Morocco’s Raja.

The Emirati and Moroccan clubs were already assured of a spot in the last eight of the competition.

The quarterfinals get started on Saturday with an all-Saudi clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, while Qataris Al-Sadd take on Iraqi club Al-Shorta.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab will take on Al-Wahda from the UAE, while Raja’s reward for their win is a battle with Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in Abha.

Morocco’s historic run at the Women’s World Cup ignites national pride at home

Morocco’s historic run at the Women’s World Cup ignites national pride at home
Updated 03 August 2023
AP

Morocco’s historic run at the Women’s World Cup ignites national pride at home

Morocco’s historic run at the Women’s World Cup ignites national pride at home
  • “We did not expect this accomplishment,” said Ghita Alaoui, an IT consultant who was at the Hollywood cafe
  • The team’s success is being talked about in the bustling cafes and restaurants of Rabat, where news of the victory was spreading
Updated 03 August 2023
AP

RABAT: In the picturesque town of Sale, the shock and euphoria of Morocco’s soccer team advancing to the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup were palpable.
“We did not expect this accomplishment,” said Ghita Alaoui, an IT consultant who was at the Hollywood cafe.
Especially after a 6-0 loss to Germany in the opener. But a 1-0 victory over Colombia on Thursday propelled Morocco beyond the group stage — a first for an Arab or North African nation.
The team’s success is being talked about in the bustling cafes and restaurants of Rabat, where news of the victory was spreading. Hicham El Haddaoui, a waiter at Abtal Al Cham restaurant, spoke about his newfound appreciation for women’s soccer.
“I was not used to watching Moroccan women’s football,” he said.
However, the World Cup games have changed his perspective.
News of the accomplishment went viral on social media, though word spread later in the day because many people were still at work — if not on vacation. So there were no immediate widespread street celebrations or car honking taking place.
Still, the sentiment is overwhelmingly positive.
“This achievement truly exemplifies the hard work and determination demonstrated by the Moroccan women’s team,” said Ibrahim Barakat, a 25-year-old student in Rabat. “Despite suffering a loss in the opening game, they showed their true character by not only taking part but also qualifying (for the next round).”
While men’s soccer has long been the dominant sport in Morocco, reactions to the women’s team’s success have shown a remarkable shift. Even as the time difference has affected spectator interaction, the women’s team’s performance has sparked a surge of national pride and interest in women’s soccer.
This is not to say that the accomplishment has been universally celebrated. In some parts of the Arab world, the historical bias against women’s soccer remains prevalent, as evidenced by the limited media coverage and attention given to the team’s performance.
Nonetheless, the team’s historic run has created interest and brought visibility to the women’s game in the country. This shift, although not seismic, marks a significant step forward for the sport in a region where it has traditionally been overshadowed by the men’s game.
At the cafe in Sale, a suburb of the Moroccan capital of Rabat, Alaoui said the team’s resiliency has convinced her that they’re capable of “even more impressive feats in the matches to come.”

Morocco stun Colombia to reach last 16 and dump out Germany

Morocco stun Colombia to reach last 16 and dump out Germany
Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

Morocco stun Colombia to reach last 16 and dump out Germany

Morocco stun Colombia to reach last 16 and dump out Germany
  • Germany eliminated after being held to 1-1 draw with South Korea
  • Colombia to play Jamaica in the round of 16, Morocco to face France
Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

BRISBANE: Anissa Lahmari’s winner powered World Cup debutants Morocco past Colombia 1-0 on Thursday and into the last 16 at the expense of two-time champions Germany.
Morocco’s upset in Perth lifted them to six points and they finished runners-up in Group H to Colombia on goal difference.
Germany were eliminated after being held to a 1-1 draw with South Korea in Brisbane.
Colombia will play Jamaica in the round of 16, while Morocco face France.
It was a fairytale result for Morocco, who have rebounded from a humiliating 6-0 drubbing on their debut against Germany with wins over South Korea and Colombia.
In front of 17,342 fans, the sole goal arrived moments before half-time when Ibtissam Jraidi was impeded in the box by a clumsy Daniela Arias.
Captain Ghizlane Chebbak’s penalty kick was spectacularly saved by lunging goalkeeper Catalina Perez, who dived to her left.
But Sakina Ouzraoui pounced on the deflection and her nifty pass found Lahmari who made no mistake from close range.
Colombia, wearing their yellow shirts, fielded a full-strength team despite having effectively qualified to the last 16 before this game.
Real Madrid striker Linda Caicedo, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 15 but made a full recovery, took her place after x-rays cleared her of any health issues.
Caicedo, who scored goals in Colombia’s wins against South Korea and Germany, had suffered breathing difficulties against the Germans just days after collapsing in training with chest pain.
Midfielder Mayra Ramirez overcame a knee injury sustained against Germany.
But Morocco took heed of coach Reynald Pedros’ plea to play aggressively with a dashing Jraidi forcing Perez into a save in the opening minute.
An attacking Morocco continued to dictate the early exchanges with Chebbak and Fatima Tagnaout particularly influential.
Tagnaout set up Lahmari whose long-range strike on the half hour sailed well over the bar.
Caicedo had limited impact and copped an errant tackle to her foot which had her writhing on the turf.
She was finally involved just before half-time with several menacing dashes down the right, but Colombia couldn’t capitalize.
Morocco made them pay with Lahmari’s goal putting the group on a knife’s edge at the interval.
Colombia came out aggressively and almost equalized on the hour when Daniela Montoya’s bullet was brilliantly saved by Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi.
They continued to press with Ramirez slamming a powerful shot from a tight angle into the right post.
But Morocco hung on to trigger wild celebrations from their players.

