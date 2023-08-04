You are here

  • Home
  • Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men

Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men

Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men
Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice, Kristen Clarke, left, addresses reporters from a monitor during a news conference following a court hearing where six white former Mississippi law enforcement officers plead guilty to federal civil rights offenses in federal court, in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gs3k4

Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men

Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Six white Mississippi police officers tortured two innocent Black men using a sex toy, Tasers and a sword in an hours-long attack that ended with one man shot through the mouth and neck, the US Department of Justice said Thursday.
The brutal assault, and its subsequent cover-up in which the men left one victim bleeding as they hid evidence of their crimes, is the latest race-tinged stain on US policing.
“The defendants in this case tortured and inflicted unspeakable harm on their victims, egregiously violated the civil rights of citizens who they were supposed to protect, and shamefully betrayed the oath they swore as law enforcement officers,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Five now-former members of Mississippi’s Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and one former member of the Richland Police Department pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges including civil rights conspiracy, deprivation of rights under color of law and obstruction of justice.
All six acknowledged that while responding to a report of suspicious activity on January 24 this year, they kicked in a door at a house and began a sustained and unprovoked attack on two Black men there.
They handcuffed the men and racially abused them, warning them to “stay out of Rankin County,” the DoJ said.
“The defendants punched and kicked the men, tased them 17 times, forced them to ingest liquids, and assaulted them with a dildo,” a press release said.




The families of Michael Corey Jenkins and Damien Cameron sit together during the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division tour Thursday, June 1, 2023, in during a Jackson,  Mississippi. (AP)

They also hit one man multiple times with a metal sword and a wooden kitchen implement, the DoJ said.
Deputy Hunter Elward, 31, removed a bullet from the chamber of his gun and forced his weapon into one man’s mouth before pulling the trigger.
“Elward racked the slide, intending to dry-fire a second time. When Elward pulled the trigger, the gun discharged. The bullet lacerated (the victim’s) tongue, broke his jaw and exited out of his neck,” the DoJ said.
As their critically injured victim lay bleeding, the men set about planting evidence to justify their actions.
“Remarkably, the victim survived the shooting even though these defendants left him lying on the floor gushing blood for a considerable amount of time... because they were too busy developing a false story to try and cover up their misconduct,” prosecutor Kristen Clarke told reporters.
“The actions of these defendants not only caused significant physical, emotional and psychological harm to the victims, but also caused harm to the entire community, who feel they cannot trust the police officers who are supposed to serve them and leaving other police officers to try to mend the communal wounds inflicted by these defendants,” said Clarke.
“This trauma is magnified because the misconduct was fueled by racial bias and hatred.”
Elward, Brett McAlpin, 52, Christian Dedmon, 28, Jeffrey Middleton, 46, Daniel Opdyke, 27 and Joshua Hartfield, 31, pleaded guilty to all charges against them.
Dedmon, Elward, and Opdyke also pleaded guilty to three other felony charges stemming from another episode of brutality against a white man in December.
All six are due to be sentenced November 14.
Horrifying episodes of police abuses against minorities in the United States burst into the public consciousness with unwelcome frequency, with victims like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor symbols of what critics say is wrong with the US model of law enforcement.
 

Topics: US police brutality white supremacists

Related

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
World
US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in US police culture
World
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in US police culture

Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS

Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS
Updated 47 min 10 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS

Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS
Updated 47 min 10 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Iran’s foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.

Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian’s Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

– Reuters

This article originally appeared Arab News Japan

Topics: Iran Japan

Related

Japan’s Abe urges Iran to play ‘constructive role’
Middle-East
Japan’s Abe urges Iran to play ‘constructive role’
Japan provides $6.3m in medical aid to Iran
World
Japan provides $6.3m in medical aid to Iran

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says talks in Saudi Arabia could be a stepping stone towards peace 
  • Diplomats hope the meeting on August 5 and 6 will agree on key principles to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH/KYIV: Ukraine and its allies rallied global support on Thursday for a peace blueprint that will be discussed in talks hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah this weekend.

Diplomats hope the meeting on August 5 and 6 of national security advisers and other senior officials from about 40 countries will agree on key principles to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech published on the president’s website that the initiative would be a stepping stone toward a peace summit of world leaders this autumn to endorse the principles based on his own 10-point formula for a peace settlement.

“We are working on making it happen this fall,” he said. “Autumn is very soon, but there is still time to prepare for the summit and involve most of the world’s countries.”

There is no prospect of direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at the moment, as the war continues to rage and Kyiv seeks to reclaim territory through a counter-offensive. Instead, Ukraine aims to first build a bigger coalition of diplomatic support for its vision of peace beyond its core group of Western backers by involving Global South countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa and Turkiye.

“One of the main aims of this round of negotiations will be to finally fix a common understanding of what the 10 points are about,” Ihor Zhovkva, Zelensky’s chief diplomatic adviser, said on Thursday.

The 10 points include calls for the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a full withdrawal of Russian troops, the protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety and the release of all prisoners.

But Western officials concede the initiative can put only limited pressure on Moscow without China, which has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Russia and rejected international calls to condemn the invasion.

It was unclear on Thursday whether China would take part in the Jeddah talks. Beijing was invited to a previous meeting in Copenhagen in late June but did not attend.

“I do think it’s critical that not just India, Brazil, and other key partners are participating but also that China is sitting at the table and actually talking peace,” said a senior European Commission official.

Saudi Arabia is keen to play a prominent diplomatic role in efforts to resolve the conflict. Zelensky attended the Arab League summit in Jeddah in May, when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his readiness to mediate.

The Kingdom “reached into parts of the world where Ukraine’s classical allies would not get to so easily,” another EU official said.

Topics: Russia ukraine war Ukraine War Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears
  • Junta in Niger is locked in a standoff with the Economic Community of West African States
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

NIAMEY: West African defense chiefs were set to wrap up discussions about possible intervention in Niger on Friday, as mediators from the regional bloc push coup leaders in Niamey to restore constitutional order before an approaching deadline.
The military junta in Niger is locked in a standoff with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has taken its hardest stance yet on last week’s ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum — the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.
In a blow to hopes of restoring the previous status quo, the junta revoked a raft of military cooperation agreements with France late on Thursday. There was no immediate response from France.
The move echoes similar moves by juntas in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso in the wake of their coups and could drastically reshape a joint fight against an Islamist insurgency.
France has between 1,000 and 1,500 troops in Niger, helping to fight an insurgency by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State that has destabilized West Africa’s Sahel region.
An ECOWAS delegation is in the Nigerien capital Niamey, hoping to secure “a conclusive and amicable resolution” to the crisis, although the bloc has also imposed sweeping sanctions and warned it could authorize the use of force if Bazoum is not reinstated by Sunday.
Niger’s self-declared leader Abdourahamane Tiani has rejected the sanctions and said the junta will not back down against any threats.
Later on Friday, the region’s defense chiefs will officially end a multi-day meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja about a possible military response that they have said would be a last resort. The junta on Thursday said any aggression or attempted aggression by ECOWAS would be met with an immediate riposte on any ECOWAS member-state except those friendly to Niger.
Tiani has won the backing of the juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso and cited persistent insecurity as his main justification for seizing power, even though data on attacks shows that security there has actually been improving.

Topics: ECOWAS Niger

Related

As world pressure mounts on leaders of coup in Niger, junta ends mandates of US, France, Nigeria and Togo
World
As world pressure mounts on leaders of coup in Niger, junta ends mandates of US, France, Nigeria and Togo
Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country
World
Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country

Ukraine attacks Russian navy base near Novorossiysk

Ukraine attacks Russian navy base near Novorossiysk
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

Ukraine attacks Russian navy base near Novorossiysk

Ukraine attacks Russian navy base near Novorossiysk
  • Attack prompted Novorossiysk port to temporarily halt ship movement
  • Russian social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire near Novorossiysk
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Ukrainian sea drones attacked a Russian navy base near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a major hub for Russian exports, early on Friday and were destroyed by Russian warships, Russia’s defense ministry said.
The attack prompted the Novorossiysk port to temporarily halt all ship movement, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium which operates an oil terminal there.
Russian social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire near Novorossiysk on Friday morning. If confirmed it would be the first Ukrainian attack on one of Russia’s main commercial ports.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium which loads oil onto tankers in Novorossiysk said the port has temporarily barred all ship movement. It said its facilities had not been damaged and oil loadings continued onto tankers which were already moored
Videos posted on a local online community and circulated by Russian online news outlet Astra showed the movement of ships just off the coast with the sound of gunfire coming from the direction of the sea.
The emergency services of Novorossiysk have confirmed reports of blasts and security services have been informed, Russia’s RIA news agency reported. The port is one of the biggest in the Black Sea.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is the main exporter of Kazakh crude.
Clashes in the Black Sea and adjacent ports have escalated since Russia refused last month to extend a deal allowing for the safe exports of grain from Ukrainian ports; Russian drones and missiles have struck several Ukrainian port facilities and grain silos on or near the Black Sea.
Russia has also reported an attack by Ukrainian sea drones on its warships which were escorting a civilian vessel.
Russian air defenses downed 10 Ukrainian drones over Crimea on Friday morning and suppressed three more with electronic countermeasures, TASS cited the Russian defense ministry as saying.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson
World
Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson
Update Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
World
Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

US appeals court says Biden asylum restrictions at border can stay in place for now

US appeals court says Biden asylum restrictions at border can stay in place for now
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

US appeals court says Biden asylum restrictions at border can stay in place for now

US appeals court says Biden asylum restrictions at border can stay in place for now
  • Biden’s new asylum regulation presumes most migrants are ineligible for asylum if they passed through other nations without seeking protection elsewhere first, or if they failed to use legal pathways for US entry
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

A US appeal court will allow President Joe Biden’s new regulation restricting asylum access at the US-Mexico border to remain in effect for now, providing a short-term win for the Democrat as he grapples with legal challenges to his immigration strategy.
The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals put on hold a district judge’s July 25 ruling that found the regulation violated US law by cutting off asylum for some migrants caught crossing the border illegally.
Biden took office in 2021 pledging to reverse many of the hard-line policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican, but has adopted some Trump-like border measures as his administration has faced record migrant crossings.
Biden’s new asylum regulation presumes most migrants are ineligible for asylum if they passed through other nations without seeking protection elsewhere first, or if they failed to use legal pathways for US entry. The measure took effect when Title 42 ended on May 11.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other groups challenged the Biden measure, arguing it unlawfully denied asylum to some migrants caught crossing the border illegally and mirrored Trump-era restrictions that were also blocked in court.
US District Court Judge Jon Tigar — who blocked the previous Trump policies — vacated the Biden regulation, but stayed his ruling for 14 days to allow an appeal.
Tigar said US law does not limit asylum access for people crossing the border illegally and that transit countries to the south do not offer safe and feasible alternatives to migrants.
The 9th Circuit’s decision to allow the Biden policy to stay effect does not mean it will ultimately rule in favor of it.
In 2020, the 9th Circuit upheld Tigar’s decision to block a similar Trump regulation that restricted asylum for migrants who transited through other countries en route to the United States.
The ACLU could appeal the latest ruling to the US Supreme Court, but conservative justices outnumber liberals 6-3.

Topics: US court asylum seekers Joe Biden US-Mexico border

Related

Report details ‘persistent’ human rights abuses at US border
World
Report details ‘persistent’ human rights abuses at US border
Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up
World
Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up

Latest updates

Actress Haya Abdulsalam discusses Netflix’s smash-hit ‘Devil’s Advocate’
Actress Haya Abdulsalam discusses Netflix’s smash-hit ‘Devil’s Advocate’
Oil Updates —prices set for sixth weekly gain on pledged output cuts
Oil Updates —prices set for sixth weekly gain on pledged output cuts
Saudi minister meets with Nigerian and Bangladeshi ambassadors
Saudi minister meets with Nigerian and Bangladeshi ambassadors
Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS
Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS
Saudi comedian Moayad Al-Nefaie on his debut hip-hop album
Saudi comedian Moayad Al-Nefaie on his debut hip-hop album

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.