UAE MMA fighters claim 7 more medals on day 2 of Youth World Championships

ABU DHABI: In a strong showing on the second day of the IMMAF Youth World Championships on Thursday, the UAE’s national team added seven more medals, to take their overall tally to 11.

The UAE were second in the medal table at the end of the day.

Athletes aged 14 to 15 years took the octagon on Thursday, with Ghala Al-Hammadi securing the first gold for the hosts in the female 40 kg division. In her last bout of the day, she defeated Uzbekistan’s Marva Rid Kamilova in a record 13 seconds by an armbar submission.

She was soon joined on the podium by her sister, Zamzam Al-Hammadi, who added a second gold for the hosts, defeating Ukraine’s Kira Voliashchenko in an exciting final in the 52 kg division.

Meanwhile, Saeed Alnuaimi (57 kg) and Salem Alhamoud (77.1 kg) both won silver medals. In addition, Omar Al-Raeesi (57 kg), Hamdan Al-Najjar (48 kg), and Saif Al-Hammadi (48 kg) added bronze medals to the UAE’s collection.

Halfway through the championships, the UAE team have already done better than last year when they won four medals.

Organized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the championship is set to run until Aug. 5.

Fahad Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said he was “thrilled beyond words” to see the level of interest and participation. “It underscores not only the growing popularity of MMA in the UAE, but also on the international level. It’s a festive atmosphere out there, and the crowd is very encouraging.”

Al-Shamsi praised the national team and the Al-Hammadi sisters. “The championship provides a platform for global MMA talents to gather and supports the development of future MMA athletes, enabling them to showcase their skills and prepare for professional careers in the sport.

“The UAE team is performing incredibly well, and they have been preparing well. The results are not surprising, given their commitment and training and we are really proud of them.”

After securing gold, Ghala Al-Hammadi said: “I prepared for the championship by training four hours per day, morning and evening, with two hours for MMA and the same for jiu-jitsu, and sometimes cardio exercises such as running to maintain weight and make this honorable appearance in the MMA Youth World Championships. I dedicate the victory and my achievement today to the UAE leadership, to my family, and to everyone who stood with me during the preparations.”

Zamzam Al-Hammadi also dedicated her gold medal to the UAE’s leadership and people. “The Emirati women are characterized by strength and a strong desire to achieve success in all fields,” she said. “Our wise leadership supports us in every way, which further boosts our motivation to strive for more. I want to dedicate this achievement to everyone who stood by me throughout this journey.”

Over 600 athletes from 45 countries are taking part in five octagons at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Owen Roddy, the long-time striking coach of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, is part of an 11-strong coaching team supporting Ireland’s 36 young fighters.

“The Irish team is doing amazing — it’s a phenomenal show here and what an experience for our young lads,” said Roddy, who was in McGregor’s corner in Abu Dhabi at UFC 257 in 2021. “It’s an amazing country, beautiful hospitality, beautiful people and culture.

“It’s my first time experiencing the MMA Youth World Championships as a coach and I can see it’s an unbelievable competition — so many athletes coming over and representing their country. We’re still in the mix, so its exciting times and we hope to take a few more golds to climb those rankings.”