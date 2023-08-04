You are here

UAE MMA fighters claim 7 more medals on day 2 of Youth World Championships

UAE MMA fighters claim 7 more medals on day 2 of Youth World Championships
Ghala Al-Hammadi after winning gold for the UAE at the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi. (UAEJJF)
Arab News

UAE MMA fighters claim 7 more medals on day 2 of Youth World Championships

UAE MMA fighters claim 7 more medals on day 2 of Youth World Championships
  • Sisters Ghala and Zamzam Al-Hammadi win gold for hosts as they sit in second place
  • UAE team have already outperformed last year’s results of 4 medals, bringing their tally to 11
Arab News

ABU DHABI: In a strong showing on the second day of the IMMAF Youth World Championships on Thursday, the UAE’s national team added seven more medals, to take their overall tally to 11.

The UAE were second in the medal table at the end of the day.

Athletes aged 14 to 15 years took the octagon on Thursday, with Ghala Al-Hammadi securing the first gold for the hosts in the female 40 kg division. In her last bout of the day, she defeated Uzbekistan’s Marva Rid Kamilova in a record 13 seconds by an armbar submission.

She was soon joined on the podium by her sister, Zamzam Al-Hammadi, who added a second gold for the hosts, defeating Ukraine’s Kira Voliashchenko in an exciting final in the 52 kg division.

Meanwhile, Saeed Alnuaimi (57 kg) and Salem Alhamoud (77.1 kg) both won silver medals. In addition, Omar Al-Raeesi (57 kg), Hamdan Al-Najjar (48 kg), and Saif Al-Hammadi (48 kg) added bronze medals to the UAE’s collection.

Halfway through the championships, the UAE team have already done better than last year when they won four medals.

Organized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the championship is set to run until Aug. 5.

Fahad Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said he was “thrilled beyond words” to see the level of interest and participation. “It underscores not only the growing popularity of MMA in the UAE, but also on the international level. It’s a festive atmosphere out there, and the crowd is very encouraging.”

Al-Shamsi praised the national team and the Al-Hammadi sisters. “The championship provides a platform for global MMA talents to gather and supports the development of future MMA athletes, enabling them to showcase their skills and prepare for professional careers in the sport.

“The UAE team is performing incredibly well, and they have been preparing well. The results are not surprising, given their commitment and training and we are really proud of them.”

After securing gold, Ghala Al-Hammadi said: “I prepared for the championship by training four hours per day, morning and evening, with two hours for MMA and the same for jiu-jitsu, and sometimes cardio exercises such as running to maintain weight and make this honorable appearance in the MMA Youth World Championships. I dedicate the victory and my achievement today to the UAE leadership, to my family, and to everyone who stood with me during the preparations.”

Zamzam Al-Hammadi also dedicated her gold medal to the UAE’s leadership and people. “The Emirati women are characterized by strength and a strong desire to achieve success in all fields,” she said. “Our wise leadership supports us in every way, which further boosts our motivation to strive for more. I want to dedicate this achievement to everyone who stood by me throughout this journey.”

Over 600 athletes from 45 countries are taking part in five octagons at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Owen Roddy, the long-time striking coach of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, is part of an 11-strong coaching team supporting Ireland’s 36 young fighters.

“The Irish team is doing amazing — it’s a phenomenal show here and what an experience for our young lads,” said Roddy, who was in McGregor’s corner in Abu Dhabi at UFC 257 in 2021. “It’s an amazing country, beautiful hospitality, beautiful people and culture.

“It’s my first time experiencing the MMA Youth World Championships as a coach and I can see it’s an unbelievable competition — so many athletes coming over and representing their country. We’re still in the mix, so its exciting times and we hope to take a few more golds to climb those rankings.”

Topics: MMA Youth World Championships UAE

Baseball United announces Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons as its latest two franchises

Baseball United announces Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons as its latest two franchises
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Baseball United announces Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons as its latest two franchises

Baseball United announces Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons as its latest two franchises
  • UAE teams will join Mumbai Cobras and Karachi Monarchs at Baseball United’s Dubai Showcase event this November
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional league of the sport focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, on Thursday revealed the names and branding of its Dubai and Abu Dhabi franchises.

The Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons are the first professional baseball franchises in the history of the GCC region, and will compete against the Mumbai Cobras and Karachi Monarchs in the league’s Dubai Showcase later this year.

The four-game event will take place at Dubai International Stadium from Nov. 10 to 12, and will kick off with a matchup between the Indian and Pakistani teams, while the UAE franchises will close out the showcase.

The Dubai Wolves’ brand pays homage to the Arabian Wolf that once roamed the Liwa Desert in vast numbers, and honors Dubai’s transformation into a thriving, urban metropolis, the organization stated.

The Abu Dhabi logo includes a stylized “AD” monogram, as well as the profile view of a peregrine falcon, the national bird of the UAE. The Falcons’ name speaks to the compelling history and heritage of the nation’s capital.

“This is a historic day for our organization, for baseball, and for the UAE,” said Kash Shaikh, president, CEO, board chairman and majority owner of Baseball United. “We are so grateful and proud of these two milestone franchises that we now get to share with our fans across the UAE. The Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons will be iconic brands that inspire millions of people here in this great nation, and all across the world.”

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEGd8eQYQ1I

The announcement of the two new franchises comes shortly after Baseball United’s historic partnership with the Emirates Cricket Board, which awarded Shaikh’s organization a 15-year term to host its league in the UAE, and the rights to the Dubai and Abu Dhabi franchises.

Baseball United will be working with the ECB to bring bat-and-ball sports together in two of the world’s most sports-focused cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“The partnerships that we continue to forge here in the UAE have given us the momentum and support necessary to build this league the right way,” said John Miedreich, executive vice president of operations, vice chairman of the board, and co-owner of Baseball United. “We are grateful to all the people and organizations who have joined us on this pursuit, and we’re looking forward to even more partners teaming with us in the future.”

Baseball United partnered with US-based creative agency, BSB International, on the brand development and design for each franchise.

The Dubai colors will be red, white and black while Abu Dhabi’s colors are white, gray and teal.

Those who attended the press event at Dubai International Stadium included representatives from the US’ Dubai consulate, embassy of Dominica, the ECB, and Dubai Sports City.

“We started this journey nearly two years ago,” said Shaikh. “The barriers to entry were incredibly challenging. The difficulty level is high. And this dream of ours will most definitely not be easy. But today was one of those magical reminders that if we keep believing, keep building, and keep our focus on our current and future fans, we can help make baseball the region’s next great sport.”

Topics: baseball Baseball United Dubai Abu Dhabi UAE

Jordan ‘proud’ of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized

Jordan ‘proud’ of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

Jordan ‘proud’ of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized

Jordan ‘proud’ of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized
  • Jordan, who retained a minority stake in the franchise, said in a statement he was grateful to have the chance to guide the team for more than a decade
  • Plotkin and Schnall said they would serve as co-chairmen of Hornets Sports and Entertainment “and will rotate the team’s governorship every five years, beginning with Schnall”
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: NBA legend Michael Jordan’s tenure as a majority owner in the league officially ended Thursday as the sale of his stake of the Charlotte Hornets was approved by league governors.

The purchasing group is led by Gabe Plotkin, chief investment officer at Tallwoods Capital LLC, and Rick Schnall, co-president of private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

“The sale, which has been approved by the NBA Board of Governors, immediately gives Plotkin and Schnall the controlling interest in the franchise,” the Hornets said in a statement.

Plotkin and Schnall said they would serve as co-chairmen of Hornets Sports and Entertainment “and will rotate the team’s governorship every five years, beginning with Schnall.”

The deal, first announced in June, reportedly valued the Hornets at $3 billion.

Jordan acquired a controlling investment in the Hornets in 2010 for $275 million. The franchise had been the league’s sole team with Black-majority ownership.

Jordan, who retained a minority stake in the franchise, said in a statement he was grateful to have the chance to guide the team for more than a decade.

“The opportunity to be the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets in my home state of North Carolina for the last 13 years has been a tremendous honor,” Jordan said.

“I’m proud of all that the organization accomplished: the exciting on-court moments, the return of the Hornets name, Charlotte hosting the 2019 NBA All-Star Game and HSE becoming a true pillar of this Community.

“Through the years, the unwavering commitment, passion and loyalty of our Hornets fans has been incredible. As I transition into a minority ownership role, I’m thrilled to be able to pass the reins to two successful, innovative and strategic leaders in Gabe and Rick.”

Often considered the greatest-ever basketball player, Jordan led teams to six NBA titles, won the league’s Most Valuable Player award five times and garnered two Olympic gold medals. He played his last game professionally in 2003.

However, Jordan’s tenure as an owner was less successful.

During his 13-year reign, Charlotte reached the playoffs just three times, losing in the first round on all three occasions.

Last season, Charlotte finished one place off the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 27-55.

Schnall and Plotkin said in their joint statement that they hope to build on the “stability” that Jordan brought to the franchise.

“We’re excited about the organization’s future,” they said. “Our vision is to take the Hornets to the next level both on and off the court.”

Topics: National Basketball Association (NBA) Michael Jordan Charlotte Hornets

‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback

‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback

‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback
  • The 26-year-old superstar has not taken part in elite competition since her tumultuous campaign at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics two years ago
  • Biles: But I’m fine. I’m twisting again. No worries. All is good
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

CHICAGO: Simone Biles makes her long-awaited return to gymnastics in Chicago on Saturday, with the dreaded “twisties” firmly behind her in what could be the first step on the road toward next year’s Olympic games.

The 26-year-old superstar has not taken part in elite competition since her tumultuous campaign at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and 19-time World Championships gold medallist arrived in Japan as one of the stars of Olympic sport, widely expected to crown her legacy with a successful defense of her 2016 Olympics all-around title.

But in what became one of the most gripping dramas of the Tokyo Games, Biles’s challenge unraveled dramatically, with the American making a series of uncharacteristic stumbles during early qualification rounds.

Biles later confided that she felt she had the “weight of the world on my shoulders” and after struggling in the early rounds of the team competition, she withdrew citing mental health issues.

Those same issues prompted her withdrawal from the all-around competition as well as the vault, uneven bars and floor disciplines.

She eventually returned for the balance beam final, opting for a safer-than-usual routine that earned a bronze medal.

Biles attributed her problems to an attack of the “twisties” — a phenomenon in gymnastics where athletes become disoriented and lose their sense of where they are in the air at a given moment, potentially leaving them at risk of injury when they land.

“It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body,” Biles explained in 2021.

“What’s even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air, I also have no idea how I am going to land. Or what I am going to land on.”

Biles’ decision to withdraw from competition was widely hailed as a watershed moment for the issue of mental health in elite sports, with the gymnast applauded for prioritizing her own well-being before competition.

After confirming her return to competition last month, Biles said she is still undergoing therapy to help her “handle the mental side” of her craft.

“Lots of therapy, I go once a week for almost two hours,” she said on Instagram. “I’ve had so much trauma, so being able to work on some of the traumas and work on healing is a blessing,” added Biles, one of dozens of elite gymnasts who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of jailed USA team doctor Larry Nassar.

In a Q+A with fans on Instagram last weekend, Biles said her fear of the “twisties” had been put squarely behind her, even if she admitted to nervousness when returning to the gym.

“When the twisties happen, you go right into the gym and work on it. I took over a year off and THEN came back ... So I was petrified,” she said.

“But I’m fine. I’m twisting again. No worries. All is good,” Biles wrote.

What the future holds for Biles beyond this weekend remains uncertain.

She has not yet confirmed whether she plans to participate in the Paris Olympics next year.

“For Paris, as of now, I would say, I’ll be there regardless,” Biles said in a September 2022 interview.

“I just don’t know if it will be as an athlete or as an audience member.”

This weekend’s US Classic has been a happy hunting ground for Biles in the past. In 2018 she used the event as her comeback meet after taking a lengthy break following her gold-medal winning campaign at the Rio Olympics.

She followed that return with two world championship all around gold medals in 2018 and 2019.

This weekend’s event in Chicago will also mark a return to competition for reigning Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee, who has battled a kidney-related health issue this year.

Topics: Simone Biles gymnastics

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat
  • Messi was booked in the 21st minute and Pareja felt he should have been dismissed with a second yellow after another foul
  • Messi added Miami’s third — and his second — to complete a third straight win since the Argentine joined the club
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA: Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja says his team’s defeat to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Wednesday was a “circus” and said that the Argentine should have been sent off.

Messi scored twice for Miami in a 3-1 win to move into the last-16 of the Leagues Cup but the Colombian coach was furious with the decisions of Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton.

Messi was booked in the 21st minute and Pareja felt he should have been dismissed with a second yellow after another foul.

“There was a double yellow card for Leo Messi. I don’t care that he was Messi. That affects the game. The match should be fair and that was not the case on the field.

“We take our responsibility, OK, we lost, we are frustrated but I have to say (this), you cannot hide this kind of situation,” he said.

The game was level at 1-1 until Miami were awarded a penalty when Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez went down after a slight tug in the box and Pareja was also fuming with that decision and the overall handling of the game.

“The attention that we get with all that is happening it becomes a circus, (this match) was a circus,” said Pareja, who was angered that the referee did not go to the monitor to review the penalty award.

“The penalty was unbelievable. Unbelievable. If the VAR was there and we have referees then we have to be honest and go and see it because the game deserved it,” he said.

“We’re frustrated. The people want to see soccer and things have to be fair, (in this game) it was not the case,” added the Orlando coach, who noted that Barton did go to the monitor later in the game to over-rule an Orlando goal.

Messi added Miami’s third — and his second — to complete a third straight win since the Argentine joined the club and the World Cup winner has scored five goals in those games.

The seven-times Ballon D’Or winner came in for some close attention, physical at times, from Orlando’s defenSe but his coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino said that was par for the course, especially in a derby.

“Just like when Barcelona play Real Madrid and River play Boca, these same things happen,” Martino said.

“We faced a very difficult opponent, it was very demanding. Teams have extra motivation (now) and I expect many more games like this, without a doubt.”

But the Argentine coach refused to be drawn on Pareja’s comments.

“I am not going to give my opinion on what Oscar Pareja said in his press conference. I respect his opinion, but we have to look forward having won our third game in a row, so that is our focus.”

Miami face FC Dallas in Texas on Sunday in the round-of-16 of the tournament for MLS and Mexican Liga MX clubs.

Topics: Orlando City Oscar Pareja Lionel Messi MLS

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women
  • “FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident”
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: World governing body FIFA said Friday it was investigating a misconduct complaint relating to the Zambian women’s team at the World Cup, vowing tough punishment if proven.
It did not provide details, citing confidentiality, but media reports said the incident involved coach Bruce Mwape allegedly rubbing a player’s breasts.
“We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women’s national team and this is currently being investigated,” a FIFA spokesperson said.
“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident.”
Allegations of sexual abuse in the Zambian women’s set-up surfaced on social media last year, and Mwape was peppered with questions about them at the World Cup.
He denied the claims, calling them “fake.”
FIFA stressed that any allegations of abuse were handled in the strictest confidence.
“Where guilt is established, FIFA takes the strongest possible sanctions, including removing people from the game for life. Our track record demonstrates this,” it said.
Zambia were eliminated at the group stage of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
They suffered heavy defeats to Spain and Japan before winning their first-ever World Cup match, downing Costa Rica 3-1.

Topics: Zambian women's team FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup Women's world cup

