Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers

Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan in the village of Burqa in the north of the occupied West Bank on Aug. 5, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers

Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers
  • UN humanitarian agency OCHA had recorded 591 settler-related ‘incidents’ in the West Bank in the first six months of 2023
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

BURQAH, Palestinian Territories: Mourners on Saturday attended the funeral of a Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, after the UN warned of a dramatic spike in such cases.
The Palestinian health ministry in a statement late Friday announced the death of Qusai Jamal Maatan, 19, saying he was “shot dead by settlers in the village of Burqa,” east of Ramallah.
At the funeral procession, Maatan was wrapped in a black and white keffiyeh head covering and Palestinian flag. Mourners carried his body through the village streets before his burial, said an AFP journalist at the scene.
Since early last year, the West Bank has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities and regular raids by Israeli forces who say they are pursuing militants.
In a statement Saturday, the Israeli army cited Palestinian reports and witnesses as saying clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli civilians who were herding sheep near Burqa village.
Both sides threw rocks, the Palestinians let off fireworks and “Israeli civilians shot toward the Palestinians,” the army said.
“As a result of the confrontation, a Palestinian was killed, four others were injured, and a Palestinian vehicle was found burned. Several Israeli civilians were injured from rocks hurled at them,” it said, adding security forces arrived after the shooting.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is home to nearly three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.
The last major case of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians occurred in June.
Revenge attacks on the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya and others followed the killing of four Israelis by Palestinian gunmen, which militant group Hamas said was in response to an Israeli army raid on Jenin refugee camp which killed six Palestinians.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA on Friday said it had recorded 591 settler-related “incidents” in the West Bank in the first six months of 2023 resulting in Palestinian casualties, property damage, or both.
“That’s an average of 99 incidents every month, and a 39-percent-increase compared with the monthly average of the whole of 2022, which is 71,” spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva.
Also on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli soldiers shot dead Mahmoud Abu Saan, 18, in the West Bank community of Tulkarm. The Israeli army said “suspects fired and hurled explosives and stones” at patrolling soldiers “who responded with live fire.”
Friday’s killings came three days after a Palestinian gunman wounded six people in a shooting at an Israeli settlement in the West Bank before being shot dead himself.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with tanker

Updated 5 sec ago

Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with tanker

Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with tanker
Updated 5 sec ago
CAIRO: A Suez Canal tugboat has sunk after colliding with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker in the strategically important waterway, the canal authority said on Saturday, without saying if shipping traffic had been disrupted.
The tanker, Chinagas Legend, is waiting in Port Said until the completion of procedures related to the accident, canal authority head Osama Rabie said in a statement.
Two canal sources said Chinagas Legend was unharmed by the collision, was functioning normally and had anchored at Port Said.
Rabie said seven people had been on board the tugboat Fahd and that rescue work was underway, with a crane dispatched to recover the sunken vessel.
Two other canal sources said six of the tugboat's crew members had been rescued and taken to hospital, while the seventh was still unaccounted for.
The tanker, which was heading south on its journey from Singapore to the U.S., is 230 metres (755 feet) long and 36 metres (118 feet) wide, and carries a cargo of 52,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Kuwait’s FM decries statement by Lebanese economy minister on aid

Kuwait's FM decries statement by Lebanese economy minister on aid
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News

Kuwait’s FM decries statement by Lebanese economy minister on aid

Kuwait’s FM decries statement by Lebanese economy minister on aid
  • Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Lebanese Economy and Commerce Minister Amin Salam’s comments ‘contradicted political norms’
  • Salam said his comments were ‘not intended to transgress the principles and constitutional and legal mechanisms in force in Kuwait’
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY/BEIRUT: Kuwait’s foreign minister on Saturday strongly condemned a statement made by Lebanon’s economy minister on Wednesday, saying it was incompatible with “political norms.”
The Kuwait News Agency cited minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as saying that Lebanese Economy and Commerce Minister Amin Salam’s comments “contradicted political norms, portraying insufficient understanding (of) how decisions are made in Kuwait,” particularly regarding humanitarian grants and loans offered to “sisterly and friendly” states.
Salam suggested on Wednesday that Kuwait could fund the reconstruction of Lebanon’s main wheat silos, which were destroyed in the Beirut Port explosion three years ago, “with the stroke of a pen.” The silos’ original construction was funded by Kuwait in 1969 through a loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.
“Kuwait boasts a historic record of supporting sisterly and brotherly peoples and states, however it emphatically rejects any intervention in its decision making and domestic affairs,” Al-Sabah said on Saturday, urging the Lebanese minister to withdraw his statement for the sake of “maintaining bilateral relations.”
Salam later held a press conference in Beirut and issued a clarification. According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, Salam claimed that what he actually meant by his use of a “normal Lebanese colloquial phrase” was that a decision to rebuild the silos could be taken swiftly.
The Lebanese minister stressed that his use of the phrase “was not intended to transgress the principles and constitutional and legal mechanisms in force in Kuwait or in Lebanon.”
Salam added that he hoped the Kuwaiti parliament would accept his clarification, saying: “I had a clear conscience in my request because I appealed to a brotherly country that has always stood by Lebanon … I am aware of the risks to food security, especially since the World Bank has classified Lebanon as the most (vulnerable country) in terms of food-security challenges because it does not have a strategic stockpile.”

Topics: Kuwait Lebanon Beirut port explosion Amin Salam

Firefighters control blaze at old Ministry of Religious Endowments building in Cairo

Firefighters control blaze at old Ministry of Religious Endowments building in Cairo
Updated 05 August 2023
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

Firefighters control blaze at old Ministry of Religious Endowments building in Cairo

Firefighters control blaze at old Ministry of Religious Endowments building in Cairo
  • Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa, the Egyptian minister of religious endowments, inspected the firefighting process two hours after the blaze started
  • The minister referred the incident’s investigation to the Public Prosecution and the Administrative Prosecution
Updated 05 August 2023
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

CAIRO: A fire that broke out inside the old Ministry of Religious Endowments building in the downtown area of Cairo was brought under control by seven fire engines from the General Administration of Civil Protection.
Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa, the Egyptian minister of religious endowments, inspected the firefighting process two hours after the blaze started, and thanked the civil protection team for its dedication to work, swift action, and control of the fire. No injuries were reported.
The minister referred the incident’s investigation to the Public Prosecution and the Administrative Prosecution.
The building was empty as the ministry had moved to its new building in the New Administrative Capital on July 1.
The minister has instructed those concerned, based on the recommendations of the Council of Ministers, to continue maintenance contracts for the old building.
Abdullah Hassan Abdel-Qawi, assistant minister of endowments for administrative affairs, confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and that damage to the building was being assessed by specialized committees.
The ministry has stressed that it will wait for reports from the security services regarding the causes of the fire before deciding on its next course of action.
A source told Arab News: “Immediately after the outbreak of the fire was reported, four ambulances were dispatched to the accident site in anticipation of the presence of injured people, but no casualties were reported. There were no casualties inside the building due to it being vacant.”
The incident emphasizes the importance of safety measures in institutional buildings, especially those that may not be currently occupied.
It also highlights the coordinated efforts of various authorities when responding to emergencies and ensuring the well-being of the community.

Topics: Egypt Blaze neo-Islamic ministry Cairo

Three civilians killed in Russian strikes on Syria: monitor

Three civilians killed in Russian strikes on Syria: monitor
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

Three civilians killed in Russian strikes on Syria: monitor

Three civilians killed in Russian strikes on Syria: monitor
  • Russia has over the years repeatedly struck Syria’s last main opposition bastion
  • “Russian air strikes this morning” to the west of the city left “three dead from the same family... and six people wounded,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: At least three civilians from the same family were killed when Russian warplanes struck the outskirts of the northwest Syrian city of Idlib on Saturday, a war monitor said.
Russia has over the years repeatedly struck Syria’s last main opposition bastion, but attacks killing civilians had been limited this year until an uptick in violence in late June.
“Russian air strikes this morning” to the west of the city left “three dead from the same family... and six people wounded,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding rescue teams were still at work removing rubble.
Four strikes hit the area where rebel bases are also present, added the Observatory, a Britain-based group which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria.
With Russian and Iranian support, the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad has clawed back much of the territory it had lost to rebels early in the conflict.
The last pockets of armed opposition to the Assad government include swathes of rebel-held Idlib province, controlled by militant group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which is headed by the country’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
Syria’s 12-year-long war broke out after the repression of peaceful anti-government demonstrations escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global militants.
The war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.
Since 2020, a cease-fire deal brokered by Damascus ally Moscow and rebel-backer Ankara has largely held in Syria’s northwest, despite periodic clashes.
However, in an uptick in violence, Russian air strikes killed at least 13 people in Idlib province on June 25, in what the Observatory said at the time was the deadliest such attack on the country this year.
At least nine civilians, including two children, were among the dead — six of them killed at a fruit and vegetable market in Jisr Al-Shughur.
On June 28, Damascus’s defense ministry said Syrian and Russian forces had launched air strikes on rebel bases in the Idlib region.
The operation came “in response to daily and repeated attacks... on civilians” in residential areas in nearby Hama province, the ministry had said.
It did not specify the date of the bombardment, but the announcement came a day after Russian air strikes killed eight HTS-affiliated fighters, according to the Observatory.
The rebel-held Idlib region is home to about three million people, around half of them displaced from other parts of the country.

Topics: Syria Idlib Russian Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Strikes

Lebanon seeks to reassure Gulf, Germany after travel warnings

Lebanon seeks to reassure Gulf, Germany after travel warnings
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters

Lebanon seeks to reassure Gulf, Germany after travel warnings

Lebanon seeks to reassure Gulf, Germany after travel warnings
  • Mikati said he had spoken with his security chiefs and assessed that the situation “does not call for concern or panic”
  • He said there had been “significant progress” in resolving the violence in Ain el-Hilweh
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker premier Najib Mikati said on Saturday there was no cause for “concern or panic” about his country’s security situation, after Germany and Gulf countries issued new travel warnings following outbreaks of violence.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Germany and Britain updated their travel warnings amid clashes between rival armed groups in the Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh in Lebanon’s south.
In a statement, Mikati said he had spoken with his security chiefs and assessed that the situation “does not call for concern or panic.” He said there had been “significant progress” in resolving the violence in Ain el-Hilweh, where at least 13 people have been killed in fighting.
The statement said foreign minister Abdullah Bou Habib had been tasked with reassuring Arab countries that their citizens were safe in Lebanon.
The Saudi embassy on Friday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon quickly and avoid areas where there have been armed clashes.
The Saudi statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, stressed “the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon.”
Kuwait on Saturday urged its nationals in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid “areas of security disturbances,” but stopped short of asking them to leave.
Last week, Germany warned citizens not to travel to Palestinian camps in Lebanon, among other areas. Britain advised against “all but essential travel” to parts of Lebanon’s south, including near Ain el-Hilweh.
Around a quarter of the camp’s 80,000 residents have been displaced by fighting there on July 29 between mainstream faction Fatah and hard-line Islamists
Ain el-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, which host up to 250,000 Palestinian refugees, according to the United Nations’ agency for refugees from Palestine (UNRWA).

Topics: Lebanon Ain el-Helweh camp Saudi Arabia Kuwait Germany

