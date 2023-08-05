You are here

Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling attempts
Image used for illustrative purposes
Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling attempts
  • Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected], or by calling 1910
Jeddah: Saudi authorities have arrested several suspects and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.

On Saturday, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a citizen in the Asir region for smuggling 35 kg of hashish.

Additionally, two Pakistani residents were arrested in Jeddah for trafficking methamphetamine, a narcotic substance commonly referred to as “shabu.”

In the Al-Ardah sector of the Jazan region, Border Guard land patrols successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle 40 kg of qat.

During the operation, authorities confiscated various incriminating items from the suspect’s possession, including communication devices, firearms and other weapons.

Also in Jazan, the Saudi Border Guard conducted successful land patrols and apprehended a Yemeni who had violated the border security system.

The individual was caught attempting to smuggle shabu and tablets that fall under medical circulation regulations. A significant amount of money was also discovered in his possession during the arrest.

In the same region, authorities apprehended three Ethiopians in the Al-Dair sector for their involvement in smuggling 42 kg of hashish.

In Riyadh, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a Pakistani resident who was caught smuggling 6.2 kg of shabu.

In the Qassim region, local police arrested a Saudi involved in smuggling hashish and tablets that fall under medical circulation regulations.

Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and the cases referred to public prosecutors.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected], or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads to the discovery of a crime involving drugs.

International Falcon ‎Breeders Auction begins in Malham
  • Falcon farms from 14 countries are taking part in the International Falcon ‎Breeders Auction, gathering an elite selection of breeds from around the world
RIYADH: The Saudi Falcons Club launched the third International Falcon Breeders Auction on Saturday at its headquarters in Malham, about 80 km north of Riyadh.

The event aims to host a secure and thriving market for falconers and producers, and foster leadership in falconry development, innovation, breeding and care. It serves as a cultural and economic catalyst, promoting environmental awareness and acting as a platform for growth, said Walid Al-Taweel, spokesperson for the Saudi Falcons Club.

Six new rounds have been introduced in the auction, specifically for falcons acquired from overseas.

Leading falcons breeding farms from 14 countries participate in ‎the Auction ‎which assemble an elite selection of falcon breeds from ‎around the world in this ‎event which stands as the largest ‎of its kind in the region.‎ (SFC/Supplied)

Auctioned falcons are now eligible to take part in all rounds of the Al-Melwah competition at the King Abdulaziz Falcon Festival, according to a spokesperson.

The festival is scheduled to take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 14.

Falcon farms from 14 countries are taking part in the International Falcon ‎Breeders Auction, gathering an elite selection of breeds from around the world.

The Saudi Falcons Club is hosting the event “to establish a reliable and safe market for falconers and falcon producers,” said Al-Taweel.

During its previous two editions, the event recorded sales exceeding SR10 million ($3.65 million) through the auction of more than 800 falcons. About 25 leading falcon farms took part.

 

Topics: International Falcon ‎Breeders Auction Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) Saudi Arabia

Saudi aid agency distributes food aid in Sudan
  • KSrelief distributed 9 tons of food baskets in the city of Capuchin in the River Nile state of Sudan, benefiting 1,473 individuals
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief said that it has recently distributed more than 43 tons of food baskets to the displaced in Karari municipality, Khartoum state, Sudan, benefiting 5,888 people.

The shipment was part of the Saudi food security support project for the year 2023. It represents the Kingdom’s continuing humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Sudanese people and alleviate their suffering resulting from the current humanitarian crisis.

KSrelief also distributed 9 tons of food baskets in the city of Capuchin in the River Nile state of Sudan, benefiting 1,473 individuals.

The center has also launched the sixth batch of the Saudi relief sea bridge, destined for the Red Sea port of Sawak, Sudan.

The new shipment, transported via 60 large refrigerated trucks to King Abdulaziz Port in Jeddah, includes essential medical materials to alleviate the effects of the challenging conditions faced by the Sudanese people.

Earlier, KSrelief launched a national campaign through the Sahem platform to help the people of Sudan. The appeal has so far raised almost SR59 million ($16 million) from in excess of 328,000 donations.

KSrelief has implemented 2,402 projects worth more than $6.2 billion in 92 countries in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners since its inception in May 2015.

According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries that have benefited most from the center’s projects are Yemen ($4.2 billion), Syria ($372 million), Palestine ($370 million), and Somalia ($256 million).

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Saudi Arabia arrests 13,939 illegals in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 13,939 illegals in one week

  • Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 13,939 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From July 27 to Aug. 2, a total of 7,894 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,839 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,206 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 933 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 41 percent were Yemeni, 58 percent Ethiopian, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 44 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and eight were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 31,109 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,019 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 7,969 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Illegal expats in Saudi Arabia Saudi jawazat

‘Grendizer’ returns with new anime series through Manga Productions

‘Grendizer’ returns with new anime series through Manga Productions
  • Anime series making comeback with new logo and features for main characters
  • Teaser shown at Japamura stage screens at Gamers8 in Riyadh Boulevard
RIYADH: Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Misk Foundation, and Dynamic Planning have released the official teaser for the new anime series “Grendizer U.”

The anime series is making a comeback with a new logo and features for the main characters. The release is planned for next year on various screens and platforms.

The teaser was launched during the AkibaDaisuki Festival in Tokyo and has received positive feedback from audiences. Elite members of the anime and manga communities were in attendance, such as the mangaka or manga artist Go Nagai; Ichinao Nagai, the executive producer of Dynamic Planning; director Mitsuo Fukuda; character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto; and screenwriter Ichiro Okouchi.

The teaser was also shown on Saturday at Japamura stage screens at Gamers8 in Riyadh Boulevard. It can be viewed on the official social media accounts via @GrendizerAnime.

Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “We are happy to have collaborated with Dynamic Planning to revive the popular series ‘Grendizer’ and present it in an innovative way to its fans and a new generation of anime and manga enthusiasts after more than 40 years after its original broadcast.

“The series has a massive global following and is widely recognized as one of the most beloved anime and manga series worldwide. This achievement is a distinctive and unforgettable contribution of the Saudi youth who played a significant role in the distribution and licensing of the series. At Manga Productions, we take pride in empowering and investing in our youth.”

Abdulaziz Alnaghmoosh, director of the distribution, marketing and business development department, said: “The return of ‘Grendizer’ to its fans through Manga Productions is a qualitative leap in the field of distribution and licensing in the world. Through this return, Manga Productions has proven to the content creators the potential to lead the creative future sector in the world, through the efforts of Saudi competencies that have struggled and sought to make the name of the Kingdom reach the world.”

The credits include Nagai, the creator of ‘Grendizer,’ director Fukuda Mitsuo known for his work on “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED,” and character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto who has worked on “Neon Genesis Evangelion” and “Summer Wars.”

The screenwriter is Ichiro Okouchi, best known for his work on “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion,” and the music is being composed by Kohei Tanaka, famous for his work on “ONE PIECE” and “Sakura Wars.”

A strategic partnership was established with Dynamic Planning last year that granted Manga Productions the licensing rights for products and characters from the “Grendizer” series. These rights were intended for use in entertainment facilities and cities across the Middle East.

The partnership’s first achievement was the unveiling of the Grendizer statue in Riyadh, which was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest metal figure of a fictional character, standing at a height of more than 33 meters.

Also known as “Goldorak” in France and “Goldrake” in Italy, “Grendizer” is a robot launched in 1975 to save planet Fleed and help Duke Fleed to reach safely to Earth to defend it and its inhabitants. The series has received the largest number of views in the Arab world, France and Italy, and has become iconic in the world of animation and manga.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan manga Grendizer

10-point peace formula presented at Ukraine crisis talks in Jeddah

10-point peace formula presented at Ukraine crisis talks in Jeddah
  • Proposal calls for full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory
JEDDAH: Ukraine has proposed its widely-expected 10-point peace formula at talks in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, according to reports.

Senior officials from some 40 countries including the US, China and India met in Jeddah for discussions that Ukraine and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A source from the Ukrainian delegation told Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath that the proposals were “supported by several countries.”

The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries to help reach a solution to the conflict, which has hit the global economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said this week that the meeting would focus on the 10-point peace formula that calls for the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

The Jeddah meeting follows talks in Copenhagen in June that were designed to be informal and did not yield an official statement, and the Ukrainian source said the 10-point formula “received more support than in Copenhagen.”

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is leading Washington's delegation to the Saudi city, a senior White House official said.

The meeting highlights Saudi Arabia's "readiness to exert its good offices to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace", the official Saudi Press Agency said Friday.

In May, the Kingdom hosted Zelensky at an Arab summit also in Jeddah, where he accused some leaders of turning "a blind eye" to the horrors of Russia's invasion.

(With Reuters and AFP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ukraine Jeddah Volodymyr Zelensky Russia-Ukraine Conflict

