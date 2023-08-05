Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling attempts

Jeddah: Saudi authorities have arrested several suspects and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.

On Saturday, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a citizen in the Asir region for smuggling 35 kg of hashish.

Additionally, two Pakistani residents were arrested in Jeddah for trafficking methamphetamine, a narcotic substance commonly referred to as “shabu.”

In the Al-Ardah sector of the Jazan region, Border Guard land patrols successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle 40 kg of qat.

During the operation, authorities confiscated various incriminating items from the suspect’s possession, including communication devices, firearms and other weapons.

Also in Jazan, the Saudi Border Guard conducted successful land patrols and apprehended a Yemeni who had violated the border security system.

The individual was caught attempting to smuggle shabu and tablets that fall under medical circulation regulations. A significant amount of money was also discovered in his possession during the arrest.

In the same region, authorities apprehended three Ethiopians in the Al-Dair sector for their involvement in smuggling 42 kg of hashish.

In Riyadh, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a Pakistani resident who was caught smuggling 6.2 kg of shabu.

In the Qassim region, local police arrested a Saudi involved in smuggling hashish and tablets that fall under medical circulation regulations.

Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and the cases referred to public prosecutors.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected], or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads to the discovery of a crime involving drugs.