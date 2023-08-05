You are here

10-point peace formula presented at Ukraine crisis talks in Jeddah

Update Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky greets Saudi officials in Jeddah where he arrived on May 19, 2023 to attend the Arab League Summit. (SPA/AFP)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky greets Saudi officials in Jeddah where he arrived on May 19, 2023 to attend the Arab League Summit. (SPA/AFP)
JEDDAH: Ukraine has proposed its widely-expected 10-point peace formula at talks in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, according to reports.

Senior officials from some 40 countries including the US, China and India met in Jeddah for discussions that Ukraine and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A source from the Ukrainian delegation told Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath that the proposals were “supported by several countries.”

The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries to help reach a solution to the conflict, which has hit the global economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said this week that the meeting would focus on the 10-point peace formula that calls for the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

The Jeddah meeting follows talks in Copenhagen in June that were designed to be informal and did not yield an official statement, and the Ukrainian source said the 10-point formula “received more support than in Copenhagen.”

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is leading Washington's delegation to the Saudi city, a senior White House official said.

The meeting highlights Saudi Arabia's "readiness to exert its good offices to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace", the official Saudi Press Agency said Friday.

In May, the Kingdom hosted Zelensky at an Arab summit also in Jeddah, where he accused some leaders of turning "a blind eye" to the horrors of Russia's invasion.

(With Reuters and AFP)

RIYADH: Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Misk Foundation, and Dynamic Planning have released the official teaser for the new anime series “Grendizer U.”

The anime series is making a comeback with a new logo and features for the main characters. The release is planned for next year on various screens and platforms.

The teaser was launched during the AkibaDaisuki Festival in Tokyo and has received positive feedback from audiences. Elite members of the anime and manga communities were in attendance, such as the mangaka or manga artist Go Nagai; Ichinao Nagai, the executive producer of Dynamic Planning; director Mitsuo Fukuda; character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto; and screenwriter Ichiro Okouchi.

The teaser was also shown on Saturday at Japamura stage screens at Gamers8 in Riyadh Boulevard. It can be viewed on the official social media accounts via @GrendizerAnime.

Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “We are happy to have collaborated with Dynamic Planning to revive the popular series ‘Grendizer’ and present it in an innovative way to its fans and a new generation of anime and manga enthusiasts after more than 40 years after its original broadcast.

“The series has a massive global following and is widely recognized as one of the most beloved anime and manga series worldwide. This achievement is a distinctive and unforgettable contribution of the Saudi youth who played a significant role in the distribution and licensing of the series. At Manga Productions, we take pride in empowering and investing in our youth.”

Abdulaziz Alnaghmoosh, director of the distribution, marketing and business development department, said: “The return of ‘Grendizer’ to its fans through Manga Productions is a qualitative leap in the field of distribution and licensing in the world. Through this return, Manga Productions has proven to the content creators the potential to lead the creative future sector in the world, through the efforts of Saudi competencies that have struggled and sought to make the name of the Kingdom reach the world.”

The credits include Nagai, the creator of ‘Grendizer,’ director Fukuda Mitsuo known for his work on “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED,” and character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto who has worked on “Neon Genesis Evangelion” and “Summer Wars.”

The screenwriter is Ichiro Okouchi, best known for his work on “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion,” and the music is being composed by Kohei Tanaka, famous for his work on “ONE PIECE” and “Sakura Wars.”

A strategic partnership was established with Dynamic Planning last year that granted Manga Productions the licensing rights for products and characters from the “Grendizer” series. These rights were intended for use in entertainment facilities and cities across the Middle East.

The partnership’s first achievement was the unveiling of the Grendizer statue in Riyadh, which was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest metal figure of a fictional character, standing at a height of more than 33 meters.

Also known as “Goldorak” in France and “Goldrake” in Italy, “Grendizer” is a robot launched in 1975 to save planet Fleed and help Duke Fleed to reach safely to Earth to defend it and its inhabitants. The series has received the largest number of views in the Arab world, France and Italy, and has become iconic in the world of animation and manga.

Jeddah: Saudi authorities have arrested several suspects and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.

On Saturday, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a citizen in the Asir region for smuggling 35 kg of hashish.

Additionally, two Pakistani residents were arrested in Jeddah for trafficking methamphetamine, a narcotic substance commonly referred to as “shabu.”

In the Al-Ardah sector of the Jazan region, Border Guard land patrols successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle 40 kg of qat.

During the operation, authorities confiscated various incriminating items from the suspect’s possession, including communication devices, firearms and other weapons.

Also in Jazan, the Saudi Border Guard conducted successful land patrols and apprehended a Yemeni who had violated the border security system.

The individual was caught attempting to smuggle shabu and tablets that fall under medical circulation regulations. A significant amount of money was also discovered in his possession during the arrest.

In the same region, authorities apprehended three Ethiopians in the Al-Dair sector for their involvement in smuggling 42 kg of hashish.

In Riyadh, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a Pakistani resident who was caught smuggling 6.2 kg of shabu.

In the Qassim region, local police arrested a Saudi involved in smuggling hashish and tablets that fall under medical circulation regulations.

Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and the cases referred to public prosecutors.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected], or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads to the discovery of a crime involving drugs.

RIYADH: Talks on the Ukraine crisis attended by national security advisers and international representatives kicked off in Jeddah on Saturday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The meeting is a continuation of efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his communications with Russian and Ukrainian leaders since the early days of the crisis, to achieve a permanent peace deal, while reducing the impact of the war and its humanitarian repercussions.

The Saudi government hopes the meeting will contribute to reinforcing dialogue and cooperation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was grateful to the Kingdom for the platform for negotiations.

He said in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday: “Tomorrow in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, a meeting of advisers to heads of state and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the Peace Formula will begin.”

He continued: “Many countries will be represented, different continents, including the countries of the global south.

“It is very important because in such matters as food security, the fate of millions of people in Africa, Asia, and other parts of the world directly depends on how fast the world will be in implementing the Peace Formula.”

He said the meeting in Jeddah followed a similar event in Copenhagen in June, and would help enable “step by step” movement toward the global peace summit.

Zelensky said: “A fair and honest end to Russian aggression will benefit everyone in the world. Eliminating all threats created by Russia to Ukrainian and global security means returning peace to international relations and stability to global life.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has told its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid approaching areas of armed conflict, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon said in a statement posted on Twitter late on Friday.
“The Kingdom’s embassy in the Lebanese Republic warned citizens against being present and approaching areas witnessing armed conflicts, and demanded them to quickly leave Lebanese territory,” the embassy said.
It also stressed “the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon,” the statement added.
On Aug. 1, the UK also updated its travel advice for Lebanon, advising against “all but essential travel” to parts of Lebanon’s south near the Palestinian camp of Ain El-Hilweh.
At least 13 people, most of them militants, have been killed in fighting that erupted in the camp on July 29 between mainstream faction Fatah and hardline Islamists, security sources in the camp told Reuters.
Ain el-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of up to 250,000 Palestinian refugees countrywide, according to the United Nations' agency for refugees from Palestine.
(With Reuters)

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi government agency responsible for providing financial and technical assistance to developing countries on Friday inaugurated the King Abdullah Campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University in Pakistan by allocating a grant of $90 million for the project.

The campus has 15 academic departments and administration blocks along with a library, mosque, auditorium and comfortable student accommodation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

More than 10,000 students, faculty members, and employees are expected to benefit from the new facility, which aims to provide research opportunities and contribute to the sustainable socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The project was inaugurated by the Saudi Fund for Development’s director general of Asia operations, Dr. Saud bin Ayed Al-Shammari, who was also accompanied by AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

“As the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Chancellor of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, I humbly acknowledge the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the visionary King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz, in the wake of the calamitous earthquake of 2005,” Chaudhry said while addressing the ceremony. “The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will forever cherish the profound impact of the substantial financial assistance bestowed upon us, which not only rebuilt our beloved university but also sowed the seeds of an unyielding friendship between Saudi Arabia and Kashmir.”

On October 8, 2005, a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck the northern regions of Pakistan, including AJK, causing widespread devastation and resulting in the loss of thousands of life in the whole region.

The seismic activity reduced entire villages and towns to rubble, and infrastructure, including hospitals, roads and educational institutions, was severely damaged.

The senior SFD official also mentioned the quake in his speech, saying his organization’s decision to construct the new campus was part of its commitment to work for sustainable development in Pakistan.

“This project is a result of the close developmental relations, and successful longstanding partnership, which has existed between SFD and Pakistan for more than 47 years,” he said.

