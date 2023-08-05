10-point peace formula presented at Ukraine crisis talks in Jeddah

‘Grendizer’ returns with new anime series through Manga Productions

RIYADH: Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Misk Foundation, and Dynamic Planning have released the official teaser for the new anime series “Grendizer U.”

The anime series is making a comeback with a new logo and features for the main characters. The release is planned for next year on various screens and platforms.

The teaser was launched during the AkibaDaisuki Festival in Tokyo and has received positive feedback from audiences. Elite members of the anime and manga communities were in attendance, such as the mangaka or manga artist Go Nagai; Ichinao Nagai, the executive producer of Dynamic Planning; director Mitsuo Fukuda; character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto; and screenwriter Ichiro Okouchi.

The teaser was also shown on Saturday at Japamura stage screens at Gamers8 in Riyadh Boulevard. It can be viewed on the official social media accounts via @GrendizerAnime.

Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “We are happy to have collaborated with Dynamic Planning to revive the popular series ‘Grendizer’ and present it in an innovative way to its fans and a new generation of anime and manga enthusiasts after more than 40 years after its original broadcast.

“The series has a massive global following and is widely recognized as one of the most beloved anime and manga series worldwide. This achievement is a distinctive and unforgettable contribution of the Saudi youth who played a significant role in the distribution and licensing of the series. At Manga Productions, we take pride in empowering and investing in our youth.”

Abdulaziz Alnaghmoosh, director of the distribution, marketing and business development department, said: “The return of ‘Grendizer’ to its fans through Manga Productions is a qualitative leap in the field of distribution and licensing in the world. Through this return, Manga Productions has proven to the content creators the potential to lead the creative future sector in the world, through the efforts of Saudi competencies that have struggled and sought to make the name of the Kingdom reach the world.”

The credits include Nagai, the creator of ‘Grendizer,’ director Fukuda Mitsuo known for his work on “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED,” and character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto who has worked on “Neon Genesis Evangelion” and “Summer Wars.”

The screenwriter is Ichiro Okouchi, best known for his work on “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion,” and the music is being composed by Kohei Tanaka, famous for his work on “ONE PIECE” and “Sakura Wars.”

A strategic partnership was established with Dynamic Planning last year that granted Manga Productions the licensing rights for products and characters from the “Grendizer” series. These rights were intended for use in entertainment facilities and cities across the Middle East.

The partnership’s first achievement was the unveiling of the Grendizer statue in Riyadh, which was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest metal figure of a fictional character, standing at a height of more than 33 meters.

Also known as “Goldorak” in France and “Goldrake” in Italy, “Grendizer” is a robot launched in 1975 to save planet Fleed and help Duke Fleed to reach safely to Earth to defend it and its inhabitants. The series has received the largest number of views in the Arab world, France and Italy, and has become iconic in the world of animation and manga.