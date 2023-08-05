You are here

  • Home
  • Increase in cigarette prices in Egypt pushes smokers to find alternatives

Increase in cigarette prices in Egypt pushes smokers to find alternatives

A smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. (AP)
A smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/je95d

Updated 7 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Increase in cigarette prices in Egypt pushes smokers to find alternatives

A smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. (AP)
  • This recent shift in consumer behavior highlights the complex relationship between price, availability and personal choices in the ever-changing landscape of Egypt’s tobacco market
Updated 7 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Recent successive increases in the price of cigarettes in Egypt, both domestic and foreign, have prompted many citizens to abandon the brands they once smoked, opting instead to search for cheaper ones or switch to smoking hookahs in cafes or at home.

Among those affected is Ahmed Fathi, a journalist, who told Arab News: “Hookah is much cheaper than cigarettes now, first because it does not make me smoke much, only once or twice a week, and the price I pay for both times is close to the price of one pack of cigarettes.”

Fathi said: “I have been smoking cigarettes for almost 20 years, and the local cigarettes did not exceed 2 pounds, while the foreign ones cost 5 pounds. In the last ten years, there has been a very large increase in the prices of cigarettes, and the local ones now reach up to 50 pounds, while the imported ones exceed them by 20 pounds, going up to 70 and sometimes 80 pounds.”

He said: “If I smoked enough for hookah, I would not pay half of these amounts in one day. That is why I went to hookah, but it remains difficult. I used to smoke for 20 years, and it is difficult for me to quit.”

FASTFACTS

• This recent shift in consumer behavior highlights the complex relationship between price, availability and personal choices in the ever-changing landscape of Egypt’s tobacco market.

• It raises questions about consumer protection and regulations, and draws attention to the struggles of smokers grappling with their addiction amid fluctuating prices.

Farid Mohammed, a worker in a coffee shop, shared his own experience: “I am a very heavy smoker, but recently I have been trying to quit smoking because of the high prices, and what I notice is that there is a great deal of exploitation by merchants by raising the prices of cigarettes above the prices announced by the companies.”

Mohammed said: “I only need 1,500 pounds for cigarettes every month. I buy a pack of LM cigarettes daily, for 62 pounds per pack, although the official price for them is 42 pounds. People sell according to their mood in kiosks and supermarkets.”

He added: “I will not go to smoke hookah, first because most of my time is spent in a cafe that offers hookah, and this means that I will not have time to smoke hookah. The solution for me is to quit smoking and drink tea, as it maintains my psychological balance daily.”

Sayed Farghali, a seller in a retail kiosk, takes a different approach: “I consider my conscience in selling, I earn reasonable money and do not increase the price of cigarettes. They come to me from big merchants with an amount, to which I add a very small amount, which is my earning, but there are sellers who take advantage of the situation and add a lot of money.

“We have been suffering for weeks from the presence of cigarettes in the first place, as the big merchants and importers have refrained from supplying them to us, and this is what created a crisis in the market, and I notice that there is a somewhat reduced demand for them,” he said.

This recent shift in consumer behavior highlights the complex relationship between price, availability and personal choices in the ever-changing landscape of Egypt’s tobacco market. It raises questions about consumer protection and regulations, and draws attention to the struggles of smokers grappling with their addiction amid fluctuating prices.

 

Topics: cigarette prices in Egypt

Related

Egypt eyes joint industrial ties with Turkiye
Middle-East
Egypt eyes joint industrial ties with Turkiye
Egypt allocates $97m budget for restoration of antiquities
Middle-East
Egypt allocates $97m budget for restoration of antiquities

Bahrain calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon for their ‘safety’

Bahrain calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon for their ‘safety’
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon for their ‘safety’

Bahrain calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon for their ‘safety’
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain has urged its citizens to adhere to an advisory issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cautioning them against traveling to Lebanon for their safety, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The ministry called on all Bahraini citizens not to travel to Lebanon “in order to protect them from exposure to any dangers, calling for them to leave the Lebanese territory for their safety,” the statement said.
Citizens are required to contact the Bahrain Embassy in Damascus for assistance in case of emergencies.


The call follows similar statements issued by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Germany and Britain, who updated their travel warnings amid clashes between rival factions in the Ain El-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
“The Kingdom’s Embassy in Lebanon warned citizens against being present and approaching areas witnessing armed conflicts, and demanded they quickly leave Lebanese territory,” the Saudi embassy said late Friday, also stressing “the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon.”
Kuwait issued its advisory early on Saturday calling on Kuwaitis in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid “areas of security disturbances,” but stopped short of asking them to leave the country, according to a Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry statement posted on X.
On Aug. 1, the UK updated its travel advice for Lebanon, advising against “all but essential travel” to parts of Lebanon’s south near the Palestinian camp of Ain El-Hilweh.
At least 13 people, most of them militants, have been killed in fighting that erupted in the camp on July 29 between mainstream faction Fatah and hard-line extremists.
Ain El-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of the approximately 250,000 Palestinian refugees in the country, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Topics: Bahrain Lebanon Ain el-Helweh camp

Related

Saudi Arabia tells citizens to leave Lebanese territory
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia tells citizens to leave Lebanese territory
Kuwait’s FM decries statement by Lebanese economy minister on aid
Middle-East
Kuwait’s FM decries statement by Lebanese economy minister on aid

Egypt’s El-Sisi holds bilateral talks with UAE president, Bahraini king

Egypt’s El-Sisi holds bilateral talks with UAE president, Bahraini king
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s El-Sisi holds bilateral talks with UAE president, Bahraini king

Egypt’s El-Sisi holds bilateral talks with UAE president, Bahraini king
  • They stressed the importance of joint Arab action
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday held talks in El-Alamein with the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on relations and ways to develop them further, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The two leaders “reviewed existing areas of cooperation and collaboration, especially in the areas of economy and investment, which further enhance the ongoing progress and prosperity of both countries and their people,” WAM said.

They also focused on ways to develop cooperation in new areas, and regional and international developments.

The two sides stressed the importance of joint Arab action to ensure security, stability, peace and development in the region, and affirmed their support in enhancing bilateral coordination in light of the challenges facing the region.

El-Sisi also met Bahrain’s King Hamad in El-Alamein, the Bahrain News Agency said.

“The two leaders affirmed the strength of the distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries. They also discussed ways to continue bolstering joint cooperation in the economic and development fields to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples for more progress and prosperity,” the statement from the BNA said.

While reviewing the latest regional and global developments, King Hamad and El-Sisi also agreed on the need to intensify joint Arab action to confront growing regional and international challenges.

They also underlined their enthusiasm to continue with joint coordination at all levels, in light of the solid deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

Topics: Egypt UAE Bahrain Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan King Hamad

Related

Egypt eyes joint industrial ties with Turkiye
Middle-East
Egypt eyes joint industrial ties with Turkiye
Special Egypt supporting South Sudan’s development, minister says
Middle-East
Egypt supporting South Sudan’s development, minister says

Palestinian attack leaves one Israeli dead in Tel Aviv, shooter killed

Palestinian attack leaves one Israeli dead in Tel Aviv, shooter killed
Updated 50 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Palestinian attack leaves one Israeli dead in Tel Aviv, shooter killed

Palestinian attack leaves one Israeli dead in Tel Aviv, shooter killed
  • The suspected shooter was then shot dead by another municipal patrol worker
  • A statement from the Israeli police said the shooter was a 27 year-old resident of the Palestinian town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank
Updated 50 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A Tel Aviv municipal patrol officer has died, Israeli officials said on Saturday, after being shot by a Palestinian on a street in central Tel Aviv.
The suspected shooter was then shot dead by another municipal patrol worker, Tel Aviv’s mayor Ron Huldai told Israel’s public broadcaster.
A statement from the Israeli police said the shooter was a 27 year-old resident of the Palestinian town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the attack but did not take responsibility.
The shooting came a day after a Palestinian teen was killed in an attack by Israeli civilians on a Palestinian village in the West Bank.
Washington has expressed concern over a growing number of attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages in the West Bank, where violence has worsened since last year with increased Israeli raids amid Palestinian street attacks on Israelis.
Tel Aviv mayor Huldai said the municipal worker had approached the attacker after noticing something suspicious and was then fired at by the shooter. A second municipal worker then killed the shooter.
“We are standing at a very sad incident,” Huldai said. “We are praying for the well-being of the injured.”
In brief statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the actions of the municipal patrol officers.
Despite the attack, tens of thousands protested in Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli public broadcaster, against the governing coalition’s planned judicial overhaul which would see the highest court stripped of much of its powers.
Proponents of the legislation say it restores balance to the branches of government, while those against say it removes checks on government powers.
Last month, the coalition passed legislation that removed the court’s power to strike down government actions based on the action being classified as “unreasonable.”

Topics: Israeli Tel Aviv Palestinian Shooting

Related

Ex-aide of Israel far-right MP held over Palestinian’s murder
Middle-East
Ex-aide of Israel far-right MP held over Palestinian’s murder
Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid
Pakistan
Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

Ex-aide of Israel far-right MP held over Palestinian’s murder

Ex-aide of Israel far-right MP held over Palestinian’s murder
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

Ex-aide of Israel far-right MP held over Palestinian’s murder

Ex-aide of Israel far-right MP held over Palestinian’s murder
  • Israeli media reported that the main suspect in the deadly shooting had sustained injuries in the clashes and been admitted to hospital
  • The second suspect had acted as spokesman to a member of parliament from the far-right Jewish Power party
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

BURQAH, Palestinian Territories: A former aide of a lawmaker from Israel's hard-right governing coalition was among two settlers arrested Saturday over the killing of a 19-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.
Qusai Jamal Maatan was shot dead in Burqah, east of Ramallah, on Friday as armed settlers clashed with villagers.
The UN has warned of a dramatic spike in such cases since the most right-wing government in Israel's history took power at the end of last year.
Israeli media reported that the main suspect in the deadly shooting had sustained injuries in the clashes and been admitted to hospital.
The second suspect had acted as spokesman to a member of parliament from the far-right Jewish Power party, whose leader Itamar Ben-Gvir is public security minister in the coalition government, the reports said.
At Saturday's funeral, Palestinian mourners carried Maatan's body through the streets wrapped in a black and white keffiyeh headscarf and Palestinian flag, an AFP journalist reported.
Since early last year, the West Bank has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities and regular raids by Israeli forces who say they are pursuing militants.

Topics: Palestinians Israeli Jewish Power party Occupied West Bank Settlers killing

Related

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid
Pakistan
Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid
Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers
Middle-East
Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers

Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with tanker

Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with tanker
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters

Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with tanker

Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with tanker
  • The tanker, Chinagas Legend, is waiting in Port Said until the completion of procedures related to the accident
  • Two canal sources said Chinagas Legend was unharmed by the collision
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: A Suez Canal tugboat has sunk after colliding with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker in the strategically important waterway, the canal authority said on Saturday, without saying if shipping traffic had been disrupted.
The tanker, Chinagas Legend, is waiting in Port Said until the completion of procedures related to the accident, canal authority head Osama Rabie said in a statement.
Two canal sources said Chinagas Legend was unharmed by the collision, was functioning normally and had anchored at Port Said.
Rabie said seven people had been on board the tugboat Fahd and that rescue work was underway, with a crane dispatched to recover the sunken vessel.
Two other canal sources said six of the tugboat's crew members had been rescued and taken to hospital, while the seventh was still unaccounted for.
The tanker, which was heading south on its journey from Singapore to the U.S., is 230 metres (755 feet) long and 36 metres (118 feet) wide, and carries a cargo of 52,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Topics: Egypt suez canal collision

Related

Update Tugboats tow stricken tanker in Suez Canal
Middle-East
Tugboats tow stricken tanker in Suez Canal
Update Ship briefly stranded in Suez Canal successfully refloated
Middle-East
Ship briefly stranded in Suez Canal successfully refloated

Latest updates

Increase in cigarette prices in Egypt pushes smokers to find alternatives
A smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. (AP)
Bahrain calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon for their ‘safety’
Bahrain calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon for their ‘safety’
One dead, two missing in migrant shipwreck off Italy’s Lampedusa — Ansa
One dead, two missing in migrant shipwreck off Italy’s Lampedusa — Ansa
New Saudi skateboarding team look for growth with Arab talent
New Saudi skateboarding team look for growth with Arab talent
Egypt’s El-Sisi holds bilateral talks with UAE president, Bahraini king
Egypt’s El-Sisi holds bilateral talks with UAE president, Bahraini king

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.