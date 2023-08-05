Local fighters control three towns in tense Ethiopian region

You are here

Members from Amhara militia are seen in Shewa Robit, Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
  • According to residents of Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its 12th and 13th-century rock-cut churches, the local militia Fano took control of the town and its airport earlier this week
NAIROBI: Local fighters were in control of three towns in Ethiopia’s Amhara region on Saturday, residents said, after clashes with the national army prompted the federal government to impose a “state of emergency.”
The fresh unrest in Africa’s second-most populous country comes just nine months after the end of a devastating two-year war in the neighboring region of Tigray which also drew in fighters from Amhara.
The government said Friday that the restrictions would cover Amhara “for six months” but could be imposed “nationwide in relation to any situation or movement that aggravates the security problem.”
Tensions have been rising since April when the federal government announced it was dismantling regional forces across Ethiopia, triggering protests by Amhara nationalists who said the move would weaken the northern region.
Clashes in Amhara have escalated in recent weeks, prompting travel warnings from foreign governments and the grounding of flights, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office on Friday saying emergency measures were needed “to control this unacceptable movement.”
According to residents of Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its 12th and 13th-century rock-cut churches, the local militia Fano took control of the town and its airport earlier this week.
Shops were open on Saturday but streets were largely deserted, Lalibela resident Aneley said.
“Lalibela is calm, no fighting ... (but) people’s movement isn’t like it used to be before,” he said, adding that the town was suffering from intermittent power and internet outages.
The mood was similarly tense in the cities of Gondar and Dessie, locals said.
“Things look calm but there is no activity ... almost all shops, cafes are closed,” said Simachew, a rickshaw driver in Gondar, which witnessed fighting on Thursday before federal troops retreated to its outskirts.
“People are indoors in their homes,” he said, with Fano fighters blocking routes in and out of the city.
Amir, a businessman from Dessie, said there was “no fighting here,” with Fano members in control of the city.
“Markets and shops are open but people here are ... on alert.”
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission on Friday said civilians had been attacked, with damage reported to property, while transport services and internet had been suspended in some areas of Amhara.
Web security firm Cloudflare said they “saw (internet) traffic in Amhara drop on Wednesday.”
National carrier Ethiopian Airlines has canceled flights to Dessie, Lalibela and Gondar.
The US has “expressed concern” about the violence, while Britain and Spain have both warned their citizens against traveling to parts of Amhara.

 

ROME: Italy’s coast guard on Saturday found one person dead following a migrant shipwreck off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, Ansa news agency reported, as searches were still ongoing for two people said to be missing.
Ansa said the coast guard rescued 43 people and recovered the body of what appeared to be a minor following the accident, which happened some 23 miles south-west Lampedusa.
Survivors told authorities a total of 46 people had embarked in the journey.
Over 2,000 people have arrived in Lampedusa in the last few days after being rescued at sea by Italian patrol boats and NGO groups, as strong winds further complicate the situation around the island.
Due to rough seas, authorities have not yet been able to rescue a group of some 20 migrants who are stuck on the rocks where their boat crashed on Friday evening, local media said.
On Saturday, NGO group Open Arms published on social media platform X a video of their rescue boat being swept along by the wind as it headed to the southern port of Brindisi with 199 migrants onboard.
“After days adrift at sea, they are forced to face prohibitive marine weather conditions,” Open Arms said, as it complained about the Italian government’s policy of assigning landing ports distant from the rescue areas.
Italy has seen around 92,000 migrant arrivals by sea so far this year, interior ministry data showed, compared to 42,600 in the same period in 2022.

KYIV: A Russian missile strike on Saturday hit a facility of the Ukrainian aeronautics group Motor Sich, one of several companies requisitioned by the government since Moscow’s invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“Today there was another Russian missile attack against our country. Kinzhals, Calibers. They hit Motor Sich” near Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, around 300 kilometers (190 miles) southwest of Kyiv, Zelensky said in his evening address.
Motor Sich, which makes plane and helicopter engines and other components, was among the “strategic” firms taken over by Ukraine’s defense ministry last November.
Zelensky said the strike included Russia’s hypersonic Kinzhal weapons, which are designed to elude air-defense systems, though he added that “some of the missiles were shot down.”
The Khmelnytskyi region, hundreds of kilometers from the front lines of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, has been regularly targeted by Russian strikes. The region is home to a major Ukrainian air base.
Motor Sich’s headquarters are in the partially Russian-controlled region of Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine. Its governor said earlier Saturday that a Russian strike had caused a fire at a site outside the city.
It was unclear if the Russian strikes had hit the Motor Sich headquarters.

NEW DELHI: India’s latest space mission entered the Moon’s orbit on Saturday ahead of the country’s second attempted lunar landing, as its cut-price space program seeks to reach new heights.

The world’s most populous nation has a comparatively low-budget aerospace program that is rapidly closing in on the milestones set by global space powers.

Only Russia, the United States and China have previously achieved a controlled landing on the lunar surface.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) confirmed that Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, had been “successfully inserted into the lunar orbit,” more than three weeks after its launch.

If the rest of the current mission goes to plan, the mission will safely touch down near the Moon’s little-explored south pole between August 23 and 24.

India’s last attempt to do so ended in failure four years ago, when ground control lost contact moments before landing.

Developed by ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 includes a lander module named Vikram, which means “valor” in Sanskrit, and a rover named Pragyan, the Sanskrit word for wisdom.

The mission comes with a price tag of $74.6 million -- far smaller than those of other countries, and a testament to India’s frugal space engineering.

Experts say India can keep costs low by copying and adapting existing space technology, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts’ wages.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has taken much longer to reach the Moon than the manned Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s, which arrived in a matter of days.

The Indian rocket used is much less powerful than the United States’ Saturn V and instead the probe orbited the earth five or six times elliptically to gain speed, before being sent on a month-long lunar trajectory.

If the landing is successful the rover will roll off Vikram and explore the nearby lunar area, gathering images to be sent back to Earth for analysis.

The rover has a mission life of one lunar day or 14 Earth days.

ISRO chief S. Somanath has said his engineers carefully studied data from the last failed mission and tried their best to fix the glitches.

India’s space program has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe to orbit the Moon in 2008.

In 2014, it became the first Asian nation to put a satellite into orbit around Mars, and three years later, the ISRO launched 104 satellites in a single mission.

The ISRO’s Gaganyaan (“Skycraft”) program is slated to launch a three-day manned mission into Earth’s orbit by next year.

India is also working to boost its two percent share of the global commercial space market by sending private payloads into orbit for a fraction of the cost of competitors.

MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday it scrambled an Su-30 fighter jet to “prevent a violation of the Russian state border” by a US Reaper MQ-9 military drone over the Black Sea.

“As the Russian fighter approached, the foreign reconnaissance drone performed a U-turn away from the border,” the Russian defense ministry said.

The ministry said the drone belonged to the US Air Force.

“The Russian aircraft returned safely to its air base, there was no violation of the border,” it added.

Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over the Black Sea and Baltic Sea in recent months, as Moscow pursues its offensive in Ukraine.

Tensions grew between Moscow and Washington when another US Reaper drone crashed after colliding with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea in mid-March.

Moscow said in May it had intercepted four US strategic bombers above the Baltic Sea in two separate incidents in the space of one week.

Russia also said it has intercepted French, German, Polish and British aircraft.

SHEHAB SUMON

Dhaka: Bangladesh is working to boost its relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council and is preparing to hold ministerial-level talks with the bloc, the South Asian nation’s envoy to Riyadh told Arab News on Saturday.

Bangladesh and the GCC — an intergovernmental economic union of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, headquartered in Riyadh — signed a memorandum establishing a framework for cooperation in November last year.

The deal was reached on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue regional security conference in Bahrain by Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and former GCC secretary general Dr. Nayem Falah Al-Hajraf.

“We have been trying to boost cooperation with GCC. In this context, we signed an MoU with the GCC in November. This MoU has a baseline on the ways to move forward,” Bangladeshi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Javed Patwary told Arab News.

To move the cooperation forward, the envoy met this week the GCC’s new chief, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, who took office earlier this year. The two discussed holding a ministerial-level meeting in September.

“There will be a ministerial meeting which will be led by our foreign minister and the GCC secretary general. I proposed to organize the meeting during the UNGA in September at New York as a sideline meeting,” Patwary said.

Before the meeting, the ambassador is expecting consultations with GCC and Bangladeshi officials to prepare a joint action plan.

“Either it could take place in Dhaka or Riyadh, but there are time constraints since the UNGA will take place in September. In that case, this official-level meeting may also take place virtually. We offered all the options to GCC,” he said.

“Based on that, we will proceed with future works.”

Bangladesh has been pursuing closer ties with Gulf countries to tap into cooperation focusing on traditional sectors such as energy and food security, but also an emerging industry — culture.

“We found some priority areas to boost cooperation, like trade, commerce, energy security, agriculture, food security, climate change, etc. Apart from that, there is another important area for boosting cooperation, which is culture. All the GCC members are moving fast with cultural developments,” Patwary said.

“Increasing investment from both sides is another big area of opportunity. There can be mutual commodity exchange, and we are focusing on increasing our trade with GCC nations. We hope that cooperation in all these areas will be enhanced.”

As it pursues closer GCC links, Bangladesh is trying to tighten its commercial ties with Saudi Arabia in particular. Opportunities have been on the rise since March, when a delegation led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi visited Dhaka.

With several investment agreements signed during the visit, Saudi Arabia entered Bangladesh’s energy, seaport and agriculture industries, while the two nations’ chambers of commerce established a joint council to navigate bilateral business ties.

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Al-Duhailan told Arab News last month that a delegation of top Bangladeshi business leaders was expected to visit the Kingdom in coming weeks.

