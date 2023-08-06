Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family

JINDERIS, Syria: A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family home destroyed by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria six months ago is in good health, loves her adopted family and likes to smile even to strangers.
The dark-haired baby Afraa survived 10 hours under the rubble after the Feb. 6 earthquake crushed to death her parents and four siblings in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis. When she was found, her umbilical cord was still connected to her mother.
Her story captivated the world at the time, and people from all over offered to adopt her.
After spending days at a hospital in north Syria, Afraa was released and handed over to her paternal aunt and her husband, who adopted her and are raising her along with their five daughters and two sons. Afraa was handed over to her aunt’s family days after a DNA test was conducted to make sure the girl and her aunt are biologically related, her adopted father, Khalil Al-Sawadi, said.
On Saturday, baby Afraa was enjoying herself, swinging on a red swing hanging from the ceiling while Al-Sawadi pushed her back and forth.
“This girl is my daughter. She is exactly the same as my children,” said Al-Sawadi, sitting cross-legged with Afraa on his lap.
Al-Sawadi said he spends the day at an apartment he rented but at night the family goes to a tent settlement to spend the night, as his children are still traumatized by the earthquake which killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkiye and northern Syria.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 4,500 deaths and 10,400 injuries were reported in northwest Syria due to the earthquakes. It estimated that 43 percent of the injured are women and girls while 20 percent of the injured are children aged five to 14 years old.
The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Feb. 6, followed by multiple aftershocks. Among the hardest hit areas was rebel-held northwestern Syria that is home to some 4.5 million people, many of whom have been displaced by the country’s 12-year conflict that has killed half a million.
When Afraa grows up, Al-Sawadi says, he will tell her the story of how she was rescued and how her parents and siblings were killed in the devastating earthquake. He said that if he doesn’t tell her, his wife or children will.
A day after the baby arrived at the hospital, officials there named her Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.” After her aunt’s family adopted her, she was given a new name, Afraa, after her late mother.
Days after Afraa was born, her adopted mother gave birth to a daughter, Attaa. Since then she has been breast-feeding both babies, Al-Sawadi said.
“Afraa drinks milk and sleeps most of the day,” Al-Sawadi said.
Al-Sawadi said he has received several offers to live abroad, but he said he refused because he wants to stay in Syria, where Afraa’s parents lived and were killed.
Afraa’s biological father, Abdullah Turki Mleihan, was originally from Khsham, a village in eastern Deir Ezzor province, but left in 2014 after the Daesh group captured the village, Saleh Al-Badran, an uncle of Afraa’s father, said earlier this month.
“We are very happy with her, because she reminds us of her parents and siblings,” Al-Sawadi said. “She looks very much like her father and her sister Nawara.”
How Feb. 6 earthquake compounded the misery of northwest Syria's children
Scale of suffering of separated or orphaned children in impoverished region called “multifaceted and concerning”
NGOs say humanitarian situation is complicated by loss of documentation during both conflict and earthquake


LONDON: Rescued from under rubble six months ago, Hiba, who has not yet turned six, lost her entire family and part of her foot in Syria’s deadly earthquakes in February. In need of constant care, she now lives with distant relatives in an overcrowded displacement camp.
Hiba, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, is one of thousands of children orphaned by two temblors that struck southern Turkiye and northern Syria on Feb. 6, which upended the lives of at least 2.5 million children in Syria alone, according to UNICEF.
The 7.8-magnitude earthquake near the Turkiye-Syria border in the early hours of the morning was followed by another one almost as strong, resulting in one of the biggest humanitarian disasters to strike the region in recent times.
Tens of thousands of people were killed and many more injured. Innumerable buildings, including homes, schools and hospitals, collapsed, leaving large swathes of the local population exposed to harsh winter conditions.
Children who lost all adult family members in the earthquakes either moved in with distant relatives, many of whom had themselves been displaced by the devastation, or had to fend for themselves.
The repercussions of the natural and humanitarian disasters in northwest Syria have been especially harmful to orphaned children with no adult relatives in the area. They are vulnerable to various forms of abuse, trafficking and mental-health disorders.
The scale of the suffering being endured by separated or orphaned children in northwest Syria “is vast, multifaceted and deeply concerning,” said Hamzah Barhameyeh, advocacy and communication manager at World Vision, an international child-focused charity.
“The situation was already dire owing to the conflict, but the earthquakes have significantly compounded the hardship faced by these children, affecting various aspects of their well-being and development.”
The challenges, according to Barhameyeh, include “trauma and psychosomatic problems” as well as “physical injuries and disabilities, inadequate health support and disrupted education.”
Additionally, there are concerns over heightened risks of child marriage and child labor, not to mention recruitment by armed groups in a war-torn region.
“(Boys) are at higher risk of becoming separated, unaccompanied, or ending up living on the streets,” Barhameyeh told Arab News. “Adolescent boys face the substantial danger of being recruited into armed groups.
“There is also a noticeable trend of child labor and violent behavior, increase in substance abuse and run-ins with the law. These experiences are predominantly common in the case of boys.”
Diana Al-Ali, founder of a local nongovernmental organization (NGO) called Suriana, says that during her encounters with children in displacement camps, many rush forward to hold her hand, seeking comfort and safety.
Apparently, even children who have not been orphaned often endure beatings by parents who themselves are under a lot of stress.
“Many children are in urgent need of emotional support,” Al-Ali told Arab News, citing cases of young people attempting suicide owing to untreated trauma-related mental illness.
Among the children she regularly supports is a girl who refuses to step on the ground and is terrified of ants, convinced that, just as in children’s cartoons, the crawling creatures shake the ground when they move.
Similarly, Hiba, who needs regular medication and trips to the hospital, is terrified of walls and ceilings; the shock she suffered during the earthquake is so severe that she shows no reaction when spoken to.
Al-Ali says her charity has been providing children and their guardians with cash, foodstuffs, medicines, diapers and even entertainment activities, but she describes the unmet humanitarian needs in the quake-hit region as enormous.
The UN Security Council failed in July to renew authorization for UN humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing, cutting off a vital lifeline for more than four million aid-dependent people.
On July 11, a day after Resolution 2672 expired, two rival resolutions to allow the continuation of UN aid flow from Turkiye were vetoed by Russia on the one hand, and the US, the UK and France on the other.
Compounding the suffering in Syria’s northwest is a searing summer heatwave, which has seen temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius and fires break out in displacement camps in Idlib and northern Aleppo, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Mental health support remains inaccessible for most, said Al-Ali, recounting the plight of a child battling epilepsy while living in a tent. “He needs costly medication every month, and his father was killed in the conflict,” she said.
Al-Ali added that many of the tents in question are so cramped that there is no space to lie down, forcing individuals to remain seated in one spot for long periods of time.
“Organizations operating in the region did not provide mental health support when the quake struck,” she said, adding that the humanitarian focus on the two cities of A’zaz and Jindires meant that other areas failed to receive adequate attention.
“There were not many organizations (operating) here when the quakes struck, so we relied on personal efforts alongside the NGOs Violet and Shafak, which provided bread.
“There is not enough funding dedicated to children’s well-being. We are the only ones providing recreational activities for children, and mental health support sessions.
“We have programs dedicated to helping minors feel safe and each child is assessed to identify their needs.”
Among the many factors militating against the protection of orphaned and separated children, according to World Vision’s Barhameyeh, is the loss of civil documentation during the conflict and the earthquakes.
Describing the situation as “highly complex and challenging,” he said that the absence of the documents poses “a significant barrier” to the achievement of a normal life by these children.
Elaborating on the issue, Barhameyeh added that while there are nongovernmental organizations providing protection against trafficking and other threats, “these services are not fully integrated or collaborative with local councils,” with the “absence of formal child-protection mechanisms” also playing a role.
A lack of proof of legal identity “severely hinders” children’s “ability to exercise their rights,” he said, adding that the documentation problem is becoming alarmingly “multi-generational” as more children are born in displacement to parents “who themselves lack proper documents.
“An additional layer of complexity is being introduced by various authorities issuing their own documents, leading to a proliferation of documentation.”
According to Barhameyeh, there may be short-term benefits for the holders of the documents in areas under the control of the issuing authorities, but they could cause serious security problems in the long run, “including arbitrary arrest and detention by the government of Syria, particularly outside northwest Syria.”
With limited funding allocated for child protection and the risks greatly outweighing the resources available, millions of children remain not only vulnerable, but also in a state of politico-bureaucratic limbo.
The broad consensus of NGOs and charities active in the region is that unless efforts to protect children are intensified, what awaits them is a grim and uncertain fate.
Increase in cigarette prices in Egypt pushes smokers to find alternatives
This recent shift in consumer behavior highlights the complex relationship between price, availability and personal choices in the ever-changing landscape of Egypt’s tobacco market
Updated 05 August 2023
Mohammed Al-Shamaa
CAIRO: Recent successive increases in the price of cigarettes in Egypt, both domestic and foreign, have prompted many citizens to abandon the brands they once smoked, opting instead to search for cheaper ones or switch to smoking hookahs in cafes or at home.
Among those affected is Ahmed Fathi, a journalist, who told Arab News: “Hookah is much cheaper than cigarettes now, first because it does not make me smoke much, only once or twice a week, and the price I pay for both times is close to the price of one pack of cigarettes.”
Fathi said: “I have been smoking cigarettes for almost 20 years, and the local cigarettes did not exceed 2 pounds, while the foreign ones cost 5 pounds. In the last ten years, there has been a very large increase in the prices of cigarettes, and the local ones now reach up to 50 pounds, while the imported ones exceed them by 20 pounds, going up to 70 and sometimes 80 pounds.”
He said: “If I smoked enough for hookah, I would not pay half of these amounts in one day. That is why I went to hookah, but it remains difficult. I used to smoke for 20 years, and it is difficult for me to quit.”
Farid Mohammed, a worker in a coffee shop, shared his own experience: “I am a very heavy smoker, but recently I have been trying to quit smoking because of the high prices, and what I notice is that there is a great deal of exploitation by merchants by raising the prices of cigarettes above the prices announced by the companies.”
Mohammed said: “I only need 1,500 pounds for cigarettes every month. I buy a pack of LM cigarettes daily, for 62 pounds per pack, although the official price for them is 42 pounds. People sell according to their mood in kiosks and supermarkets.”
He added: “I will not go to smoke hookah, first because most of my time is spent in a cafe that offers hookah, and this means that I will not have time to smoke hookah. The solution for me is to quit smoking and drink tea, as it maintains my psychological balance daily.”
Sayed Farghali, a seller in a retail kiosk, takes a different approach: “I consider my conscience in selling, I earn reasonable money and do not increase the price of cigarettes. They come to me from big merchants with an amount, to which I add a very small amount, which is my earning, but there are sellers who take advantage of the situation and add a lot of money.
“We have been suffering for weeks from the presence of cigarettes in the first place, as the big merchants and importers have refrained from supplying them to us, and this is what created a crisis in the market, and I notice that there is a somewhat reduced demand for them,” he said.
This recent shift in consumer behavior highlights the complex relationship between price, availability and personal choices in the ever-changing landscape of Egypt’s tobacco market. It raises questions about consumer protection and regulations, and draws attention to the struggles of smokers grappling with their addiction amid fluctuating prices.
Bahrain calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon for their ‘safety’
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Bahrain has urged its citizens to adhere to an advisory issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cautioning them against traveling to Lebanon for their safety, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The ministry called on all Bahraini citizens not to travel to Lebanon “in order to protect them from exposure to any dangers, calling for them to leave the Lebanese territory for their safety,” the statement said.
Citizens are required to contact the Bahrain Embassy in Damascus for assistance in case of emergencies.
The call follows similar statements issued by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Germany and Britain, who updated their travel warnings amid clashes between rival factions in the Ain El-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
“The Kingdom’s Embassy in Lebanon warned citizens against being present and approaching areas witnessing armed conflicts, and demanded they quickly leave Lebanese territory,” the Saudi embassy said late Friday, also stressing “the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon.”
Kuwait issued its advisory early on Saturday calling on Kuwaitis in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid “areas of security disturbances,” but stopped short of asking them to leave the country, according to a Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry statement posted on X.
On Aug. 1, the UK updated its travel advice for Lebanon, advising against “all but essential travel” to parts of Lebanon’s south near the Palestinian camp of Ain El-Hilweh.
At least 13 people, most of them militants, have been killed in fighting that erupted in the camp on July 29 between mainstream faction Fatah and hard-line extremists.
Ain El-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of the approximately 250,000 Palestinian refugees in the country, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
Egypt’s El-Sisi holds bilateral talks with UAE president, Bahraini king
They stressed the importance of joint Arab action
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday held talks in El-Alamein with the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on relations and ways to develop them further, the Emirates News Agency reported.
The two leaders “reviewed existing areas of cooperation and collaboration, especially in the areas of economy and investment, which further enhance the ongoing progress and prosperity of both countries and their people,” WAM said.
They also focused on ways to develop cooperation in new areas, and regional and international developments.
The two sides stressed the importance of joint Arab action to ensure security, stability, peace and development in the region, and affirmed their support in enhancing bilateral coordination in light of the challenges facing the region.
El-Sisi also met Bahrain’s King Hamad in El-Alamein, the Bahrain News Agency said.
“The two leaders affirmed the strength of the distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries. They also discussed ways to continue bolstering joint cooperation in the economic and development fields to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples for more progress and prosperity,” the statement from the BNA said.
While reviewing the latest regional and global developments, King Hamad and El-Sisi also agreed on the need to intensify joint Arab action to confront growing regional and international challenges.
They also underlined their enthusiasm to continue with joint coordination at all levels, in light of the solid deep-rooted relations between the two countries.
Palestinian attack leaves one Israeli dead in Tel Aviv, shooter killed
The suspected shooter was then shot dead by another municipal patrol worker
A statement from the Israeli police said the shooter was a 27 year-old resident of the Palestinian town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters
JERUSALEM: A Tel Aviv municipal patrol officer has died, Israeli officials said on Saturday, after being shot by a Palestinian on a street in central Tel Aviv.
The suspected shooter was then shot dead by another municipal patrol worker, Tel Aviv’s mayor Ron Huldai told Israel’s public broadcaster.
A statement from the Israeli police said the shooter was a 27 year-old resident of the Palestinian town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the attack but did not take responsibility.
The shooting came a day after a Palestinian teen was killed in an attack by Israeli civilians on a Palestinian village in the West Bank.
Washington has expressed concern over a growing number of attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages in the West Bank, where violence has worsened since last year with increased Israeli raids amid Palestinian street attacks on Israelis.
Tel Aviv mayor Huldai said the municipal worker had approached the attacker after noticing something suspicious and was then fired at by the shooter. A second municipal worker then killed the shooter.
“We are standing at a very sad incident,” Huldai said. “We are praying for the well-being of the injured.”
In brief statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the actions of the municipal patrol officers.
Despite the attack, tens of thousands protested in Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli public broadcaster, against the governing coalition’s planned judicial overhaul which would see the highest court stripped of much of its powers.
Proponents of the legislation say it restores balance to the branches of government, while those against say it removes checks on government powers.
Last month, the coalition passed legislation that removed the court’s power to strike down government actions based on the action being classified as “unreasonable.”