Buraidah Date Festival in full swing

JEDDAH: The activities of the Buraidah Date Festival continue amid anticipation from local farmers and date traders to market the production of more than 11 million palm trees.
The festival, organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s branch in Qassim, runs until Aug. 25.
The carnival aims to introduce date farmers to modern agricultural practices and facilitate the exchange of expertise on innovative ways to produce the best-quality dates.
The festival has provided more than 4,000 seasonal job opportunities, reflecting one of the most important objectives pursued by the Kingdom’s promotional and tourist carnivals, which is to localize and create jobs for Saudis.
Festival CEO Khaled Al-Nuqidan said that the job opportunities created by the carnival were provided through committees, supervising teams, points of sale, retail shops, farms, date squares and export arenas.
Other job roles include monitoring, statistics, surveillance, organization, information, and relations committees. Additionally, there are delivery professions and investment services in palm plantations operated by the national workforce. There are also points of sale within and outside the region, packaging and exporting, and productive families working on date manufacturing.
The director of the ministry’s branch in Qassim, Abdulaziz Al-Rajei, said: “The carnival is one of the highly anticipated annual events. Saudi Arabia continues to support and enhance palm cultivation, aiming to improve its competitiveness both locally and internationally. The export of dates has become an integral part of the country’s economy.”
Al-Rajei said that the festival had established a comprehensive system of activities and services to accompany the event. The system aims to promote more than 45 varieties of dates that the region is renowned for. The carnival involves the participation of government and private agencies that specialize in dates and their derivatives. Additionally, more than 27 specialized agencies are involved in the marketing of dates.
Farmers from the region are participating, and several exhibitions showcasing government agencies, manufacturing industries and productive families are being held alongside the carnival.
Al-Nuqaidan told Arab News that this year’s festival features poetry evenings and musical bands. There are also displays of handicrafts related to the palm tree, re-creations of ancient farms, a photography corner, a designated children’s area, and exhibitions for painters.
According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Saudi Arabia’s date exports reached 321,000 tons, valued at SR1.28 billion ($341 million), in 2022.
The ministry said that the annual output of dates in the Kingdom in 2022 exceeded 1.6 million tons with more than 300 varieties on offer.
The number of date palms in Saudi Arabia exceeded 34 million trees, distributed throughout the Kingdom’s regions.
The Qassim region boasts the highest number of palm trees, with a total of 11.2 million trees, followed by Madinah with 8.3 million and Riyadh with 7.7 million. The Eastern region has 4.1 million palm trees.
RIYADH: Saudi horse rider Noura Al-Jabr embarked on her equestrian journey at the age of just 9. She has honed her skills over the years in various disciplines such as archery, tent pegging, fencing, and other heritage pursuits deeply rooted in the Arabian Peninsula.
Al-Jabr’s equestrian journey began when her mother recognized her passion for horses and horse riding. She enrolled Al-Jabr in special centers at a young age and, from there, she learned the art of taming and caring for horses, eventually refining her skills to master archery, tent pegging, and fencing while on horseback.
Al-Jabr’s dedication and hard work paid off as she actively participated in training programs supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation. These were aimed at producing skilled Saudi horse trainers.
Al-Jabr’s exceptional journey led to her becoming the first certified mounted archery trainer in the Kingdom. She also obtained certification as a tent-pegging trainer.
She now organizes training sessions in which she imparts her expertise to horsemen and horsewomen, teaching them sports like archery and tent pegging while riding their horses. These sessions have gained significant popularity, particularly among women.
Thanks to her unwavering passion and self-confidence, Al-Jabr has ventured beyond the borders of the Kingdom to compete in these demanding sports.
She has showcased her skills on the international stage, notably at the championship in Petra in Jordan where she proudly represented Saudi Arabia as the first female horsewoman in tent pegging. Her exceptional performance earned her high rankings.
Al-Jabr has also captivated audiences with her live shows locally, in which she has demonstrated her range of equestrian arts and skills.
Her remarkable displays have been seen at prestigious events such as the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses (Kahila) in Riyadh, the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, the Safari Festival in Abqaiq, and the Raml & Smr Festival in Alkhobar, among others.
Al-Jabr, speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, said: “I, along with my equestrian associates, are working hard to revive this ancient heritage and consolidate the Arab identity.
“I love to show my skills in equestrian sports and archery. I feel pride and a sense of belonging to my land and my Arab identity, as these sports are a source of honor, pride and authenticity.
“I seek to develop myself further in the equestrian field, and I am always keen to appear in the traditional costume that suits the beauty of Arab horses, the environment of the Arabian Peninsula and its authentic history.”
RIYADH: The Saudi Red Sea Authority has announced the issuance of seven new regulations for navigation in the Saudi Red Sea that will come into effect in 90 days, the authority said in a statement on Saturday.
The regulations cover yachts, cruise ships, marinas and other coastal tourism components.
“Developed by SRSA in cooperation with maritime entities, the regulations are in line with the authority’s mandate to update navigational rules, policies and laws to ensure the preservation and protection of the Red Sea and stimulate coastal tourism economic growth,” it said.
Mohammed Al-Asiri, acting CEO of SRSA, said: “The seven new regulations formulated by the Saudi Red Sea Authority in collaboration with maritime stakeholders are an important development toward facilitating cruise ship and yacht navigational activities in the Kingdom’s Red Sea and creating the conditions for sustainable coastal economic growth.
He said that they have ensured the regulations are comprehensive and address all requirements and objectives.
“As SRSA continues to review and update regulations, we can expect to see further benefits for Red Sea operators and practitioners,” Al-Asiri said.
The seven new regulations comprise part of SRSA’s continuing efforts to regulate maritime activities for cruise ships and yachts, as well as to enable marine activities.
“SRSA’s collaboration and integration with partners in the Red Sea maritime ecosystem have been instrumental in gathering and working on stakeholder inputs for these regulations,” the authority said.
“Collectively, SRSA and its stakeholders strive to protect the environment while fostering coastal tourism’s economic development in the Red Sea,” it added.
SRSA said that it will issue the necessary procedures and measures to enforce the regulations and all parties subject to them are required to comply with the authority’s directives.
SRSA was established following a Cabinet decision in November 2021, and its responsibilities include regulating maritime activities for cruise ships and yachts, and enabling marine tourism and recreation, while ensuring environmental protection within these activities through supervision, monitoring and other necessary measures.
SRSA also supports investments, including small and medium-sized enterprises, defines infrastructure requirements for maritime activities, employs technology to facilitate license and permit procedures, and encourages maritime and marine activities.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has concluded its participation in the 37th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jordan, which was held from July 26 to Aug. 5, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Represented by three cultural commissions, the Kingdom actively participated in the festival, which has been held annually in the ancient city of Jerash in northern Jordan since 1981.
The CEO of the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, Sultan Al-Bazie, expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the Saudi participation in the event.
For 11 days, the festival showcased the rich Saudi cultural heritage and folklore, and the three cultural bodies also organized musical and performance events.
Al-Bazie, who was also the head of the Saudi delegation to the Jerash festival, said that the Kingdom’s presence at the event was a testament to the Ministry of Culture’s commitment to enhancing cultural relations and fostering exchanges with countries, aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Saudi cultural events attracted a large turnout from the Jordanian public, including ministers, officials and diplomats, headed by the Jordanian Minister of Culture Haifa Al-Najjar, and with the presence and support of the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Jordan Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.
Saudi artists and performing groups were present in the main square of the ancient city as part of the festival’s activities, alongside performers from all over the Arab world.
Two narrators told popular stories that connect Saudi and Jordanian society, Arab proverbs and wisdom, and also recited the most prominent poems.
The Music Commission organized a concert during the festival with the attendance of more than 5,000 visitors.
The Heritage Commission focused on celebrating the Year of Arabic Poetry, and showcased a photo exhibition of the world heritage sites registered with UNESCO. Eight craftsmen also presented traditional handicrafts, including sadu and weaving, wooden artifacts, pottery and ceramics.
This is the second consecutive year that the Kingdom has taken part in the annual festival.
RIYADH: Saudi skateboarding group Desert Eagles are on the rise in the Kingdom — and their success is linked to a strong sense of community and dedication to bridging the gender gap.
Saudi American skateboarder Abisha Safia began her journey in the sport when she lived in Los Angeles where the scene originated. During her time in Riyadh, she would create her own makeshift ramp and skateboarding course using the stair railing at home.
Safia was skateboarding on her own back then, and she told Arab News: “It felt kind of tough because you want to keep that dream alive, but that’s hard to do when you’re isolated and you don’t know about other skaters in the community.”
Reflecting on the developments in the Saudi skateboarding scene since then, she added: “But now, to see the growth of it, it’s amazing — especially what Desert Eagles are doing, taking kids from the community that are serious about pursuing skateboarding and just pushing it (for both) females and males. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”
Desert Eagles are a team, brand, and a camp for extreme sports athletes who strive to improve and showcase their talents with consistency and push themselves to their full potential. Their goal is to challenge skaters to become better athletes in both their respective sports performance and social media activities.
The team currently consist of 10 members who are hand-picked based on their level of experience, commitment, and potential for growth. The team are still actively recruiting and looking for people of either Saudi or Arab descent.
Shareef Masarani, the founder and head of Desert Eagles, told Arab News that he wants Arab talent to “put us on the map.”
The team feature athletes with different interests under the extreme sports umbrella, most prominently skateboarding or rollerblading.
In order to refine their talent, members are required to contribute a consistent number of social media posts. While this helps cultivate an online presence, not just for the group but for each individual member, it also creates a habit of putting in the time to train.
Masarani said: “That means they’re going out and skating, so that’s even more time you spend on your craft, and you’re going to get better at it in general.”
Three members are being sent by the Saudi Arabian Extreme Sports Federation to compete in international competitions this month.
Perseverance is the key. The skateboarding market alone is predicted to be valued at $2.4 billion worldwide by 2025, according to Statista. To really make the ranks in the sport, “you have to be above average to stand out,” Masarani said.
It can feel kind of awkward being one of the few girls, but I think that will just inspire the younger generation and all of us to come together and push at our craft and what we love to do.
At the core of Desert Eagles, however, is the urge to build communities.
Safia said: “Every day when I wake up and see my teammates writing ‘Oh, I did this trick and this trick,’ it really puts a fire inside of me.
“I feel motivated to go out and skate, to get clips, even to build up my knee strength … everything that we’re all doing together, it just feels passionate, super motivating, and I know we’re on the right track.”
The group have garnered recognition from various companies and quickly gained a social media following.
In the spirit of community-building, they also encourage aspiring adventure sport athletes to send over their own clips, which are shared on the team’s Instagram.
But apart from connecting like-minded individuals, there’s a gender gap that needs to be bridged.
The majority of skaters at any skatepark are likely to be male, with only a few women. While the statistics around the subject are lacking globally, an article published by SkateboardersHQ said that 77 percent of skateboarders are male.
The founder of Desert Eagles said that one of their main objectives was to create an inclusive space for women in the sport across the Arab region and break the taboo around the industry.
Safia, who is one of two girls on the team alongside 15-year-old Reef, said: “It can feel kind of awkward being one of the few girls, but I think that will just inspire the younger generation and all of us to come together and push at our craft and what we love to do.”
The team are one of the few skating collectives that are pushing to create quality talent in the region.
Ahmad Haji, a Bahraini skateboarder and a manager and member of the team, said: “I see high potential in (Desert Eagles) and I believe Saudi Arabia will be the one leading the way for the rest of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council). They are going to lead by example.”
In Bahrain, people would skateboard in private spaces of housing areas in the past, but slowly “there’s more interest now than before,” he added.
When Haji’s job relocated to Riyadh in early 2022 he mingled with the scene to connect with other skaters.
Haji, one of the few Bahraini skaters on the team, had 20 years of experience as a skateboarder within the GCC, and won first place in the 2022 Saudi Games’ Skateboarding Championship.
He said of his recent experiences: “I never would have thought that I’d be doing this — and of all places in Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m just so proud and happy that the GCC, especially Saudi Arabia, is taking the initiative to push the sport, taking it seriously, and putting it on the map.”
However, both Haji and Safia believe that finding proper and serviced skate spaces is one of the region’s shortcomings.
Haji said: “Our region is usually very hot, or when it’s rainy it's very wet. We never have the perfect type of weather. We need the proper facility to practice.”
Skateboarding was globally recognized as an Olympic sport in 2021, and is widely supported in Saudi by the federation. It was officially part of the 2022 Saudi Games and will be again in 2023.
Safia said: “Now that skateboarding is in the Olympics, that’s definitely a possibility for people to see and have a goal in mind and a dream that one day they could skate so well that they would end up in the Olympics representing their country.”
The federation told Arab News that there are plans to establish five new skateparks across the Kingdom, including in Madinah and Riyadh, and it hopes to broaden its collaborations with various entities to push forward the agenda.
Abdulmajed Al-Mutairi, CEO of the federation, told Arab News: “Extreme sports are rising globally and sports officials have regulated what we deem as dangerous, and we have started seeing them in national and international competitions.
“One of the main targets of Saudi Vision 2030 is to make Saudi Arabia a hub for sports, and developing the extreme sports industry is a great opportunity for us.
“We can’t start without establishing spaces where people can practice the sport. Skydiving, one of the main sports of the federation, and skateboarding, both need facilities.”
JEDDAH: Ukraine has proposed its widely-expected 10-point peace formula at talks in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, according to reports.
Senior officials from some 40 countries including the US, China and India met in Jeddah for discussions that Ukraine and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
A source from the Ukrainian delegation told Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath that the proposals were “supported by several countries.”
The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries to help reach a solution to the conflict, which has hit the global economy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said this week that the meeting would focus on the 10-point peace formula that calls for the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
The Jeddah meeting follows talks in Copenhagen in June that were designed to be informal and did not yield an official statement, and the Ukrainian source said the 10-point formula “received more support than in Copenhagen.”
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is leading Washington's delegation to the Saudi city, a senior White House official said.
The meeting highlights Saudi Arabia's "readiness to exert its good offices to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace", the official Saudi Press Agency said Friday.
In May, the Kingdom hosted Zelensky at an Arab summit also in Jeddah, where he accused some leaders of turning "a blind eye" to the horrors of Russia's invasion.