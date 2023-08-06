11th National Auto Award unveils new look and logo

The prestigious National Auto Award is back with a bang for its 11th edition, and this year promises to be more exciting than ever before. Organizers have unveiled a new logo and look for the award, igniting enthusiasm among car aficionados and industry professionals. The National Auto Award has consistently celebrated excellence in the automotive industry, and this year will be no exception.

The award has become a highly anticipated event, attracting attention from all corners of the Kingdom. As the leading platform for recognizing the best-performing and fan-favorite cars in Saudi Arabia, this event showcases the epitome of automotive innovation, design and performance. It serves as a testament to the Kingdom’s thriving automobile industry and the achievements of its manufacturers.

“With the unveiling of the new logo and visual identity, the National Auto Award leaps forward into a more modern and dynamic era,” organizers said in a statement.

The refreshed look encapsulates the spirit of progress and embodies the ever-evolving automotive industry landscape. The logo incorporates sleek lines and vibrant colors, symbolizing the speed, energy, and excitement that the National Auto Award represents.

Walid Karanouh, founder and visionary behind the National Auto Award, said: “We are truly excited to unveil the new logo and look for the 11th National Auto Award. This fresh visual identity reflects our commitment to innovation and signifies the growth and transformation of the automotive industry in Saudi Arabia. We wanted to create a design that captures the essence of our event while embracing the future of mobility. It symbolizes our dedication to celebrating excellence and inspiring the next generation of automotive enthusiasts.”

Like previous awards, this year’s award also features an exceptional lineup of the best-performing and fan-favorite cars in the country. The event will spotlight the cutting-edge technologies, exceptional craftsmanship, and captivating designs that make these vehicles truly remarkable. The awards will celebrate the manufacturers, designers, and engineers who have pushed boundaries and raised the bar in the automotive industry.

As anticipation builds, car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the public can look forward to witnessing the unveiling of the National Auto Award’s new logo and look through various promotional channels, including social media, print media, and digital platforms. The event, which has already generated a buzz, will take place later this year.