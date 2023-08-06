You are here

Riyadh's Horse Equestrian Club offers certified training programs

Photo/Instagram @caballo.217
Photo/Instagram @caballo.217
Riyadh's Horse Equestrian Club offers certified training programs
Photo/Instagram @caballo.217
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Riyadh's Horse Equestrian Club offers certified training programs

Photo/Instagram @caballo.217
  • Basic training courses start at SR95 ($25) and there is a wide range of horses to choose from, including English and Arabian breeds
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Experience the ultimate equestrian adventure at Caballo Equestrian Club in Riyadh, with personalized horse riding lessons and training courses provided by certified instructors.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, the team will help you develop your skills and build a strong bond with magnificent horses.

Open to all ages and genders, the one-on-one training experience provided by both male and female coaches ensures visitors have complete privacy.

Basic training courses start at SR95 ($25) and there is a wide range of horses to choose from, including English and Arabian breeds.

The club is open daily from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and with the weather cooling, afternoons are now a great time to visit. Weekends tend to be busier so for a more serene and intimate experience, guests are advised to visit on weekdays.

As well as the excellent riding facilities, the center offers a selection of indoor activities, including table tennis and pool tables, as well as areas to sit and relax and watch the horses.

Besides the training courses, the club showcases professional equestrians performing shows with stunning Arabian horses.

Whichever day you choose to visit, booking is always necessary. For more details, visit @caballo.217 on Instagram.

 

Saudi woman goes back to school at 110

Nawda Al-Qahtani thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy. (Supplied)
Nawda Al-Qahtani thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy. (Supplied)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi woman goes back to school at 110

Nawda Al-Qahtani thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy. (Supplied)
  • Contemplating a return to study “was a difficult matter, especially for someone over 100 years of age,” she told Arab News
  • A program by the Ministry of Education seeks to eradicate illiteracy across Saudi Arabia
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A Saudi woman has proven the old adage “better late than never” by going back to school — at the age of 110.

Nawda Al-Qahtani returned to her studies with the help of Al-Rahwa Center in the Umwah governorate in the Kingdom’s southwest.

The mother-of-four — her oldest child is 80 and the youngest is in his 50s — told Arab News that learning to read and write has transformed her life.

Since joining an illiteracy eradication program at the center several weeks ago, she has attended school every day along with more than 50 others.

Everyone must join hands to eliminate illiteracy so as to obtain a distinctive formal education that serves our sons and daughters alike and helps them obtain good job opportunities in the future.

Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Son of Nawda Al-Qahtani

The students of all ages are taught the basics of the alphabet and some verses of the Qur’an.

Al-Qahtani said she enjoys the lessons and makes sure she completes her homework by the end of each day.

The Ministry of Education's branch in Bisha shared a post on X about Al-Qahtani in which the 110-year-old expresses her gratitude toward the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy.

Contemplating a return to study “was a difficult matter, especially for someone over 100 years of age,” she told Arab News.

However, she said the move was long overdue and she should have completed her schooling many years ago.

Al-Qahtani expressed regret over the years that have passed without improving her education, adding that it “certainly would have changed a lot in my life and the lives of others.”

The delay was not due to an individual issue in her life, she said, but was common for hundreds of girls from the region’s rural areas and villages, who were unable to complete their studies because of the geographical isolation.

Al-Qahtani’s four children support her studies and are optimistic about the new development in her life. They also believe that it is long overdue, but was delayed by God’s will.

Her 60-year-old son Mohammed told Arab News that he takes his mother to the center every morning and waits for her at the end of classes.

He is happy and proud that she is learning something new every day.

“We certainly know that this matter is not easy for our mother, who is over 110 years old. But it is a step that makes all members of the family feel proud.

“We really wish we could go back in time to provide her with the best educational services.”

The governorate has only one high school for girls, which puts it under huge pressure, he said.

Al-Qahtani added that he hopes the authorities will establish more schools for public education so that others can become literate and complete their education.

The country’s leaders are keen to combat and eliminate illiteracy in all regions of the Kingdom, he added.

“We would like our governorate to be completely free of illiteracy. Everyone must join hands to eliminate illiteracy so as to obtain a distinctive formal education that serves our sons and daughters alike and helps them obtain good job opportunities in the future.”

 

Baha’s magnah bread grows in popularity among visitors

The leaves of dodonaea tree are used as firewood and the resulting smoke adds flavor to magnah bread while it cooks. (SPA)
The leaves of dodonaea tree are used as firewood and the resulting smoke adds flavor to magnah bread while it cooks. (SPA)
Haifa Alshammari

Baha's magnah bread grows in popularity among visitors

The leaves of dodonaea tree are used as firewood and the resulting smoke adds flavor to magnah bread while it cooks. (SPA)
  • Galia Al-Zahrani, a resident in Dammam whose grandmother was originally from Al-Baha, told Arab News that she remembers how her grandmother used to bake magnah bread when she was younger
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Magnah bread, which is native to Baha, is growing in popularity among tourists to the region, and was a popular attraction for visitors to the recent heritage festival.

Each region of the Kingdom has developed recipes and culinary traditions that tell the story of its local history and society. This cultural heritage has become an important part of local festivals and celebrations around Saudi Arabia.

Like many dishes that Baha has to offer, magnah bread is unique and is made using a traditional recipe that involves wheat flour.

The leaves of dodonaea tree are used as firewood and the resulting smoke adds flavor to magnah bread while it cooks. (SPA)

Popular dishes in the region depend heavily on local agriculture. Its agricultural terraces are considered the region’s food baskets and the main source of food for its residents.

Approximately 7 kg of wheat flour are kneaded with water to make this special bread. Grains are extracted from seasonal plants, such as cumin and cress, while salt is added to the dough.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Magnah bread is native to Baha and is made using a traditional recipe that involves wheat flour.

• The cooking technique has an effect similar to baking in modern kitchen ovens.

• The bread is eaten with honey and ghee.

After kneading the ingredients together, the dough is placed on top of a round stone, which has a diameter of about a meter.

It is covered with an iron cover shaped like a dome while it cooks. Another fire is lit on top of the iron cover to heat the dough from the top. The technique is similar to baking bread in an oven.

The smoke from the burning leaves of dodonaea trees adds flavor to the bread while it cooks for a few hours.

The leaves of dodonaea tree are used as firewood and the resulting smoke adds flavor to magnah bread while it cooks. (Supplied)

Galia Al-Zahrani, a resident in Dammam whose grandmother was originally from Al-Baha, told Arab News that she remembers how her grandmother used to bake magnah bread when she was younger. She recalled she would make the dough using wholewheat flour and water, without bread yeast, and would bake it on either charcoal or wood.

Al-Zahrani added: “You have to eat it with honey and ghee. The meal won’t be complete without that.”

Magnah bread is important to the people of the region and is often served at events or on special occasions.

Serving the bread is a mark of hospitality and people compete to provide the largest loaf to their guests.

Some locals rent venues to serve magnah bread during celebrations due to its importance in the local culture.

 

Saudi ministry scheme gives graduates gateway to career in human resources

The Jadeer program aims to enhance the skills of Saudi youth and promote investment in human resources. (Twitter @HRSD_SA)
The Jadeer program aims to enhance the skills of Saudi youth and promote investment in human resources. (Twitter @HRSD_SA)
Arab News

Saudi ministry scheme gives graduates gateway to career in human resources

The Jadeer program aims to enhance the skills of Saudi youth and promote investment in human resources. (Twitter @HRSD_SA)
  • Registration process for Jadeer program open until Aug. 14
  • Successful candidates may be offered job on completion of 12-month course
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the opening of registration for the Jadeer program, its on-the-job training initiative for new graduates.

The 12-month scheme is designed to equip candidates with the skills they need for a career at the ministry. It covers a range of areas, including management, business, human resources, finance and legal.

Outstanding recent graduates can apply for the program either through the ministry’s website or via the Masar recruitment platform.

The registration process opened on Sunday and runs until Aug 14.

The Jadeer program is one of several initiatives launched by the ministry to strengthen national capabilities, enhance the skills of Saudi youth and promote investment in human resources.

Its goal is to achieve economic sustainability and social development by offering comprehensive training that ultimately leads to employment opportunities.

 

Saudi Arabia expands visitor e-visa program to 8 countries

A photograph shows ancient Nabataean carved tombs at the archaeological site of Al-Hijr near the northwestern city of AlUla.
A photograph shows ancient Nabataean carved tombs at the archaeological site of Al-Hijr near the northwestern city of AlUla.
Arab News

Saudi Arabia expands visitor e-visa program to 8 countries

A photograph shows ancient Nabataean carved tombs at the archaeological site of Al-Hijr near the northwestern city of AlUla.
  • Countries include Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, South Africa, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced the expansion of its visitor e-visa scheme to the nationals of eight countries on Sunday.

The countries include Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, South Africa, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Tourism said.

Nationals of these countries can apply for a visitor visa electronically or upon arrival at one of the Kingdom’s ports.

They can use the visa to tour the Kingdom, perform Umrah, visit family and friends, and for business purposes.

“By expanding the e-visas to 8 new countries, Saudi Arabia takes another step forward in opening its doors to the world and offering an easier and simplified travel experience for all visitors to the Kingdom,” the Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said.

Ukrainian ambassador, US official thank Saudi Arabia for hosting peace talks

More than 40 countries took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday. (@alekhbariyatv)
More than 40 countries took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday. (@alekhbariyatv)
Arab News

Ukrainian ambassador, US official thank Saudi Arabia for hosting peace talks

More than 40 countries took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday. (@alekhbariyatv)
  • Meeting in Jeddah attended by national security advisers from 42 countries
  • Two days of discussions ‘proven to be constructive,’ Petrenko Anatolii says
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ukrainian ambassador to Saudi Arabia has thanked the Kingdom for hosting talks aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to Russia’s war in his country.

In a statement given to Arab News, Petrenko Anatolii said the talks in Jeddah, which started on Saturday, had been “constructive.”

“First of all, I’d like to thank Saudi Arabia for being so committed and hospitable to Ukraine in moving forward our peace formula plan,” he said.

“With Saudi support, we succeeded in bringing together national security advisers from 42 countries.”

Ukraine proposed its widely expected 10-point peace formula at the discussions, which a source from the Ukrainian delegation told Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath were “supported by several countries.”

President Volodomyr Zelensky said he wanted a global summit to take place based on the formula later this year.

“The last two days have proven to be constructive. A broad vision is in place and we collectively make gradual progress in preparation of the (upcoming) global summit, which is considered to be the focal point to start implementing the peace formula,” Anatolii said.

He added that the key objectives following the two-day talks remained to “stop military aggression against Ukraine, to restore territorial integrity and sovereignty, to kick-start the economic recovery of Ukraine and, of course, to bring confidence into the UN charter and international law.”

Zelensky’s head of staff Andriy Yermak said in a statement: “We had very productive consultations on the key principles on which a just and lasting peace should be built.”

Yermak said different viewpoints emerged during the talks in Saudi Arabia, calling them “an extremely honest, open conversation.”

He said all the countries present had demonstrated a commitment to the principles of international law and respect for the sovereignty and inviolability of the territorial integrity of states.

Russia did not attend the discussions but the Kremlin said it would “closely monitor” the proceedings.

A US official on Sunday expressed Washington’s appreciation to Riyadh for hosting the talks, describing them as “constructive,” according to an Al-Arabiya report.

“It was a good and constructive set of conversations with a range of countries who came together to exchange views and build common ground in support of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, discuss how to end the war in Ukraine and address the practical consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine and around the world,” the person said.

“We were glad that more than 40 countries attended the talks and benefited from the chance to hear directly from Ukraine about the war and to exchange views.”

