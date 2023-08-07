You are here

  Sweden send holders US spinning out of World Cup after penalty drama

Sweden send holders US spinning out of World Cup after penalty drama

Sweden send holders US spinning out of World Cup after penalty drama
Sweden's Lina Hurtig celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning penalty of the shootout and progressing to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup. (Reuters)
Sweden send holders US spinning out of World Cup after penalty drama

Sweden send holders US spinning out of World Cup after penalty drama
  • The Netherlands secured their spot in the quarterfinals by ending South Africa’s historic run
  • Their last-16 defeat was the US’ earliest exit in their Women’s World Cup history and leaves European champions England now the firm favorites
MELBOURNE: The US’ long reign as Women’s World Cup holders was brought to an end in the most dramatic fashion as they were dumped out on penalties by Sweden, who joined the Netherlands in reaching the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Sweden face Japan in the last eight as the drama and shocks just kept coming at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The Netherlands beat South Africa 2-0 and meet Spain.

Their last-16 defeat after the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes was the US’ earliest exit in their Women’s World Cup history and leaves European champions England now the firm favorites.

“Just devastated, feels like a bad dream,” veteran striker Alex Morgan, for so many years one of the faces of the all-conquering Americans, told Fox Sports.

The USA have long been the dominant force in international women’s football: they have won the World Cup four times and were chasing an unprecedented third title in a row.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side were the better team against Sweden in Melbourne but they could not beat goalkeeper Zecira Musovic and then lost their nerve in the penalty shootout.

Megan Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner who was desperate to end her career with another title, missed her spot-kick before the Swedes sealed the deal 5-4 on sudden-death penalties.

Even then the end was excruciatingly tense. US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher thought she had saved Lina Hurtig’s kick but VAR ruled it had just crossed the line.

Cue belated pandemonium among the Sweden squad and tears for the Americans who, despite dominating large periods of the game, just never got going at this World Cup.

They were held 1-1 by the Netherlands in the group phase in a rerun of the 2019 final and likewise 0-0 by debutants Portugal, meaning they squeezed into the last 16.

“This team was a really special team, I just feel like everyone just got along really well,” added Morgan.

“It’s a tough one to swallow.”

Sweden next face a Japan team who have been the sensation of the tournament so far. The 2011 champions eased into the last eight with a 3-1 win over Norway on Saturday.

“We were facing a really tough opponent today and somehow we managed to get to the penalty shootout, where we showed a lot of courage,” said Musovic, who was named player of the match.

“I’m extremely proud of the girls that we could go there and win the game.

“It’s a huge win for us. I had a really good feeling before the game.”

England face Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday hoping to avoid another shock, before co-hosts Australia face Denmark in Sydney.

Earlier Sunday, the Netherlands secured their spot in the quarter-finals by ending South Africa’s historic run.

The Dutch, runners-up in 2019, suffered some anxious moments in front of 40,000 fans in Sydney and had goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar to thank for making several big saves in the first half.

Jill Roord scored after nine minutes to put the Dutch on their way against a team that sits 45 places below them in the world rankings and was featuring in the knockout rounds for the first time.

South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart then made a mess of an innocuous Lineth Beerensteyn shot midway through the second half to gift the Dutch a second.

The African champions will be kicking themselves after having numerous chances in the opening 45 minutes, almost all of them falling to their livewire captain Thembi Kgatlana.

“Daphne saved us a few times and I was happy to lead 1-0 at half-time,” said Dutch coach Andries Jonker.

“We did much better in the second half and had much more control of the game.

“We deserved to score again and in the end deserved to win.”

His team will now return to New Zealand for Friday’s last-eight game in Wellington against Spain, who outclassed Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis was proud but felt her side should have won.

“We had a lot of chances, especially in the first half, to kill off the game,” she said.

“The chances we created should have put us out of sight.”

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
  • Portuguese superstar scores the opener in 3-1 win, his third of the season so far
  • Al-Nassr’s other goals come from Sultan Al-Ghannam and Seko Fofana
Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years as he steered Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win over Raja Casablanca on Sunday and into the semifinals of the King Salman Club Cup.

The 38-year-old opened the scoring for the Saudi Arabian side in spectacular style, his third strike in successive games in the 16-team tournament formerly known as the Arab Club Champions Cup. The result also keeps alive the prospect of a potential final against bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal.

In this form, it could be a blockbuster, as Al-Nassr were just too good for the Moroccan powerhouse in the crucial period when they scored three in 20 minutes following Ronaldo’s special after 19 minutes.

 

 

Soon after, Sultan Al-Ghannam added a second and Seko Fofana headed a third, his first since arriving from Lens this summer.

An Abdullah Madu own goal before the break gave Casablanca, who won all three of their group games, hope. But it was not enough, as they could not match the Saudi Arabian side’s ruthlessness in front of goal 

This may come as little surprise as Al-Nassr’s starting 11 was a formidable one. As well as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Sadio Mane made his first start for the club since signing from Bayern Munich, and there was Marcelo Brozkovic and Fofana in midfield.

Add domestic stars, such as Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Nawaf Al-Aqidi in goal, and it was always going to be a tough ask for the North Africans and defending champions. 

Yet it was last season’s stars who made the opener after 19 minutes. Anderson Talisca was causing problems on the right side of the area and pulled the ball back for Ronaldo, who fired a beautiful shot home from the edge of the box. 

The second came soon after and was another fine effort. Al-Ghannam ran onto a long ball out of defense, beat the offside trap and then shot home from the right side of the area.

Six minutes later, it was 3-0 and the delighted yellow-clad fans were working out which was the best of the three. Ronaldo laid off the ball down the left side for Alex Telles. The former Manchester United defender then sent over the perfect cross for Fofana to arrive at exactly the right time to head his new team further into the lead.

The Moroccans, three-time continental champions who won all three of their group games, were being blown away by such attacking talent, but were then handed a lifeline four minutes before the break as Madu put into his own net when trying to clear a cross.

Raja started the second half brightly and spent the first 15 minutes in almost total control, moving to three at the back and pushing men forward. While they kept Al-Nassr’s attacking talent quiet until Mane went on a dribble on the hour, they were unable to get that all-important second strike to reduce the arrears.

Roger Aholou had the best chance when through on goal, but he was denied by Al-Aqidi who had another solid game in goal. There was still time for Ronaldo to shoot against the post with just a few minutes remaining, but by then the result had been all but settled and the flares already lit.

In the end, the game was decided by a 20 minute first-half spell that was started by a piece of magic from Ronaldo. The Portuguese star looks to be finding his form, and as he is surrounded by more and more talent, Al-Nassr will take some stopping.

Training in Dubai helps young Filipino footballer win contract in Spain

Training in Dubai helps young Filipino footballer win contract in Spain
Training in Dubai helps young Filipino footballer win contract in Spain

Training in Dubai helps young Filipino footballer win contract in Spain
  • Shane Neil Clemente, 21, signs contract with Majorca-based Club Deportivo Llosetense
  • He moved from Malabon to Dubai last year to find better opportunities for training
MANILA: Shane Clemente left the Philippines with a dream of becoming a professional footballer. Little did he know that joining his brother in the UAE would catapult his career into playing for a club in Spain.

Clemente, now 21, moved to Dubai one year ago to find better opportunities for training than what was available back home, where the most popular sport has since time immemorial been basketball.

Brought up in Malabon, a city 10 km from the capital Manila, he started to play football on the streets.

“I got into football when I was 8 years old, with my brother who is an avid football fan,” Clemente told Arab News.

Being on the pitch, playing and making new friends through sports has meant everything for him ever since.

“It’s just simply that I’m a passionate person who really got into football,” he said. “I love every single moment of it.”

Last week, that passion was sealed with an offer to play for Majorca-based Club Deportivo Llosetense.

“They’re playing in the third division in the Spanish football league. And there’s a lot of good players here,” he said, right after signing the contract on Thursday evening.

“I had a flashback of all my sacrifices and commitment to football. For sure, this is my stepping stone to play in top leagues.”

His route to Llosetense from Malabon was not easy and consistently featured training to not give up.

“I had a lot of devastating lows, rejections after rejections from clubs, schools and national team selections. But I had that ‘Keep working, your time will come’ mindset,” he said.

“Football is a very demanding game. You need to be physically, mentally and tactically ready, and enjoy the journey, whatever failures and rejections come. Always keep your head up because every day is an opportunity to get better.”

The opportunity emerged in Dubai, where his brother settled to work in 2017.

Clemente was still underage, but he would keep pestering him to find an Emirati club where he could flourish.

“I always told my brother, ‘Can you find me a football club, can you find me opportunities to play football?’” he said. “I’ve heard the UAE is crazy about in football as well. There are a lot of clubs, fans and a lot of (football) academies.”

Last year, he eventually joined his brother, and the facilities he found in Dubai were a game-changer in the young player’s career.

“The opportunity that UAE has given me is to gain a lot of playing time. It means a lot to me because I rarely played 90 minutes in my country,” he said.

“They’ve given me programs that can help me as a player. They gave me proper programs.”

Everything that he experienced and learned throughout the recent months helped Clemente build momentum in his sports career, which has just begun with Llosetense.

“That helped me a lot as a player and as a person,” he said.

“I think I’m now around 70 percent into achieving my dream. That’s my own assessment. It’s still semi-professional, but it can lead to an opportunity to become a pro if I play really well.”

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s Classico win over Al-Ittihad

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s Classico win over Al-Ittihad
5 things we learned from Al-Hilal's Classico win over Al-Ittihad

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s Classico win over Al-Ittihad
  • The 3-1 win in quarterfinals of King Salman Cup shows former champions are ready to fight for SPL title once again
Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the King Salman Cup on Saturday, just days before the start of the Roshn Saudi League. The result could have serious implications for the former and current Saudi Pro League champions in the campaign ahead.

Here are five things we learned from the first Classico of the season.

1. Al-Hilal will be greatly encouraged by the result and performance

Every observation should obviously be tempered by the fact that this was not a league game, merely a prestigious pre-season clash, but Al-Hilal will be delighted with the outcome. Last season, Al-Ittihad won the title and conceded just 13 goals in 30 games along the way. Yet in Abha, the team conceded three against an energetic Al-Hilal team.

New coach Jorge Jesus and his men won the midfield battle thanks to the discipline, energy and intelligence of Mohamed Kanno while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves are genuine top-class players and have taken Hilal’s midfield to a new level.

They combined for the first goal, and it was an effort that will please coach Jesus with Savic heading home a Neves corner. The Portuguese star offers much and was coveted by the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United, but his set pieces are going to be a real threat for opponents this season.

With Malcom, another new signing, taking his goal well to put the game beyond Ittihad, it was a fine offensive performance and a deserved win and means that Al-Hilal get another game at least to prepare for the new season.

2. It could be a useful defeat for Al-Ittihad

Fans of the Tigers may come to be happy about this loss once the real action starts. After being deserved champions last season, coach Nuno Santo now has a much-strengthened squad, but any thoughts that the arrival of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and others would mean a stroll to a second successive title will be buried a little deeper today.

Benzema, who saw his penalty hit the post with 12 minutes left, looked a little isolated in attack and was not the threat of previous games. The injury to Omar Hawsawi left the central defense struggling, especially as Ahmed Hegazi is not yet due to return from a serious injury.

So, for coach Santo, there is plenty to ponder, but better it happens now than when the serious action starts.

3. The next Classico is now even more eagerly awaited

The result means that Al-Ittihad have not beaten Al-Hilal since 2021 in a run that now stretches to six games.

Santo has now played the Riyadh giants four times since arriving in Jeddah and has failed to record a single win. As well as the King’s Cup semifinal loss, the Blues took four points from the Tigers.

It is a run that has not yet reached worrying proportions, but this season is likely to be closer than the last when Al-Ittihad pulled away at the end. Being able to beat Al-Hilal when the pressure is on could be the difference between a successful title defense and missing out.

Fortunately, or not, for Santo, there is an early meeting this season, and victory in the league could really set the tone for the rest of the campaign. It will be a massive encounter.

4. Hamdallah issue could become a distraction

Abderrazak Hamdallah was absent, and his cutting edge was missed in attack. Yet the Moroccan marksman, top scorer in the league last season, was not injured, with Santo saying that it was due to an internal matter.

There are rumors that Hamdallah, who is a strong character on and off the pitch, is unhappy with the coach and his preference for Benzema, the most recent recipient of FIFA’s Ballon d’Or, as a single striker.

Whatever the truth may be, it is an issue that the coach will need to deal with and not allow to fester. For the big clubs that will challenge on a number of fronts in the coming weeks and months — and Ittihad have the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup to deal with as well as domestic issues — this is a squad game. It is a challenge to keep talented players happy, but this is modern football.

5. It sets the scene beautifully for the new season

There is no doubt that once the new campaign starts, this game will not be remembered for too long, but this was an appetizer that really got the juices flowing in anticipation. In recent weeks, there has been so much international attention on the Saudi Arabian clubs and their signing of big-name foreign stars that it was a relief to watch two of the biggest go toe-to-toe where it counts.

It was a very entertaining clash, and those who tuned in for the first time will surely have enjoyed the experience and been impressed with the standard of the game and the attacking nature of Saudi Arabian football. They will surely be returning for the start of the new season.

As Al-Hilal’s new defensive star Kalidou Koulibaly said after the game: “A magical night. But we need to stay focused and work harder and harder. Let’s keep it up!”

It was a memorable occasion but just a delicious starter for the months-long main course that it set to follow.

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Iraq's Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
  • Quarter-finals matches end Sunday, pitting Raja versus Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab against Al-Wahda
RIYADH: The Iraqi Al-Shorta and Saudi Al-Hilal teams qualified for the semifinals of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs 2023, in the start of the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday evening.

Al-Shorta beat Qatar’s Al-Sadd 4-2 in Abha, while Al-Hilal beat the Saudi Al-Ittihad team 3-1 in Taif.

In the first match, Aso Rostom scored (two goals), Amir Sabah and Ahmed Farhan scored one goal each for Al-Shorta, while Akram Afif scored the double for Al-Sadd.

In the second match, Al-Hilal’s goals were scored by Sergey Savic, Salem Al-Dosari and Malcolm Philip, while Al-Ittihad’s goal was scored by Romario da Silva.

Al-Shorta will play the winner of the match between Moroccan Raja team and the Saudi Al-Nassr team, while Al-Hilal will face the winner of the Saudi Al-Shabab and Emirati Al-Wehda game in the last day of the quarter-final competitions.

The quarter-finals of the King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 will be completed with two matches on Sunday, when Raja will play Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab will face Al-Wahda.

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta
Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta
  • The 20-year-old could cost United a further £8 million if add-on clauses in his contract are met
  • “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” Hojlund said
LONDON: Manchester United sealed their swoop for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported fee of £64 million ($82 million) on Saturday.
Hojlund agreed a five-year contract with the option of a further season as United manager Erik ten Hag finally got his wish to bring in a striker ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
The 20-year-old could cost United a further £8 million if add-on clauses in his contract are met.
“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” Hojlund said.
“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.
“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.”
Ten Hag made Hojlund his top target after United reportedly refused to pay Tottenham’s asking price for England striker Harry Kane, who appears bound for German champions Bayern Munich.
French champions Paris Saint Germain were said to be in the hunt for Hojlund’s signature before United won the race.
Ten Hag was keen to boost his striking options after a season in which his side often lacked a cutting edge.
United finished third in the Premier League but scored just 58 goals — 36 fewer than champions Manchester City.
Although Hojlund has a low profile compared to many of his new team-mates, Ten Hag is confident he can thrive under the Old Trafford spotlight.
United football director John Murtough said: “Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent. He possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him among the best players in the world for his age group.
“Working under Erik and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform.”
Hojlund has enjoyed a sudden rise since starting his career in relative obscurity with Danish club FC Copenhagen in 2020.
He moved on to Austrian side Sturm Graz, where his 12 goals in 21 games convinced Atalanta to sign him in August 2022.
He scored 10 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Italian team last season, catching Ten Hag’s eye in the process.
Standing 6ft 2ins tall, Hojlund, who has scored six times in his six games for Denmark, should have the physical presence to cope with the aggressive approach of Premier League defenders.
As well as his imposing physique, he is also blessed with blistering pace and predatory instincts in the penalty area.
Hojlund’s Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini likened him to Manchester City’s record-breaking striker Erling Haaland, whose goals helped United’s rivals win the treble last term.
Hojlund’s presence in the United attack will also allow Ten Hag to deploy England forward Marcus Rashford in his preferred role on the left flank.
“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development,” Hojlund said.
“Under his guidance and support I know that I’m capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”
In his maiden season in charge, Ten Hag led United to their first trophy in six years when they beat Newcastle in the League Cup final in February.
But the Dutch coach wants a sustained title challenge this term and Hojlund will be expected to make an instant impact after his signing took Ten Hag’s close-season spending over £160 million.
Hojlund is the third major arrival at Old Trafford since last season after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.
The Danish striker could make his competitive debut for United against Wolves at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League fixture on August 14.

