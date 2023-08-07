LuLu offers ‘buy now, pay later’ service with Tabby

Aurora50, a UAE-based training and development company dedicated to creating thriving, inclusive workplaces, in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, known as TAQA, Accenture, Emirates Global Aluminium, Emirates Group and ENOC, have announced the launch of a new membership community, Noora to support ambitious corporate women, from first-time managers, through to leaders of leaders.
Supporting the UAE’s continued efforts to achieve 30 percent women’s representation in leadership roles, the new network is dedicated to women in the country and provides members with unlimited access to a real-world community of like-minded and ambitious women from diverse professional backgrounds, industries and nationalities.
The need to create such networks was highlighted in research from the US Kellogg School of Management, which revealed that women with a strong inner circle are more than three times more likely to be promoted than those without. Yet, women account for only 31 percent of senior roles globally.
Diana Wilde, co-founder of Aurora50, said: “We are delighted to launch Noora with such influential and committed founding partners. Together, we are forming a real-world community for like-minded and ambitious women.
“Research shows women climb the career ladder faster when they have a strong network. But no networks have existed in the UAE for the ambitious corporate career woman until now. Members will also be given opportunities to lead collaborations and solve industry challenges. Women will lead with impact.”
Members of Noora will have the opportunity to participate in face-to-face workshops addressing industry challenges and will also have regular opportunities to network in person. Additionally, they can connect via the online membership platform at any time. Noora has two chapters: a lobby for first-time managers and a mezzanine for established leaders.
Nabil Almessabi, chief human resources officer at TAQA, said: “TAQA is pleased to be a founding partner with Aurora50 on the launch of the Noora program, which will act as an important platform for networking as well as provide a community for professional women across several sectors.”
At TAQA, we are committed to identifying opportunities that will empower and enhance the experience of our female employees and create an ecosystem where they thrive professionally and have fulfilling careers at TAQA.”
TJ Lightwala, Accenture’s marketing senior practice lead and inclusion and diversity lead in the Middle East, said: “At the heart of every successful business lies the undeniable power of accessible, creative and untapped talent. At Accenture, we wholeheartedly champion open, honest and meaningful conversations that drive us toward achieving equality for all. Being part of the Noora initiative reflects our commitment to building a workplace culture that celebrates diversity and equality, fueled by visionary leadership. Through tangible actions and unwavering support, we strive to create an inclusive organization where women thrive and break through barriers, ensuring they reach their full potential.”