LuLu offers 'buy now, pay later' service with Tabby

LuLu offers ‘buy now, pay later’ service with Tabby
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu offers ‘buy now, pay later’ service with Tabby

LuLu offers ‘buy now, pay later’ service with Tabby
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

As shoppers indulge in some high-level spending during the summer holidays and the following high-purchase back-to-school period, LuLu Hypermarket has partnered with Tabby, the MENA region’s leading shopping and financial services app, to add a “buy now, pay later” option to its payment channels, alongside offering the best deals and products.

The Tabby payment option allows shoppers to easily link their credit cards or debit cards and pay for their purchases at LuLu online or in-store in four payments with no fees or interest.

“LuLu is committed to offering the best deals as part of its efforts to make quality lifestyle choices affordable to shoppers,” said Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket in Saudi Arabia. “The BNPL option enhances responsible spending patterns and is a win-win choice for LuLu as well as the shoppers. We wish all shoppers a great summer.”

Abdulaziz Saja, general manager at Tabby, Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to partner with the largest retail chain in the Middle East to bring more flexible payment options to its customers and offer extraordinary experiences for everyday purchases.”
LuLu Hypermarket has also announced a suite of back-to-school promotions and offers that will be taking place in stores

ROSHN reclaims spot among KSA's best places to work

ROSHN reclaims spot among KSA’s best places to work
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

ROSHN reclaims spot among KSA’s best places to work

ROSHN reclaims spot among KSA’s best places to work
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group, a PIF owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, has been certified by the Best Places to Work organization for the third year in a row. The certification is a result of an independent assessment carried out by the Best Places to Work, a global employer of choice certification program that honors organizations that deliver exemplary employment experiences. Organizations undergo a rigorous assessment methodology guided by an up-to-date framework that reflects the latest trends in employee experience across the world.

“This certification is a testament to our focus on people and reflects our commitment to being a regional leader in corporate excellence, driving change within the industry, and enabling Vision 2030 by creating valued jobs. We believe that people give their best when empowered to be their best. With this certification we can both attract and retain the highest quality colleagues and assure customers that they are dealing with the best in our industry as they embrace the new way of living that is our vision for Saudi Arabia,” said David Grover, group chief executive officer at ROSHN.

During the certification assessment process, 83 percent of ROSHN employees recommended the organization, highlighting the group’s focus on creating a stand-out employee experience and empowering its workforce to be its best. ROSHN scored particularly high in employee engagement, trust in the leadership and talent focus, with the quality of its people and HR practices also receiving outstanding scores.

“We are honored to be recognized by Best Places to Work for the third year in a row,” said Nasreen Al-Dossary, group chief human resources officer at ROSHN. “I am always inspired by our team’s embodiment of our values of trust, empowerment, and responsibility as they consistently deliver ROSHN’s mandate and enable Vision 2030. This achievement highlights how our supportive culture, high-performing teams, and challenging yet rewarding work is empowering our colleagues to both enable our nation’s ambition while also fulfilling their own personal and professional potential.”

The Best Places to Work certification is based on anonymous ratings provided by employees supported by an HR assessment of the company’s people practices. Close to 20 workplace culture categories were measured as part of the assessment, including work-life balance, leadership, professional development opportunities, compensation, and perks and benefits. Best Places to Work is one of the most authoritative “Employer of Choice” certifications in the world. Its model is built on more than 30 years of research in workplace excellence along with the best practices collected annually from over 5,000 certified companies worldwide.

“We’re pleased to once again recognize ROSHN as a ‘best place to work,’ based on our rigorous assessment process. This achievement is thanks to both the commitment of ROSHN’s leadership to putting in place programs, practices and systems that empower their employees, and thanks to the employees’ own deep commitment to nurturing a positive company culture of collaboration and cooperation,” said Hamza Idrissi, program manager for Best Places to Work in Saudi Arabia.

11th National Auto Award unveils new look and logo

11th National Auto Award unveils new look and logo
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

11th National Auto Award unveils new look and logo

11th National Auto Award unveils new look and logo
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

The prestigious National Auto Award is back with a bang for its 11th edition, and this year promises to be more exciting than ever before. Organizers have unveiled a new logo and look for the award, igniting enthusiasm among car aficionados and industry professionals. The National Auto Award has consistently celebrated excellence in the automotive industry, and this year will be no exception.

The award has become a highly anticipated event, attracting attention from all corners of the Kingdom. As the leading platform for recognizing the best-performing and fan-favorite cars in Saudi Arabia, this event showcases the epitome of automotive innovation, design and performance. It serves as a testament to the Kingdom’s thriving automobile industry and the achievements of its manufacturers.

“With the unveiling of the new logo and visual identity, the National Auto Award leaps forward into a more modern and dynamic era,” organizers said in a statement.

The refreshed look encapsulates the spirit of progress and embodies the ever-evolving automotive industry landscape. The logo incorporates sleek lines and vibrant colors, symbolizing the speed, energy, and excitement that the National Auto Award represents.

Walid Karanouh, founder and visionary behind the National Auto Award, said: “We are truly excited to unveil the new logo and look for the 11th National Auto Award. This fresh visual identity reflects our commitment to innovation and signifies the growth and transformation of the automotive industry in Saudi Arabia. We wanted to create a design that captures the essence of our event while embracing the future of mobility. It symbolizes our dedication to celebrating excellence and inspiring the next generation of automotive enthusiasts.”

Like previous awards, this year’s award also features an exceptional lineup of the best-performing and fan-favorite cars in the country. The event will spotlight the cutting-edge technologies, exceptional craftsmanship, and captivating designs that make these vehicles truly remarkable. The awards will celebrate the manufacturers, designers, and engineers who have pushed boundaries and raised the bar in the automotive industry.

As anticipation builds, car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the public can look forward to witnessing the unveiling of the National Auto Award’s new logo and look through various promotional channels, including social media, print media, and digital platforms. The event, which has already generated a buzz, will take place later this year.

New corporate network for women 'Noora' launched in UAE

New corporate network for women ‘Noora’ launched in UAE
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

New corporate network for women ‘Noora’ launched in UAE

New corporate network for women ‘Noora’ launched in UAE
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

Aurora50, a UAE-based training and development company dedicated to creating thriving, inclusive workplaces, in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, known as TAQA, Accenture, Emirates Global Aluminium, Emirates Group and ENOC, have announced the launch of a new membership community, Noora to support ambitious corporate women, from first-time managers, through to leaders of leaders.

Supporting the UAE’s continued efforts to achieve 30 percent women’s representation in leadership roles, the new network is dedicated to women in the country and provides members with unlimited access to a real-world community of like-minded and ambitious women from diverse professional backgrounds, industries and nationalities.

The need to create such networks was highlighted in research from the US Kellogg School of Management, which revealed that women with a strong inner circle are more than three times more likely to be promoted than those without. Yet, women account for only 31 percent of senior roles globally.

Diana Wilde, co-founder of Aurora50, said: “We are delighted to launch Noora with such influential and committed founding partners. Together, we are forming a real-world community for like-minded and ambitious women.

“Research shows women climb the career ladder faster when they have a strong network. But no networks have existed in the UAE for the ambitious corporate career woman until now. Members will also be given opportunities to lead collaborations and solve industry challenges. Women will lead with impact.”

Members of Noora will have the opportunity to participate in face-to-face workshops addressing industry challenges and will also have regular opportunities to network in person. Additionally, they can connect via the online membership platform at any time. Noora has two chapters: a lobby for first-time managers and a mezzanine for established leaders.

Nabil Almessabi, chief human resources officer at TAQA, said: “TAQA is pleased to be a founding partner with Aurora50 on the launch of the Noora program, which will act as an important platform for networking as well as provide a community for professional women across several sectors.”

At TAQA, we are committed to identifying opportunities that will empower and enhance the experience of our female employees and create an ecosystem where they thrive professionally and have fulfilling careers at TAQA.”

TJ Lightwala, Accenture’s marketing senior practice lead and inclusion and diversity lead in the Middle East, said: “At the heart of every successful business lies the undeniable power of accessible, creative and untapped talent. At Accenture, we wholeheartedly champion open, honest and meaningful conversations that drive us toward achieving equality for all. Being part of the Noora initiative reflects our commitment to building a workplace culture that celebrates diversity and equality, fueled by visionary leadership. Through tangible actions and unwavering support, we strive to create an inclusive organization where women thrive and break through barriers, ensuring they reach their full potential.”

King Salman Neighborhood Project competition seeks applicants

King Salman Neighborhood Project competition seeks applicants
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

King Salman Neighborhood Project competition seeks applicants

King Salman Neighborhood Project competition seeks applicants
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

The Riyadh Region Municipality has announced the commencement of the qualification applications for interested parties seeking to participate in the competition for the King Salman Neighborhood Development Project. The project is situated in the heart of the capital and covers an area of 6.6 square kilometers, adjacent to King Salman Park and within the premises of King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project.

The Riyadh Region Municipality said that all applications entering the competition will undergo study, analysis, and verification according to standards that prioritize quality and efficiency. The project scope includes the development of main and sub-road networks and redesigning them to accommodate traffic improvements, defining parking spaces, rehabilitating pedestrian pathways and sidewalks, and separating them from vehicular movement. Additionally, the project will provide paths for visually impaired individuals and designated lanes for bicycles, along with enhancing facades of 18 buildings and developing all parks within the neighborhood.

Earlier this year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the renaming of two Riyadh neighborhoods — “Al-Waha” and “Salah Al-Din” — as the King Salman Neighborhood. The renaming of the neighborhoods was made to honor King Salman’s five decade-long provincial leadership of Riyadh. 

This project comes within the developmental and environmental efforts of the crown prince in a push to upgrade the city of Riyadh and place it on the world map as one of the most important economic and tourism capitals in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.

The King Salman Neighborhood Development Project aims to elevate the urban environment and make it interactive, strengthening social relationships among residents, and promoting the concept of humanity. It also aims to raise the quality of essential services and enhance comprehensive sustainability.

The project will consider facilitating the movement and transportation of residents while becoming a multi-activity environmental, recreational, and economic center aligned with the strategic goals of the Riyadh Region Municipality and the programs of Vision 2030.

The deadline for submitting the qualification applications started on July 30 and will continue until Aug. 20, through the “Kafu” platform.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's emergency unit wins award

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s emergency unit wins award
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s emergency unit wins award

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s emergency unit wins award
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, announced that its emergency department has been awarded the prestigious Emergency Nurses Association’s 2023 Lantern Award. This award, which is valid for three years, recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research.

The Lantern Award highlights Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s accomplishments based on evidence-based practice and innovation in emergency care. The award serves as a symbol of the hospital’s commitment to quality, safety and maintaining a healthy work environment.

“We are immensely proud to receive the Lantern Award for our emergency department,” said Dr. Jorge Guzman, chief executive officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. “This prestigious honor not only highlights our dedication to delivering exceptional emergency and nursing care but also reinforces our position as a world-class hospital within the UAE and global health care ecosystem. It underscores our commitment to quality, safety, and continuous innovation, ensuring our patients receive the highest level of health care.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s emergency department is among 53 winners to be honored with this award this year. In 2020, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was one of the first hospitals to receive this award outside of the US, demonstrating its commitment to delivering exceptional nursing care internationally. 

As part of the evaluation process, the hospital was reviewed in five fundamental areas namely, leadership in practice, leadership in operations, education, advocacy, and research practice. Key clinical practice exemplars that qualified its win were focused on improving patient care and workflow efficiency through collaborative triage, timely admissions, and enhanced pain assessment and management. Some initiatives driven by the emergency department focused on receiving the best patient outcomes by reducing nursing turnover, preventing workplace stress and injuries, prioritizing patient satisfaction, and providing insightful training to nursing staff.

These innovations by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s emergency department led to key wins such as having less than 45 minutes of door-to-IV thrombolysis for stroke, maintaining less than 60 minutes of STEMI door-to-balloon time and taking less than 10 minutes to maintain a high-quality arrival-to-triage time. 

These achievements further reaffirm the hospital as the benchmark for delivering exceptional care to patients and position the UAE as a hub for life sciences. 

As a recipient, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will be recognized during the Emergency Nurses Association’s annual conference in San Diego between Sept. 21-23.

