Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club

From, left, Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe, teammates Italian midfielder Marco Verratti and Brazilian forward Neymar during a training session at the new "campus" of French L1 PSG club at Poissy on July 20, 2023, ahead of the club's Japan tour. (File/AFP)
  • France’s leading sports daily L’Equipe reported on Monday evening that Neymar has told the club he wants to leave this summer
  • Mbappe, who also joined in 2017, wants to play for PSG this season and then leave on a free transfer once his contract runs out
PARIS: As Kylian Mbappe’s transfer standoff with Paris Saint-Germain continues, it remains unclear if the star striker will even be in the squad when PSG begins their league season at home against Lorient on Saturday.

And now Neymar’s future at the club suddenly looks uncertain as well.

France’s leading sports daily L’Equipe reported on Monday evening that Neymar has told the club he wants to leave this summer, increasing the turmoil surrounding the defending French league champion.

PSG said the club would not comment on Neymar’s situation, when contacted by The Associated Press.

The 31-year-old Neymar, who joined for a world record fee of &euro;222 million ($244 million) from Barcelona in 2017, is under contract until 2025.

Mbappe, who also joined in 2017, wants to play for PSG this season and then leave on a free transfer once his contract runs out, when he could request a massive signing-on fee and a higher salary. He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe informed the club in June that he would not take up the extra year on his contract until 2025. PSG responded by insisting he will be sold this summer to prevent him leaving for free at the end of the season, and left him out of a preseason tour to Japan and South Korea. Mbappe has been training on his own or with fringe players since, and it appears unlikely he will be in the squad against Lorient unless an agreement is reached.

Having already lost record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, PSG now seem to be in danger of losing their two remaining superstars as well.

Messi’s move to Inter Miami came after the Argentine World Cup winner decided not to sign a one-year contract extension PSG had offered him.

But after years of pandering to its star players, notably Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar, PSG are showing a firm intent not to be pushed around.

After being left out of the preseason tour, Mbappe posted a photo of himself online after training with some fringe players last week. He stopped to sign autographs as fans waited outside the club’s training complex, on the outskirts of Paris.

PSG have received a world record $332 million bid from Saudi team Al-Hilal for Mbappe, but the 24-year-old France international seems intent on staying in Europe.

Madrid have twice failed with bids to sign Mbappe, but the 14-time European Cup winner is in a much stronger position this time and Mbappe is the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema.

He would be a legacy signing and is young enough to play for many years there like Benzema, who left to join Saudi club Al-Ittihad after 14 trophy-packed seasons and 354 goals at Madrid.

Mbappe is PSG’s all-time leading scorer with 212 goals but he has never won the Champions League, and also has his sights set on becoming a Ballon d’Or winner like Benzema.

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
Updated 08 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
  • The event at Al-Jawhara Hall included appearances by players from all the clubs, and highlighted the preparations designed to make the coming season one to remember
  • For the first time ever, 18 teams will battle it out for the championship, two more than the 16 that have competed in the league since the 2018-19 season
Updated 08 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night.

This season, for the first time ever, 18 professional teams will battle it out for the championship, two more than the 16 that have competed for the league since the 2018-19 season.

There is an especially high level of excitement and expectation for the upcoming campaign, following the signing of a number of major international stars by several teams during the summer transfer season. They follow in the footsteps of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr in December last year. There are now players from more than 40 countries playing in the Saudi top flight.

The launch ceremony highlighted some of the most important preparations league officials have been making for the new season, including a number of initiatives and plans designed to ensure it is one to remember.

The audience at the event included the president and other officials of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, along with senior officials from the 18 teams and several of their high-profile recent signings.

The night begin with with the entry of the Roshn Professional League trophy, which was carried in by Romarinho, the captain of reigning champions Al-Ittihad. Later, four members of each team were introduced on stage.

The recent arrival of big-name international signings is expected to build on a record-breaking 2022-23 season, during which crowds were bigger, Saudi football attracted more followers worldwide, and global viewing figures were higher than ever, with games being broadcast on 48 platforms and TV stations in more than 170 countries.

The season will kick off on Friday, Aug. 11 at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah when newly promoted Al-Ahli, last season’s First Division champions, will renew their rivalry with fellow league newcomers Al-Hazem, who they pipped to the title by four points last season.

Topics: ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Saudi Pro League

Al-Ittihad’s Benzema performs Umrah

Benzema performs Umrah. Videograb
Benzema performs Umrah. Videograb
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Al-Ittihad’s Benzema performs Umrah

Benzema performs Umrah. Videograb
  • Benzema has so far played four matches with the Jeddah Tigers, scoring three goals and making one assist
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: French footballer Karim Benzema, who plays for Saudi club Al-Ittihad, posted a video of himself performing Umrah in Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

The 35-year-old star shared the video with his 20.5 million followers, saying: “Mashallah, best of the best, Alhamdulelah.”

The former Real Madrid forward and Ballon d’Or winner joined Al-Ittihad during the current summer transfer window, with a three-season contract worth an estimated $215 million per year.

Benzema has so far played four matches with the Jeddah Tigers, scoring three goals and making one assist. 

Topics: Karim Benzema Al-ittihad Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s progress offers hope for women’s football in the Middle East
  • Morocco’s performances at Women’s World Cup a boost for Arab football, but other nations lag way behind
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation recently announced investment of $13m toward the development of women’s game in the Kingdom
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

The ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has been historic for several reasons.

Debut victories, record crowds and milestone goals have marked a thrilling group stage that saw the likes of Brazil, Germany, Canada and Italy fall by the wayside, while emerging nations including Morocco, South Africa and Jamaica have stolen the show.

The Moroccans won the hearts of fans around the world after their miraculous qualification for the last 16 with back-to-back victories over South Korea and Colombia.

The scenes in Perth of the players and coaches erupting in wild, tearful celebration as they progressed to face France, went viral around the world, touching even the most hardened football fans.

Their success is testament to many years of investment and development from their federation, and stands as the ultimate blueprint for the rest of the Middle East and North Africa region.

While Morocco made history as the first Arab nation to play at the tournament, which was first held in 1991, it is notable that no country from the Middle East has qualified for the global showpiece — and that does not appear likely to change any time soon.

The development of women’s football in the region remains frustratingly slow.

In contrast to nations that are progressing, like Saudi Arabia, which has significantly increased its investment in recent years, there countries like Qatar and the UAE where progress appears almost nonexistent.

Others simply do not have the resources.

“Unfortunately, from an economic point of view, we’re still behind,” former Lebanon international Assile Toufaily told Arab News.

“We still have this problem of lack of funding, lack of sponsorship opportunities, lack of media representation, lack of governmental support and this is blocking the development. What is happening in Saudi Arabia is an exception.”

Toufaily said, however, there has been some progress made with a greater level of acceptance, if not necessarily support, for women’s football within the region.

Former Jordan international Stephanie Al-Naber, who also sits on the Asian Football Confederation’s women’s committee, told Arab News progress has been made but roadblocks still exist in the culturally conservative region.

“The overall development of women’s football in West Asia in recent years has shown positive progress,” Al-Naber, who captained her country, explained.

“There has been an increase in participation, investments, and attention to the sport, indicating a growing interest in developing women’s football in the region.

“Despite the progress, women’s football in the Middle East still faces several challenges.

“Some of these include societal norms and cultural barriers that may limit opportunities for women to participate, lack of adequate infrastructure and resources, and the need for further support and recognition from governing bodies.”

It was hoped that Jordan hosting the 2016 U-17 Women’s World Cup and the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the first time a nation from the Middle East had held either of those competitions, would be a catalyst for change within the region.

But, while Jordan continues to be one of the leaders within the region, other countries are still lagging behind.

Given their hosting of the men’s World Cup last year, Qatar is one example that stands out for all the wrong reasons.

As the country went through an enormous program of infrastructure development, pouring tens of millions into football’s showcase event, its women’s team was left to wither on the vine.

An unofficial friendly in 2021 against Afghanistan, and the odd cultural exchange trip, is the total extent of their activity since 2014 when they participated in the Women’s West Asian Championships and lost all three games in the group stage.

The team is not listed on the FIFA rankings and its official status is unclear.

“We are waiting for the legacy of the World Cup to bring us up, that’s our only hope,” Hagar Nader Nessim Aziz Saleh, a player with the national team, was quoted as saying by The New York Times last year.

“Of course we are feeling sad and want to participate,” she added to German outlet DW.

“I don’t think we have a ranking now, because we didn’t play a proper match for such a long time. If you aren’t playing, you can’t improve.”

There are green shoots in Saudi Arabia, however, which has poured significant investment into its women’s program in recent years as it looks to make up for lost time.

On the back of the successful launch of its first professional league last year, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation recently announced a further investment of $13 million aimed at improving club governance and sustainability, expanding competition opportunities, and creating jobs within the women’s game.

With a bid for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup on the table, and a burgeoning domestic league that now boasts Morocco’s World Cup goalscorer Ibtissam Jraidi, former French international Lina Boussaha, experienced US coach Kelly Lindsey and former West Ham star Nor Mustafa, there is reason at last to be optimistic about women’s football in the Middle East.

The question remains, however, will others follow Saudi Arabia’s lead?

Topics: Saudi Arabia Morocco FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC)

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup
  • The semi-finals will be held next Wednesday
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab qualified for the semifinals of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs on Sunday, after defeating Morocco’s Raja Casablanca and the UAE’s Al-Wehda respectively.

Al-Nassr defeated Raja 3-1 in Abha, while Al-Shabab won 5-4 against Al-Wehda on penalties, after the match ended in a goalless draw.

Al-Nassr’s goals were scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, Sultan Al-Ghanam and Seko Fofana, while Raja’s Abdullah Mado was responsible for an own goal.

In the semifinals on Wednesday, Iraq’s Al-Shorta will meet Al-Nassr in Abha and the two Saudi Arabia clubs, Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab, clash in Taif.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football 2023 King Salman Club Cup

Arsenal beat Man City in penalty shootout to win Community Shield after stoppage-time equalizer

Arsenal beat Man City in penalty shootout to win Community Shield after stoppage-time equalizer
Updated 07 August 2023
AP

Arsenal beat Man City in penalty shootout to win Community Shield after stoppage-time equalizer

Arsenal beat Man City in penalty shootout to win Community Shield after stoppage-time equalizer
  • The match serves as a traditional curtain-raiser to the season and is typically played between the winners of last season’s Premier League and FA Cup
  • City have now lost the Community Shield in three straight years, having been defeated by Leicester in 2021 and Liverpool in 2022
Updated 07 August 2023
AP

LONDON: Arsenal have started the English season how the team hope to end it — by getting the better of Manchester City.

Arsenal beat City 4-1 in a penalty shootout, after equalizing in the 101st minute in regulation time to draw 1-1, to win the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The match serves as a traditional curtain-raiser to the season and is typically played between the winners of last season’s Premier League and FA Cup. Because City won both as part of the title treble also containing the Champions League for the first time, Arsenal took part as the runners-up in the league and might have gained a psychological edge heading into the new campaign that starts on Friday.

“For us, it’s a statement,” Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said. “It’s a marker to know we can go and beat Man City in a big game when it matters.”

Cole Palmer curled in a 78th-minute goal after coming off the bench to give City the lead, only for Leandro Trossard to score with a deflected shot in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time, taking the game to penalties.

Games in English soccer are set to have more minutes added on in the upcoming season — like at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year — after statistics showed the ball was only in play on average around 55 minutes during Premier League matches last season. Sunday’s finish was a demonstration of the impact that more stoppage time could have.

“Now teams are going to have to think twice,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “We have to prepare to play 100 minutes. It is going to happen every single week.”

In the shootout, Kevin De Bruyne hit the crossbar for City and Rodri had an effort saved by Ramsdale, giving Fabio Vieira the opportunity to win it for Arsenal. The Portuguese playmaker curled it high into the corner. Martin Odegaard, Trossard and Bukayo Saka earlier scored penalties for Arsenal.

In 2005, another Vieira — Patrick — scored the winning penalty in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal, which has won the Community Shield in five of the last 10 seasons, had the better of the chances in the 90 minutes, with offseason signing Kai Havertz — leading the line with Gabriel Jesus injured — having two close-range efforts saved in the first half and Saka shooting wide.

John Stones had a header from a corner tipped over from Ramsdale before Palmer’s goal.

City have now lost the Community Shield in three straight years, having been defeated by Leicester in 2021 and Liverpool in 2022. They went on to win the league in both those seasons.

“We came here to win it,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “We were so close, but winning or losing, I know the position of the team.”

Aside from the painful finish to the match, Guardiola might also be slightly concerned that star striker Erling Haaland was quiet again, having ended last season with one goal in eight games in all competitions.

One positive for City, however, was the sight of De Bruyne coming on for the final half hour for his first minutes since the Champions League final in June, when he came off with a hamstring injury.

Another was Palmer, a 21-year-old winger who is expected to have more game time in the coming season following the departure of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia last month.

The way he converted his opportunity — collecting a nod-down from De Bruyne, he cut inside onto his left foot and bent a finish into the far corner — showed he is more than capable of taking his chance under Guardiola.

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, who joined City for 90 million pounds ($99.2 million) on Saturday, was not involved.

Arsenal has strengthened by signing Havertz, midfielder Declan Rice and versatile defender Jurrien Timber and is expected to be one of City’s biggest title rivals again in the Premier League this season. Arsenal finished second last season only after a late collapse.

“I’m not sure what it’ll be like this season,” Ramsdale said. “But that mental block is gone. We’re ready to push on now.”

The match also provided an early sign of what to expect from match officials in the coming season, with players and coaches having agreed to a so-called “Participant Charter” that means they will face stricter sanctions for bad behavior in matches.

Arteta was shown a yellow card in the first half for waving an imaginary yellow card after Rodri made a tactical foul to prevent a breakaway. Either side of that, two players — Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and City’s Julian Alvarez — were booked for kicking the ball away.

Topics: FA Community Shield Arsenal Man City

