Saudi entertainment industry scheme targets 100k graduates

GEA's Happiness Creators initiative graduates thousands of nationals for the entertainment sector. (Supplied)
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Training programs launched by the General Entertainment Authority are offering courses for 100,000 people in the Kingdom as part of efforts to promote the Saudi entertainment sector.

Part of the Happiness Creators initiative, the programs were launched in October 2021, and include 29 courses that meet international training and performance standards.

Course graduates are awarded accredited attendance certificates, according to the GEA.

Training courses cover five areas: Organizing conferences and events, marketing and promoting events, customer care, welcoming and sales in stores, and welcoming and organizational procedures for events.

The courses were selected in line with the demands of the Saudi entertainment industry as part of the GEA’s strategy to develop and qualify local talent.

The GEA launched the electronic training platform in October 2021 in collaboration with the Paris World Academy, and through the Saudi Entertainment Academy.

The platform aims to qualify more than 100,000 Saudi male and female graduates in specializations that meet global standards, through courses that promote theoretical, practical and personal skills.

The GEA aims to launch an updated version of the electronic training platform at the end of 2023.

Established in line with Vision 2030, the GEA looks to develop the entertainment sector in the Kingdom and provide opportunities for all segments of Saudi society.

Updated 56 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

  • Kattan later met with Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta
RIYADH: King Salman sent a verbal message to the president of Rwanda relating to bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation on Tuesday.

The message was conveyed by adviser at the Saudi Royal Court Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan during a reception hosted by Paul Kagame in Kigali.

During a meeting, Kattan and Kagame discussed cooperation relations between their countries and ways to enhance them in various fields. They also discussed regional and international developments.

Kagame also expressed his support for the first Saudi-African summit and the fifth Arab-African summit which will both be held in the Kingdom later this year.

Kattan later met with Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta, and the two officials discussed bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

  • The race is the latest addition to an exciting lineup of sports competitions that take advantage of the city’s mesmerizing terrain
  • Chief Tourism Officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla Phillip Jones said: “AlUla Desert Blaze is not just a race; it’s a unique and transformative experience”
JEDDAH: AlUla Desert Blaze, a new running event added to AlUla’s sports offerings, will commence on Aug. 26.
Athletes from the region and around the world will take part in the high-intensity endurance race, taking place in sizzling summer temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius.
The race is the latest addition to an exciting lineup of sports competitions that take advantage of the city’s mesmerizing terrain. With its sandstone cliffs, lush oases and productive farmlands, the local environment offers a unique backdrop for the event.
Men and women of all fitness levels will compete in distances of 5, 10, 21 and 42 km, aiming to become one of the first global conquerors of the challenging race by pushing their physical capacities to the limit.
Chief Tourism Officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla Phillip Jones said: “AlUla Desert Blaze is not just a race; it’s a unique and transformative experience. Not only does this represent a new performance milestone for athletes, but it will also give everyone taking part a unique perspective on AlUla and its various visitor offerings, with a route that winds past ancient monuments, through undiscovered landscapes and in the shadow of monumental cliff faces edging vast sandstone canyons.”
He added: “We continue to diversify our offerings for visitors from all around the world, and the AlUla Desert Blaze is an addition to what the destination can offer adventurers and sports enthusiasts who are looking to indulge in a truly unforgettable experience.”
For participants in the 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km races, the starting point of the race is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO Heritage Site. For those taking on the marathon, the race will commence at Maraya, the record-breaking multi-purpose entertainment venue located in the heart of the Ashar Valley.
Enrollment for the race — which offers a total prize pool of SR110,000 ($30,000) — is open until Aug. 22.
Runners will receive comprehensive medical support to ensure their well-being, including access to ambulances, mobile and stationed paramedics, as well as nurses and physiotherapists.
Aid stations will be positioned every 5 km along the race route. These stations will be stocked with essential supplies such as water, ice containers, hydration beverages, energy gels, fresh fruits and nutritious snacks.
AlUla has been at the forefront of sustainable development in the Kingdom through its sports and adventure offerings, hosting prestigious events such as the AlUla Camel Cup, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup and the Saudi Tour.
Jones encouraged those interested in taking part in the race to register for a chance to win cash prizes. Fans who wish to attend can purchase race tickets at experiencealula.com.

Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

  • Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the “Between Two Cultures” display will delve into the exploration and presentation of diverse cultures
RIYADH: An exhibition highlighting cultural similarities and differences between Saudi Arabia and other countries around the world is due to open in Riyadh next month.
Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the “Between Two Cultures” display will delve into the exploration and presentation of diverse cultures, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
In its first round, the exhibition will place special emphasis on Yemen and its close ties to Saudi culture, showcasing areas such as fashion, visual arts, architecture, design, and culinary arts.
Its aim will be to foster cultural exchange and cooperation between the Kingdom and Yemen.
As well as introducing exhibition visitors to the artistic history of Saudi Arabia and Yemen, ministry officials said they hoped the event would further strengthen relations between the two nations and emphasize shared values.
In addition, “Between Two Cultures” has been designed to promote international cultural exchange in line with the ministry’s Vision 2030 targets.
 

Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

  • Al-Issa, who is also the chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, said the initiative is aimed at disseminating the message of the Qur’an and Sunnah
RIYADH: A Holy Qur’an International Museum project has been launched in Makkah by the Muslim World League’s Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Al-Issa, who is also the chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, said the initiative is aimed at disseminating the message of the Qur’an and Sunnah.
He added that the museum will highlight miracles of the holy Qur’an, supported by scientific facts.
Al-Issa said the museum project was set up by the MWL’s international council of scholars overseeing the proper recitation of the Qur’an. It would have an advisory board consisting of several senior scholars from across the Muslim world.
The museum’s staff will be tasked with organizing conferences, forums and lectures worldwide.

Updated 08 August 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • First book-vending machine ready at Riyadh railway station
  • Aim to promote literary works among nation’s young people
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission recently launched a “Books for Everyone” initiative to promote reading in society.
The initiative aims to make literature, particularly of the literary type, accessible in several ways, including through vending machines.
The first book-vending machine was activated at Riyadh North Railway Station recently in the presence of senior officials.
Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the commission, told Arab News that the initiative aims to make literary content more accessible, to offset media accessed online.
“We are trying to make knowledge products available through book-vending machines, to change the traditional view toward reading, especially for the new generation,” said Alwan.
The commission aims to expand the “Books for Everyone” initiative across the Kingdom.
He said the commission also plans to promote reading through book fairs and various forums, including the Tarjem initiative to support Arabic content.
Other initiatives include the Riyadh International Philosophy Conference, the Literary Partner Initiative, Digital Publishing Program, and the “Literature Everywhere” project.

