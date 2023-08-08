Saudi entertainment industry scheme targets 100k graduates

Riyadh: Training programs launched by the General Entertainment Authority are offering courses for 100,000 people in the Kingdom as part of efforts to promote the Saudi entertainment sector.

Part of the Happiness Creators initiative, the programs were launched in October 2021, and include 29 courses that meet international training and performance standards.

Course graduates are awarded accredited attendance certificates, according to the GEA.

Training courses cover five areas: Organizing conferences and events, marketing and promoting events, customer care, welcoming and sales in stores, and welcoming and organizational procedures for events.

The courses were selected in line with the demands of the Saudi entertainment industry as part of the GEA’s strategy to develop and qualify local talent.

The GEA launched the electronic training platform in October 2021 in collaboration with the Paris World Academy, and through the Saudi Entertainment Academy.

The platform aims to qualify more than 100,000 Saudi male and female graduates in specializations that meet global standards, through courses that promote theoretical, practical and personal skills.

The GEA aims to launch an updated version of the electronic training platform at the end of 2023.

Established in line with Vision 2030, the GEA looks to develop the entertainment sector in the Kingdom and provide opportunities for all segments of Saudi society.